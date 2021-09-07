Can the Media Survive Without Half of the Population? A New Poll Raises Questions About the New Media

We have often discussed the increasing bias and advocacy in major media in the United States. While cable networks have long catered to political audiences on the left or right, mainstream newspapers and networks now openly frame news to fit a political narrative. With the exception of Fox and a couple of other smaller news outlets, that slant is heavily to the left. What is most striking about this universal shift toward advocacy journalism (including at journalism schools) is that there is no evidence that it is a sustainable approach for the media as an industry. While outfits like NPR allow reporters to actually participate in protests and the New York Times sheds conservative opinions, the new poll shows a sharp and worrisome division in trust in the media. Not surprisingly given the heavy slant of American media, Democrats are largely happy with and trusting of the media. Conversely, Republicans and independents are not. The question is whether the mainstream media can survive and flourish by writing off over half of the country.
The new study from the non-partisan Pew Research Center shows a massive decline in trust among Republicans. Five years ago, 70 percent of Republicans said they had at least some trust in national news organizations. In 2021, that trust is down to just 35 percent.
Conversely, and not surprisingly, 78 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents saying they have “a lot” or “some” trust in the media. When you just ask liberal Democrats, it jumps to 83 percent.
For those looking for echo-journalism that reaffirms their assumptions, liberals are more likely to realize such confirmation bias on networks and cable programs. For conservatives and others (see below), they are largely limited to looking to Fox News and a couple other sites to get the other side of stories. This has worked incredibly well for Fox which has rivaled the national networks in some time slots. However, it is not good in the long run for American media, which is jettisoning much of the country in its coverage. We need healthy and multiple news outlets to give citizens a reliable and trusted body of journalism.
The question is whether news programs can sustain themselves by effectively writing off half of the country. It will require a higher percentage of liberals and Democrats reading and watching these siloed programs.
That does not appear to be the case. Fox News remains the most dominant cable network. (For full disclosure, I appear as a legal analyst on Fox). The recent numbers are staggering.
Fox News Channel (FNC) was rated as holding 94 of the top 100 live telecasts on all of cable TV in August. Fox’s average prime-time audience (2.5 million) is now routinely double MSNBC’s (1.229 million) and triple CNN’s (819,000). In “the demo” of viewers under 55, Fox is also beating the other networks. Thirteen of the top 14 cable-news shows were on FNC.
CNN has dropped in “trust” while Fox has risen. Moreover, CNN has lost 68 percent of its viewership. While all news outfits are down from the heady days of the impeachments and elections, this is a nose-bleed of a drop for any new organization. I still have friends working at CNN and I worked with the network for decades. We need a strong array of news outlets, including different views of stories on opinion programs. This is an industry wide crisis of trust. This poll is bad news for the industry which is based first and foremost on trust.
Moreover, the Pew Research Center released a journalism project entitled How Americans Navigated the News in 2020: A Tumultuous Year in Review that surprised many in showing that more Democrats were watching Fox than assumed by most commentators. As Forbes reported, “the Fox News viewership actually consists of more than just Trump devotees — that, in fact, there are more Democrats on a regular basis watching Fox than you might expect.”
I have been a columnist for three decades and I have worked for NBC, MSNBC, CBS, BBC, and Fox as a legal analyst. I have watched with increasing alarm as the media has openly embraced advocacy journalism even in mainstream news reporting. At the same time, we have witnessed the drop in viewership and readership in media outlets overall. Clearly, part of this trend is due to the rise of digital sources and the impact of the Internet. However, fewer people trust the media and the effect of the bias on many programs is to reduce the population of news consumers to roughly half. While national media has always had a liberal slant, the bias is now extreme, obvious, and consistent across platforms. The result is like operating in a country with half of our population by design.
The embrace of advocacy journalism has worked on an individual level for journalists and editors to protect their own positions. However, it could be killing the profession, particularly among non-cable outlets. The fact is that people have become used to echo journalism and it is not likely to change in cable programming (which has always been heavily opinion based in the evenings). Yet, newspapers and outlets like NPR are now openly and consistently biased in coverage from avoiding coverage of some stories to soft-peddling other stories. While NPR remains a massive news organization, it has also experienced declining numbers.
Cable networks will continue to feature more opinion-based news. However, it is the extent of the bias that has led to a stampede of viewers. Viewers now face virtual blackouts of news like the Hunter Biden laptop story on both cable and network shows. At the same time, social media companies are actively banning opposing views on major news stories. That leaves conservative, independent, and just inquisitive viewers with few options for news. Yet, the alienation from much of the country leaves most media outlets dividing up a smaller and smaller pie of news consumers. The new poll suggests that this is not enough to sustain many of our media platforms which may have to return to the center or face starvation on the edges.
As a law professor, I am particularly concerned that the drop in trust will impact our political system. People simply no longer believe what is being reported on sites like NPR or NYT. The result is that it is more difficult to identify what is false or unsupported.
I have worked in the media for almost three decades and, for the first time, I am uncertain of the future for American media for the next decade if these trends continue. At some point, the media will have to recognize that journalism means little if fewer and fewer people want to read it or watch it.
36 thoughts on “Can the Media Survive Without Half of the Population? A New Poll Raises Questions About the New Media”
Charles H. Smith was the first to bring it to my attention the actual numbers that 90% of the media is controlled by 6 corporations. 5 lean left and then there is Fox.
I do not trust any of them. They all have their slant and bias. Pre-2016 NPR, one could at least ignore the bias and slant and still get decent reporting. Since then, they went all woke/CNN like.
I definitely do not trust or read any news outlet that promotes advocacy journalism.
Alt-media like Glenn Greenwald, Bari Weiss, Matt Taibbi, Sharyl Attkisson, Charles H. Smith, and legal blog/commentary Professor Turley are more important than ever.
The Twilight Zone. You are obsolete. Walk into this room at your own risk.
There is one rule. Logic is an enemy & truth is a menace.
Today in Journalism
CNN’s @jimsciutto lands interview w/ Dr Fauci & doesn’t ask about @theintercept’s bombshell reporting he lied under oath re funding China’s gain-of-function research that likely led to creation of Covid19. (Instead he asks him tee off against @GovRonDeSantis)
~Tom Elliott
@tomselliott
Can they survive? Sure with ever declining viewers and hence revenue. The media is moving from a hierarchical model to a network model with diffuse information being provided in various outlets. See the rise of Breitbart and the Washington Free Beacon on the Right; and Vox and CNN on the Left. No one can control it. It’s just out there and everywhere. You can pick your news and then watch it slam up against the truth so you can decide if you like your pick.
https://uscpublicdiplomacy.org/blog/new-network-effect-model-influence-0
Politicians will keep bailing them out using our money. They have a spending problem they can’t get over.
Sure Mespo, but the “truth” isn’t what most are looking for, they are looking for their own set of facts, something less available in Moynihan’s time. Turley is too dense to get it and imagines we didn’t have a golden age of journalistic ethics – not perfect, but pretty good – and still do, though it is dying. We are reverting to the model during our countries founding and later into it’s history when newspapers were primarily the organs of political parties, machines, movements, and personalities, not muckrakers and corruption foes.
Since a democracy requires an informed citizenry, the only hope is that we mostly all wise up and become less gullible about the hucksters selling you conspiracies on Facebook and You Tube and we again buy the product of those who are selling accurate news reporting. They exist, but they are dying. Among them are the major papers incl the NYTs, WSJ, WaPo, etc, many smaller – though fewer – local papers, the AP, Reuters, BBC, NPR, etc and even network news, which is only leftist if you are to the right of Reagan.
The hell with Turley and his campaign to undermine our still excellence press – compare it to any time or place in history – and which will keep you very informed. If you don’t like the editorials – I don’t like those in the WSJ, but I recognize their excellent reporting – don’t read them or look for the guest editorial from the right. You need the news and they are the best.
Agree and for that to happen , an informed citizen needs to go to the original source of whatever is being spinned – the state law, in writing, the Supreme Court decision in writing etc and to realize that the cable “news” networks rehash , on the hour , the same story line the management wants them to project – most should come with a disclaimer that these are option pieces, not news .
The hell with Turley and his campaign to undermine our still excellence press
Classic narcissistic attitude. Your entire comment reveals just how insecure you are about what you think you know. Whether it’s insulting our host, or those not in lockstep with your opinion, you’re comments reflect Bezmenov’s demoralized. It would take a miracle for you to reach gullible status.
“Free Press”. What did that mean in days of old? The press was a machine that printed paper copies. Free referred to not being controlled by the government or lord’s.
Some news is still printed on paper. Most news is on tv. Some on radio. Less on radio than 20 years ago.
The tv media’s biggest problem is they hired dorks like Tucker.
I think MSNBC is the best. CBS is good.
Lately both the right and the left have been throwing stones at Biden.
To those who want to stay at half ass wars I say:. Pull out now look your father should have.
“Its task is not to make an objective study of the truth, in so far as it favors the enemy, and then set it before the masses with academic fairness; its task is to serve our own right, always and unflinchingly.”
If we substitute the word “conservative” for “enemy” this quote aptly describes the role MSM and the social media giants have adopted. Their task clearly is to serve the progressive and democrat agenda, “always and unflinchingly.” The quote, of course, is from Mein Kampf, Vol. 1, Chap. 6, “War Propaganda.”
Are college kids finally waking up??
This weekend college kids filled stadiums for their beloved football games (not kneeling) and sent a message to the Biden administration of “puck u Joe Biden”. There’s a YouTube link, not sure if I could apply it here because of the salty language? One kid opens with his mistake of voting for Dums based on media coverage of President Trump.
PBS has Yamiche Alcindor as a ‘reporter” so how can they be take seriously? MSNBC has Joy Reid and CNN has Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo, I mean really!
PBS promoted Yamiche to host their Washington Week roundtable. She thinks she’s another Gwen Ifill — which she is not and will never be. Yamiche is an activist with an agenda and she is beyond awful. PBS is now unwatchable.
We are developing new news sources; just look at the paying subscribers for Glenn Greenwald and Bari Weiss.
They are both Lefties, but honest, so conservatives respect their points of view.
Interesting pathology on the Left when viewers enjoy being lied to. It is similar to those people who like to watch their spouses having sex with other people.
I understand what they are doing, but I have contempt for them.
There are going to be shrill screams from the Lefties about this article. Watch them attack Turley to deflect.
All part of the Lefty intellectual dishonesty.
So, I read the Pew report on NPR. The report included this: “On the television side, [PBS] NewsHour derives its revenue from a variety of sources, including PBS, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) and a mix of “nonpublic” streams such as corporations, individual giving and foundations. While the details about public sources of revenue were unavailable for this analysis, NewsHour did provide information about its breakdown of nonpublic funding.”
PBS refused to provide to Pew the sources of public funding. THAT’S TAXPAYER MONEY. So, PBS promotes liberal views and is openly biased; the liberal politicians give taxpayer money to PBS. Rinse, repeat. Question for Turley: Is that corruption or cronyism?
Same scheme goes on with Teachers unions, Planned Parenthood, foreign “aid” ….etc…..the federal government is one big money laundering kick-back operation.
Ask sleezy career politician Joe Biden how it all works, He and his son Hunter have run the Biden Family money laundering-bribery operation for decades. (which the media dutifully ignore and cover up, of course).
Joe Biden’s family did not get filthy rich from Joe writing a book about Beau.
Dallas, it is the same scam the Democrats play with PUBLIC unions. The Dems give money and the receivers donate it back to the Dems.
“Question for Turley: Is that corruption or cronyism?” Both.
Local news TV and radio stations are more important than ever and probably the least watched, listened to…
Cable news like CNN is now pitiful, laughable info-tainment, it is not “news.”
75% of all the advertising in mainstream media and Cable news shows is paid for by Big Pharmaceutical companies.
We get MORE real, factual, helpful-to-know, relaible information from broadcasts like Alex Jones and Steve Bannon’s War Room than anything on cable.
Turley’s warped view helps him work his attempts to undermine Fox competitors, as is his job.
In his confusion – deliberate or beyond his capabilities to remedy – he thinks that the center is left and Trumpian cultism is conservative and he is also incapable of distinguishing between news and opinion.
Those of us who regularly read major news sources from the NYTs to the AP and Reuters have a pretty good idea as to current events and what is going on in the world, while people like him are mesmerized by the shiny baubles of the culture war beads thrown from the cult floats. All he has to do is lift his shirt, and he gets more.
LOL. That’s pretty funny. You were trying to be funny, right?
Q, ( am name that fits because your are conspiratorial) seems to hate Fox and the good Professor but yet he/she will watch Joy Reid!?!??!?!?
I don’t watch Joy Reid.
Just admitting that you regularly read the NYT is enough to disqualify any of your comments. You have exposed yourself.
Alma, it’s why I know more than you, including the fact that the suppression of the Hunter Biden stories followed the same pattern as the hiding of the Steele Dossier before the 2016 election. That’s a fact Turley either doesn’t know or is covering up, eother one damnable for a pontificator.
In Sept 2016 Fusion GPS invited various major news sources to view the Dossier at their offices and many took them up on it. None published anything about it until Jan 2017, the reason being – as with the Hunter Biden story – an attempt at being responsible about throwing October surprises in the mix before the election with salacious, uncorroborated stories. Turley prefers to claim it was partisan with Hunter – hey, he’s a GOP operative on Fox – while ignoring the protection of Trump from the media in 2016.
As I stated, you have exposed yourself. Any further postings will always be met with skepticism. You need not waste anyone’s time. Read history, that should cure your mind of the clutter that fills the main stream media. There is nothing new under the sun, corruption is germane to humans, it is just difficult to admit you have been duped.
Alma, for your enjoyment. PS Why don’t you already know this?
“The founders of Fusion GPS have described how they did not hide the fact that they were researching Trump and Russia: “Fusion and Steele tried to alert U.S. law enforcement and the news media to the material they’d uncovered …” and their office became “something of a public reading room” for journalists seeking information. In September they arranged a private meeting between Steele and reporters from The Washington Post, The New York Times, The New Yorker, ABC News, and other outlets. The results were disappointing, as none published any stories before the election.[58]
Jane Mayer has described how, in “late summer, Fusion set up a series of meetings, at the Tabard Inn, in Washington, between Steele and a handful of national-security reporters. … Despite Steele’s generally cool manner, he seemed distraught about the Russians’ role in the election.” Mayer attended one of the meetings. None of these news organizations ran any stories about the allegations at that time.[20]
Only two sources mentioned allegations, which we now know came from dossier reports, before the election. Steele had been in contact with both authors. These were a September 23, 2016, Yahoo! News article by Michael Isikoff which focused on Carter Page,[101] and an article by David Corn on October 31, 2016, a week before the election, in Mother Jones magazine.[80]”
Check footnotes for sources.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Steele_dossier#Hints_of_existence
Bahahahhahah. Is that what they told you?? What a joke they are and the anybody who thinks they are believable are.
Re: the Hunter cover up. Interesting that the reason for the “black out” was that it was Russian disinformation, etc. That has been proven to be a sham but the MSM has never apologized.
The LEFT 1/2 is dwindling.
Here is a real problem. CNN is viewed in most foreign countries so they only get one point of view and therefore, we are judged by that lens. If it were FOX that was broadcasted instead, it would be a different world vision. If FOX is biased, why is CNN not?
“The question is whether the mainstream media can survive and flourish by writing off over half of the country.”
It appears the powers-that-be and all those who call themselves journalists within the MSM seem to think they can. With the passing of local ownership of small newspapers, those voices have disappeared as well. My hometown is conservative and yet the paper is owned by one of the mega news corps. I look at it today and don’t really recognize it as a paper that represents the community. The fact that people won’t pay even $1 for a six-month online subscription speaks volumes. And as our Founders knew, a free press is crucial for a free society. We no longer have that since the vast majority of the media speak only for one viewpoint and have become outsourcers for government propaganda and censorship.
NPR can always rebrand itself as a religious cult — they don’t present news; they preach liberal morality. Their funding drives always had an air of moral pressure, but now they are full-bore CRT. That’s one “news” outlet I’ll be happy to see bite the dust.
covering up crimes like those committed by Biden and his family…should be charged with CONSPIRACY!
Guy, or at least charge them with an unclaimed political donation.