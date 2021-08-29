It is now common for universities to list offensive terms to be avoided by faculty and students as we have previously discussed at schools like Michigan, James Madison, and Berkeley. Now, Brandeis has issued a list of “oppressive” words that include such expressions as “killing two birds with one stone” and “beating a dead horse.” However, the school did not issue a trigger warning because “trigger warning” is now on the list as . . . well . . . triggering.
We previously discussed Brandeis concern over “trigger warning” warnings and a dean’s controversial declaration that “Yes, all White people are racists.” However, the new list contains further examples of oppressive language and the suggested substitutes. Some have balked at the suggested changes.
In addition to “trigger warning,” other violent terminology is listed, including “killing it,” “whipped into shape,” and “take a shot at it.”
Rather than use expressions like “killing two birds with one stone,” the school’s Prevention, Advocacy and Resource Center (PARC) suggests “feeding two birds with one seed.”
“Culturally appropriative” terms include any references to “tribe” to mean one’s group or identification.
Some of the substitutes seem pretty subtle. For example, the “person first/identity first list” includes terms like “homeless person.” However, the suggested alternative is “person without housing.”
Rather than saying “mentally ill person,” you are asked to say “Person living with a mental health condition.”
Rather than saying “prostitute,” you must say “Person who engages in sex work.”
Rather than saying “slave,” you must say “Person who is/was enslaved.”
For “Identity-based” terms, you are asked to say “bananas” rather than “wild” or “crazy.”
Expressions like “no can do” and “long time no see” are deemed oppressive.
PARC is promising a more expansive list in the future.
15 thoughts on ““Oppressive” Word Alert: Brandeis University Warns That “Trigger Warnings” Can Be Triggering”
College costs too much. Send you kid to Costco. Put your college intended money for kiddo into a business for him or her to run.
This is right out of Animal Farm.
The word “trigger” itself should be unspoken and referred to as the “t-word” because it rhymes with the “n-word.” But where does that leave Roy Rogers?
In my local paper there was a news story about a black woman whose last name was (not kidding) Niggra. I couldn’t share the story for fear of being cancelled
ATTENTION [Deleted]
Effective [deleted], the following [deleted] will be [deleted] and [deleted]. All [deleted] failing to [deleted] will be [deleted],[deleted] and then [deleted].
Thank you for your [deleted]
Whatsamatter U Communications Deleted]
So I’m guessing that the campus radio station (do they still have those?) can’t play the song “Whip It” by Devo?
At what point shall we see the “Communication” programs ended….or sorry….I meant “programs that no longer are funded”.
This whole notion about language is a bunch of crap…stinks to high heavens….and is the Devil in High Heels!
This poison tha is being peddled to our young must cease.
Language with its idioms and dialects is just another example of our diversity and ability to communicate.
I would love to be in a room with a bunch of the Loons that ascribe to all this triggering business….as exposure to the real world we all live in would be a unique thing for them to experience.
When you hear them talk of this “triggering” talk….imagine …well try to imagine them aboard a Landing Craft as it is approaching Omaha Beach one fine June Morning in ’44…..and wonder how it would turn out for them…..and history.
These are persons filled to capacity of male bovine excrement.
Then I guess Cane killed Abel or David killed Goliath or Boothe killed Lincoln or Oswald killed Kennedy are Oppressive too…well let’s just coddle these little snowflakes some more…and certainly can’t talk about people killed in war…NNNNNOOOO
What doesn’t trigger the Progressive toddlers. What DON’T they have tantrums about??
Sadly the CDC is providing “guidance” on more inclusive terminology as well including protecting the feelings of criminal and convicts
https://www.cdc.gov/healthcommunication/Preferred_Terms.html
They are circling the drain and are bats..t crazy.
The more that they make up these “rules”, the dumber they seem.
Lefties (for the most part), really are a lower form of life.
One phrase comes to mind and I hope it doesn’t trigger anyone,,,”This Is Insane”.
Somebody has to hire all those Phd’s in gender studies. Its the universities.
Why has a college education exploded in price? A huge increase in non teaching staff. Inventing rules from whole cloth that absolutely no sane person wants.