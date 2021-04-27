Twitter Suspends Cornell Student For Showing Embarrassing Picture Of Hunter Biden

The conservative site College Fix has an account from a Cornell student that caught my eye today in light of the lawsuit yesterday against Twitter by Project Veritas for violating ill-defined “privacy rule.” Joseph Silverstein says that he was suspended after showing a widely available picture of Hunter Biden in his underwear — one of the pictures taken from his laptop. Twitter insists that the picture violates privacy rules despite being taken from an allegedly abandoned laptop, widely discussed in the public domain, and concerning a matter of public debate. It is also another example of Twitter’s strikingly conflicted censorship policies where images of Rudy Giuliani allegedly groping himself are permissible but a media confrontation in front of a home with a Facebook executive or a picture connected to the Biden laptop are not.
Silverstein recounts posting a tweet above the picture stating “Imagine if this was Don Jr. instead of Hunter Biden?” The picture has appeared widely in publications and on various sites.
Twitter however deleted the tweet, suspended the student, and notified him that he was blocked for “violating our rules against sharing privately produced/distributed intimate media of someone without their express consent.”
Ironically, Biden himself has refused to acknowledge that these photos or the other files and emails are authentic. The media has steadfastly refused to press him on the authenticity of the contents.
Notably, a recent study purportedly showing neutral censorship rules by Twitter admitted that the company does not share actual data and that any information is actually “inconclusive” on bias due to the refusal of the company.
The concern is that Twitter is taking to heart calls from Democratic members for increased censorship on the platform. CEO Jack Dorsey previously apologized for censoring the Hunter Biden story before the election. However, rather than addressing the dangers of such censoring of news accounts, Senator Chris Coons pressed Dorsey to expand the categories of censored material to prevent people from sharing any views that he considers “climate denialism.” Likewise, Senator Richard Blumenthal seemed to take the opposite meaning from Twitter, admitting that it was wrong to censor the Biden story. Blumenthal said that he was “concerned that both of your companies are, in fact, backsliding or retrenching, that you are failing to take action against dangerous disinformation.” Accordingly, he demanded an answer to this question:
“Will you commit to the same kind of robust content modification playbook in this coming election, including fact checking, labeling, reducing the spread of misinformation, and other steps, even for politicians in the runoff elections ahead?”
“Robust content modification” seems the new Orwellian rallying cry in our society.
What is interesting about the Twitter decision on this student is that this type of image would be the basis in torts of a claim of the public disclosure of embarrassing private facts. However, that tort has an exception for newsworthiness:
§ 652D Publicity Given to Private Life
One who gives publicity to a matter concerning the private life of another is subject to liability to the other for invasion of his privacy, if the matter publicized is of a kind that
(a) would be highly offensive to a reasonable person, and
(b) is not of legitimate concern to the public.
The student was using a widely discussed image of the son of the President — one of many images that critics allege not only show his period of abusive drug use (while being paid by foreign companies) but also images that could have been used to influence or blackmail the family before they were disclosed through the laptop. It is part of a national news story despite the active effort of many in the media to avoid the story. It would by any measure satisfy the newsworthy exception as would the image of Giuliani.
There is no question that this is an embarrassing photo as are the other photos of drug use and sexual trysts. The question for Twitter is what standard it is applying to public figures and public officials in such stories.
It is particularly concerning to see Twitter (which is responsible for censoring the story before the election) continuing to block discussion and refusing to address the glaring contradiction with other images allowed on its platform. Indeed, that it is the point of the tweet that the lack of media attention is in striking contrast to the “anything goes” atmosphere for conservative figures like Donald Trump Jr.
24 thoughts on “Twitter Suspends Cornell Student For Showing Embarrassing Picture Of Hunter Biden”
Everytime this happens, I have to remind people. The Left has never won a battle of ideas. The have to censure public debate, because their ideas, policies, and agenda, are not logically viable. Again, the left is forced to censure public debate.
Hunter Biden makes Billy Carter and Roger Clinton look like choir boys.
What kind of Standard you ask Professor? Double Standard as always,….protect all Leftists and other Democrats and expose and embarrass Conservatives and Republicans….that is the Standard.
When the Ayotollahs, Communists, ISIS, and other evil characters are allowed to post but others who are the targets of their hate and the evil folks hate too….then you know just how patently plain it is.
I hope that Kid wins a huge settlement as a result of a Civil Proceeding against the University.
From my reading, the University was not involved. Being put on probation by Twitter is like being put on double secret probation. I’m sure the student is shaking in his shoes. The person is better off without Twitter, Facebook, or any other media. Get a life.
Hunter! Hunter! I declare: The world can see your underwear!
These tech monopolies are acting as “publishers” rather than the “common carriers” that they are supposed to be under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. However, this administration is not going to deal with this issue as their behaviour suits the needs and requirements of the left. Free speech for me but not for thee.
Just one more reason to vote Republican in 2022. These monopolies – Facebook, Twitter especially – need to be broken up, or have their Section 230 protection removed. The fed isn’t going to do it, so it’s important that people pressure their state to take action with bills such as Texas’ Senate Bill 2373.
Texas Senate Bill 2373 that would have permitted suits against social media died in committee. Members of the Texas legislature much like the House of Representatives and Senate are extremely intimidated by social media moguls and would not dare go against them. That’s why we will never see Section 230 change to hold Twitter and others accountable for censuring moderate or conservative viewpoints that dispute the socialists-communists viewpoint.
Hunter Biden is a public figure. I hope this kid sues them to kingdom come.
I suggest that you read the Terms that user agreed to before recommending that he waste money on a suit he’ll lose.
If you don’t like Twitter’s terms, don’t create an account.
Then they would not have something to cry about, status loss and resentment is the only thing that keeps them going, and of course entitlement.
Quit voting for Democrats and quit feeding the beasts. Do not use Twitter or Facebook, or Patreon. Do not go to a Disney park, or any of their “woke” movies. Quit shopping at Target or buying Coke products. Just stop. No more NASCAR, no more NFL or NBA or MLB. Just stop. Do not donate to NPR. I love their music and listen al the time, but no more contributions from me. Just like sending money to the DNC. Do not subscribe to any “woke” newspaper or magazine. I loved Jazziz but when they ran a ridiculous and stupid, preachyTrump hit piece, I did not renew. Do not buy “woke” brands.
Did you notice the Oscars? Less than 10 million viewers this year. By not feeding the beasts, we are in effect, firing them.
Squeeky Fromm
Girl Reporter
Awesome!
Glad to know that you recognize conservatives have long been part of the “cancel culture.”
Oh please! You want conservatives to just go hide in the corner with their masks on, don’t you? God forbid they use any of the mob or financial antics or boycotts done by the Marxist left.
There is a big difference between not buying Coke, and digging thru someones 10 year old tweets to get them fired. But you already knew that.
Squeeky Fromm
Girl Reporter
Squeeky is right on the money…as usual. The leftists love to equate me not watching CNN to them calling for Fox to be banned or for Tucker Carlson to be taken off the air. I have never DEMANDED that Don Lemon be fired, I just chose to ignore his ignorant show but the left will DEMAND that Tucker be removed or Laura should be fired or Hannity should be banned or the entire channel should be taken off the air.
The left will never debate because what they say and how they say it is banal, unserious and juvenile.
The Left does not debate for the same reason Joseph Goebbels was uninterested in any exchange of ideas. He was there to promote the Nazi Cause, and nothing else. Same with the Leftists and Democrats. They make noises with their mouths to promote the Party, and everything else is smoke and mirrors. And lies.
Squeeky Fromm
Girl Reporter
“If liberty means anything at all it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear.” ― George Orwell, Animal Farm
Yup. Those who support Twitter and their censorship on the basis they are private company are fools. Twitter and FB together form the de facto ministry of propaganda and censorship for the DNC and now the WH. That’s a fact jack.
What nonsense. Their censorship is bipartisan.
And yet people are being fired and dozed based on Twitter allowing tweets about people who donated to a defense fund for Kyle rittenhouse using hacked info
Completely unfair bias and these Biden Protectors enforce it as if they are the Third Reich. This Corporate Social Media Control Scheme is the most blatant and dishonest occurrence I have ever seen. After all this bs we are supposed to believe they DIDN’T illegally affect our blown-up election system?!? Give me a break! These fools are exactly that. Down with Twitter. I don’t even launch it anymore.
We are living Orwell’s sci-fi as though it were a blueprint to follow.
Absolutely. Quite frightening to think what a Joseph Goebbels’ clone today working for the Harris WH could do with social media. We have some who are close to being like him, but he was certainly an evil master propagandist.