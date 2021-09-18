The Atlantic’s Franklin Foer Allegedly Identified as “Reporter-2” in the Sussmann Indictment

I have a column today in the Hill on the indictment of former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann by Special Counsel John Durham. The indictment fills in a great number of gaps on one of the Russian collusion allegations pushed by the Clinton campaign: Alpha bank. Sussman and others reportedly pushed the implausible claim that the Russian bank served as a conduit for communications between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin. The indictment removes the identity of key actors like a “Tech Executive” who used his connections with an Internet company to help the Clinton campaign (and said he was promised a top cyber security position in the widely anticipated Clinton Administration). One of those figures however may have been identified: “Reporter-2.” Atlantic staff writer Franklin Foer wrote an article for Slate that seems to track the account of the indictment and, as such, raises questions over his role as a conduit for the Clinton campaign’s effort to spread the false story.
The indictment discusses how Fusion GPS pushed for the publication of the story, telling Foer that it was “time to hurry” on the story.:
“The Investigative Firm Employee’s email stated, ‘time to hurry’ suggesting that Reporter-2 should hurry to publish an article regarding the Russian Bank-1 allegations. In response, Reporter-2 emailed to the Investigative Firm Employee a draft article regarding the Russian Bank-1 allegations, along with the cover message: ‘Here’s the first 2500 words.’”
The indictment states Reporter-2 published the article “on or about the following day, October, 31, 2016.” That is when Slate published a piece written by Foer headlined, “Was a Trump Server Communicating With Russia?” The story then was pushed by the Clinton campaign.
Foer has not addressed this close coordination with Fusion, including the showing of an advanced copy of his article. He later stated the following in the Atlantic:
“Every article is an exercise in cost-benefit analysis; each act of publication entails a risk of getting it wrong, and sometimes events force journalists to assume greater risk than they would in other circumstances. Before I published the server story, I asked myself a fairly corny question: How would I sleep the next week if Donald Trump were elected president, knowing that I had sat on a potentially important piece of information? In the end, Trump was elected president, and I still slept badly.”
The cost behind this article is getting it wrong but relying too greatly on a biased source without independent research. Foer states that he was more concerned with missing a chance on the story only to have Trump elected. We have been discussing the rise of advocacy journalism and the rejection of objectivity in journalism schools.
In this case, Foer allegedly coordinated with investigators paid by the Clinton campaign to publish a story that had little or no basis. Even the researchers quoted in the indictment objected that the theory was unsupported and could bring public ridicule. Yet, the campaign continued to push the story and Foer ran it after allegedly sending an advance copy of his article to Fusion.
The next question is who is the “Tech executive”?
“The next question is who is the ‘Tech executive’?”
And who is the “university” that participated in this hoax?
MEMO TO JOHN DURHAM, SPECIAL COUNSEL
It is a comprehensive national Coup D’etat.
__________________________________
“We will stop him.”
– Peter Strzok to FBI paramour Lisa Page
—————————————————-
“[Obama] wants to know everything we’re doing.”
– Lisa Page to FBI paramour Peter Strzok
_________________________________
The Obama Coup D’etat in America is the most egregious abuse of power and the most prodigious crime in American political history.
The co-conspirators are:
Kevin Clinesmith, Bill Taylor, Eric Ciaramella, Rosenstein, Mueller/Team, Andrew Weissmann,
James Comey, Christopher Wray, McCabe, Strozk, Page, Laycock, Kadzic,
Sally Yates, James Baker, Bruce Ohr, Nellie Ohr, Priestap, Kortan, Campbell,
Sir Richard Dearlove, Christopher Steele, Simpson, Joseph Mifsud,
Alexander Downer, Stefan “The Walrus” Halper, Azra Turk, Kerry, Hillary,
Huma, Mills, Brennan, Gina Haspel, Clapper, Lerner, Farkas, Power, Lynch,
Rice, Jarrett, Holder, Brazile, Sessions (patsy), Nadler, Schiff, Pelosi, Obama,
Joe Biden, James E. Boasberg, Emmet Sullivan, Gen. Milley et al.
For All The Damage He Did, Trump Benefitted Russia. So Durham’s Investigation Is Totally Irrelevant!
Trump spent 4 years methodically attacking all our institutions. His election lies and the January 6th Insurrection did more damage to our democracy than any events since the Civil War.
Because of Trump, there is now huge doubt about the integrity of our elections. We have entered a doomsday cycle where election losers can claim, with no evidence, they were victims of conspiracies.
Therefore Professor Turley’s efforts to paint Trump as the ‘victim’ of Christopher Steele, or Hillary Clinton, is not likely to change any minds outside the rightwing bubble. Most Americans know how damaging Trump was. Durham’s Investigation means NOTHING to us!
For the record, no was has been charged with insurrection, so can you still call it an “insurrection”?
Also, didn’t Hillary Clinton say that the election was stolen? So now, every loser claims foul.
insurrection, noun, a violent uprising against an authority or government.
“can you still call it an “insurrection”?”
Yes.
“didn’t Hillary Clinton say that the election was stolen?”
No, she conceded on election night.
All the damage trump did ?…WTH ?. 4 Years methodically “all” of our institutions ?. What reality altering drugs are you on ?.
In a short 8 months this regime in power – whom you no doubt support , have attacked , destroyed , paralyzed , these very institutions. Everything Baizou Biden the terrible has done HAS directly benefited CHINA & RUSSIA. You are absolutely blindly insane not to recognize and see the destruction upon our representative republic this current admin and it’s hacks have wrought on our constitution and institutions.
Integrity in our elections….a party that demands mass mail in voting , voting in a myriad of electronic means with no way to know whom is voting and how many times they or the dead can or will vote ?….. jeez buddy it’s one particular party brand – demonratzi that is pushing for this end run around our institutions. Massive changes to states voting laws by authoritarian’s of one party brand in several states – done illegally as it was not through the legislatures as constitutionally mandated. Your blind hypocrisy is not by accident. You always drink this early ?.
OT
Meanwhile, the Obama Communist First Division is being reinforced, forward-deployed and conducting an invasion in Del Rio, Texas.
Have a good weekend, actual Americans.
Meanwhile, the National Archives publishes a “warning label” on the Constitution of the United States of America.
What!!!??? A warning label on the Constitution? From whom, Karl Marx?
_________________________________________________________
NARA’s Statement on Potentially Harmful Content
The Catalog and web pages of the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) provide access to many millions of descriptions and digital copies of the permanent records of the United States federal government.
The Catalog and web pages contain some content that may be harmful or difficult to view. NARA’s records span the history of the United States, and it is our charge to preserve and make available these historical records. As a result, some of the materials presented here may reflect outdated, biased, offensive, and possibly violent views and opinions. In addition, some of the materials may relate to violent or graphic events and are preserved for their historical significance.
The National Archives is committed to working with staff, communities, and peer institutions to assess and update descriptions that are harmful and to establish standards and policies to prevent future harmful language in staff-generated descriptions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What harmful or difficult content may be found in the National Archives Catalog and our web pages?
Some items may:
reflect racist, sexist, ableist, misogynistic/misogynoir, and xenophobic opinions and attitudes;
be discriminatory towards or exclude diverse views on sexuality, gender, religion, and more;
include graphic content of historical events such as violent death, medical procedures, crime, wars/terrorist acts, natural disasters and more;
demonstrate bias and exclusion in institutional collecting and digitization policies.
Why does the National Archives make potentially harmful content available?
NARA’s mission is to preserve and provide access to the permanent records of the federal government. NARA, working in conjunction with diverse communities, will seek to balance the preservation of this history with sensitivity to how these materials are presented to and perceived by users.
How is this material described, and why are some of the terms used in the descriptions harmful?
Archivists choose what language to use when describing materials. Some of these descriptions were written many years ago, using language that was accepted at the time.
Archivists often re-use language provided by creators or former owners of the material. This can provide important context, but it can also reflect biases and prejudices.
Archivists often use a standardized set of terms, such as the Library of Congress Subject Headings, to describe materials. Some of these terms are outdated, offensive, or insensitive.
In the past, the National Archives has not had standards or policies to help archivists avoid harmful language.
How are archivists working to address this problem and help users better understand such content?
Examples include:
informing users about the presence and origin of harmful content;
revising descriptions and standardized sets of descriptive terms, supplementing description with more respectful terms, or creating new standardized terms to describe materials;
researching the problem, listening to users, experimenting with solutions, and sharing our findings with each other;
evaluating existing processes for exclusionary practices or institutional bias that prioritize one culture and/or group over another;
making an institutional commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility.
– National Archives
The Atlantic is notoriously biased. They lied about Trump insulting the military. There was no support for that either.
I read Fox News (leans right) and The Hill (leans liberal). Between the two of them, I can get a pretty good idea of the big picture. They do two very important things: they check their facts and they sometimes tell their subscribers what they don’t want to hear. That’s journalism, my friends.
I also leaven my news with Professor Turley on legal issues. His blog is always interesting and topical. I go to Real Clear Politics for editorial opinions (yes, sometimes I read the liberal ones). I also check Rasmussen every day because he’s the only pollster who seems to be consistently accurate. I check Dr. Roy Spencer’s blog first thing each month for ACTUAL global satellite temperatures. I don’t need some alarmist lying to me about that. I also check the latest covid-19 numbers in various states and countries every day. Don’t lie to me about that either.
Yes, I am a news junkie. Have been for over 50 years.
Finally, I never forget who’s lied to me: NYT, LA Times, WaPO, CNN, MSNBC, and THE ATLANTIC. This is not a complete list–just the usual suspects. I don’t subscribe to them at all, because their job is to filter out the lies, not endorse them. I don’t have time to do their job and neither do the silly people who believe anything CNN and MSNBC say.
Oh, heck! I forgot to mention Yahoo News and Huff Po. They are the biggest liars of all.
“The Atlantic is notoriously biased. They lied about…”
Yet those on the left foolishly believe they are getting straight news from the Atlantic, and disparage anyone who gets their news from anything that is not biased to the left.
Most of the bloggers on this blog that are on the right post things that are neutral plus their own opinion. Far better minds on the right than on the left.
Yes!
Which has been more dangerous to our democracy: A January 6 protest where an unarmed woman was shot to death or a cabal working for 4 years to overthrow a legitimate election?
Very much the latter. Good point, Margot.
Great point. Needs to be repeated over and over again.
“Which has been more dangerous to our democracy: A January 6 protest where an unarmed woman was shot to death or a cabal working for 4 years to overthrow a legitimate election?”
This episode illustrates the basic laziness of prosecutors.
Why pursue the fundamental crime when they can get people for lying?
Martha Stewart, Michael Flynn. If they are criminals, then nail them for their crimes, not for lying to people who routinely lie to us.
Cop out for prosecutors so they don’t have to work for a conviction.
When will people learn not to speak to the FBI?
Nobody talks himself out of trouble. However the reverse is frequently true.
Material lies to the FBI **is** a crime, just like material lies while under oath is a crime.
If this is true, I’m confident that Slate will promote him
Put that photo on the Scare The Rats List.
What has Durham been doing all these years? Justice delayed is justice denied, and he knows it. This way he can snatch some low hanging fruit and appear to have his integrity in tact.
“Justice delayed is justice denied”
This is a great statement at this juncture. Dead Americans in Afghanistan because justice was denied. Wokeism was a part of those deaths as well as BLM rioting, looting, burning and killing. Justice delayed. All the lying, stealing and hateful things done from the left are justice delayed, justice denied.
Advocacy journalism is becoming the norm. That’s regrettable. The situation discussed in this column goes beyond advocacy journalism to outright fraud intended to swing an election. If you purchase shares of a publicly traded company, you have the protections afforded by the SEC’s anti-fraud rules. The participation of journalists, law firms, social media companies and political operatives in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections takes toxicity levels to an all time high.
Yet we pay for NPR for example and all America gets in return is partisan advocacy “journalism” by the gob. They openly frothingly drool to do their leftist masters propaganda. And yet we have no protections from their boot licking partisan cancer.
Tell you what: I’ll pay your share of what NPR gets, and you can pay my half my share of what the DOD gets.
You are aware that a stated obligation of the federal government is to “provide for the common defense”, not “subsidize partisan propaganda”, aren’t you?
In fact it is so important it is in the FIRST sentence of the Preamble to the Constitution.
Yesterday was Constitution Day. If may be a good time for you to read it.
Yes, I’m quite aware, and I’ve already read the Constitution and quoted from it more than once yesterday.
Surely you’re aware that the Preamble is not part of the Constitution, and that “promote the general welfare” is another clause in the Preamble’s text.
If you, personally, believe that 20 years of war in Afghanistan made us safer, then you and I have very different opinions about that. People also often disagree about whether specific congressional funding does promote the general welfare. No surprise to anyone who is paying attention.
It is no small feat to tie the Preamble to Afghanistan but here you are doing just that.
How about an encore with Taliban and Jamestown Settlers? Surely you wont hesitate
🤡
You think “provide for the common defense” doesn’t include wars? Seriously?
You think you can bake cookies without flour? Seriously?
What did Hillary tell you was her recipe?
Touché ti317
+10
This is the wrong time to complain to those who per-sue absolute power a viable destructive force launched in EVERY QUARTER. This kind of power is well known historically as “barbarism” and a severe decline of the aim of this country.
It looks like anonymous wants to disregard the Constitution and not defend American interests. Do you hate America that much?
“It looks like anonymous wants to disregard the Constitution and not defend American interests.”
How so?
I am aware of the NPR situation, and I am troubled by it.
It’s not regrettable. It’s dangerous.
Advocacy journalism has been the norm for a long time. Manufactured journalism is becoming the norm.
The left has been pushing both for decades.
There must be an understanding of “duality.” Even in a dysfunctional system sides must be drawn up in their quest for “absolute power.” so give it to them as its destructive forces are at work. Absolute Power gives way to absolute control brings destructiveness. DO YOU SEE IT YET?
rodney joffe is rumored to be the tech executive
We all know the media are Democrat Operatives with by-lines. We know this. Democrats tell us this.
We know from the DNC emails there are half a dozen media propagandists that will put their by-line on written articles submitted by Democrats. Those propagandist are named in the emails.
We know the FBI has an entire procedure to “leak” stories to the press.
How did Comey’s letter to self, go public? He gave them to a cutout with directions on who in the media to give the documents to.
A Micheal Issakoff, story was named as a source in a FISA warrant application. The substance of the “news” article? Leaks from the FBI. Again, the FBI has written protocol on the proper way to feed information to the media.
So. The FBI wants to spy on US citizens. They have no evidence. They make something up…leak it to one of their propagandist…story get published….published story is used as evidence to get a secret warrant to spy on innocent citizens. It gets better. FISA judges answer to the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court….Roberts has done nothing about this unconstitutional abuse of power….He is way too busy crafting the perception of the court being non partisan.
The media knows they are being lied to. They are part of lie.
This is how the sausage is made by the demoratzi media machine. The politics of personal destruction. A hack “journalista” being used as a conduit for a propaganda hit piece. The flip side of this coin is the absolute sycophancy of the media in licking the boots of the leftist demoratzi party and their chosen puppets like lord senile darth biden of ‘chyna’.
Yes, Alfa. Don’t want to get it wrong like Russian “expert” Steele.
The obvious legal standard here is Michael Flynn, no? If the evidence was sufficient enough for him to cop a plea, why not Sussman?
Because Sussman doesn’t want to plead guilty. And if you think the evidence for Sussman is similar to the evidence for Flynn, you clearly never looked at the evidence for Sussman (and maybe not against Flynn either, some of which has never been made public).
Why would sussman ever think of pleading guilty. Afterall he has the protection of the leftist media and likely a nod from the dark corner which vomited out the garbage they had him prop up. And He was not hounded incessantly by a frothing leftist media , a politicized FB(lie) that went so far as to threaten a business partner and his son. So whatever makes you think Flynn wanted to cop a plea is ludicrous. Try getting bankrupted , try have the media all out for your neck , then have the FB(lie) threaten to conjur up charges on your children ….. unless you fall on a sword of their making ?.
Flynn was a set up. We have to learn more about Sussman. You make your decisions outside of the rule of law. That is not known as American justice. At least it wasn’t ’known that way before the Democrats destroyed the rule of law.
The Flynn case to any criminal defense lawyer (exception was common place in courtrooms decades before Flynn. Quote: They are after your ass, intend to pin charges on you, you have no rights here. Why then is the criminal process being savaged? There is no Rule of Law but a 2 tier system designed to imprison those we do not like. This is racism at its purest form incarcerate those you do not like.
Anonymous,
Comparing what got General Michael Flynn charged, to Michael Sussman, Clinton’s attorney who was just indicted by Durham, shows that you have not actually understood the nuances of these matters. Gen. Flynn had some bad advice when he first took a plea. He also had a Judge, who seemed as partisan as the others involved in this attempted coup, and actual attempt to steal an election. Flynn was just someone who was caught up in the game of thrones.
According to the 302, Flynn lied to the FBI about a material issue, an issue that Pence and Trump also said Flynn lied to Pence about. No “nuance” needed.
Lies based on omission. Stop lying.
Take your own advice.
It’ Alfa, not Alpha.
As for “The next question is who is the “Tech executive”?,” your first question should have been something like: what is the quality of the evidence against Sussman? should he have been indicted?
From what I’ve read, the answer is a resounding “no, Durham is not going to be able to convince a jury that Sussman did anything illegal.”
what is the quality of the evidence against Sussman?
Question from the FBI. “are working for the Clinton Campaign or the DNC? Answer: No.
Billing sheets show Sussman billing Clinton and the DNC for work.
“Question from the FBI. “are working for the Clinton Campaign or the DNC? Answer: No.”
I don’t think you’ve read the indictment. Because the indictment doesn’t specify the question he was asked or the wording of his answer. It doesn’t quote an FBI 302.
Moreover, lying to the FBI is only a crime it it’s material to an investigation, and you’re going to have a hard time proving that that omitting that particular piece of info would be material, given that Baker’s contemporaneous notes — which the indictment does rely on — specifically state that Sussman “Represents DNC, Clinton Foundation, etc.”
Correction: that should be the Asst. Director’s contemporaneous notes, not Baker’s notes.
Again this Turkey is accusing others of not reading the documents. However, this turkey links to all sorts of garbage and seldom gets the law right.
Sussman admitted he lied to the FBI when under oath during a congressional committee hearing. His own billing records show hew was lying
“Sussman admitted he lied to the FBI when under oath during a congressional committee hearing.”
No, he didn’t.
“His own billing records show hew was lying”
I doubt that you’ve even read the indictment, in which case you don’t know how little evidence there is that he lied, much less that it was a material lie.
Character assassination instead of facts. That is how this turkey operates and argues. HE should be put in a cage.
Can Tech Executives or others be Promised Jobs for political service legally?
Foer was used.
But he was used like a $10 hooker; convenient but not respected.
Doubt that he will ever pay a career price.
But thinking people have our doubts about the media reinforced.