I have long been an intense critic of blasphemy laws in nations like Pakistan as the ultimate rejection of free speech and religious freedoms. However, despite the chronicling of outrageous cases, these countries continue to shock the world in their religious fanaticism. This week in Pakistan, Muslims are demanding the execution of an eight-year-old boy who urinated on a carpet in the library of a madrassa or religious school. The boy and much of the Hindu community is in hiding after attacks on Hindus as well as a Hindu temple.
The boy reportedly has no idea why he was held for over a week and what crime he committed in the district of Rahim Yar Khan, in Punjab.
Nevertheless, he is charged with blasphemy and many are calling for his execution.
Putting aside the use of blasphemy laws to crush the rights of free speech, association, and religion, this is a child who is being hunted by a blood-thirsty mob. While the government has made arrests in the destruction of temple, it is still allowing this and other blasphemy charges to be prosecuted even against children.
10 thoughts on “Eight-Year-Old Child Charged With Blasphemy In Pakistan”
If we don’t rescue that child he’s going to be murdered.
Do fanatics like this suddenly change their beliefs when they set foot on Western soil? No. What would the consequences be of open borders, when large amounts of people who believe apostasy and blasphemy, even unintentional or committed by a child, is a capital offense, were to move to Western nations? We have only to view parts of Europe, where Jews now fear to tread. Where critics of Islam get stabbed on the street.
This child should not be executed for peeing on the floor!!! Instead, he should be allowed to defecate on the floor of the Capitol with absolutely no consequences whatsoever!!!
You should not charge an 8 year old for peeing on a floor. Woodrow Wilson took us to World War One with the premise that “we make the world safe for democracy.”
We have been predicating our world forces on that dumb doctrine ever since.
Mister President: Pull out now! Like your precedents should have.
Exactly my first thought. What’s the difference? Different ideology, same result of tyranny.
Holy fascism Batman!
that’s very sad but it’s also here now in America and growing!!!
True, Trumpists are overwhelming in favor of the Death Sentence.
And Regressives are overwhelming in favor of black baby genocide.
Wen Bars,
I had to look up “Regressives”:
Regressive left is a pejorative term for a branch of left-wing politics that is accused of being accepting of or sympathetic to views that conflict with liberal principles, especially tolerating Islamism.
Is this who you had in mind?
I have had many debates with my close friends about the death penalty…I am for the death penalty…if you commit murder and admit you killed someone in cold blood then I think you should be executed period…how many far left folks got into massive trouble showing Trump
s head on a platter…to even say that in public is a felony and it should be…I am not a fan of Biden but I sure wish him a long life and his family too…Jeff only one of Hitler’s elite guard was hung…Hitler murdered about 10 million and only ONE paid the ultimate price…seriously…that’s INSANE!!!