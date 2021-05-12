Animals, Society, Torts

Bad Bet: Who Can Gamblers Sue For Losing Money On A Doped Horse?

 

  1. This is the idocy of “zero tollerance”.

    From what little I have read, the detection level and the effective level or so far apart as to almost be opposites. There is no single person of knowledge of the facts thinks the detection level effected the performance of the animal.
    I have seen (on the internet) that detection limits for this “drug” screen is down the picagram level

    That would be 1/trillionth of a gram.

    Dose defines to poison.
    Dose also defines if a molecule is a performance enhancing drug

  2. Agreed, Turley. This is a fascinating dilemma. The reach into medicine in particular because, at some level, all treatments are based on gaming theory. Drug therapy. Surgery. All of it. Never going to escape the fact even if odds are 90/10, if you find yourself in that ten percent you are there one hundred percent of the time, personally speaking. Individual versus group dynamics, public health vs. individual rights, we have much work to do there as these disagreements animate every multi factored causative from Covid to gun policy to climate change…

    But yeah, those wagerers got ripped off. And the horse did nothing wrong, but the trainer didn’t dot his I’s — that’s for sure.

    EB

  3. It will be interesting to see if there are lawsuits filed. It is a great question on what happens to an honest bet lost to dishonest actions.

  4. The speculative nature of such a case is too preposterous to make good law. Think about it. Horse #1 wins and is disqualified. You bet on horse #2 who finished second. You first have to prove that the drug caused horse #1 to win, a very dubious proposition. Then and only if you can get over this long shot, you would have to prove that your second choice would have been your second choice if you knew that horse #1 was drugged. Or maybe if horse #1 had not been drugged, he would have run a different race and forced your horse to do the same and finish at the back of the pack. If your claim is that you would have won a daily double or exotic bet, then the proof becomes exponentially more remote.

