State Judge Blocks Any Arrest of Democrats Who Fled Legislature

State District Judge Brad Urrutia has issued an order blocking the arrest of House Democrats who fled the state to prevent a quorum to pass election reforms in a type of flight filibuster. They have been heralded by Democrats in Washington (despite their own opposition to federal filibusters as anti-Democratic). The order freezes any further action until the parties can brief the question. This is a different lawsuit from the error-ridden and poorly conceived federal filing from these members.
The lawsuit on behalf of 19 House Democrats by attorneys Samuel E. Bassett, Jeremy Monthy and Megan Rue.
The complaint of the raises the little used power under Texas law to forcibly bring legislators to the floor. The United States Constitution has the same power. The state power is contained in Article III, Sec. 10 mandating that the House can “compel the attendance of absent members in such manner and under such penalties as each House may provide.”
That is the same language of Article I, Section 5 of the federal constitution: “[Each house] may be authorized to compel the Attendance of absent Members, in such Manner, and under such Penalties as each House may provide.”
The legislature has relied on that authority for its own rule allow for a Motion for Call of the House, directing the House’s sergeant-at-arms to order state police to force the wayward members back to the floor. Rule 5 (Sec. 8) specifically refers to an “arrest”: “All absentees for whom no sufficient excuse is made may, by order of a majority of those present, be sent for and arrested, wherever they may be found.”
The members hit on the meaning of arrest to incorporate constitutional and statutory limits for officers to make arrests, including the requirement of an underlying criminal allegation.
I have no idea about the legality of compelling any member of the state legislature to do their job.
Questions for Democrats who applaud this:
Would you similarly approve if a minority of Republican state or federal legislators fled for over a month in order to stop legislation by other means when they lacked the votes, thereby grinding the entire legislature to a halt?
Have you read the legislation in question, and if so, do you understand that the Democrats are lying about what the law does in order to justify their dereliction of duty?
That is just plain stupid. They need an arrest warrant, which the House can easily give them.
“It will be a fascinating debate”
A fascinating debate for sure, Jon.
Meanwhile, a rogue president stepped outside the Constitution once again, this time taking away property rights of landlords.
But it was for a good cause. In the recently decided Biden v Cornpop it was held that there was no violation as long as the President meant well.
AZ is correct.