Christopher Newport Professor Under Fire Over Her Criticism of Superman’s New Identity as a Bisexual

Nelson lashed out at the cancel culture:
We are cannibalizing one another with #CancelCulture it has to stop or I promise you in a decade or less America will no longer be America. It’s bullying. They are mean, nasty bullies. Vicious with their words, with intimidation and hatred in their hearts. And there is no excuse for ever bullying another human being because they made a mistake, messed up, misspoke, were just caught being simply human.
There is a wave coming. A movement of sick and tired Americans. Tired of being pushed around and bullied, canceled, targeted, harassed for our faith beliefs, for our values, for our free thought and free speech. Today it’s me in the crosshairs. Tomorrow it’s you.
However, she deleted her tweet.
For those seeking to fire Nelson, consider the implications of such an action. Today we discussed another faculty member who was allegedly terminated due to her use of social media to criticize Vice President Michael Pence. Nelson was expressing her view of a cartoon character and social divisions surrounding bisexuality. I understand why many find the comment offensive. Other share her view. The solution is free speech in responding to her viewpoint rather than a campaign to silence her.
We have previously discussed the worrisome signs of a rising generation of censors in the country as leaders and writers embrace censorship and blacklisting. New polls show that sixty-six percent of college students think shouting down a speaker to stop them from speaking is a legitimate form of free speech. Another 23 percent believe violence can be used to cancel a speech. That is roughly one out of four supporting violence. A prior poll shows roughly half of the public supporting not just corporate censorship but government censorship of anything deemed “misinformation.”
Calls to fire Nelson will not be successful. CNU is a public university that is subject to not just contractual but constitutional limitations. The First Amendment will prevent such a termination or force the intervention of a court.
Superman once said that “a superhero is just an ordinary person who has found a better way to mask their human frailties.” One of those frailties is the intolerance for opposing views and the desire to keep opposing values from being voiced or heard. After all Clark Kent is a journalist. The greatest danger on the CNU campus is not Nelson’s view of bisexuality or superheroes. It is the villainy of speech intolerance and censorship.
Why would Professor Turley “understand” that some person would consider Nelson’s Tweet offensive? She is not threatening or damning anyone. She is only conveying her opposition to identify politics intruding on every aspect of life including a children’s comic strip. The idiot student who wrote she is “scared” has been infantilized beyond recognition. I would relish having these scared students go to developing countries where I have worked including South Sudan, Burkina Faso, Afghanistan and the Sudan and let us see if they can learn what really being scared is like
In some Muslim countries and countries run by the Taliban, gays and lesbians are killed; thrown off buildings and such. Because conservative religious people in those countries do not want their kids exposed to such things.
Yes, anti-gay views can ultimately be dangerous to gays. There is a lot of anti-gay violence in this country too.
The problem isn’t the whiny tiny minority of bi’s and their sympathizers who complain. The problem is the anti-American scum in the university who seize upon this faux-crisis to discipline anyone with traditional religious or conservative views. Bisexuality & Homosexuality are fundamentally wrong in the Christian world view and most every denomination teaches that in support of the nuclear family. You don’t like it? Fine, but you have no right to deny someone a job, a position on a board or even an existence because of their sincerely held beliefs. The correct response to that kind of intimidation is “Let’s Go Brandon” and a lawyer in the wings to make sure the rights of the state employee/American citizen are protected. Schools think they are invulnerable. They aren’t and big verdicts tend to get attention along with alums who are more and more refusing donations and dwindling enrollments of especially white males.
Our CNU professor is right. People are sick and tired of the permanent misfit class comprising the Democratic Party having their noses in everybody’s business. It’s time to take them on full bore and sue them into oblivion with willing juries sick of this stuff waiting in many wings. It worked against the Klan, Iran, al Quaeda and every other bully we know about. Time to look inward to our own bullies in mortar boards.
We spend too much time worrying in this country about what Christian parents and other Christians don’t want to be exposed to and pandering to them.
“We spend too much time worrying in this country about what Christian parents and other Christians don’t want to be exposed to and pandering to them.”
Yeah, they just built the country into the greatest society in world history. Let’s cater to every third world migrant, sexual pervert and anti-American scum who the Dims let in here due to their inability to win the white vote.
Superman is the best
However, I always thought Batman & Robin were hard core butt buddies doing nasty things in the bat cave.
I would think calling students at a school at which you work: “mean, nasty bullies. Vicious with their words, with intimidation and hatred in their hearts.” seems a bit out of line. I would think she should be acknowledging the right of bisexual people to exist and be treated fairly at Christopher Newport University; and from the excerpt above she does not seem to have done that. She has called them mean nasty bullies.
You ARE just the comics:
“I would think calling students at a school at which you work: “mean, nasty bullies. Vicious with their words, with intimidation and hatred in their hearts.” seems a bit out of line.”
Yeah, who cares that some – like those described here – truly are. Shut up and obey. Truth be damned. It’s the hive-minded Dim’s way of dealing with problems.
Superman is bisexual. What’s next? Robin and Batman are a couple?
I mean, they live together and there are no women around. “His young ward?” You do the math.
This is hilarious. Students and faculty can call whatever they want. Calling for termination is not really a controversial thing. It’s always been there.
Now as for super man being bisexual? Let’s not forget he is after all an alien. He could be asexual, homosexual, etc, etc. it’s a fictional character. Geez.
That pathetic student didn’t find Nelson’s comment “offensive” — that might have been a rational response. Instead, the coddled little princess said that “reading her tweet, we felt uncomfortable and scared in a place we are supposed to call our home.” This student needs to be at home, not at university. The university is not her “home,” teachers and administrators are not her “parents,” and no one ever promised it would be “safe.” University is a place to learn, and that means encountering subjects, people and opinions that may not agree with her and that may make her uncomfortable. If this makes her scared, she needs to go back home and stay with mommy and daddy until she grows up. This Gen Z pathology is getting sickening.
Ambiguously transgender/homosexual or just trans-social (e g. cross-dresser)?
“[W]e felt uncomfortable and scared in a place we are supposed to call our home.”
Then you belong in an institution that does not offer degrees.
Scared? By a tweet? Simply amazing. I fear for the Republic. As for the comics, don’t buy, don’t watch
“I understand why many find her comment offensive”. Mr. Turley, I don’t understand that at all. There is not one offensive word in the tweet. What is ridiculous is that a student feels uncomfortable and scared by such a tweet. Grow up, for God’s sake. The professor attacking Mike Pence used foul language, setting a bad example for students who need to learn to debate respectfully; moreover, showing her disrespect for free speech (talk over Pence until he shuts up) while hypocritically using free speech violation as an argument to fight the non-renewal of her contract.
One student said she felt “uncomfortable and scared” by the professor’s comment. Well, isn’t it obvious the professor should be beheaded for this horrible treatment of a student? …Okay, since when does every snowflake have to protected from feeling uncomfortable and scared? I thought the process of being educated necessarily involved being exposed to some thoughts and ideas that might make you uncomfortable and scared. Learning how to process and deal with uncomfortable and scary thoughts and ideas is a part of growing up and learning how to deal with the big bad world. When did colleges and universities become Never-never Land where you never have to grow up?
Professor Turley Writes:
“New polls show that sixty-six percent of college students think shouting down a speaker to stop them from speaking is a legitimate form of free speech”.
I don’t doubt those polls. But I believe the same dynamics concern these mobs disrupting school board meetings.
By disrupting you mean daring to question the garbage the school boards approve for their indoctrination programs? Or do you mean daring to speak out about your daughter being raped in the restroom by a trans predator?
Nice attempt at deflection here
Anonymous: When the school board cuts off speakers, or interrupts them as they’re trying to explain that their kids were raped because of school board decisions — disruption is called for. That’s not even remotely similar to student mobs preventing a visiting professor from speaking about his research.
Yeah, giocon1, that’s what those polls say, ‘66% believe that shouting down speaking is legitimate free expression’.
But you seem to think that passage applies to only leftists.
Giocon1,
“ When the school board cuts off speakers, or interrupts them as they’re trying to explain that their kids were raped because of school board decisions — disruption is called for.”
No it’s not. School board meetings have certain rules and they often emphasize that comments be limited to the subject matter. Most parents stick to that, but there are those who go off topic or take the opportunity to bring up an issue not in the agenda. Speakers are cut off or are interrupted because those speakers are not sticking to the rules and the board has the authority to enforce them. Getting belligerent and rude is guaranteed to have any parent kicked out or cut off.
I think that Ms Nelson is right; there is a blacklash coming.
I know that when I read the drivel posted by Lefties here, I feel contempt rather than a desire to debate.
When the student, Ms Honeycutt said that she felt “scared”, she was either dysfunctional or lying to destroy another person’s life.
Ugly people.
Monumentcolorado, I find it hilarious how easily folks here blow nearly everything out of proportion or overreact. It’s ONE student who stated being scared. Conservatives suddenly equate that to all “lefties”.
It’s pretty stupid to even be concerned about it. Turley is just engaging in that thing he is always complaining about. The age of rage or whatever he calls it.
J.K. Rowling got conservatives all in a fit over making Dombledore gay. Many were losing their minds and claiming it was about indoctrination of the “gay agenda” on children. Conservatives are just as ridiculous as liberals.
A bisexual or homosexual Superman?? Forget it. You can keep that, thing. And my Nation drifts farther and farther from God. And it wonders, why it’s in the shape it’s in.