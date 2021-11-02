The Supreme Showdown: Bruen Has The Makings of a Major Second Amendment Victory

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court will take up arguably the oldest and most controversial right in our history. New York State Rifle Association v. Bruen is the first major gun rights case in over ten years to come before the Supreme Court and it has the makings of a major gun rights victory in the making.
The case concerns concealed-carry restrictions under N.Y. Penal Law § 400.00(2)(f) that require a showing of “proper cause.” Lower courts have upheld the New York law, but there are ample constitutional concerns over its vague standard, such as showing that you are “of good moral character.” New York wants to exercise discretion in deciding who needs to carry guns in public while gun owners believe that the law flips the constitutional presumption in favor of such a right.
There are few constitutional rights that have been debated so long in this country as gun rights. Indeed, before other Englishmen were given a written guarantee of the right to bear arms, colonists in Virginia in 1607 were given such a written guarantee by the Crown. Since that time, the right to bear arms has been an engrained part of our culture and ultimately our Constitution.
Despite that history, the meaning of the right has remained the subject of heated debate. That is evident from the fact that it was not until 2008 that the Supreme Court finally recognized the right to bear arms as an individual right in District of Columbia v. Heller. Two years after Heller, in McDonald v. City of Chicago, the court ruled that this right applied against the states.
This is actually the second time in two years that the New York State Rifle Association has come knocking on the door of the Supreme Court. The Association previously challenged a New York law that imposed stringent conditions on the ability of gun owners to even transport their guns outside of their homes. The law was viewed by some of us as unconstitutional under existing case law, but New York politicians insisted that it would be defended all the way up to the Supreme Court. However, when the Court called their bluff and accepted the case, those politicians quickly changed the law and pulled the case before the Court could rule.
The bait-and-switch incensed members of the Court who delayed in the dismissal of the case. Justices Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas specifically called out New York for “manipulating” the docket by withdrawing an unconstitutional law just before a final opinion. Justice Brett Kavanaugh joined in the condemnation and added menacingly that “some federal and state courts may not be properly applying Heller and McDonald. The Court should address that issue soon, perhaps in one of the several Second Amendment cases with petitions for certiorari now pending before the Court.”
They ultimately did precisely that and took another case by the very same plaintiffs: the New York State Rifle Association.
The current court membership is arguably the strongest Second Amendment bench in decades. That includes Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who wrote a strong defense of the Second Amendment defense as an appellate judge. While it is always dangerous to predict outcomes before the Court, this case was accepted with a likely intent to reverse the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit (which also upheld the earlier restrictive law).
With lower courts chipping away at its prior precedent, the Court seems poised to push back with a case that brings greater clarity and support for the right to bear guns in public. Many Second Amendment advocates are encouraging the Court to pull back on language from Heller that has been cited mantra-like by lower courts limiting the scope of this right. Many point to the court’s statement in Heller, which acknowledged that “like most rights, the right secured by the Second Amendment is not unlimited.” It then listed possible “sensitive places” for denying permits to former felons.
The Court is likely to continue to recognize reasonable limitations, including possibly some location-based limits. However, it may create a clear presumption in favor of law-bidding citizens to bear arms outside of the home. The natural default under the Second Amendment in favor of gun owners is likely to be strengthened.
The showdown with New York and the Second Circuit in that sense was merely delayed, but not forgotten by the Court. Ironically, the earlier law would have presented a narrower platform for reconsidering the Second Amendment. By gaming the system a year ago, New York may have delivered a far greater opportunity for Second Amendment advocates in the case.
Of course, the Court could have accepted the case to simply amplify its agreement with the Second Circuit, but I would not count on it. It is like the scene in Braveheart when William Wallace said that he was going to “pick a fight” with the British when others were looking for a compromise. That came as little surprise to his main lieutenant Hamish who shrugged and added “Well, we didn’t get dressed up for nothing.”
8 thoughts on “The Supreme Showdown: Bruen Has The Makings of a Major Second Amendment Victory”
This case portends to be a crushing blow to Democrat anti gun philosophy.
When the Second Amendment was verbally agreed on in a meeting they said to the court reporter:. ,..”.right to arm bears”. Not “bear arms”. The language was printed wrongly.
Arm your brown bear in the woods and put him in your militia.
Turley’s hypocrisy has become laughable. He’s actually complaining about the State of New York “gaming the system”, but has nothing whatsoever to say about the appeal of Texas’s effort to circumvent Roe v. Wade. Oral argument was broadcast in real time yesterday, and even the radical conservatives acknowledged the imminent danger of states circumventing SCOTUS cases by passing laws to overrule legal precedent on matters they don’t like and then delegating enforcement to bounty hunters. Then, there’s the effort to prevent “preclusive effect” of court losses and other efforts to circumvent constitutional precedent. But, he got in a few licks at the State of New York, another target for Trumpists, because New York is going after him for tax evasion, among other crimes. Trump isn’t welcome in New York. Yeah, Turley, that’s just what New York needs–a bunch of pea brains packing their six-shooters (or automatics), pretending they are the Lone Ranger. But, Turley has to paint the cases as a “big win” for the Second Amendment. It’s his job.
Let’s endorse the theory, “fraud vitiates all contracts.” You and I appear in Amendment X of The United States of America’s Constitution. Apart from that, we are the beneficiaries of a contract federally between the Congress assembled as The United States of America and its creation the United States. This is an un-incorporated government service company. Located in Washington District of Columbia. We are party to the actual, lawful Constitution of our State. That is one autonomous nation state among the several states of the Union.
Most importantly you and I are Sovereigns without subject or ruler. Most people are actually persons, they have not gained sufficient knowledge to declare their status and just roll along giving lip service. PINO Patriot in name only. A free man, woman and child can expatriate from the ALL CAP CORPORATE FICTION of the de facto. Then they may enter the de jure. It is a good idea to read the complete definitions of de facto and de jure in a Law dictionary. I use Black’s 6th.
We do not need a license, certificate, registration, permission, rules, ordinances, statutes or regulation to comport ourselves properly. When we are private, such as in a PMA private membership assembly, we need no 501 C3 or C8 or any public status declaration. Members of the general public and public at large are private.
I CLAIM!
All power is inherent in the people. The United States is a legal fiction created by the several states in union together in a Congress Assembled under the Articles of Confederation and perpetual Union. The Union is styled The United States of America. It!! as a group created the Constitution which created the United States.
The last lawful State is Oregon. There is only color of law from Washington District of Columbia since March 1861. That is the location of the United States.
A path to returning to a United States as a Constitutionally bound government is: to assemble a quorum of the several states that were States, in 1860 prior to South Carolina seceding. However a Civilian Court of record is required to implement Ex Parte Milligan and nullify martial law/Lieber code and FEMA. In the de facto and establishing the fact in the de jure.
Therefore, we have 33 lawful states. A lawful quorum can open a lawful Congress. That precludes color of law.
The elected delegate from the Congress Assembled is titled President of The United States of America.
Promulgate to your heart’s content. I am finding no rebuttal.
How can you overplay your hand in these matters when you have a monopoly on knowledge and virtue?
Lefties have a strange view of the Constitution.
They perceive rights in the “penumbra”, whatever that means other than a mother’s right to kill her unborn child.
But they are unable to follow clearly articulated rights like the 2nd.
A reasonable person might conclude that Lefties are disingenuous.
Could this be another instance where the D’s overplayed their hand?
Another “Bridge Too Far”.