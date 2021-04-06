MLB Moves All-Star Game To Colorado Despite The State’s Mandatory Voter Identification Rule

We have been discussing the false statements made by President Joe Biden and White House Press Secretary Jan Psaki to support the boycott of Georgia over its new voting law. Yet, the White House is not the only ones seemingly doubling down on that narrative. The MLB refused to reconsider its controversial decision to move the gam from Atlanta. It is now sending the game to Denver. It is a move that will only heighten objections. Colorado also requires identification for voting — one of the key points of objection to Georgia. New polling shows that, even after this campaign, Americans continue to overwhelmingly support such mandatory identification rules with almost 75 percent in favor of such rules. Indeed, over 50 percent of Democrats support such voter identification rules. Some polling shows 63 percent of Democrats supporting such mandatory rules.
During an interview on ESPN, Biden repeated his claim that the law is “Jim Crow on steroids” and added: “Imagine passing a law saying you cannot provide water or food for someone standing in line to vote, can’t do that? C’mon! Or you’re going to close a polling place at 5 o’clock when working people just get off?”
As we previously discussed, it is hard to “imagine” because it is not true and the White House knows that it is not true. I will not repeat the clearly false claim about closing polling places early. As the Washington Post noted, “the net effect [of the Georgia law] is … to expand the opportunities to vote for most Georgians, not limit them.” The use of the provision to suggest a reduction in voting hours was a knowing misrepresentation by those seeking to justify the federalization of election laws in Congress. Despite being called out on the false statement, President Biden continues to repeat it.
Opponents of the new law have also enraged some Georgians over the move (particularly in moving the game from a city with a black majority to a city with a small black population). There have also been controversial arguments beyond the Biden claims. That includes the argument of former Clinton lawyer Marc Elias that the Georgia voters cannot not be expected to be locate their driver’s license numbers on their licenses — a claim denounced by critics as racist.
Colorado has some provisions that are more strict and some that are more lenient than Georgia. For example, Georgia allows for 17 days of in-person early voting including two optional Sundays while Colorado only allows 15.
Colorado also requires voter identification for in person voting and a copy with mail-in voting.
Colorado does automatically sends absentee ballots to all registered voters rather than require a request. However, the MLB seemed to struggle to find a venue. Indeed, Georgia legislators have suggested adopting the laws in New York and Delaware which have some more stringent provisions than Georgia.
27 thoughts on “MLB Moves All-Star Game To Colorado Despite The State’s Mandatory Voter Identification Rule”
I wonder if the MLB execs were wearing their klan gear when they made the decision.
Why?
By any other name, it’s still extortion. The underlying kerfuffle in GA might actually be the voter ID portion of the law . . but the Leftwing media has been howling over that portion which outlaws the giving of water or snacks to folks waiting ( ostensibly for hours in the hot sun ) to vote. Never mind that other states outlaw such as ‘ electioneering ‘, an opportunity to change undecided voter’s minds before they enter the voting booth . . . . I’m reminded of the ASPCA TV commercials where a passionate, pitiful voice-over whines for $$$ to help these abused animals – shown as abandoned, helpless creatures ( possibly deliberately abused in order to shoot the commercial ? ) and our hearts as well as our pocketbooks are opened to their plight.
I am certain that my leftist moral bettors can explain why the Colorado voter ID law is OK, but not Georgia’s. There are other perplexing questions that also need answered.
Mexico has very strict voter ID requirements. Since Mexico is a majority mestizo country (and therefore above criticism); the only reason I can think this might occur is because it has been hijacked by a small “white supremacist”, Spanish elite (i.e about 15% of the population).
Canada (an otherwise very liberal country) also has strict voting requirements but there is an easy explanation for their malfeasance, it is run by “white supremacists”, a condition that their brave fighter for justice, Justin Trudeau, is valiantly attempting to correct (i.e. descendants of the Anglo – French settlers will be a minority by 2050).
A picture ID is needed for at least the following:
– entering a federal building
– getting on an airplane
– renting a car
– enrolling in a university
Again, I know my limitations as a deplorable and am asking for an explanation from my leftist moral bettors. And what is worse, I am Hispanic, but for some reason do not possess the requisite “wokeness” befitting my victimhood status.
Please help, kind, sweet, tolerant leftists!!
antonio
It would be great if the fans retaliated by voting in the statistically worst players in the league?
Corporate America is more loyal to Beijing than the Constitution… and Beijing wants as much strife in America as they can create. It’s called asymmetrical warfare and Nike, MLB, NBA, UPS, Gillette, CNN, and Woka-Cola are Beijing’s willing guerillas. BLM and Antifa, too.
It’s time to cancel the traitors.
and Beijing wants as much strife in America as they can create. It’s called asymmetrical warfare…
Absolutely. In this book, the authors call it political warfare. The Left is always on the attack and they rely on our predictable defensive response.
Our national aversion to recognizing threats beyond the strictly military, especially our aversion to ideological threats in the political warfare arena, has for some time been recognized as a strategic vulnerability by those hostile to America. Our lack of situational awareness of this vulnerability, by itself, constitutes a threat to our national security. Bringing events current from Bella Dodd’s time, two Chinese Colonels wrote a thesis for the Chinese War College in 1999 stating that America’s inability to recognize political warfare threats is so degraded, it may have lost the capability to do so. Of course, for China—and every other country that recognizes our blindness to this vulnerability—prioritization of effort demands that it focus its primary lines of effort against America’s most exploitable vulnerabilities (which is why the Chinese Colonels wrote their thesis for the Chinese War College in the first place). From 1999 (two years before 9/11) – 13
“Whether it be the intrusion of hackers, a major explosion at the World Trade Center, of a bombing attack by bin Laden, all of these greatly exceed the frequency bandwidths understood by the American military . . . This is because they have never taken into consideration and have even refused to consider means that are contrary to tradition and to select measures of operation other than military means.”
13 Col Qiao Liang, Col Wang Xiangsui, Unrestricted Warfare: China’s Master Plan to Destroy America, Pan American Publishing, Panama City, Panama, 2002 (Originally published in 1999 by China’s People’s Liberation Army, China, 1999), 102.
https://unconstrainedanalytics.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Unconstrained-Analytics-Left-Strategy-Tactics-231120.pdf
That’s exactly what I was referring to. Thank you, Ollie! 🙂
Nobody really expected these people to tell the truth.
Clearly MLB needs to move its headquarters out of NYC as NY still has some of the most restrictive voting laws on the book in the 50 states.
Is the MLB commissioner going to give up his “ privileged “ spot at the upcoming Masters Tournament?
Same goes for Coke, Delta, Tyler Perry in Atlanta.
Please don’t forget CNN, which is headquartered in Atlanta. Also, will CBS still televise the Master’s?
And, you just can’t make this stuff up – “Atlanta is a black-majority city, with 51% of its population black.
Denver is one of America’s whitest major cities; just over 9% of Denver is black. More than 76% of it is white.”
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/mlb-moves-all-star-game-atlanta-one-whitest-cities-america
BWAHAHAHAHAHA the stupid lying virtue signalling from the Democrats!
Squeeky Fromm
Girl Report
Being whiter Denver will probably be safer. Perhaps that is one carefully disguised motive for the move.
Hey Squeeky!
Hey Mespo and Young!!!
Squeeky Fromm
Girl Reporter
Good to see you back.
“The MLB refused to reconsider its controversial decision to move the gam from Atlanta. It is now sending the game to Denver. It is a move that will only heighten objections. Colorado also requires identification for voting — one of the key points of objection to Georgia.”
When clowns run any show, you have to expect funny things to happen. In this case, it’s hilariously ironic.
I live in Colorado. I have never had to show an ID to vote. I did have to show an ID to register to vote. That was decades ago. Every registered Coloradan gets a ballot in the mail. Since voting by mail started, I haven’t bothered to even try to vote in person. Why would I when it is so easy to vote without standing in any line? Secretaries of State from both parties have publicly commented about insignificant numbers of voter fraud in the state. Ironically voter fraud cases tend to be Republicans voting for their ex-wives. https://www.5280.com/2020/05/no-fraud-isnt-rampant-in-colorados-mail-in-voting-system/
"I live in Colorado. I have never had to show an ID to vote. I did have to show an ID to register to vote. That was decades ago. Every registered Coloradan gets a ballot in the mail. Since voting by mail started, I haven't bothered to even try to vote in person. Why would I when it is so easy to vote without standing in any line?"

**************************

More Anon-a-lies busted:
**************************
More Anon-a-lies busted:
“If you are voting by mail for the first time you may need to provide a photocopy of your identification with your ballot. Voters who recently registered for the first time and are voting by mail are required to provide a photocopy of their identification.
When voting in person you will need one of the following types of identification:
A valid Colorado driver’s license
A valid identification card issued by the Colorado Department of Revenue
A valid U.S. passport
A valid employee identification card with a photograph of the eligible elector issued by any branch, department, agency, or entity of the U.S. government or Colorado, or by any Colorado county, municipality, board, authority, or other political subdivision of this state
A valid pilot’s license issued by the Federal Aviation Administration or other authorized agency of the United States
A valid U.S. military identification card with photograph of the elector
A copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document that shows the name and address of the elector. A cable bill, a telephone bill, documentation from a public institution of higher education in Colorado containing at least the name, date of birth, and residence address of the student elector, or a paycheck from a government institution are also sufficient forms of identification
A valid Medicare or Medicaid card
A certified copy of a U.S. birth certificate
Certified documentation of naturalization
A valid student identification card with a photograph of the eligible elector issued by an institute of higher education in Colorado.
A valid veteran identification card issued by the United States department of veterans affairs veterans health administration with a photograph of the eligible election
A valid identification card issued by a federally recognized tribal government certifying tribal membership
A Certificate of Degree of Indian or Alaskan Native Blood
Verification that a voter is a resident of a group residential facility
Verification that a voter is a person committed to the department of human services and confined and eligible to register and vote.”
(…)
“If you are a first time voter who registers by mail to vote in Colorado, you are required to submit one of the forms of identification (listed below) with your application. If you have not already done so, you must also submit a copy of one of these forms of identification when you return your absentee ballot application. DO NOT include original documents with the application. You must place the copy of ID in the outer envelope of the ballot, not inside the ballot itself. Please submit a copy of one of the following forms of identification:
A valid Colorado driver’s license
A valid Colorado Department of Revenue ID card
A valid pilot’s license issued by the Federal Aviation Administration
A valid U.S. Military ID card with photograph
A valid Medicare or Medicaid card
A certified copy of a U.S. birth certificate
Certified documentation of naturalization
A valid U.S. passport
A valid employee identification with a photograph issued by the U.S. government, Colorado state government, or any county, municipality, board, authority, or other political subdivision of the state
A copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document that shows your name and address. A cable bill, telephone bill or documentation from a Colorado public institution of higher education containing at least your name, date of birth, and legal residence address, or a paycheck from a government institution are also sufficient forms of ID
Note: Some forms of ID may not contain an address. If your address appears on the identification, the address must be in Colorado.”
Yes it is that easy to disprove her. Never, it seems, really doesn’t mean never in her world.
MLB just signed a billions dollars deal with CHINA, lol. You can’t make this stuff up.
Whys isn’t Election Day just made a national holiday?
This is the organization that twice changed it’s voting rules to protect the integrity of the game. Just like the NFL and the NBA these people are COWARDS. As for that clinton lawyer, he probably can’t find his DL# and that’s why he is certain a minority person wouldn’t be able to find it either.
There are so few places where a citizen can feel confident of the “truth”. Thank you Professor Turley for helping us sort out the weeds.
At least MLB is consistent: AJ Hinch serves 1 year suspension for cheating scandal during a World Series, but is back managing the Detroit Tigers and Pete Rose can’t get into the Hall of Fame after being banned 40+ years for betting. All MLB knows how to do is screw up.
MLB really messed up on this one. Facts should matter; alas, it appears that they no longer do.
Facts haven’t mattered since Clinton got elected.