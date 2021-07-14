Lawyer Sues Legal Aid Society For Discrimination After Being Attacked For Her Criticism Of Critical Race Theory

“None of this would have happened if I just said I loved books like White Fragility, and I’m a fan of Bill de Blasio’s proposals for changing New York City public schools, and I planned to vote for Maya Wiley for mayor. The reason they went after me is because I have a different point of view,” she said…
“I am very open about what I stand for. I am pro-integration. I am pro-diversity. And also I reject the narrative that white parents are to blame for the failures of our school system. I object to the mayor’s proposal to get rid of specialized admissions tests to schools like Stuyvesant. And I believe that racial essentialism is racist and should not be taught in school.”
Her comments left to a 2019 complaint from the Black Attorneys of Legal Aid Caucus and Attorneys of Color of Legal Aid. She was cleared in early 2020.
Then she wrote a column for the New York Post criticizing anti-bias training and how difficult such efforts were making it for many to stay in the public schools:
“We all want a well-integrated, high-quality public-school system. Parents have the right to demand an education that prepares their children to meet or exceed grade-level expectations, which in America often lag other countries.
Those who yell the loudest about integration should stop the accusations against those who think or speak differently than they do about the shared goal of integrated, quality schools — and find ways to work together.”
That led to a furious response from fellow lawyers who denounced her as a vehement racist. The Black Attorneys of Legal Aid Caucus issued a lengthy statement that declared “Maud is racist, and openly so.” They said Maron “is one of many charlatans who took this job not out of a desire to make a difference, but for purposes of self-imaging.”
The statement is in my view unfair and unsupported. It could also be defamatory, though a court would likely find this protected as opinion.
Of course, the impact of such letters is to intimidate anyone else from uttering dissenting views. Few young lawyers would risk being tagged as a racist — a career ending event. We have seen the same campaign of intimidation on college campuses. Even objecting the 1619 project being taught in public schools can lead to calls for termination. This growing intolerance for free speech has even reached law schools, as discussed in a column this week.
Indeed, as we previously discussed, Bari Weiss herself was the victim of such a campaign at the New York Times and now writes on Substack.
It did not stop there.
Four lawyers wrote a piece calling Maron an “anti-integration activist.” Rigodis Appling, Diana Nevins, Olayemi Olurin & Jason Wu wrote:
“In addition to opposing school integration, Maron and her ilk unsurprisingly oppose culturally responsive education and implicit bias training for educators.
These anti-integration advocates hold an outsized influence over education policy, occupying critical seats on their local community education councils….”
Calling her a “segregationist, the lawyers declare:
“This legacy of anti-Black racism and logic lives on. White mothers fought to uphold Jim Crow—they saw their moral authority derive from protecting their white children from the racial threat of integration. While people like Maud Maron seemingly couch their arguments against school integration in a thin veil of parental concern, they remain on the wrong side of history.”
The letter could also be the subject of a defamation action. They outright call her a racist and a segregationist. The writing is again close to the line of fact and opinion for defamation purposes.
One lawyer who was not intimidated was Maron’s former supervisor James Chubinsky, who is quoted by Weiss as saying “Any suggestion that she was anything other than a top-flight lawyer that the Legal Aid Society should be damn proud to have on their staff is a crock.”
Her complaint alleges hostile workplace claims (Count 1, 2,) and constructive termination (Count 3). The latter claim may be tough since she alleges that “Ms. Maron is currently promised a return from sabbatical pursuant to § 3.4.4.1.2 of the agreement, but The Legal Aid Society has made it impossible for her to do so.” A court could be looking for an exit ramp and such nuance could give it an easy way of out of such a claim.
The hostile workplace and discrimination claims are particularly interesting due to the intermixing of fact and opinion statements. Again, a court could be tempted to call it all opinion and note that Maron assumed a public persona in her writings. However, she alleges that the problems arose before she published her column.
We will be watching the case closely.
25 thoughts on “Lawyer Sues Legal Aid Society For Discrimination After Being Attacked For Her Criticism Of Critical Race Theory”
This case is the case to watch. I will be watching closely too. Hats off to Professor Turley for bringing this one to our attention.
I read the Bari Weiss interview yesterday, I am a subscriber to her SubStack as well as Glenn Greenwald, Matt Taibbi and other alt-media journalists.
Maud Maron had her mostly liberal beliefs. But when she did not agree to the more recent extreme left ideas, then they accused her of being a racist, never mind her work as a public defender, was on the Community Education Council, a poll watcher for John Kerry, and Bernie Sanders’s supporter in 2016.
Nope. None of that matters.
What matters is Maud Maron did not bow down to the extreme left view points, she was not woke enough and she had to go.
I hope she wins her case. And serves as a warning to others.
We have a friend who is a liberal Democrat. He says this far left extremism makes him look like a moderate Democrat or even a Libertarian.
“We all want a well-integrated, high-quality public-school system”
We most certainly do not, not all of us.
No one in their right mind wants integration in schools to any great degree. At least not anyone living in nice districts with low crime.
Explain how integration causes crime.
In case anyone thinks that CRT is merely a discussion of race relations, click here.
https://ethicsalarms.com/2020/07/15/kaboom-anti-white-stereotyping-at-the-smithsonians-national-museum-of-african-american-history-and-culture/
When I read or hear these stories, the “Fabian Window” by George Bernard Shaw comes to mind. The HAMMERING of the hot globe is telling, but not as telling as the Crest above!
The gaslighting by leftists has reached a preposterousness not seen since it was declared in China that Mao invented TVs and telephones, and it’s got to stop. These institutions are a lost cause and we need to create alternatives NOW. I wish her the best in what is sure to be some grade A and grade *school* level mudslinging on the part of her detractors. They have already shown there is no low they will not stoop to.
I suppose we can see the effectiveness of the right’s divide and conquer strategy of attaching anything ‘racial’ to CRT at work here. Along these lines I can’t help but notice Turley’s careful wording…
“Her life changed, however, after, as a mother of four public school kids, she criticized the teaching of what is commonly referred to as critical race theory in public schools. ”
Problem is, in this PR campaign by the right in regard to CRT, much has been attributed to it that doesn’t belong. In this case specifically it would revolve around an expanded definition of ‘racial essentialism’ to make it fit the right’s CRT boogeyman. This is exactly what Turley is touching on when he writes “…teaching what is commonly referred to as critical race theory”. Notice he didn’t label it outright critical race theory but rather hinted, possibly gloated, on what it’s now associated with.
On the other side of the coin the left has to realize they’ve been had yet again by the right’s ability to divide them into warring groups over finer theoretical points. As a fan of strategy I’ve always been a perverse appreciator of the right’s skill to get the left fighting amongst itself. There’s nothing constructive to the practice other than enabling them to find a way to keep their hands on the reigns of power long past demographics have shifted against them, but it is an art unto itself, no doubt.
Perverse admiration or not though, I can’t wait for the day where it all crumbles for the right as presently constituted. Nixon’s southern strategy has come home to roost and we’re heading in for the final battle. The right is going all in for limiting democratic voting practice and trying to gerrymander its way to permanent power and the ability to overthrow electoral results at will. It’s a terrible conundrum for them because even if they’re successful at it in these next upcoming elections, it will be impossible to maintain their power, especially when inevitable environmental crisis throws the model of control they’ve been intent on ‘owning’ up in the air.
The end seems determined to be quite the dramatic show…, but it is still the end.
Sooner or later, the Left always eats their own, simply because it is an easy meal. They will eat you too, Anon.
Professor Turley words his prose carefully because that is what lawyers do.
She should be appointed Attorney General for NY State.
They are starting to eat their own.
I have no sympathy for her. What did she think was going to happen? If you lie with dogs you get up with fleas.
No matter how woke you are, if you express any independent ideas. They will destroy you
So why do you have no sympathy for her?
The Lefties use their weaponized beliefs to eat their young.
I used to disagree with their beliefs, but accepted what I believed was a good faith disagreement.
Now I realize that those beliefs are a cynical tool to grab power.
“She objecting to the rising identity politics” should be “She objected to”
P.S. Excellent article. 🙂
To who too or two to too?