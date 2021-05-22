All of these calls and polls however are a bunch of poppycock according to Professor Siddique, who is telling teens that the problem is that schools are right-wing institutions and that we need more action to counter conservative voices and viewpoints. He is not alone. I recently heard a leading academic figure say to a group of scholars that she was surprised to encounter a “liberal constitutional scholar” on a faculty. Such denials give license to continue to exclude conservative applicants and to foster preferred viewpoints on campus. It is a type of academic anosognosia and it is clearly catching on.
22 thoughts on “Massachusetts Professor Denounces Universities As “Right-Wing Institutions””
It’s time the dog and pony show that is “higher education” be reevaluated. College used to be for the exceptionally bright and gifted students. Today around 70% of high school graduates enroll in college, which has been dumbed-down considerably, offering q whole host of useless degrees (much of them in the field of liberal arts). So many of those diploma aren’t worth the price of the paper they’re printed on. Three of my kids have never even worked a job in the field for which they hold degrees. My wife’s youngest daughter has a business degree from the University of Pennsylvania, she’s never needed it, she works for a charity as a go-between with the media. She’s a glorified secretary (her words). Her sister is an RN, though she only worked as a nurse for a few months. For that past several years she coordinates meetings/events between pharmaceutical companies and doctors.. from home. Like her sister, a glorified secretary. Between my three kids and my wife’s two daughters, there’s a half a million dollars wasted. You can argue they have degrees to fall back on, but the fact is they are all in their late 20’s and early 30’s now, mostly married and well-established. Higher education should be for young people with passions, career goals, not the average Jane and Joe who would be better suited to learn a trade or start a business, go into sales or get a job at the local Home Depot and maybe make manager in 10 years.
So what? One professor writes an op-ed. I am scared.
Chilling is the fact that free speech can end a person’s career.
Time for alumni and tax payers to stop funding programs and professors who snub students’ constitutional freedoms. It is their right to criticize and question authority, organizations or individuals who have an agenda, no matter who or what it is.
I know a thing or two about universities-they always need money and cannot afford to bite the hand that feeds them.
Its time for an affirmative action program based on political ideology to ensure our children get a balanced education and are exposed to all points of view.
It’s time for American children to be taught the exceptionalism achieved by American freedom and free enterprise, the dominion of individual freedom over governmental power, the “manifest tenor” of the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and true American history, sans “Crazy Abe” Lincoln’s “Reign of Terror,” including his successors’ improperly ratified, unconstitutional and illegitimate “Reconstruction Amendments,” and Wilson, FDR, Clinton, Obama and Biden’s treasonous and unconstitutional imposition of the principles of communism.
Right-wing as in libertarian.
Jonathan: In a number of blogs you have trotted out the old trope that universities, like Harvard, are conducting a systematic campaign of “purging” the student population and faculty of “conservative” thought. It’s not true but you keep peddling this conspiracy theory. It is quite true that the recent Harvard Crimson survey shows only 7% of incoming freshmen self-identify as “conservative”. Without providing one ounce of evidence you claim this trend is not the “result of accident” but is by “design”–some type of conspiracy by university presidents and administrators to keep out “conservative” students and faculty. Bizarre! We all know it’s very difficult to get into Harvard. Isn’t it possible that “conservative” applicants don’t have the academic chops to qualify for entrance? Just thinking out loud here. On the faculty side many have argued that there should be an affirmative action plan to recruit “conservative” faculty. Most university faculty oppose a litmus test for hiring faculty because hiring decisions should be based solely on scholarship not political ideology. Now maybe there is a more rational explanation for the dearth of “conservative” faculty on university campuses. Take, for example, the case of former Harvard historian Niall Ferguson. He left Harvard voluntarily because he felt “conservatives” are an endangered species. Where did Ferguson go? To the Hoover Institution where he is Senior Fellow. Ferguson, it seems, prefers the fellowship of the predominantly “conservative” fellows at Hoover. Ferguson was not “purged” or forced to resign from Harvard. He left for more lucrative employment. And that’s probably why you joined all the conspiracy theorists at FoxNews.
We also know that right-wing political activists have been working over the years to increase the teaching of conservative thought on university campuses. The Charles Koch Foundation gave more than $50 million to 390 colleges and universities between 2005 and 2012–including your University. Of course, Koch grants come with strings attached. Economic Departments that receive Koch grants have to teach about “human freedom” and “free market economics”. Grants by Koch also include the right to make and veto faculty appointments. At Florida State a Koch grant makes it mandatory the reading of Ayn Rand writings. There is no comparable “liberal” foundation that puts the kinds of restrictions Koch imposes. So before you criticize the Harvard’s of this world think about what you call the “systematic bias in academia” and where it’s actually coming from.
The American Founders were conservative. The Declaration of Independence was conservative. The American Revolutionary War was conservative. The Constitution is conservative. The American Founders passed the conservative Naturalization Acts of 1790, 1795, 1798 and 1802 in four iterations requiring citizens to be “…free white person(s).” Alexander Hamilton admonished the judicial branch to be conservative, to support the conservative Constitution and to “..declare all acts contrary to the manifest tenor of the Constitution void.” America is conservative. Who doesn’t fully comprehend that America was designed and engineered to be conservative?
Karl Marx wrote the Communist Manifesto 59 years after the adoption of the Constitution because none of the principles of the Communist Manifesto were in the Constitution. Had the principles of the Communist Manifesto been in the Constitution, Karl Marx would have had no reason to write the Communist Manifesto. The principles of the Communist Manifesto were not in the Constitution then and the principles of the Communist Manifesto are not in the Constitution now.
Article 1, Section 8, provides Congress the power to tax ONLY for “…general Welfare…,” omitting and, thereby, excluding any power to tax for individual or specific welfare, redistribution of wealth or charity. The same article provides Congress the power to regulate ONLY money, the “flow” of commerce and land and naval Forces. Additionally, the 5th Amendment right to private property is not qualified by the Constitution and is, therefore, absolute, allowing Congress no power to claim or exercise dominion over private property, the sole exception being the full taking of property under the principle of eminent domain.
Government exists, under the Constitution and Bill of Rights, to provide maximal freedom to individuals while it is severely limited and restricted to merely facilitating that maximal freedom of individuals through the provision of security and infrastructure.
The entire communistic American welfare state is unconstitutional, including but not limited to, affirmative action, quotas, welfare, food stamps, rent control, social services, forced busing, minimum wage, utility subsidies, WIC, TANF, SNAP, HAMP, HARP, TARP, Agriculture, Commerce, Education, Labor, Energy, Obamacare, Social Security, Social Security Disability, Social Security Supplemental Income, Medicare, Medicaid, “Fair Housing” laws, “Non-Discrimination” laws, etc.
The hysterical, incoherent, irrational, narcissistic, power hungry, and bound-for-failure communists (liberals, progressives, socialists, democrats, RINOs) have been given free reign.
God knows why.
“But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.”
– Declaration of Independence, 1776
This guy is not only delusional – he’s dangerous! It’s a pity that he views were published in a magazine for teens. This type of indoctrinated is extremely dangerous. We need to be teaching our students how to think, not what to think. Moreover, he has no clue about the importance of solid corporate governance in academia or elsewhere. Let’s hope that the trustees of this fine institution are up for the challenge!
In order for activists to keep abusing other people, they have to perpetuate the myth that they are victims.
Political institutions should not receive public funds. It’s not fair that Democrat propaganda organizations like NPR and most universities get taxpayer dollars. It conveys an unfair advantage to the Democrat Party.
Stop public funding to political organizations of any kind. Let them sink or swim on their own.
Require universities to disclose political bias, or the harassment of conservative students, on their website and all marketing materials. If conservative applicants for employment or admittance are not welcome, then say say. That way parents will be fully armed with information on where to spend their money.
Perhaps that will drive a market for unbiased universities that, dare I say, stick to respectable degrees and avoid the fluff majors for students who lack academic chops. No degrees in surfing, cannabis cultivation, pop culture, activism, or black sexuality studies. Yes, these are all actual majors. The professor Mireille Miller-Young who stole the signs of pro life teens at UCSB specialized in black women in porn, or “ethnopornography.” Her bio claims that she’s currently working on her next book, I kid you not, Hoe Theory.
Yep. That’s what spiraling costs of higher education will get you. The kid you send to college could be taking classes on porn from Miller-Young.
If the professor is serious then maybe he is a moron, if he isn’t serious then he is a liar. I am guessing that he is a highly educated moron that lives and works around people that are 100% far left liberal/radical. Okay, not a highly educated moron ( I was using hyperbole), a highly educated radical who although smart is not smart enough to know that his world view is limited due to his partisan radicalism. He won’t let sunshine in.
Maybe the professor is just sore because he cannot attain tenure which of course means it is “the Man’s” fault. Here is a guy, a minority, that has been accepted to Columbia, Oxford and Princeton and yet he hates “the system”. The professor is in the process of writing THREE books, not one, not two, but three. Maybe he should cut it down to one book and with his spare time he should read things that he doesn’t agree with and that include ideas he has not been willing to explore. Or, again, he is just a radical.
This is a shame because with his wonderful academic credentials he has the ability to be a great teacher, but instead he just wants to be the radical who hates the system that made him rich and powerful.
There are two major problems here – first the author of the article is obviously Arabic and probably Muslim, and hates the United States that gave him or his parents a home. The second problem is that his article was published in TeenVogue, a magazine aimed at teenage girls. Bear in mind that this is the same magazine that gave it’s young readers a lesson in how to have anal sex. Anyone who still doesn’t think there are seditious groups at work to establish a Marxist dictatorship in America has rocks in their heads.
Conservatives should have been buying up media names like TeenVouge, Cosmo, Better Homes and Gardens. Be active participates of the culture wars at street level , long before colleges and other institutions weigh in.
Caught sleeping at the switch, they were. And now we’re all toast.
Massive projection by Siddique.
Siddique, Democrats, and the “woke,” more generally, are ushering in fascism.
To a communist all non-totalitarian governance systems are right wing.
For several years Teen Vogue has been at the forefront of what was then political correctness, and is now “wokeness” or critical theory.
Dr. Turley, the fact that there is no empirical argument that could contradict your post won’t change a fact that left wing radicals use constantly. Whatever the situation, they will take the data, create a narrative, usually nonsensical, and come to their only conclusion available: Racism and white privilege are the cause of the problem of whatever the problem is. Identity politics and class warfare are the default response to any question asked of the left. How much should a ‘wealthy’ person pay to be considered paying their fair share? What IS equity? How could one party receive 90%+ of donations from Hollywood, teachers unions (and almost all the others), most universities, the news media, etc. and have these institutions skewing right. There is no real answer except that I must check my whiteness and racism at the door as I enter the discussion. My identity group is my answer. The rest is noise.
Prof. Siddeque is either an idiot or a manipulative SOB looking for publicity.
In either case he is a liar and doesn’t deserve consideration.
Just another data point in the decline of American universities.
About as right wing as Trotsky
Gaslighting. The young believe this, and the lie goes on.
Siddique proves himself to be totally ignorant and should restart his education at first grade.