Advocacy Journalism 101: UNC Dean Asked ABC To “Protect” Hannah-Jones in its Coverage

We have been discussing the long saga over the University of North Carolina’s offering an academic chair to former New York Times writer Nikole Hannah-Jones. Hannah-Jones is one of the most prominent proponents of advocacy journalism and her writings, including as part of the 1619 Project, are highly controversial. Ultimately, Hannah-Jones turned down the UNC offer in favor of Howard University. However, an email triggered a new controversy at UNC after it was disclosed that UNC Journalism and Media Dean Susan King wrote to ABC to expressly ask them to “protect” Hannah-Jones in its coverage. It is an ironic and concerning email. Many of us are critics of advocacy journalism and the growing rejection of objectivity. In this matter, King responded to criticism of Hannah-Jones over advocacy journalism by asking ABC Deputy Political Director Averi Harper to advocate for her in framing the coverage.
There is no indication that Harper responded by saying that, as a journalist, she is not tasked with protecting favored individuals in coverage. However, the request from the dean of the UNC shows how casual journalism professors have become with these ethical lines between reporting and advocacy.
According to documents acquired by the site Campus Reform, Harper emailed King in May, to ask why Hannah-Jones had not been granted tenure. King responded “She deserves tenure. Her package is perhaps the best I’ve ever seen. Protect Nikole. She deserves it and I’m doing all I can to make this right. We really want her here.” King previously worked for ABC. She also sit on the BBC Board.
We can disagree on the academic credentials of Hannah-Jones and the scholarly values of the 1619 Project, which has been challenged by historians on critical assertions (like claiming that the Revolution was really fought to preserve slavery). However, King received an inquiry from a journalism and felt entirely comfortable asking her to actively support the subject of the story as an ally in the controversy.
This story broke as National Public Radio crossed the Rubicon on ethics and announced that its reporters will now be allowed to participate in protests. We also recently discussed the firing of Lauren Wolfe, who was fired for saying that she had “chills” in watching Biden land at Andrews Air Force base. Wolfe later penned a column declaring “I’m a Biased Journalist and I’m Okay With That” — a full-throated endorsement of the new journalistic model of open bias and advocacy.
We now have actual journalism deans writing to reporters for them to be advocates to protect the subjects of news stories. The move is consistent with the writing fo Stanford journalism professor Ted Glasser who insists that journalism needed to “free itself from this notion of objectivity to develop a sense of social justice.” He rejected the notion that the journalism is based on objectivity and said that he views “journalists as activists because journalism at its best — and indeed history at its best — is all about morality.” Thus, “Journalists need to be overt and candid advocates for social justice, and it’s hard to do that under the constraints of objectivity.”
The question is who will be left to “protect” journalism. The abandonment of the tradition of neutrality for reporters will hasten the decline of American journalism. Polls show trust in the media at an all-time low with less than 20 percent of citizens trusting television or print media. Yet, reporters and academics continue to destroy the core principles that sustain journalism and ultimately the role of a free press in our society.
11 thoughts on “Advocacy Journalism 101: UNC Dean Asked ABC To “Protect” Hannah-Jones in its Coverage”
As consumers of news, it has always been our job to determine who we listen to.
We used to pick people like Dan Rather because he brought a kind of avuncular gravitas to his broadcasts. Then we found out that he also lied like a rug.
As we get older and wiser, we learned to avoid certain brands: CNN, MSNBC, etc.
Lefties, because they like to be lied to, chose those very brands.
Just means (as it should be) that we need to do our homework.
Just another form of “reparations”. How sad.
Jonathan “Fox News” Turley wonders:
Fox News will protect American journalism! After all, Hannity often admits that he is not a journalist! Shep Smith, one of the few journalists at Fox, abandoned the network on account of the lack of neutrality! I suppose you, Turley, will protect us from advocacy journalism by chastising all your Fox colleagues to maintain the core principles that sustain journalism? Right!
You have no moral standing to complain about the decline of journalism while working at Fox! Seriously, Turley, who do you think you are fooling? Please be neutral yourself by leveling the same criticism at Fox, Newsmax, and OAN. Stop being a hypocrite!
Jeff, in your lame attempt to “get” Turley you quote Hannity as saying that he is not a journalist that he is an opinions person, as if that is a bad thing. The point I am making is that there are OPINION sides of newspapers and tv news and that is as it should be, but when the NY Times and CNN and PBS say that NEWS should be biased we have a problem. The Times has opinion writers but it is news when their news folks admit to wanting an end to objective reporting. Guys like Don Lemon claim to be NEWSMEN, not opinion.
Jeff calls Turley Fox as if that is the end of an argument. Fox actually has some news people on their network, not biased little fools like Chuck Todd and PBS’s Yamiche Alcindor.
MSNBC, CNN, and the rest of the liberal media also lie by ignoring news that would harm their liberal narrative. Where was the reporting of BLM riots in 2020? CNN could only muster the nerve to say they were “mostly peaceful protests,” as fires from Molotov cocktails raged in the backlground. FOX had better and more honest coverage of the riots than any liberal echo chamber. All CNN could do throughout 2020 was rant about Trump. FOX actually had critical articles about him, but didn’t fall into obsessive anti-Trump derangement. Now we see Biden adopting some of Trump’s border policies, after tearing them up on his first day in office. Where’s the screeching liberal media now? And where is their coverage of the border crisis? If you want to know what CNN and the liberal media aren’t telling the public, read their competition.
Agreed. Not only is the horse out of the barn but the barn has burned down. The time to complain about this move was probably the mid-90s when Fox was launched. We’ve seen whole networks denying reality and you’re complaining about advocacy journalism. Too late dude. Where were you two decades ago.
Where are the protectors of the profession of journalism? Academics like Turley, civilians like me can only do what we do. Journalism must save its own profession.
Really where have you been for the last 20 years as Fox News has made an art of this stuff?
You must be young. I was only a teenager for the Viet Nam conflict. I missed the draft by one year. But even as a 16 year old, obsessed with cars and girls, I could see the media setting the narrative of the execution of the military operations. The heavy hitters in the “news” business admit readily their goal was to use visuals and selective “reporting” to swing public opinion against the military. And the politicians that voted to support the Troops.
You can go back to the seventies and re watch all the 60 Minutes shows, and dissect all the questions never examined, and all the conclusions lacking facts.
While I enjoy reading Hunter Thompson, one gonzo journalist a generation is enough. If this persists, perhaps some changes are needed in how the Courts treat opinion masqueraded as news.
“Much Ado about nada.”
Who said that?
Mark Twain? Shakespeare?
Jack Mehoff?