Oregon Suspends Need For High School Graduates To Be Proficient in Reading, Writing, and Math

I was once told by a pilot that jet bridges are the most dangerous places in aviation because “no one dies on the plane.” When someone has a fatal episode on a plane, the preference is to move the person outside to “call the code” on the bridge rather than require the plane to be held or quarantined due to the death. If you just move them outside, they died somewhere else. The result is that it can be challenging to determine how many people actually die on airplanes.
That story came to mind this week as more schools moved to end standardized testing — a move that can guarantee no one fails in their schools. In this case, students who lack proficiency in basic subjects are being sent out into society or even college to fail somewhere else. Anywhere other than the school.
Many of us have long objected to the chronic failure of public schools in major cities like New York, Detroit, Washington, D.C. and Baltimore to achieve bare proficiency for many students in reading, writing, and math. The response in many districts is for some to declare standardized testing or meritocracy as racist while other district eliminate special programs or schools for gifted students. Oregon has found a simpler approach. Gov. Kate Brown (D) just signed a bill last month that drops any proficiency requirement in reading, writing or math, before graduation. Problem solved.
The short bill includes this provision:
“SECTION 3. Notwithstanding any rules adopted by the State Board of Education, a student may not be required to show proficiency in Essential Learning Skills as a condition of receiving a high school diploma during the 2021-2022, 2022-2023 or 2023-2024 school year.”
The pandemic was the basis for initial suspension of such requirements but now it is being extended. The call for a more “inclusive and equitable review of graduation and proficiency requirements” was supported by Foundations for a Better Oregon to change requirement to “reflect what every student needs to thrive in the 21st century.” That appears not to include proven proficiency in being able to write, read, or do simple math. The supporters insist that it is unfair to require students to show knowledge on tests.
Charles Boyle, the deputy communications director from Gov. Brown’s office, is quoted as saying that the new standards for graduation will help benefit the state’s “Black, Latino, Latinx, Indigenous, Asian, Pacific Islander, Tribal, and students of color.”
The “benefit” however is more to the school district in getting kids out the door with a diploma without shouldering the burden to get them to a point of bare proficiency. Teachers like Larry Lewin testified in support of the change:
“The students I tutored at North Eugene High School were largely Latinx kids, and to a one, they were resigned, fatalistic, and lacking any hope for graduating with their classmates. They knew the score – they knew they were losers in the system. No amount of coaching, cajoling, mentoring from me would inspire them to want to write better. The Essential Skills Requirement had already sunk them. I was not teaching how to write, how to communicate, how to use language for a purpose; I was test prepping them – again.”
There is value to what Lewin says about “teaching to the test” and the need to focus on substantive learning. I respect him for his continuing commitment to his students and his sincere opposition to testing. However, it is chilling to see a former public school teacher say that “no amount of coaching, cajoling, mentoring from me would inspire [Hispanic kids] to want to write better.” That is the point of education. We have to get kids to reach a level of bare proficiency and establish that ability with an objective test. If you have proficiency in writing or reading, you should be able to write or read on a standardized test.
The move in Oregon is part of a larger effort to eliminate standardized testing and scores on every level of our educational system. If there are no such standardized scores, there is no ability to easily compare the achievement of schools or even the achievement of students applying for admission. Recently, the University of California system joined the “test-blind” movement and said it would end the use of the SAT and ACT in its admissions decisions. The move followed a decision of California voters not to lift the long ban on affirmative action in education under state law. Many have decried standardized testing as vehicles for white supremacy.
The elimination of standardized testing means that it would be much more difficult to prove that the universities were still engaging in racial discrimination or preferences. With no testing scores for comparison, it would be nearly impossible to show that race was the major or dominant factor in admissions.
University of California President Janet Napolitano sought to eliminate standardized testing by assembling the Standardized Testing Task Force in 2019. Many people expected the task force to recommend the cessation of standardized testing. However, the Task Force surprised many (most notably Napolitano herself) by releasing a final report that concluded that standardized testing was not just reliable by that “at UC, test scores are currently better predictors of first-year GPA than high school grade point average (HSGPA), and about as good at predicting first-year retention, [University] GPA, and graduation.” It even found that “test scores are predictive for all demographic groups and disciplines … In fact, test scores are better predictors of success for students who are Underrepresented Minority Students (URMs), who are first generation, or whose families are low-income.”
Despite those conclusions, Napolitano simply announced a cessation of the use of such scores in admissions.
With states like Oregon now eliminating the need to establish proficiency on basic subjects with standardized tests, American education faces the perfect storm. Despite record expenditures on public schools, we are still failing students, particularly minority students, in teaching the basis subjects needed to succeed in life. We will then graduate the students by removing testing barriers for graduation. Then some may go to colleges and universities that have eliminated standardized testing for admission. At every stage in their education, they have been pushed through by educators without objective proof that they are minimally educated. That certainly guarantees high graduation rates or improved diversity admissions. However, these students are still left at a sub-proficient state as they enter an increasingly competitive job market and economy. Any failures will come down the road when they will be asked to write, read, or add by someone who is looking for actual work product. They will then be outside of the educational system and any failures will not be attributed to public educators.
If we truly care for these students, we cannot rig the system to just kick them down the road toward failure. It is like declaring patients healthy by just looking at them and sending them on their way. We have the ability to measure proficiency and we have the moral obligation to face our own failures in helping these kids achieve it.
49 thoughts on “Oregon Suspends Need For High School Graduates To Be Proficient in Reading, Writing, and Math”
I can’t wait to fly an airline whose slogan is “we put diversity first”.
Actually, I hope that liberals are required to fly with such airlines. But if things work as usual, they get away with talking a good game but not having to get their hands dirty. All they do so while condemning the unwashed masses. Similar to the Obama birthday bash.
antonio
Kind of reminds me of the old cargo cults which sprang up in the South Pacific after WW 2.
What could possibly go wrong?
Kind of akin to decriminalizing fare beating in the subway because some groups can’t seem to comply. Or allowing others to burn buildings and desicrate statues, all in the name of social justice.
I guess eliminating standards and laws are part of the elimination of systematic racism and will result in a much more educated and law abiding society.
Again what could possibly go wrong?
And if you disagree, it means you are a horrible bigot.
antonio
And the dumbing down continues. Marx has got to be giggling in his grave.
Reading, writing and math are the basis for any civilization. Teachers are now complicit in the BLM/Antifa/CRT agenda of wiping out Western civilization. One wonders what they’ll replace it with, since their only logical choices seem to be African or South American native cultures. So, we should return to seeking medical help from shamans; replace reading and writing with oral narrative; start living in huts and caves; replace modern government with tribal chiefs who will war continuously with one another; tear down the shopping malls and get back to hunting and gathering; and definitely get rid of our cell phones and computers, after all, they’re all products of Western civilization, and therefore racist. The teachers’ unions are collecting millions of dollars, even as teachers refuse to do their job, or, even worse, publicly admit that they are colossal failures. And to lump all minorities into one collective “failed” category does a huge disservice to those minorities who work hard and succeed. The black middle and upper middle classes are America’s best-kept secret — because we wouldn’t want to spoil the narrative of the oppressed black victims of white supremacy.
In years to come, the US will be boasting it has the highest college graduates in the world.
And the rest of the world will be laughing at us as the majority of those grads have elementary or jr. high school reading comprehension levels. Writing not far behind. Dont mention math!
Who would hire someone despite having the degrees, cannot do the job?
What next? Legislate all companies in the US have to have a certain percentage of their employees graduates from these institutions?
Every business in this country produces something that is measured against a standard for excellence. They measure and monitor business processes to make improvements that lead to consistent output excellence. Businesses have competition and if they fall short of these standards, they risk going out of business. The education industry doesn’t work that way. They’ve got a guaranteed revenue stream. They define the standards and their “customers” and “end users” get whatever they get. This is worse than third world education. At least they still have standards.
maybe they can get a PhD in mood rings or pet rocks
Just wait until those illiterate kids get swept up into “woke” medical schools that have also reduced standards, and then hired by “woke” city hospitals looking for a more “diverse” racial mix. What could possibly go wrong? No need to worry about liability lawsuits, because all those new illiterate “woke” lawyers won’t be able to bring a case to court. This is what Democrats call a win-win.
In the town I grew up in there were two private schools: Catholic and Nazarene. One day my mom asked me why the private school grads always got the jobs first. I replied, “That’s easy, the employers know that they are generally polite, proficient in reading and math, and will show-up on time without tattoos and purple hair.” I expect that trend will only accelerate. Why will employers gamble on public school graduates who may very well be incompetent in basic functions?
Do you remember the promise that Common Core would lead to equality in education, and improved performance.
Instead, our nation’s graduates are less college ready than ever, even before the pandemic hit.
In what way does removing performance standards help minorities? Does it help them to have a high school degree yet not be able to do the basic minimum in reading, writing, and math?
In what way does doing away with education tracks for the academically gifted help minorities? How does preventing students of any race to achieve their fullest potential help anyone?
The books 1984, Animal Farm, and Fahrenheit 451 should be required reading. Perhaps the gifted students should be implanted with a neural disrupter so that they become incapable of having above average thoughts. Only the most clumsy should be allowed to become professional dancers. Only those with a speech impediment or stutter should be allowed to anchor the news. Thought Police.
Our nation and our culture is failing too many public education students.
Karen,
My dad, who taught math at the community college for 30 years, used to tell me a big part of high school failure is the result of the colleges. The colleges lowered their standards and started offering remedial courses. These were concepts that you used to have already to prepare for college. But the colleges figured out that if they lowered their standards and basically taught what was supposed to be learned in H.S., they could get another semester or two out of the kids which meant more money. My dad hated teaching any remedial math, not because he was a snob, but because he couldn’t deal with the blank stares he would get explaining 2+2=4. Blank stares teaching differential equations made sense, rudimentary math.
The fact is, there is no pressure on the public schools to try to do better.
Is thu Capitol of Portlend Oregan in the Slate of Oregen plieas telll most of us hows we goin to nos whose toilet to use if wes cant reads zie signs on zie dour. guesses wes have to ask a teachr. I am onle a white buoy whoos wants to bee zies president sum day.
Another ill-advised move in a another Democrat controlled state. Eliminate programs and schools for the gifted and do away with testing or achievement requirements in the name of “equity.” This, because the Ds making these awful decisions assume youngsters “of color” are no match for “white” and “Asian” students. (Blaming the move in Oregon on the CCPvirus is simply and excuse to do harm.) Forget reading, writing and arithmetic – while emphasizing American Marxism, Project 1619 and Critical Race Crap. More evidence of the dumbing down of the USA!
When everyone is special, no one is.
I read about Oregon’s latest swan song to the bottom this morning.
Schools are not doing away with testing and tracking for any sort of “equality” or grand purpose. They are doing so to avoid being judged on the quality fo their work. When a large proportion of students fail to graduate, the causes are scrutinized. Then we have difficult discussions about the quality of education, and the hurdles in overcoming education gaps in ever increasing numbers of migrant kids. We start asking about why there are racial disparities in education outcomes, which will lead us to the dismal effects of single motherhood on the outcome of their progeny. Then there are the cultural differences in attitudes towards education at the micro level – the family. Ben Carson’s mother instilled a strong value upon education, including self education at a library. Her son turned his life around and became a world-renowned neurosurgeon. Volunteering in my son’s classrooms, I have observed some parents actively put in the effort to teach their children school doesn’t matter, grades don’t matter, and they don’t have to listen to the teacher. If those kids don’t get anywhere, who are they going to blame?
My state of CA suspended their CAASPP testing for 2020 and 2021. If they had held state testing, then there would be data documenting the precipitous drop in student performance during the pandemic, creating pressure to reopen schools.
Even with state testing, the teachers union and the public education system grits its teeth and digs its heels in against using literacy science, and instead clings to disproven methods like blended language, a repackaged version of whole language, with its attendant result of 40% of children not reading at grade level.
Meanwhile, the racist ideology of CRT has spread like a cancer throughout the US. Think your conservative state is immune? Guess again. This trickles down from the DOE, and regardless of how conservative your community is, it appears that the most Left leaning people available still manage to run the education system.
Trust us; we’re education professionals has become ludicrous.