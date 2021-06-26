Report: United States Ranks Last In Media Trust

The plunging level of trust reflects the loss of the premier news organizations to a type of woke journalism. We have have been discussing how writers, editors, commentators, and academics have embraced rising calls for censorship and speech controls, including President-elect Joe Biden and his key advisers. Even journalists are leading attacks on free speech and the free press. This includes academics rejecting the very concept of objectivity in journalism in favor of open advocacy. Columbia Journalism Dean and New Yorker writer Steve Coll has denounced how the First Amendment right to freedom of speech was being “weaponized” to protect disinformation. Likewise, the University of North Carolina recently offered an academic chair in Journalism to New York Times’ Nikole Hannah-Jones. While Hannah-Jones was awarded a Pulitzer Prize for her writing on The 1619 Project, she has been criticized for her role in purging dissenting views from the New York Times pages and embracing absurd anti-police conspiracy theories. Even waiting for the facts is viewed as unethical today by journalism professors who demand that reporters make political or social declarations through their coverage.
One of the lowest moments came with the New York Times’ mea culpa for publishing an opinion column by a conservative senator. The New York Times was denounced by many of us for its cringing apology after publishing a column by Sen. Tom Cotton (R, Ark.). and promising not to publish future such columns. It will not publish a column from a Republican senator on protests in the United States but it will publish columns from one of the Chinese leaders crushing protests for freedom in Hong Kong. Cotton was arguing that the use of national guard troops may be necessary to quell violent riots, noting the historical use of this option in past protests. This option was used most recently after the Capitol riot.
Almost on the one-year anniversary of its condemning its own publication of Cotton (and forcing out its own editor), the New York Times published an academic columnist who previously defended the killing of conservative protesters. Over at the Washington Post this week, the newspaper promoted a columnist,Karen Attiah, who last summer caused an outrage after she tweeted “White women are lucky that we are just calling them Karens. And not calling for revenge.”
Given this trend, it is little surprise that viewers no longer trust the media. They have watched as stories ranging from Hunter Biden to the origins of the pandemic have been aggressively censored by Big Tech and blacked out by journalists. The problem is that this echo journalism works for some in the media even if it ultimately destroys the profession as a whole. It is a journalistic version of Hardin’s Tragedy of the Commons where everyone acts for their immediate benefit as “the inherent logic of the commons remorselessly generates tragedy.”
23 thoughts on “Report: United States Ranks Last In Media Trust”
I am amazed that 29% think the media can be trusted….until you consider the hardcore Leftists whose agenda is being hyped by the Media would of course think that.
I would really like to see who these 29% folks are….by name, background, occupation, and residence.
For sure we would see College Professors, Big City Liberals, College Students , and Teacher Union Members holding significant majorities among those thinking thus.
The other aspect of this would be to see how many of those 29% get their news from Big Tech, CNN, and MSNBC to the exclusion of all other outlets.
When given the opportunity to question the President of the United States, reporters ask him what is his favorite ice cream cone flavor. Journalism is dead. Cable news killed it.
Dead last.
That high, huh??
Journalism is dead as a doornail and the freedoms we love and have fought for are on life support because of it.
“Unrestricted Warfare,” a book by two (then) PLA colonels, explains what is happening. The book outlines a brilliant plan to take down the West and substitute a CCP-style totalitarian surveillance state across the entire planet. The Belt-and-Road initiative is at the center. Over the decades, all of the (former) liberal democracies have been infiltrated at every level of society: schools, corporations, universities, finance, the medical profession, and of course, Washington DC and the Uniparty (both Dems and Reps) of globalists. As Xi Jinping has said, social media and propaganda is far more powerful than kinetic warfare. Sun Tzu said: “The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting.” The good news is that America (and the world) is waking up.
Here’s a shocker for the right-wingers, the liberals and progressives dislike the MSM like network or cable news as much as the right-wing. MSM treats a lie and a fact, the same or equal. They can’t tell their viewers openly that someone is lying because that would be unfair to the liar. When a lie is treated the same as a fact and someone does not call out the liar, no one wins.
I consider myself “center-right” and am probably one of those “right-wingers.” I fully recognize that many genuine liberals and progressives also see what is going on with the MSM.
A year or so ago, Dave Rubin had Tucker Carlson on The Rubin Report, and asked him why the MSM have become so blatant in their ideological leftism (I paraphrase from memory). Carlson said he did NOT think ideology was the primary motivation–they trend liberal, but the worst distorted news coverage, the outright and obvious lies and disinformation was not due to that as much as that they are “party people.” I think that is correct–they support the establishment Democratic Party come what may, and no matter how badly they have to bend themselves into knots to do so. Their criticism of progressives tends not to be as mean-spirited as what they level at conservatives for various reasons, but when the Dem establishment is really at odds with the Progressives, the MSM coverage almost always favors the establishment. A few honest liberals have noticed that (Taibbi, Greenwald, Tracey, Mate, Dore, some others).
We have been watching the deterioration of journalism for several years now. It seems to me that it accelerated under the Obama administration. Since then the goal of the mainstream media has been to create convenient narratives, narratives that are favorable to the left. There is a Code of Ethics for journalists who are members of the Society of Professional Journalists, but it does not seem to be widely embraced. The fact is that journalism is no longer a profession. There are a few big companies that own most of the media outlets. Their editorial policies dictate content. We have lost the so-called Fourth Estate. It is extremely disconcerting. In the current environment where “diversity and inclusion” has become the predominant mantra, our society does not encourage diversity of thought.
I have a bumper sticker from 1992 that reads – Annoy the media – re-elect Bush
I have not checked out the report, but I wonder if the pollsters asked respondents if they trust their preferred media source. I would not be surprised if the CNN people do not trust the media, but would trust CNN, and the FOX people would not trust the media, but would trust FOX.
I am shocked!….NOT
The media is constantly raving about the number of covid deaths. Not one tv network ever reports on the 485,000 deaths a year from smoking tobacco. Why not? Are the people who own the networks paid money by the tobacco companies? Are the news reporters most all dumb smokers?
Waiting for the usual suspects to post on here -“ …… but FOX…..
Brought to you from the desk of an intern at Fox News.
eb
Never disappoints
Thank you. Thank you very much.
eb
whig98:
No point in engaging with Anonymous; he is one of those people who has no life other than Turley’s blog (just look at how often he posts – he must hit the refresh button several times an hour).
The irony is that A. complains bitterly about Turley and snipes at him, but doesn’t seem to want to start his own blog.
I think that is known as a parasite (but being parasitic of his betters is typical of many Lefties).
The media isn’t bound to the government, it’s bound to one political party that happens to be in power right now. But when power flips to the other side, as it will inevitably will do, the media will continue its partisan politics and go into full hysteria mode against the Republican president. Truth is dead in America.
We have discussed this trend many times on this blog.
Anybody who takes articles from the Lefty press on trust is either an idiot or operating in bad faith.
The good news is that new news outlets are rising to fill the gaps (Glen Greenwald, Bari Weiss, Andy Ngo, etc).
One question: If the Lefty press is acting with malice against conservatives, do they forfeit press protections?
I would argue that a political propaganda arm of the Democrat party should get no special privileges.
You ask a good question. Add “reckless disregard for the truth.” I don’t see how NYT v. Sullivan can shield any of these so-called “journalists” from the MSM.
This tells us that there is a demand for actual who, what, when, where, why news reporters on unbiased format.
Are the “5 Ws” still taught in journalism classes? Hard to prove these days.
I trust the media less after having read this article here today.