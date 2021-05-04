The Biden Administration Drops Dozens of Charges Against Violent Protesters in Portland

We recently discussed how the plea agreement with a BLM protester (who tried to cut the brake lines on a police vehicle) may indicate a significant shift from the Trump Administration in prosecuting violent protesters. New figures out of Portland would indicate that there is such a major shift occurring. The Justice Department are dropping 58 of the 97 criminal charges brought after the Portland riots, including assaults on officers.
I previously criticized the federalization of these protest cases. Local police were clearly relying on the federal government — as opposed to their own local prosecutors — to address violent protesters. Yet I was also critical of the role of local officials in dismissing and even in some cases fueling such violence with their rhetoric or inaction. There is clearly a reluctance by many local officials to prosecute violent protesters. Indeed, cities like Atlanta have dropped charges against protesters. Most of the charges brought for violent protests in the wake of the killing of George Floyd were dismissed.
One of those defendants who saw their charges dropped in Portland was David Bouchard who admitted that he put a Customs and Border Protection officer in a chokehold. Likewise, the Justice Department dismissed the charge against Charles Comfort who was indicted by a grand jury of civil disorder for twice charging at Portland Police Bureau officers and hitting them with a makeshift shield and kicking a third officer.
Once again, I remain opposed to using federal charges in many of these local cases, but the decision was to pursue these individuals in the federal system. Now they will walk without any prosecution. There are reportedly 31 deferred resolution agreements (DRA) signed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Portland, including 19 charged with felonies and some involving alleged assaults on federal officers.
We recently saw a belated change in the rhetoric of some leaders like Portland’s Mayor Ted Wheeler finally condemning anarchists (though he avoided specifically mentioning Portland’s homegrown Antifa group). While such leaders previously blamed the Trump Administration for the protests, they have continued unabated after the election, including continued rioting in Portland.
30 thoughts on “The Biden Administration Drops Dozens of Charges Against Violent Protesters in Portland”
Let me get this straight. The one single group of Trump voters, with a few Antifa thrown in, who stormed the Capitol building and posed in Pelosi’s office, should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law plus some. The entire Republican Party should be condemned because of the behavior, one time, by this one group of people. Trump should be impeached or tried after he left office for telling rally attendees to “peacefully protest”. Social media should censor all conservatives and anyone who attended the rally in any fashion, including those who never left the peaceful, fun rally and had absolutely no idea any of this was going on at the Capitol, should all be fired. Because accountability.
But Democrats can storm the Capitol Building and the Senate offices during the Kavanaugh Hearings, attack federal buildings with impunity for months, riot, loot, and commit arson against innocent business owners, often minorities, struggling to survive in a pandemic. Prominent Democrats, including the President and Vice President, and their teams, can bail out rioters and looters. Democrats can seize entire city blocks and terrorize residents and business owners. They can drive the businesses at George Floyd Square out of business. But looting is Reparations and it’s all just fighting the good fight. Of COURSE diversions are warranted instead of jail time, and of COURSE most shouldn’t be prosecuted. They were just mad.
Any time I’ve asked a Democrat I know about this, they hastily change the subject. Unless they’re brainwashed and will just parrot “accountability” and “fight the good fight”, what are they going to say? It’s indefensible.
Welcome to the Brown Shirts of the 21st Century. Meanwhile, mainstream media have gained a new moniker. Pravda.
I posted yesterday that this is a problem for voters.
Due to the nonexistent civics education (leftist consider that a feature not a bug) voters have no idea they hold the power about how crime is managed in their jurisdictions. Voters in Portland should turn out all the elected officials in law enforcement and the prosecutors. Doesn’t do anything for the current dereliction of duty, but its never too late to plan for the future. Failing to do that, the voters are getting exactly what they voted for…good and hard.
Turley: you really need to stop with the intentionally misleading and politically-motivated statements like the title of your current little turd piece. The Trump Administration controlled what the DOJ did. Biden does not. That is clear. That is the truth, so for you to try to stir up the Trumpster dumbasses by proclaiming that the “Biden Administration” decided to drop charges against persons who violently attacked police officers is factually wrong, and you do know better. You’ve become yet another Hate Network pundit.
Another thing that makes this piece unfair is that you don’t know all of the facts, much less the reasoning behind deferrals or declination to prosecute under federal law AND to top it off, you lob arrows against Joe Biden, who had nothing to do with it. Another misconception you try to nurture is that those who won’t be prosecuted federally will somehow walk free. They can still be prosecuted under state law, depending on how the federal case was dropped.
I suppose that if students at the University where you teach were to protest your presence on the faculty, you’d scream “First Amendment”. You make the University look bad, Turley, because what you do is use your credentials to spread politically-motivated false narratives put out by the Hate Network. Do your First Amendment rights include the right to use your legal credentials to mischaracterize facts solely for political reasons?
“The Trump Administration controlled what the DOJ did.”
What a load of garbage.
“Biden does not. That is clear. That is the truth…”
What an even bigger load of garbage.
Any comparison of January 6th riot to the yearlong May 2020 – present riots in Portland and across Democrat run cities is an absurdity and has no intellectual merit.
For almost 365 days, Democrats/liberals/progressive rioters, Anti-fa, BLM, and anarchists have been destroying private and public property, attacking local and federal employees, attacking and killing police, coordinating movement of projectiles and incendiary devices, and attacking and killing bystanders. The Biden Administration is a corrupt oligarchy, intent on destroying the US and our civil society. That is why they aren’t prosecuting.
In DC, a one-time event, the ONLY person who died in the violence was a protester shot by a cop whose name is not being released (why?). Again the corruption of the Biden administration and lies about so many issues explains the Orwellian nature of today.
People may be interested in national info about laws on body camera requirements across the US –
https://www.ncsl.org/research/civil-and-criminal-justice/body-worn-cameras-interactive-graphic.aspx
Sorry, posted that to the wrong article.
Mayor Wheeler and others are finding out that it is hard to put the genie back in the bottle
Why the surprise? The Dims are the Crime Party. Gotta keep the grassroots satisfied.
Anyone who refers to Demcrats as “the Dims” is himself dim.
The stink comes from the federal transfer. If the charges came from local authority, why not resolve them locally? My theory: the secret deal was to transfer ONLY if the feds dismiss the charges, rather than locals take the heat for it.
Two kinds of justice.
One, harsh and probably unfair (see pretrial detentions/conditions) for Capitol rioters.
Another, forgiving and tolerant for Lefty protesters.
Doesn’t engender respect for the law or those who apply that justice.
The Capitol insurrectionists should have been arrested on Jan. 6 instead of allowed to freely exit.
Just like the violent Portland protesters were arrested on the scene.
You’re right, two kinds of justice.
That’s all you got? How about when the BLM and Antifa “protestors” encircle perps so cops can’t arrest them? Many perps in Portland got away because of that. Did you forget this or are you not from the area so think you know it all?
Celebrate;. Celebrate!
Dance to the music!
Reminds me of this quote from Ronald Reagan: If you want more of something, subsidize it; if you want less of something, tax it. The Biden administration is sending a clear message to the Marxists that they are greenlighted to continue tearing away at our cultural norms.
CT, and CRT afterward, were in fact fully-loaded howitzers aimed at all the pillars of the system. They did not even pretend to want to alleviate problems, considering doing so as perpetuating the capitalist, Christian, and patriotic structures that, in the eyes of its practitioners, needed to be razed, not improved.
https://lawliberty.org/purging-whiteness-to-purge-capitalism/
The Feds are too busy prosecuting Grandma and patriotic citizens to devote energy to actual marxists. They are rubbing their unequal justice system in our faces, hoping to demoralize conservatives. Funny thing is, it’s driving us into strong, determined local action. We are busy fighting back.
I plead guilty to being of the old school of Riot Control….big sticks, tear gas, water cannons, arrests AND prosecutions for Riot, Arson, Looting, Assault, Murder, Rape, Robbery, Damage to Property….and stiff penalties applied.
Violence cannot be appeased, condoned, encouraged, over looked or ignored.
It must be put down immediately without quarter given.
I also believe in protecting peaceful protestors….no matter what their agenda might be….right up and until the first rock is thrown, the first window broken, the first fire set….or the first Officer assaulted.
At that point protest has become Riot….then it is Katie bar the door time!
Agreed
I think some of the charges related to destruction of federal property and attacks on federal officers and would likely be appropriate federal charges when the state fails to act.
Rioting for a ‘good cause’ appears no longer to be a state or federal crime.
Why are the January 6th Capitol trespassers treated so differently?
You know the answer to that.
Like why weren’t the Capitol insurrectionists arrested on Jan. 6?
Ralph, above, says “I also believe in protecting peaceful protestors….no matter what their agenda might be….right up and until the first rock is thrown, the first window broken, the first fire set….or the first Officer assaulted. At that point protest has become Riot”
Do you agree with Ralph that Jan. 6 was a riot, since windows were broken and officers assaulted (along with other crimes, like breaking into offices and theft)?
Like why weren’t the Capitol insurrectionists arrested on Jan. 6?
Do you agree with Ralph that Jan. 6 was a riot
If you’re going to troll the blog with your content modifications, don’t be so sloppy with your efforts. Your Marxist betters expect more from their useful idiots than that.
You object to my quoting what Ralph wrote about what constitutes a riot? There was no “content modification” in my quote from him. You do see that HE used the word “riot,” and explained the point at which it crosses over into being a riot for him, right?
Nor was there any “content modification” in what I wrote about Jan. 6.
Anon @ 10:03 AM can call them “trespassers” if he wants, but I don’t have to use his word for it unless I’m quoting him, which I wasn’t.
Should I start claiming “content modification” every time you use your own language instead of mine when you respond to me? (I haven’t and won’t, because I’m not foolish.)
As for your insults, they reflect on you, not me.
Nor was there any “content modification” in what I wrote about Jan. 6.
Anonymous wrote: Why are the January 6th Capitol trespassers treated so differently?
You wrote: Like why weren’t the Capitol insurrectionists arrested on Jan. 6?
Should I start claiming “content modification” every time you use your own language instead of mine when you respond to me? (I haven’t and won’t, because I’m not foolish.)
So, that makes you a lying fool; a Marxist wannabe busted on the tripe you routinely post.
Thanks for showing us that you don’t understand how quotation marks work.
When I’m quoting someone, I use quotation marks (or, the quote includes quotation marks, I may set the entire quote off in italics instead or use a block quote). When I’m using my own language, I don’t. I was not quoting the 10:03 AM. You want to pretend that I modified it, when the truth is that I asked a question in my own words, and did not pretend to be using anyone else’s words.
“that makes you a lying fool,” you say, looking in the mirror.
“a Marxist wannabe”
Nope. But of course that won’t keep you from lying to yourself about my wishes, in order to make your garbage arguments easier.
“busted on the tripe you routinely post.”
No more than you are, and probably less.
It proves the left and the puppet masters in Washington accept violence to further their aims.
Where have we seen that before? In the fascist / totalitarian governments of Nazi Germany, Italy, Russia and China to name only a few.
You watch. Conservatives will have their Tienenman Square moment of tragedy at the hands of the Anti-Liberals in power.
Shoot first. Don’t ask questions later.
Prosecute the prosecutors.