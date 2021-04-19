Protesters Deface The Former Home Of Defense Witness In Chauvin Trial

We recently discussed the reckless rhetoric of Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Cal., in Minnesota, including declaring that she and protesters would not accept an acquittal in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin. The comments came after days of rioting, looting, and other violence. The concern is that such rhetoric would inflame those already inclined toward violence, particularly given the gunfire directed at National Guardsman after her comments. Now it appears that protesters targeted one of the witnesses for the defense — an act that is clearly intimidating and retaliatory. It turns out the home defaced was the former home of Barry Brodd, the retired police officer.
Pig blood was smeared over the home and garage.
The Santa Rosa Police Department stated that the “suspects in this vandalism were targeting” Brodd for his testimony.
Protesters have been at the courthouse throughout the trial. Some of us have criticized the judge for not sequestering the jury, which includes at least one person who lives in or near Brooklyn Center, the scene of the recent shooting of Daunte Wright and renewed rioting.
I cannot imagine a greater basis for sequestering a jury. Indeed, I stated earlier that there was a strong basis for changing the venue of the Chauvin case. It is hard to see how the rioting and protests would not have a prejudicial impact on a jury.
Previously, the home of the prosecutor responsible for the manslaughter charge in the Wright case was also targeted by protesters. Earlier the county prosecutor involved in the start of the Chauvin case sold his home after it was targeted. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman and his wife had lived in the house for years but were forced to sell due to the nightly harassment.
The targeting of the homes of prosecutors and witnesses create serious concerns of intimidation and harassment. It also magnifies concerns over the comments of political figures like Waters.
Well, I am enjoying the heck out of all this. I need to invest in Popcorn Futures or something. I hope the Savage People of Color burn these Blue Cities to the ground. It will take something like that to wake up the dem-wits. Let these Liberal white folks see up close and personal what the police have to deal with on a daily basis.
Meanwhile, I am safe down South with my mini-arsenal, and a few combat knives. And a supply of food, water and ammo.
Squeeky Fromm
GirlReporter
In the name of Jaslyn Adams.
7 year old Jaslyn Adams was shot and killed while she sat in the car with her Daddy yesterday at a McDonald’s drive through in Chicago. Her father appeared to be targeted, but beautiful little Jaslyn was shot 6 times.
Millions of people around the country have been outraged, offended, marched, rioted, and gone crazy in solidarity over Michael Brown, who grabbed a cop’s gun and tried to shoot him, over Trayvon Martin, who bashed Zimmerman’s head into a concrete curb, over a drunk driver who tried to taser cops in a Wendy’s parking lot, over a man who took the kids of the woman who accused him of sexual assault and her car keys, put the kids in her vehicle, fought with cops, and reached into that vehicle for a knife, over a 13 year old gang banger named Lil Homicide who drew a gun from his pants and twisted as he threw it making it look like he was drawing on the cops, and over George Floyd, a drug addict who’d done time for pistol whipping and robbing a pregnant woman and who was high on meth and fentanyl, who died after being held under the knee of the police officer who restrained his struggles.
All of these were criminals and/or drug addicts.
Yet the people of this nation have lionized them. Hold them as martyrs. School children can chant their names. T-shirts and memorabilia are sold with their images. BLM raked in over a hundred million dollars using their names.
Yet every weekend, beautiful, innocent children like Jaslyn are murdered by gang and other violence. The people of those communities stay silent, refusing to rat them out to police, as if they’re protecting members of the Underground Railroad.
The people of these communities are protecting the very criminals who make their neighborhoods bombed out hell. The violence, crime, and thievery is what drives out jobs. These are the people who sell drugs on the street and get kids to join gangs. These are the people who teach kids to be violent, and give 13 year olds names like “Lil Homicide.” These people are the reasons why it’s dangerous to go out at night. Dangerous for kids to walk to school. Dangerous to go through a McDonald’s drive through with your Daddy at 5:00 in the afternoon.
But who receives the ire of millions of people? The police. Not the people who actually prey upon the neighborhood. Not the people committing the crimes. Not the people who are most likely to murder black people. Instead, it’s the police. An unarmed black man has a greater chance of getting struck by lightening than to be killed by police, but activists ignore the real problem and focus on the money making manufactured crisis. After BLM’s founder has made a killing declaring that white people are dangerous to black people, she goes out and buys an expensive home in a white neighborhood.
Just think what could be accomplished if the nation stood in solidarity against crime and gangs, especially in Chicago. Just think what could be done if everyone united to crush crime, ensure schools are safe and students are well behaved with good study habits. Just think if they stopped messaging that drugs are cool and instead did PSAs on their dangers. Just think if volunteers poured into Chicago to tutor kids who are woefully behind in school. Just think if all those activists promoted the message that a nuclear family was healthy for kids. Tell fathers not to deposit children with various mothers and then leave them to their own devices. Instead of claiming men are toxic, tell the truth – that fathers are vital to their children.
But they won’t do it. That would actually help decrease poverty, make streets safer, bring back jobs and economic opportunities, and reduce drug use. Then people wouldn’t need to be “saved” and keep voting for Democrats who promise to solve their problems and then fight against doing so.
Jaslyn was an absolutely beautiful, sweetheart child who should have had a life.
Make her famous. Make her a motivation for real change. And throw all the cowardly criminals like the thugs who murdered her onto the curb in front of the police station.
Stop. Protecting. Criminals. From. The. Police.
Maxine’s plan of action. First we have a trial and then we lynch em. She learned it from other Democrats in the South in the 1950’s. She has to keep the tradition going y’all. Just like Maxine, the Democrats in the South had the voters wrapped up so they could do whatever they wanted. We should check to see if Maxine Waters used federal funds to purchase the hangin noose. She’s already misappropriated federal funds when she purchased her bigoted brain.
By her own “standards,” has Mad Max committed sedition?
A secret letter from Maxine Waters has been found. In this secret letter she encourages BLM to smear people’s houses with pigs blood. My bad. Maxine has encouraged such action not in secret but openly in the press. We need to check to see if she has provided financial supports for the purchasing of black hoods by the perpetrators.
Thinkitthrough,
Wouldn’t smearing a person’s home with pigs blood be considered “racist and xenophobic,” if that person was a Muslim?
Progressives and the Democrats that support them are truly turning into disgusting animals.
It’s time for anyone with a conscience to revoke and repudiate their membership in the Democrat party until Democrat leadership starts renouncing the violence, hatred, and destruction of their leftist allies.
I wondered how quickly either you or dumbass Karen S. would blame the Democrat party for the acts of these vandals. You can call yourself “highly educated”, but you repeatedly prove you aren’t.
Natacha at 12:32. You have a very prominent voice of the Democratic Party encouraging the continuance of the violence. This is not the first time that Maxine Waters has called for physical action against her opponents. Remember when she said “get in their face”. Have you heard of any other Democrat that has condemned her words? They haven’t condemned her because they know her actions will assure “your” vote for the Democratic Party. You might like us to think that the tooth fairy said these things but we’re not buying it. Who would have known that the tooth fairy is a Democrat and has a prominent position on Natacha’s night stand.
“It is hard to see how the rioting and protests would not have a prejudicial impact on a jury.”
Good basis for overturning a conviction on appeal, no?
Good basis for an immediate mistrial.
This used to be a Country of laws, now a Country of special interests and influence !
And corporate CEOs.
As Waters and Smallwall have initiated frivolous lawsuits against President Trump. This witness should bring a lawsuit against Waters. Didn’t their mentor S Alinsky in one of his rules state “make them live by their own laws”?
You either get control of a mob or it controls you. These beta male Dims will learn this the hard way. Funny we don’t see this level of hate in rural areas or Republican governed cities. Let the Dim cities burn and the tears of the Dim leadership can quench the fires. Maybe then they’ll want to defend civilization again. For all the good people in these hellholes I suggest an early exit back to real America where individuals still get to defend themselves from the mob bullies. Confront a bully and watch the rage melt away.
” Let the Dim cities burn”
Mespo, I have a home in one of those cities. I’m not too happy about that. The saving grace is that my residence is in a completely different state. The saving grace for a number of my friends and acquaintances living in that city is that they are moving to another state. A lot of those people pay a lot of taxes so when you start subsidizing NY and NYC remember that justifiably you were willing to let them burn.
I’m not happy either but it’ll take something drastic for the Dim horde to wake up and see the folly. Were I you, I’d be getting ready for a long few days since the violence will happen regardless of outcome. The Dims want the anarchy and the violence. Instability is their friend. Glad you reside in a safe space in unoccupied America.
Lefties like violence – but only when they are administrating it.
The Jan. 6 violence, less so.
Look at how they marshaled the forces of justice on the Capitol rioters, but practice benign neglect everywhere else.
Not only will they not accept an acquittal — they won’t even accept one of the lower charges. This mob wants blood, and nothing short of 2nd degree will satisfy them. If the FBI was really serious about rooting out “insurrectionists,” they should look closer at BLM/Antifa. I would think that waving “Death to America” banners, attacking police and journalists, and setting fire to government buildings would constitute sedition, especially when accompanied by all their seditious statements on social media. If destroying civil institutions isn’t sedition, I don’t know what is.
“If the FBI was really serious about rooting out “insurrectionists,” they should look closer at BLM/Antifa.”
Spot on. The only problem is that the Obama Administration had eight years to embed likeminded civil servants throughout the Federal government, most of all in the DOJ and State Dept. Retired agents are horrified at what they are witnessing. The good ship SS America started taking on water in January 2009 after hitting an iceberg sometime between 2004 and 2008. The slow, steady sinking picked up steam in January. Now she is going down and no one in power or leadership seems capable of stopping it.
Suze,
“No one in in power or leadership seems capable of stopping it.”
No one who is in power who is in a position to stop this ship from sinking, wants to do so. Those people seem hellbent on sinking the USS United States, including the Captain. But, unlike the Captain of a real ship, this Captain wants the ship to go down, while having his own life raft available at all times for his private use.
OOOOO It’s the “Deep State” again.