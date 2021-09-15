“I Will Not Wear a Mask”: New Mexico Professor Placed on Leave After Refusing To Take Vaccine or Wear Mask

Such rules have been and are likely to be upheld by the courts. They have the support of the CDC and many health experts. Some like Clements disagree but that is sufficient basis for courts in establishing a reasonable basis for mandates. Notably, unlike other professors who object due to their having natural immunities from prior cases of the virus, Clements is rejecting the vaccine due to what he views as objective countervailing data. He is also not claiming a religious exemption.
As many on this blog know, I have an expansive view free speech and academic freedom, including (as in a recent column) some statements in classes that some students would consider insulting or offensive. I have the view of faculty discussing mandates. However, universities have a right to impose what it considers to be reasonable and necessary health measures. A professor should be protected in challenging the basis for the rule while nevertheless complying with the rule. This is his class but it is the university’s classroom.
I also think that this lecture was excessive in its rhetoric and its length. I think a more appropriate approach would have been to state his position more concisely while referring to written statements posted on a blog or some other source if students want to understand better why he opposes the mandate.
However, this type of categorical refusal to comply with the school rule is unlikely to be supported in court. Even natural antibody claims are facing difficult receptions in the court.
Professor Clements clearly cares deeply about teaching and his students. I disagree on the vaccines. I was eager to take the vaccine and I am tested every two weeks at GWU. However, this is an important debate to have on campuses but there are few opportunities for such exchanges. Indeed, it is outrageous that this video may be banned by social media, which will not allow their users to hear such opposing views. I prefer such points to be made in a forum rather than a class where students signed up to learn a specific subject.
It is also important to recognize that the university also cares for students and has come to an opposing conclusion on the public health requirements for a safe school. Courts uniformly require compliance with such rules. I would however prefer for schools to allow faculty like Clements to teach virtually.
The controversy does raise an interesting issue. If Clements had a religious claim, he would presumably be given an exemption in most businesses. However, if you have philosophical or scientific objection, it is not considered a basis for an exemption. (I could not find whether the university allows exemptions for virtual classes.). Clements clearly has deep-seated objections to the vaccine, but they are science rather than religious based.
In the end, the lecture is unlikely to help his case with the court. A judge is likely to view the class as supporting the university in raising the logistical problems of having multiple faculty take the same stance in classes with students walking out and others objecting to the choice of not taking the course or being taught by an unvaccinated, unmasked professor.
33 thoughts on ““I Will Not Wear a Mask”: New Mexico Professor Placed on Leave After Refusing To Take Vaccine or Wear Mask”
If he’s not sick, why does he have to wear a mask?
And if he is sick, he should stay home.
“If he’s not sick, why does he have to wear a mask?”
Because infected people can be asymptomatic but still spread the virus.
“If Clements had a religious claim, he would presumably be given an exemption in most businesses. However, if you have philosophical or scientific objection, it is not considered a basis for an exemption.”
Yes, the Constitution protects religious beliefs in a way that it does not protect other strongly-held beliefs. I accept that, but I don’t think that it’s wise.
Religious claims are difficult to use as an exemption. Most major religious organizations don’t have an issue with vaccines. Even the Catholic Church has publicly stated vaccines are not against doctrine.
Most likely it depends on how truly sincere those beliefs are.
Which is irrelevant to my point that the Constitution preferences religious beliefs over other sincerely-held beliefs, and I disagree with giving religious beliefs that extra protection.
The professor should have ended his diatribe with a statement about all “white privileged males need to be executed, BLM!”. Then they would not have been able to touch him.
Is he a dumb smoker too?
“ I was eager to take the vaccine and I am tested every two weeks.”
It’s long past time that the CDC/NIH/FDA/etc., prove their case, (or not), that mask work, social distancing works & that they followed to the letter the protocols demanded allowing studies of experimental medical treatment like mRNA Gene Therapies. Where are their Randomized Studies?
Looks easy to me to predict plenty more Darwin Award Winners in the near future
Alex Jones is a nut. He insisted that the Sandy Hook shooting was staged. That you would ever turn to him for information means that you’re a terrible judge of the facts.
“This is his class but it is the university’s classroom.”.
It might be thus…….but it is his body….and as per Abortion arguments…..should be his decision as to what means he uses to protect himself from infection.
If he was maintaining that magical six foot social distancing thing….then what danger is he to his students….beyond providing his views re conduct within HIS Classroom…..as the University affords Professors the ability to control conduct and activities within their assigned classrooms.
He is is getting hammered for his opposing view point not just his refusal to submit to mask, testing, and vaccination mandates being imposed upon him by the University.
Had he been a Leftist saying exactly the same thing during the Trump Administration….he would have been hailed a Hero by the University and other Leftists.
Even the Professor Turley avoids due consideration of the merits of the other Professor’s argument and deigns to ignore the science that shows how ineffective masks and even vaccination are in stopping the spread of Covid….and its many variants.
These wahallas are all political….not scientific.
In order to have free speech we must have freedom…..a point even Professor Turley seems to miss.
Quoting from Merriam:
Definition of freedom
1 : the quality or state of being free: such as
a : the absence of necessity, coercion, or constraint in choice or action
b : liberation from slavery or restraint or from the power of another : INDEPENDENCE
c : the quality or state of being exempt or released usually from something onerous
Perhaps if the politicians and university management proved the science behind the mandates was valid and appropriate there would be far less resistance to the mandates.
However…..we all know that has not been done.
Thus…I see those standing up against the Mandates to be righteous and showing their willingness to confront the ambiguity of the science used by those inflicting these mandates upon the rest of us.
For the record….I am fully vaccinated but shall not be getting any booster shots…..and I do not wear a mask except for those few occasions there is no other practical option.
Those were and are my choices….others in my circle of friends and acquaintances have had Covid….all were minor cases…some had been vaccinated…some had not.
None had underlying medical conditions.
What we all did was utilize the commonplace precautions we do when it is flu season and that virus is making its annual rounds.
“it is his body….and as per Abortion arguments…..should be his decision as to what means he uses to protect himself from infection.”
Masks are primarily intended to protect others, not the wearer. Vaccination is intended to do both. Don’t pretend that this is about protecting him rather than about protecting others.
This is a communicable disease and has nothing to do with abortion arguments; none of his students are at risk of pregnancy by sitting in the same classroom as him.
Thing is, this story is rinse and repeat, Turley. There’s a good chance we read about this professor later for getting a bad case of Covid…, just like all the ‘conservative’ radio hosts out dying recently after having ‘sworn off’ vaccination for Covid…
What would be excellent to hear is your take on the Constitutional crisis that was Trump since it’s clear now he not only tried to pull off a right wing coup post election, but experienced an informal 25th in response. Or more like a greater informal 25th than he was already subject to from the day he entered office. Time to break it out, Jon. Can’t put on the running shoes anymore.
eb
Maybe with a bonus round about the California recall and the Repubs learning yet again the results of running woman hating, Covid neanderthals in a blue state/country. Go at it from a different perspective than ‘hey, voter suppression has a chance, everybody!!’
eb
You see the news on Milley and you think of a RIGHT WING COUP? Try again Buttercup.
Also, do you also mock people that knowingly take a deadly drug like heroin and then OD? How about a guy that dies of diabetes after he ends up weighing 350 pounds? Do you mock smokers that die of lung cancer? Do you laugh at a 16 year old in a gang that gets shot to death? Or is it only people that (stupidly, I agree) don’t get vaccinated and then die?
How could you read the news on Milley and *not* think right wing coup attempt. Because that’s what he was responding to.
As far as the supposed mocking, that’s all you, hullbobby. Now i know from reading your screed that you do that on your own time. Nothing in what I wrote was mocking. I find it interesting that touching on the truth with trumpists averse to the truth always leads to personal attacks on motives. Then again, with you it’s not surprising.
eb
This whole thing is political. It’s a means of imposing government restrictions on individuals. I took the shots because the data shows that someone my age with the conditions I have is less likely to be hospitalized and that’s the only reason. If I were thirty years younger I wouldn’t have taken it. The media and certain members of the medical profession are overblowing the situation. They rant about what might happen to a very small percentage of the population and ignore the other 90% who are unlikely to have more than the symptoms of a cold. The CDCs own data shows this. But politicians, the media and radical medical professionals are running with it as a means of establishing power.
Professor Turley said, “ Professor Clements clearly cares deeply about teaching and his students. I disagree on the vaccines. I was eager to take the vaccine and I am tested every two weeks at GWU. ”
Did Turley say he disagrees with the vaccine? “I disagree with the vaccine”.
Then this, “ I was eager to take the vaccine and I am tested every two weeks.”
“WAS eager”…? The past tense seems to imply he once considered it but didn’t take the vaccine.
Obviously this professor at the New Mexico university is a conservative. Odd that Turley didn’t mention it given that he often labels professors as liberal when they make crazy politically correct claims.
Odd that Peter Shill / Seth Warner / John Burgoyne / Paintchips thinks any of us believe he is Svelaz. What is it about you needing so many sock puppets?
Anonymous,
I have never been anyone else. I’ve no need for such alter identities unlike some other “anonymous” posters here.
Not everyone who disagrees with issues surrounding vaccines is a conservative. People can overlap on some topics but be quite divergent on others.
https://www.organicconsumers.org/newsletter/wake-america/slandering-vaccine-safety-concerns-and-consumer-choice-%E2%80%9Cdisinformation%E2%80%9D
This organization likely has a healthy mix of Liberals in their midst. I am like-minded with a fair bit of what they support, despite being more conservative in other areas.
“Did Turley say he disagrees with the vaccine?”
No, he said “I disagree [with Clements] on the vaccines.”
“The past tense seems to imply he once considered it but didn’t take the vaccine.”
No it doesn’t. He was eager to be vaccinated, and he was vaccinated once it was made available.
You’re really stretching to misinterpret here.
Anonymous, it seems Turley’s grammar skills are a bit sloppy then. He used a single sentence to state “I disagree with vaccines”. He didn’t make it clear that he was disagreeing with Clemens.
How can “I disagree on vaccines” after “ Professor Clements clearly cares deeply about teaching and his students. ”.
He should have stated “ I disagree WITH HIM on the vaccines”.
“If Clements had a religious claim, he would presumably be given an exemption in most businesses. However, if you have philosophical or scientific objection, it is not considered a basis for an exemption. ”
This is where my problem lies. Why should a religiously based belief be given greater weight than convictions arrived at by other means? A scientific opinion is at least based on some level of fact, rather than faith.
“However, this type of categorical refusal to comply with the school rule is unlikely to be supported in court. Even natural antibody claims are facing difficult receptions in the court.”
It’s because natural immunity lasts 6-9 months and won’t really help with variants. I think this professor’s self destructive capacity explains well why Covid has found such a willing home in the U.S. In fact, I see Covid response as largely being an aspect of the disease of addiction. I’ve worked in healthcare in a couple of capacities, addiction either directly or indirectly drives much of ER admission on any given day. What’s the substance of the addiction re Covid? Bad information, of which there were pieces in each of this professor’s introductory sentences before he pushed through and continued on..
I knew we were collectively stupid as a society previous to Covid, i didn’t know how stupid though. This lecture I find to be incredibly symptomatic of that reality. This man should probably be fired, but minimally I agree with you Turley, he should instead be able to teach via Zoom. But not live in a classroom.
eb
“Professor Clements clearly cares deeply about teaching and his students. I disagree on the vaccines.”
BS
If Professor Clements cared deeply about his students he wouldn’t be a vector for a disease that could kill his students.
he wouldn’t be a vector for a disease that could kill his students.
He is practicing social distancing. <30 year olds have a higher risk of death from seasonal flu. .
That is the major problem with the protocols. They are not all that effective, and the benefit is minimal. You identify death as the risk, yet with no protocols, risk of death to the defined population is nil.
Normal flora in the human renders all of us as vectors for pathogenic infectious diseases. The “gotcha” argument about unvaccinated being vectors for COVID-19 is political.
Follow the science
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK7617/
Skin Flora
The varied environment of the skin results in locally dense or sparse populations, with Gram-positive organisms (e.g., staphylococci, micrococci, diphtheroids) usually predominating.
Oral and Upper Respiratory Tract Flora
A varied microbial flora is found in the oral cavity, and streptococcal anaerobes inhabit the gingival crevice. The pharynx can be a point of entry and initial colonization for Neisseria, Bordetella, Corynebacterium, and Streptococcus spp.
Gastrointestinal Tract Flora
Organisms in the stomach are usually transient, and their populations are kept low (103 to 106/g of contents) by acidity. Helicobacter pylori is a potential stomach pathogen that apparently plays a role in the formation of certain ulcer types. In normal hosts the duodenal flora is sparse (0 to 103/g of contents). The ileum contains a moderately mixed flora (106 to 108/g of contents). The flora of the large bowel is dense (109 to 1011/g of contents) and is composed predominantly of anaerobes. These organisms participate in bile acid conversion and in vitamin K and ammonia production in the large bowel. They can also cause intestinal abscesses and peritonitis.
Urogenital Flora
The vaginal flora changes with the age of the individual, the vaginal pH, and hormone levels. Transient organisms (e.g., Candida spp.) frequently cause vaginitis. The distal urethra contains a sparse mixed flora; these organisms are present in urine specimens (104/ml) unless a clean-catch, midstream specimen is obtained.
Conjunctival Flora
The conjunctiva harbors few or no organisms. Haemophilus and Staphylococcus are among the genera most often detected.
Host Infection
Many elements of the normal flora may act as opportunistic pathogens, especially in hosts rendered susceptible by rheumatic heart disease, immunosuppression, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, perforated mucous membranes, etc. The flora of the gingival crevice causes dental caries in about 80 percent of the population.
The likelihood of one of his students dying from the disease is something like one out of ten thousand. Few people under the age of 65 die from COVID, no more than die from any other respiratory issue.
That’s the whole problem. I was listening to Doctor Radio the other day and the current president of the AMA (a retired USAF major general medical officer) was being interviewed. They kept talking about how severe the disease is and how the after effects may last for years, but never mentioned that less than 1% of cases result in death and only a fraction of cases are severe. The hospitalization rate is something like 8-9% and of that number, only a fraction are severe.
Even natural antibody claims are facing difficult receptions in the court.
Doctors I have talked to, and those interviewed in the media, have determined natural immunity are superior to, or same as the mRNA treatment. The mRNA treatment is no longer defined as a vaccine, by the CDC. It does not prevent contracting or spreading the virus.
The mandates in place to control covid, do not accomplish the stated goal. Look at the latest numbers from Washingtion State, and Florida. Hard evidence lockdowns, mask mandates have no effect. Also see Sweden v Isreal, since last spring. Explain Jan 8th.
The only thing that is working is protectng the vulnerable. The mRNA is a therapeutic, I use it because i’m 65. I have natural immunity, and took the mRNA prophetically to reduce severity of symptoms.
When does a new medical solution stop becoming “an experimental drug”? After all phased clinical trials, distribution to millions, and FDA full approval, one would think the good professor would consult the medical journals instead of getting his “medical advice” from hacks and charlatans on youtube. The business prof should stick to teaching what he knows, and stay away from both science and history, both of which he hasn’t a clue.
Actually the “data” and “science” show that for some 90% of the population, the virus is no worse than a common cold. They focus on the ten percent who are vulnerable to ANY respiratory infection, and who are likely to die from flu or even a cold if it goes into pneumonia.
He should have taken the job, IMO; still there should be options