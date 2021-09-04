Colorado University-Boulder Conference: “Decolonize” Yourself But Not With a “Sense of Urgency”

Faculty across the country are being asked or required to take courses on diversity and equity as part of anti-racism programs. There are remarkable differences between these programs, including one at the Colorado University at Boulder where faculty and graduate students are taught to shed the “cultural norms of white supremacy” and to “decolonize” their classes. According to the conservative site Campus Reform, this includes rejecting “neoliberal” concepts of time by combating “perfectionism” and the “sense of urgency.”
The university’s Equitable Teaching Conference, hosted by the University’s Center for Teaching and Learning included a session titled “Anti-racist pedagogy and decolonizing the classroom,” taught by Dr. Becca Ciancanelli. One of the slides reportedly warned against “perfectionism,” “sense of urgency,” “quantity over quality,” and “individualism” as “Cultural norms of White Supremacy.”
Individualism is not a new matter of debate. When I discuss different legal theories in my class (including feminism, Critical Legal Studies (CLS), and Critical Race Theory (CRT)), a common point of criticism of these scholars is the elevation of the individual over the collective. It can also be part of a dichotomy of rights versus responsibilities in the law. However, these are writings that address the focus or purpose of legal rules or structures in society. The presentation at Boulder suggests that faculty and students should avoid individualism as a trapping of white supremacy in their own lives.
Ciancarelli’s warnings were based on the work of Professor Sam Bullington, who teaches “unlearning racism, toxic masculinity, and decolonizing teaching, as well as engaged spirituality/spiritual activism” at Boulder.
Every people spread and fought for land and resources. This happened quite intensely in Europe and Asia, where population growth strained resources. Much of Europe really suffered during the Little Ice Age. Much of Europe is at high latitude have weaker sunlight and more limited growing seasons. Large parts of North and South America had resources optimal for humans, so Native Americans weren’t as hard pressed. Yet clash they did, sometimes at the cost of the extinction fo entire tribes.
This idea that colonization was a European phenomenon is not accurate. The Maya and the Aztec conquered and spread out. The Iroquois Nation were infamous conquerers and slavers, and wiped out entire tribes.
There is no colonial mindset. There are just instincts for survival.
If an asteroid hit Earth, wiped out most of our infrastructure and electronics, then people would get in touch with that part of their psyche tout de suite. We saw a glimpse of this in the Toilet Paper wars. Hoarding. Buying up all the masks, gloves, and cough medicine. That was just a taste. Most people remain civilized. But with enough environmental pressure, people would behave just as ancient tribes did, scrambling to put together groups of people with similar values, defend that group, and gather resources.
There is no white supremacy outside of racist groups like the Neo Nazis or KKK.
What there is, however, is a common belief in the superior value of Western culture and/or conservative values. For example, Western culture values individual freedom and rights. Most of the rest of the world does not. We think our way is better. Western civilization places high value on protecting children. There are parts of the world where it is common to force children to become sex slaves, child soldiers, female genital mutilation, or just to kill the children of enemies. While there are individuals who do terrible things to children, it is not an accepted part of our culture. We think our way is better. Conservatives know that a nuclear family, waiting until you are married to have kids, studying, staying out of trouble, and getting a job will lead to at least a middle class life. Other people think that’s white supremacy and advocate for the opposite. The single motherhood, poor study habits, dropping out of school or ditching class, having kids out of wedlock, doing drugs, and committing crimes leads to poverty, prison, and/or early death. We think our way is better. We value the fairness of capitalism, in which you own the product of your labor and ideas. Your efforts can improve your circumstances. Others believe in socialism or communism, in which nothing you do will ever improve your circumstances, and the State owns the product of your labor and ideas, in many cases telling you where to live and what job you will have. Capitalism has lifted more people out of poverty than any other economic system, while socialism and communism has impoverished people and led to human rights abuses and murder everywhere it’s tried. We think our way is better.
It’s not so much “supremacy”, either, as anyone can incorporate Western civilization and conservative values at any time. It’s more like we think one way is more humane, more fair, and yields a better result.
Isn’t that the nexus of all that ails us personally…our distorted thinking.
So let me get this right, perfection and urgency are signs of “whiteness”? Somebody better tell the admissions officers at the Ivy leagues because it seems as if they are keeping Asians out for being closer to perfection on tests and for having a sense of urgency regarding education.
But of course when it comes to college admissions Asians are considered white?????
The thing to remember is that the CRT, BLM, and all of the “diversity” folks on campus and in HR departments in our corporations is all a giant scam. The grifters are making money off of white guilt and it is pathetic watching the white liberals beat themselves up for being white.
Jonathan: This column is an attempt to push back on attempts by university’s to promote anti-racist and de-colonialization pedagogy–like that at Colorado University at Boulder. You cite and implicitly endorse “Campus Reform” that criticizes the University’s “Equitable Teaching Conference”. What exactly is “Campus Reform”? It is part of the Leadership Institute (LI), a conservative group founded by Morton C. Blackwell, a conservative activist who received the Phyllis Schafly “Excellence in Leadership” award and in 2016 endorsed Ted Cruz for president. Blackwell says LI wants to “prepare conservatives all across the country to challenge the left’s control of the nation’s locally elected school boards.” The LI agenda has been endorsed by such right-wingers as Reps. Dan Crenshaw and Jim Jordan, Kat Timpf at Fox News (where you work) and Grover Norquist. Last month Blackwell launched a new program to train conservatives to take over school boards so that teachers and administrators would be prohibited from teaching anything related to the racist history of the country. Blackwell said: “Radical leftists are promoting a radical agenda, including the teaching of Critical Race Theory…” Never mind that CRT is not taught in K-12 and is only taught at the university level–such as at Colorado University. “CRT” is a conservative trope being used to challenge the teaching of anything related to the actual racist history of the country. That is anathema to white conservatives who prefer children learn only about the conventional white sanitized interpretation of American history.
What LI’s Blackwell wants has nothing to do with “free speech”. The LI agenda is actually anti-free speech. It wants to silence the free speech rights of teachers and impose its own narrow white racist conservative views. Now I would think you would equally oppose the LI agenda as being anti-intellectual because it wants to stifle, to use your phrase, “academic freedom”. I guess I was wrong because you have now implicitly endorsed the radical conservative agenda to gag teachers and stifle academic freedom. How do you explain the contradictions in your argument?
Sounds like a noble cause to me.
It seems to me that a case could be made for separation of church and state. Is this not a form of religion? A belief system? If someone forces their belief system on me is that not a form of proselytism?
Personally, I like the precision thing, especially when flying over the Pacific at 40,000 feet.
Only human beings possess distorted thinking, imagination & fantasy (check local divorce rates or police blotters), )the rest of the animal kingdom relies on instinct such as when the Phuket Tsunami hit journalists were surprised that many feral and domestic animals headed to higher ground. There were no sheep dogs to assist. This is often referred to as “knowing.”
You have just lost all your respect from the Trumpists
I was reading some analysis of current politics and someone on the left side of the spectrum, correctly opined that Conservatives have a far better understanding of lefttist, that the other way around.
One of those data points is President Trump. The left has no idea why he was elected, and has no idea of why he is so effective. To there own detriment. Leftist are transparent in their unwavering agenda to amass power by shamelessly buying votes. All the while hiding the grift enriching members of both parties.
your shallow ad hominem attacks just expose your ignorance.
President Trump has so filled your skull there is little room left for rational analysis
KKK, Nazis, and progressives agree – minorities are not capable of getting the right the answer. Can’t wait for the Boulder students to start building bridges, performing surgery, or even something as simple as accounting. Will the regulatory agencies accept close enough for minorities? Will this regulatory standard lead to less than scrupulous companies hiring more minorities to cover corruption?
Yup. Can they not see the racism of low expectations? It is as though they believe blacks are incapable of high achievement which is in itself racism, is it not?
Spot-on. I agree 100%.
Marcus Tullius Cicero:
“A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself. For the traitor appears not a traitor; he speaks in accents familiar to his victims, and he wears their face and their arguments, he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men. He rots the soul of a nation, he works secretly and unknown in the night to undermine the pillars of the city, he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist. A murderer is less to fear. The traitor is the plague.”
Great quote. Thanks.
The worst traitors today are the anti-West, anti-American academics.
Fits our current top medical wiseacre
Decolonization, White Supremacy, White Privilege, Racist all BS. Buzz words to put you on the defensive. Only the weenies on the left buy into the BS. If blacks want progress start right in your own home. Get rid of the Judas goat’s who tell you math is White Supremacy and your a victim, you were never a slave. The only slavery you’re a subject too is slavery of the mind the left keeps you in. Get your kids out of public schools and into charter schools. Sit with them after school and help them with homework. Don’t have children and expect the state to care for them, make sure there’s a father in the house. Demand the politicians who tell you your a victim clean your community of crime. The next time an educator tells you there’s White Supremacy and your a victim, ask him for 50% of his net worth if he truly believes it. I wouldn’t wait for the check! The left needs a base so they lie, cheat whatever it takes to get one, only the weak and jealous buy their BS.
When does analysis of society cross the line into cult ideology? Years ago, the great historian E.P. Thompson wrote tomes on capitalism and time, discipline, etc. He looked at the capitalist system, not groups or individuals. Today’s so-called Marxists have no clue about their historical precedents because they ignore history (when they’re not busy destroying it). All the cultural issues they are griping about have been analyzed before — and by better minds. The academic mob today are second-rate mediocre hacks who can’t see beyond the blame game. If they ever did allow debate and disussion about their twisted ideology, it would be demolished in a NY minute. No wonder they have to stoop to totalitarian tactics to impose their views.
“No wonder they have to stoop to totalitarian tactics to impose their views.”
True that, giocon1. Liberty has been embraced by societies and has never been something that had to be forced as we see with the left pushing this Stalinist garbage. It’s getting close to curtains for civilization if these people succeed. They have a strong ally in the WH–Kamala and O–and the sands are running fast through the hourglass.
Jeff, in the context of the evolution and the role of law, most people don’t have a problem with discussing and debating it’s content. And maybe we are going to get into the ” you don’t know what CRT is ” dilemma here. But the basic tenets, are as I understand , is that every facet of society is systemically racist, people should be divided into oppressors and oppressed, and the answer to prejudicial injustice is more prejudicial injustice. They also say it is only being taught in colleges which is demonstrably false. I have not heard one person say that our awful history of racial injustice should not be taught. But CRT, to my understanding is not a history lesson in accountability. It is a societal discipline that seeks to divide us.
Diatribe?
I have never heard an actual example of a behavior that show how anything we do shows exhibits white supremacy actions as a norm of society. Expecting everyone to achieve, learn, model behavior that follows a set of rules should be a goal of us all that is achievable by us all. It is colorblind. If we cannot all do these basic things then our goals are too diverse to live together as one society.
If one group seeks power over other, or refuses to be part of society’s standards or endorse those standards and seeks totally different goals that are opposite for their own or their groups cultural heritage then there is no blending to achieve an American heritage.
America has worked diligently to enact laws to preserve the rights of individuals and at times has gone so far that the collective good has been trampled. Everyone cannot get everything they desire because there has to be compromise within a group so large
And people HAVE to quit being so delicate that everyday language triggers them. A society of young people who can watch the movies of today, listen to the music of today are not too easily offended and need to stop the idea of word changing. changing a word that invokes same meaning as new “choice” word is about control not true sensibility.
These people, like Mr. Bullington, are the Eflim-flammers of the new millennium..
Turley actually said the unthinkable:
“I value the writings of CLS and CRT scholars on the issue as we discuss the evolution and role of the law in society.”
HERESY! You have just lost all your respect from the Trumpists here who believe that CRT is pure, unadulterated communism! Woe unto you!
I hope and think from reading Turley that he means he listens to what they are saying to see if there is any truth in things they say. He values everyone’s right to free speech which Trumpers do also. We believe that while everyone has right to speak that does not include right to force views on us or indoctrinate us or our children. CRT theorists can believe what they choose but shouldn’t be able to force that on us. But I do believe that Turley was just advocating for freedom of speech because he does that often.
Prominent lawyers Turley and Dershowitz are Democrats obviously, never bought in to the “hook, line & sinker”(unlike Tribe and Toobin) to pull themselves out of their democratic associated Main stream misinformation conduit to get back to a real constitution, a real Rule of Law and not some imitation dreamed up by a worn out politician who died psychologically years before physical demise.