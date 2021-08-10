Eight-Year-Old Child Charged With Blasphemy In Pakistan

I have long been an intense critic of blasphemy laws in nations like Pakistan as the ultimate rejection of free speech and religious freedoms. However, despite the chronicling of outrageous cases, these countries continue to shock the world in their religious fanaticism. This week in Pakistan, Muslims are demanding the execution of an eight-year-old boy who urinated on a carpet in the library of a madrassa or religious school. The boy and much of the Hindu community is in hiding after attacks on Hindus as well as a Hindu temple.

The boy reportedly has no idea why he was held for over a week and what crime he committed in the district of Rahim Yar Khan, in Punjab.

Nevertheless, he is charged with blasphemy and many are calling for his execution.

Putting aside the use of blasphemy laws to crush the rights of free speech, association, and religion, this is a child who is being hunted by a blood-thirsty mob. While the government has made arrests in the destruction of temple, it is still allowing this and other blasphemy charges to be prosecuted even against children.

