Fourth Circuit Overturns Conviction Of Retired Air Force Colonel For Using Racial Slur

In a major but likely controversial victory for free speech, the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit overturned the conviction of a retired Air Force colonel for using a racial epithet at the shoe store on the Marine base at Quantico, Virginia. Jules A. Bartow, who is white, was arrested after a bizarre and disgraceful exchange with an employee, including the use of the “n word” with the African American woman. The highly offensive and repugnant language of Bartow was denounced by the court, but the unanimous panel still reversed T.S. Ellis III, Senior District Judge of the Eastern District of Virginia on First Amendment grounds.
Free speech advocates must often defend those who are despised or language that is deeply offensive. The First Amendment is not designed to protect popular speech or popular people. Such speech and such people rarely need protection. That means that we must resist attacks on free speech in cases where we find speech to be repugnant and repulsive. That is the case with retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Jules A. Bartow.
In November 2018, Bartow entered the Quantico Marine Corps Exchange to shop for boots. He was quickly assisted by Cathy Johnson-Felder, an African American, who innocently said “[G]ood morning. May I help you?” Bartow responded bizarrely with “If I had indigestion, diarrhea, or a headache, would you still address me as good morning?” Undeterred Johnson-Felder again asked “[C]an I help you, sir?” Bartow then responded, “I’m not a sir — I’m not a male, I’m not a female, if I had a vagina, would you still call me sir?” Bartow reportedly was speaking louder and louder as he berated this employee for simply trying to help him. That drew a white uniformed Marine lieutenant colonel who began to argue with Bartow over his disgraceful treatment of Johnson-Felder.
During this continued argument between the two men, Bartow continued to try on boots as a crowd formed. An African-American in civilian clothes also argued with Bartow and explained that “the reason that [employees at the Exchange] say ‘sir’ or ‘ma’am’ is because you are purchasing merchandise on a military installation.” Bartow then said: “If I called her a [n****r], would she still say good morning?”
A security officer was called over and Bartow was escorted out of the door and then arrested by base security officers.
Bartow was charged under Virginia Code § 18.2-416, which reads in pertinent part:
“If any person shall, in the presence or hearing of another, curse or abuse such other person, or use any violent abusive language to such person concerning himself or any of his relations, or otherwise use such language, under circumstances reasonably calculated to provoke a breach of the peace, he shall be guilty of a Class 3 misdemeanor.”
The language of the statute in my view is unconstitutional due to its sweeping criminalization of any “curse or abuse” that could “provoke a breach of the peace.” However, the appellate panel corrected noted that such laws are narrowly construed in light of controlling precedent. This includes Virginia state court rulings that the statute must be confined to speech that has “a direct tendency to cause acts of violence by the person to whom, individually, [the language is] addressed.” Mercer v. Winston, 199 S.E.2d 724, 726 (Va. 1973). As the United States Supreme Court ruled in National Ass’n for the Advancement of Colored People v. Button, 371 U.S. 415, 445 (1963), the protection of speech is maintained under the First Amendment “without regard . . . to the truth, popularity, or social utility of the ideas and beliefs [that] are offered.” National Ass’n for the Advancement of Colored People v. Button, 371 U.S. 415, 445 (1963).
Even with the Supreme Court’s allowance for the criminalization of “fighting words” in cases like Chaplinsky v. New Hampshire, 315 U.S. 568, 572 (1942), the Court has sharply abridged the application that exception. It is no longer enough to show how such speech can “inflict injury,” but must be “shown likely to produce a clear and present danger of a serious 7 substantive evil that rises far above public inconvenience, annoyance, or unrest.” Terminiello v. City of Chicago, 337 U.S. 4 (1949). The Court has rejected the criminalization of “abusive language” that provokes a “breach of the peace” and “violent resentment” in another person. Gooding v. Wilson, 405 U.S. 518, 524 (1972).
Accordingly, the panel ruled:
Everything about Bartow’s remarks was offensive and bizarre, and their meaning was difficult to discern. His words were laden with references to various bodily functions, sexual diseases, genitalia, and ultimately, a noxious racial epithet. The video shows that, while Bartow was speaking, people stopped to watch the scene unfold, and some engaged with him. But most of the observers left to carry on with their shopping before security escorted Bartow from the store. And those who stayed continued to try on shoes, as Bartow did. There are no signs of violence. No one reported, and the video does not reveal, that Bartow was likely to, or actually did, invoke a violent response. The Supreme Court has made clear that to obtain a conviction for use of “fighting words,” the Government must offer evidence of the “likelihood that the person addressed would make an immediate violent response.” Gooding, 405 U.S. at 528. Here, it has not.
In my view (as will surprise few on this blog), the decision is correct. Consider the alternative if we allow the criminalization of offensive speech. Once we place free speech on that slippery slope, we are unlikely to find terra firma as different groups and individuals declare themselves offended and triggered by slurs and insults.
I have written for years on the effort of European countries to expand their crackdown on free speech. The criminalization of speech has expanded in countries like France, Germany, and England though hate speech laws and speech regulation. Most concerning is the call for European style speech limits in this country.
Free speech demands bright lines. One of the greatest threats to free speech is the chilling effect caused by ambiguous or vague standards like the one contained in the Virginia statute. Every case of an obnoxious or repugnant individual invites us to make an exception or adopt some nuanced excuse for not following our principles. The temptation is particularly great in cases like this one when defending free speech can be confused with supporting bigotry.
It is never popular to fight for the free speech rights of individuals like Bartow. Indeed, after being quoted in a Washington Post article in favor of this ruling last night, I received emails denouncing me as a de facto racist, including one from an attorney condemning me for “defending bigotry under the guise of constitutional freedom.” It is a common attack on free speech advocates to claim that we defend bigotry as opposed to free speech in such cases. The “guise of constitutional freedom” is in fact the First Amendment’s protection of unpopular speech. Indeed, Justice Thurgood Marshall famously declared in Police Dep’t of Chi. v. Mosley, 408 U.S. 92, 95 (1972), that the “government has no power to restrict expression because of its message, its ideas, its subject matter, or its content.”
Bartow is the price we pay for freedom of speech but it is not nearly as high of a cost as abandoning the bright line protecting us all for criminal speech codes.
Here is the opinion: United States v. Bartow
African-American? !/2 American? Arab? People of Brown? Albino? A white refugee? Was a n-erd involved?
The same thing happens with allegations of diversity (e.g. Oprah scolding a female shopkeeper, rape-rape culture) and protection rackets. This is not a novel problem, but has been in progress for decades. A dysfunctional convergence, if only piecewise, is inevitable. You cannot abort the baby, cannibalize her profitable parts, sequester her carbon pollutants, and have her, too. Well, you can, but it’s not a sustainable condition.
Nobody has commented on the bizarre behavior of the individual. It strikes me that this individual might not have been compos mentis at the time he was making those remarks. There was no indication that this was the man’s typical behavior, but there was also no indication that the man was perhaps suffering some sort of psychotic event. Were that the case, we would have a very different situation indeed.
This is interesting, I don’t disagree with the ruling. But I note that given how this was about criminalizing insulting words and why they are problematic, I am surprised Turley never mentioned recent state laws doing exactly that when it comes to protesters hurling insults at police.
So based on this ruling Republican “anti-riot” laws criminalizing insulting police are not legally defensible. You can still hurl insults at police during a riot based on this ruling. The question would be, is an arrest considered a violent reaction?
Well, there you go, which is why SCOTUS will be hearing appeals until kingdom come.
So based on this ruling Republican “anti-riot” laws criminalizing insulting police are not legally defensible. You can still hurl insults at police during a riot based on this ruling. The question would be, is an arrest considered a violent reaction?
Hurling insults at officers during a protest is protected speech. Riots are another matter. Do these so called anti-riot laws make this distinction? Riots are a violent action deserving of a violent reaction, with or without insults.
What I find disconcerting is that the decision was made to try him under the Virginia statute. The LtCol is still subject to the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ). There are a number of articles under which the “officer” could have been tried and probably very easily been convicted. He would probably not have been jailed but they could hit him the retirement check which would have made a long term impression on his wallet and served as a deterrent. His conviction would most likely not been appealed and justice would have served. Conduct like this is definitely “prejudicial to the good order an discipline.” Unfortunately while the civilian court decision was most likely correct, the conduct was despicable and should have been appropriately handled by the military. Hopefully the Quantico Base Commander banned the LtCol from the base’s facilities. .
Mr. Bartow is a retired Air Force colonel. Yes, he’s subject to base regulations, but not the UCMJ unless he was acting in an official capacity of some sort.
In some serious cases a Retired Military Officer or Enlisted Person can be recalled to Active Duty and be Courtmartialed.
That was probably not a consideration for the actual misconduct seen in this case thus the Civilian remedy would be the correct venue.
As hard as this is to say, this is a win. You have to defend the speech you hate the most to protect the speech you like. I wonder if the retired Colonel can lose his privileges to the base store or other benefits due to military law.
He could be banned from everything but medical facilities. He will not lose other benefits.
Three cheers for a court willing to defend the Constitution.
“Indeed, after being quoted in a Washington Post article in favor of this ruling last night, I received emails denouncing me as a de facto racist, including one an attorney condemning me for “defending bigotry under the guise of constitutional freedom.””
It seems this is a case where you can be doing both concurrently, Turley. Not saying you’re racist, but here the two seemingly polarized threads converge. I remember in the 80’s when the ACLU was defending the ‘rights’ of the Klan to march in a large holiday parade — which this case reminds me of. I think the intersection of the two probably is entwined by the hesitance of, like you cited sort of, white culture’s resistance of holding epithets directed at darker races as *not* being violent expressions. Taken in the light of American history there is a fairly strong correlation between whites uttering derogatory racial language and violence following not that long thereafter (not withstanding said white culture’s appropriation of the ‘n’ word by ventures of their offspring deep into rap culture).
So while this my be all legal eagle in a strictly reductionist way, it’s still despicable and disgusting to defend it on some level. Depends where you want to put your energy, essentially. It’s a choice…, constructive side of civilation, or destructive? That’s probably where the tactic of reductionism would prove more useful.
EB
I don’t disagree with this opinion when it comes to government censorship. But what you did not mention was the fact that the store owner would have been within his rights to throw Bartow out of his shop! Similarly, Facebook as a private company may throw individuals off its platform who violate its house rules.
You say that freedom of speech “demands bright lines.” I take it then that you are against laws prohibiting obscenity unless you have a better definition than the Justice who said that he “knows it when he sees it.”
There are no such bright lines. Accordingly, the courts must use their judgement, and in close cases, I would agree that they should err on the side of permitting more speech than less. Because the courts are constitutionally unable to prohibit hate speech (for good reason), it falls upon citizens and private corporations to silence hateful speech and outright lies by using time-honored conservative means: shaming, shunning, ostracizing and boycotting.
We’re past that point. Free speech is considered the enemy now, and my bright line is crossed at censorship. Tech giants like Twitter and Facebook are responding to government threats that will destroy their business model. That’s censorship too, and it gets a response from me. Lucky for us we have appellate courts that follow the Constitution, but Americans can’t outsource the job of censoring us to “citizens and private corporations”. For me, the fight is for every American to decide whether certain speech is too dangerous to be heard, or preserved. I reserve that liberty, at least until the People enact Constitutional law that assigns that job to a “higher authority”. We’re not there now, not even close.
You make an excellent point: the manager should have escorted Mr. Bartow off the premises. In fact, I’m surprised the clerk didn’t excuse herself and go get the manager to deal with Mr. Bartow – although, I’m sure she was trying her best to be polite. This is rather like a libel case where the jury finds for the plaintiff and awards damages of a penny. The moral victory is the clerk’s.
Marines must be getting far more Woke than their tradition of being fighters for freedom and maintaining their honor than they used to be.
Notice it was a uniformed Marine Officer that interceded on behalf of the victim….the Exchange Employee.
Regrettably, that Marine did not himself escort the Air Force Colonel out the front door….with a firm kick in the seat of his pants as he was launched back outside for his despicable conduct.
That is how abusing your Right to Free Speech….and this certainly was without a doubt….just that….abuse of Free Speech and of a Woman merely trying to do her job and assist shoppers.
Had the Marine done as other Marines have done down through the Centuries….this would have had a much better outcome.
Bad Manners need correcting on the spot.
I am surprised that Judge TS Ellis upheld the conviction. He is normally a very reasonable/astute guy. Apparently letting emotion enter into his rulings now.
I surmise the judge was fearful of the mob. JT is fearless, a rarity in this culture.
