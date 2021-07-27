“An Excuse to Get to be Racist”: “White Fragility” Author Issues Warning on the Dangers of The Comedy

Mark Twain once said that “A sense of humor is the one thing no one will admit to not having.” Twain observation came to mind this week when Robin DiAngelo warned that “Comedy is . . . an excuse to get to be racist.” It appears that DiAngelo is moving from “White Fragility” to white comedy. The remarks of the author of the book “White Fragility” were carried on the Wisconsin-based non-profit Mythinformed. DiAngelo singled out “Family Guy” and “The Simpsons” as racist entertainment. For free speech advocates, the comments are concerning given the crackdown in other countries on comedians.
DiAngelo explained how comedy is a dangerous gateway for racism:
“Comedy is, I think, an excuse to get to be racist, right? I think TV shows like ‘Family Guy’ and ‘South Park’ and maybe a little bit ‘The Simpsons’ allowed White people to be racist self-consciously. Like, ‘I know I’m being racist and therefore it doesn’t count and it’s OK.’ I don’t think it’s benign to do it in a joking way. And there is a concept in comedy called punching up, not down. So if you want to punch up, there are very different power dynamics and it doesn’t hurt in the same way. It doesn’t invoke a deep, deep centuries-long history of oppression when you poke fun at say, White people. But it’s very, very different when you poke fun at people of color.”
Thus, comedians would be allowed to “puke fun at say White People,” but not people of color.
Notably, years ago, it was the Bush family condemning shows like The Simpson and Family Guy. The media widely panned them for the criticism and reminded them that this was just a comedy show.
Such suggestions have become effective commands in other countries. We have previously discussed the alarming rollback on free speech rights in the West, particularly in Europe (here and here and here and here and here and here and here and here and here and here and here and here and here and here and here and here). We have seen comedians targeted with such court orders under this expanding and worrisome trend. ( here and here and here). Scotland and other countries are adopting even broader rules that could eviscerate comedic entertainment.
We previously discussed one case where comedian Guy Earle has been called before the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal for violating the human rights of a lesbian couple by trading insulting comments at a nightclub.
Canada is now facing a major ruling in the case of another comedian. A Quebec comedian, Mike Ward, is known for his irreverent and often insulting comedic stylings. In 2010, he mocked a younger singer named Jeremy Gabriel (known as “Petit Jeremy”) who was born with Treacher Collins Syndrome, a genetic disorder that can affect facial bone structure and severe deafness. Ward joked about trying to drown him as well as mocking his appearance. It was distasteful but the audience laughed and Ward followed up by saying “I didn’t know how far I could go with that joke. At one point I said to myself, you’re going too far, they’re going to stop laughing. But no, you didn’t.”
Gabriel later sued and the Quebec Human Rights Tribunal ruled against Ward for having “exceeded the limits of freedom of expression” and discriminating on the basis of disability. The comedian appealed and lost before the Court of Appeal. The court gave cursory recognition of the obvious free speech dangers but insisted that its “intention is not to restrict creativity or censor artists’ opinions” but “comedians, like any citizen, are responsible for the consequences of their words when they cross certain lines.”
The question is whether those lines should apply to any citizens or whether such distasteful or cruel comments are still protected. Ward was mocking a fellow celebrity and in the United States his jokes are protected.
He is now appealing to the Canadian Supreme Court and comedians from around the world have rallied to his defense.
I would not wish to have to choose between the comedic stylings of DiAngelo and Ward. Instead, we can recognize that they both have free speech protections in voicing their views even if others find the unintentionally laughable or decidedly not funny.
23 thoughts on ““An Excuse to Get to be Racist”: “White Fragility” Author Issues Warning on the Dangers of The Comedy”
Comedy is the most illusive of arts. I can remember a song or a painting, but I can never remember a good joke.
Oh, I remember one joke. Mark Twain once cracked, “It is better to keep your mouth closed and let people think you are a fool than to open it and remove all doubt.”
DiAngelo has made an industry of removing all doubt.
Grifting is easy. Comedy is hard (with apologies)
Seems like the U.S. athletes at the Olympics should focus on their performances instead of focusing on taking a knee.
Snobs that say comedy is the lowest of the art forms will point at the worst of the genre and call it Exhibit A. That is like pointing to Hunter’s art and saying Manet’s art not worthwhile. Like listening to rap and saying Mozart should be ignored.
The morons that lump all comedy together forget that comedy runs from Shakespeare to The Marx Brothers and both are classic.
“A person without a sense of humor is like a wagon without springs. It’s jolted by every pebble in the road.” Henry Ward Beecher
Beecher nails these vapid, humorless hand wringers w/ that quote.
Robin D’angelo is a grifter, plain and simple. The self-loathing whites that sit around pontificating about (mostly) other white’s racism should just be shunned and laughed at. This grifter is PAID huge amounts of money to do this act of hers and she will one day be humiliated as most grifters ten to be, See The Lincoln Project.
One of the shows I saw last night showed this grifter “libsplaining” white racism to Jimmy Fallon who sat there rubbing his chin as if he was hearing Aristotle explain the universe. I would just laugh and ignore it all except that it is harming our nation. Race relations are at their worst in decades due to people like this lying moron.
I guess it takes a racist to recognize another racist.
Di Angelo is a racist nutcase. The woman is the protege of a black activist posing as an educator. The best way to deal her is to ignore her and she’ll go back under the rock from which she crawled. As for comedy, it’s a diversion for people with little intellect. Black comedians have made millions copying the old black-face comedians poking fun at their own race. It’s a well-known fact that many comedians are depressed. Look at Robin Williams.
So you can’t poke fun at Black people?
And the title of her book is _*White* Fragility_?!
This proves the Glenn Reynolds observation. Racist accusations far exceed the supply.
If everything is racist, than nothing is. And all the examples I see, prove we are a color blind society.
Comedy has always been considered the lowest art form. What’s really going on is that Homer and Peter are much more iconic due to being normal people.
Comedy has always been considered the lowest art form.
That’s a crock. You haven’t seen Hunter Biden’s art
But seriously folks
Humor is like gravity. Its a force of nature ever present. Like all things, humor is subjective. I’m not a big fan of insult humor. Don Rickles and Joan Rivers, I could listen to for their Johnny Carson sets, nothing longer. Had a choice of several shows for free a Vegas and passed on Rickels.
The classics like The Marx Bros, Bob Hope, George Burns, Lucille Ball, are great performers. To call it the lowest Art form is to be ignorant of the Art
Comedy has always been considered the lowest art form.”
**********************
Right. By the shallowest minds in our society who don’t get it. To the rest of us, it’s like good poetry – an economy of words expressing some truth too taboo to share seriously.
“… the lowest art form. “
This sounds like a relativist who needs a cover to promote ideas that would otherwise fail on their own.
Since some are unaware of the different forms of comedy and how useful it is to show stupidity for what it is, here is an example of comedy that all will laugh at though some will try to muffle that laugh.
Imagine if Don Rickles and George Carlin were still alive?
Or Bugs Bunny!
Or Lenny Bruce…
Robin DiAngelo has turned her own neuroses and psychiatric problems into a multi-million dollar business, and the fools who allow her to berate and slander them deserve whatever guilt-tripping she dishes out. Unfortunately, thanks to “liberal” education, there are too many DiAngelos out there who have made a mockery of higher ed by getting Ph.D. degrees in “womens studies,” “ethnic studies, “whiteness studies,” etc. These poorly educated gurus of woke are a constant reminder that today’s college degrees in “frivolous studies” can make you rich, but you have to sell your soul into the bargain.
Robin DiAngelo has turned her own neuroses and psychiatric problems into a multi-million dollar business, and the fools who allow her to berate and slander them deserve whatever guilt-tripping she dishes out. Unfortunately, thanks to “liberal” education, there are too many DiAngelos out there who have made a mockery of higher ed by getting Ph.D. degrees in “womens studies,” “ethnic studies, “whiteness studies,” etc. These poorly educated gurus of woke are a constant reminder that today’s college degrees in “frivolous studies” can make you rich, but you have to sell your soul into the bargain.
Comedy exists so we don’t take ourselves too seriously.
Good one. Perhaps the left should watch more comedy for that very reason.
Comedy exists because without it oftentimes life would be too tragic to bear.