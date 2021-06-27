When we recently discussed a Brandeis University dean declaring “Yes, all White people are racists”, it was viewed as controversial but not “triggering” for students and faculty on the campus. What is triggering is apparently the word “trigger.” According to the Prevention, Advocacy and Resource Center at Brandeis University, the word is “oppressive” and should not be uttered.
Conservative columnists and sites have criticized the list at Brandeis, which includes other “oppressive language” as “take a shot” and “rule of thumb.”
However, the inclusion of trigger is particularly interesting since it is widely used by woke academics who are now facing the realization that they have been engaging in oppressive rhetoric for years. It would be like “Jazz hands” (adopted after applause was denounced as triggering) being itself denounced as triggering for Blues aficionados.
The website explains that “The word ‘trigger’ has connections to guns for many people. We can give the same heads-up using language less connected to violence.” So the approved alternatives are now “content note” or “Drop-in.” The problem is that most of us have no idea how to grammatically use those terms in the same way. This just sounds odd: “Jane found the reference to genocide to be content note” or “John found the reference to be dropping in.”
Indeed, it is grammatically triggering for those of us who are already finding it difficult to abandon the language to prove virtue. As a general rule, a substitute for triggering should serve the same grammatical and definitional purpose.
After all, it was Louis Brandeis who declared “The logic of words should yield to the logic of realities.”
8 thoughts on “Brandeis Center Announces “Triggering” Is . . . Well . . . Triggering”
Wallowing in the ridiculous…don’t these people have anything better to do? This obsession with words and “hurt feelings” is probably the natural outcome for a nation of narcissists.
It appears that there is no cure for liberals/leftists/loonies who struggle with the tyranny of objective reality.
This would be funny if it weren’t so sad.
Me? With all possible offense . . . I think these folks are off their rockers!
I would love to see how a graduate from this program would hold up in a Xinjiang camp. Isn’t it a communist model they wish to follow? If they do well, they might be given a job where their task is to insert one screw in mobile phone and work only 72 hours per week and live ten men per dorm room.That would be a step up from picking cotton by hand a hundred hours per week if they were identified as an Uyghur. At least the factory that makes a popular American product provides netting to prevent their employees from leaping to their death.
My father used to say, “Engage your brain!”
When will these elite, spoiled kids learn to think for themselves? Maybe a field trip to see how the rest of the world actually lives would be a start.
How does ‘trigger’ make the list but ‘woke’ doesn’t?
eb
Can you imagine how you would feel if you had wasted four years and $50K at Brandeis?
Can you imagine being a potential employer and seeing a Brandeis resume?
Worst of all, imagine being a current Brandeis student and realizing that you are surrounded by idiots.
Professor, do we really need more evidence that the Left is just stupid? More analysis as to how we have come to this pass is what we need. And, of course, a guide as to how to return to rationality.