Brazilian Researchers Find Possible Covid Treatment In Viper Venom

We have previously discussed how people often do not consider the real costs of pollution or the loss of rainforest in our debates over environmental protection. The destruction of these rainforests will contribute to global warming and accelerate the loss of species. Those species will not only reduce diversity in this world but many likely hold medical and scientific breakthroughs. We have found key treatments for diseases and illnesses in such rare species. We have another reminder of that potential this week after Brazilian researchers found that a molecule in the venom the jararacussu pit viper may combat COVID-19. The point is not that the viper is going extinct but it is another reminder that much of our “miracle” drugs still come from rare species.The viper study appeared in the scientific journal Molecules this month and found that the molecule inhibited the virus’s ability to multiply in monkey cells by 75%. This is specifically a a peptide, or chain of amino acids, that can connect to an enzyme of the coronavirus called PLPro, which is vital to reproduction of the virus.
We should, of course, not protect the environment just because it benefits us as humans, but (if sheer environmentalism does not motivate some) self-preservation should. The rapid loss of species in places like Brazil means the loss of possible new drugs and science associated with those species. I have been in the Amazon and I have seen the tremendous density of rare and often fantastic species on display. However, under the government of Jair Bolsonaro, deforestation is continuing as a disastrous rate. With his government, it has surged to a 12 year high.
The rainforest are major lungs for the planet. While much of our oxygen comes from marine phytoplankton, rain forests with their year round activity and astronomic growth sequester carbon, increase moisture in the atmosphere through transpiration, filter the air, and give off oxygen as a result of photosynthesis.
While temperate forests are very important, they cannot match the productivity of rainforests.
We cannot affect other people’s decisions. But perhaps we can help by setting aside as many reserves as possible in the rain forest.
Caring about the environment is frankly a luxury of wealthy countries whose inhabitants have enough to eat. If you’re poor, all you care about is feeding your family, finding water, shelter, and safety. People poach, burn rainforest to grow massive palm oil plantations or biofuel, because they get an immediate benefit.
We developed countries tell third world countries not to develop. We don’t want them to lose their beautiful natural environment, while they resent interference with their dream of becoming an advanced first world country.
Lecturing poor people to preserve their environment is conceited and it won’t address their needs. A pristine or clean environment needs to be in their immediate best interests. Eco tourism can provide jobs. Photo safaris. Medicinal research. Urban planners can help identify which parts of a country would be most suitable for concentrated development, and which parts could generate income as a reserve.
Frankly, it might be in the planet’s best interests to create a fund to pay for the lost opportunity cost to a country of not developing certain square miles of pristine dense rainforest. There are very, very few old growth rain forests left on Earth. You can walk freely under the trees in old growth. It’s too shaded for a tangled understory. Almost all rain forest has been cut down or burned at one point or another, leading to snarled undergrowth. If you have to use a machete, it’s probably not an old growth rain forest.
One of the interesting aspects of therapeutics undergoing testing is how often good candidates are being identified that you really wouldn’t associate with having any antiviral or therapeutic benefit for Covid.
We really do have to keep an open mind and think outside the box.
The number 1 thing that can be done to stop stuff like this Covid 19 crap is still what Dr Francis Boyle, a subject matter expert in Bio-Weapons, said last year.
Call in a real Law Enforcement Agency, currently not the FBI, have them shut down immediately, ever Bio-Level 3 & 4 Labs, run crime scene tape around them, seize all the evidence & arrest Dr Fauci, Bill Gates & all others that were engaging in creating/cooking up Bio-Weapons like Covid 19 & their patented inoculation mRNA Gene Therapies, falsely called vaccines, that are violations of US & International Laws that punishment goes up to & includes the Death Penalty based off the Nuremberg Code.
As Boyle has repeatedly stated, Bio Level 3 & 4 Labs serve no useful propose to mankind or the world.
This latest video is short at about 6 minutes. It’s a report on the leaked docs this week from the FDA & the CDC about all the Harm & Death that is & will be done by their Inoculations called mRNA Gene Therapies.
https://banned.video/watch?id=613166e8bc8dbd043fe5ec55
https://usawatchdog.com/climate-engineering-causing-drought-earthquakes-dane-wigington/
Put up a response awhile back that seems to have vaporized…
Agreed on the cautionary against rain forest devastation. Also agreed on the folly of preserving just for the benefit of mankind although it’s factual reality that the survival of the species depends on not obliterating it….
Many species of animal and vegetation have much to offer man from the rain forest. Venoms in particular have been used often in drugs to control blood pressure, for instance. So in regard to this particular pit viper, the type of sedative response that aids in blood pressure regulation would probably also help in the autoimmune cytokine storm that pushes people off the edge with out of control Covid response. That would be in addition to whatever Covid receptors it would bind to specifically.
Treatment of nature as something completely under man’s domain is literally the death knell for man’s existence on the planet. Man can’t re-create biochemically the conditions for optimum life. Man’s ability to survive and thrive has always come with being able to work in unison with that fact.
eb
Why this is so: Inside a mother’s womb all of the required Chromosomes and DNA programs limit the human being to perceive life through 5 limited senses. The difference can be shown via the ANS Autonomic Nervous System that runs our machines is above and beyond our ability to comprehend the incomprehensible.
“The destruction of these rainforests will contribute to global warming and accelerate the loss of species”
Global warming is a manufactured liberal cesspool of lies. Animal species come and go, it’s called nature.
Nature works slowly. What we see now is a loss of species at a rate orders of magnitude higher then what nature does.
Well said Professor Turley.
I am in close contact with nature every day. I see as my responsibility to be a steward of the land to the best of my ability.
Please stop going on and on about the “Rain Forest.” We know from LIDAR that South America was civilized, terraced and not nearly as “foresty” as it is today. The rain forests took over due to the Spanish Invasion and the consequent loss of that civilization.
While I generally agree that we need to preserve Nature, so many people forget the Natural Selection side of evolution. In evolution, species become extinct when their gene mutations cannot adapt as fast as those of other species. If a void is left in the species pool, other species will arise to fill void. Unfortunately from our limited time spans on Earth, we don’t have the perspective that this natural process takes longer than many human lifetimes.
Human concern with the environment presents an interesting conundrum. If evolution is the true explanation of our existence then we are no different than other species – not special in an evolutionary sense therefore our preoccupation with the environment is a singularity not supported by evolutionary history.
What if our preoccupation with preserving other species is actually hindering adaptation of other species and the path of Nature.
If mankind is special in the cosmic sense then we need to define our concern with the environment in supernatural concepts. If we are just another accident of nature we must ask ourselves why we, in the evolutionary sense, indulge our hubris in concern for the environment when no other species does.
