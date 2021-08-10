State Judge Blocks Any Arrest of Democrats Who Fled Legislature

That is the same language of Article I, Section 5 of the federal constitution: “[Each house] may be authorized to compel the Attendance of absent Members, in such Manner, and under such Penalties as each House may provide.”

The legislature has relied on that authority for its own rule allow for a Motion for Call of the House, directing the House’s sergeant-at-arms to order state police to force the wayward members back to the floor. Rule 5 (Sec. 8) specifically refers to an “arrest”: “All absentees for whom no sufficient excuse is made may, by order of a majority of those present, be sent for and arrested, wherever they may be found.”

The members hit on the meaning of arrest to incorporate constitutional and statutory limits for officers to make arrests, including the requirement of an underlying criminal allegation.

This is relatively untrodden ground. At least one lawmaker (in 1979) was facing arrest under the rule, but police ended up arresting his brother by mistake. The court will have to decide the authority to order such an arrest and the authority of officers to rely on that authority. Given the footprint in the state constitution, that authority could be viewed as superseding on these issues. There is clearly state authority “to compel” attendance regardless of a member’s consent or concurrence. The question is how far that can go. Does it permit a court order or allow actual custody by a state officer? The order to block any arrests is a common response from courts to separate the parties, stop the action, and hear the arguments. There will likely be an appeal regardless of the ruling on the merits by one side or the other.

It will be a fascinating debate.

