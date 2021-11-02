AAUP Journal Solicits Papers on Conservative Intolerance on Campuses

The number of republican, conservative and libertarian faculty members have plummeted at most schools in the last twenty years. Many top law schools have only a couple conservative faculty members and we have discussed the startling increase in attacks on faculty, trustees, and students (including student publications, editors and columnists) over dissenting views on subjects ranging from critical race theory to police abuse. Nevertheless, the American Association of University Professors’ Journal of Academic Freedom is calling for papers on intolerance on campuses but only by conservatives. The call seems to be an effort to come up with a narrative to deflect from the complaints over the rising orthodoxy and intolerance on our campuses.
The AAUP journal is only interested in examples of “thought control by the Right, the whitewashing of historical narratives, and specific assaults on academic freedom that cut across the K–12 and higher education sectors.” It bases this one-sided solicitation on the “recent upsurge in white ethnonationalism” and “attempt[s] to reenergize white-settler narratives of the nation’s founding while vilifying histories that call attention to slavery, oppression, and dispossession.” They also cite criticism of the 1619 project and the recent controversy over the hiring of Nikole Hannah-Jones, who have pushed for advocacy journalism that is opposed by many of us.
Rather than study viewpoint intolerance on campuses generally, the journal is calling only for research that supports a narrative that our schools are actually under the yoke of conservative ideology. It is a bizarre claim that has appeared recently in other academic publications. Recently, a Massachusetts history professor declared universities “right-wing institutions.” I have personally been in meetings where such claims were made about the relative absence of liberal scholars on faculties and dominance of conservative ideology at law schools. I once heard a law dean note with a straight face that she was pleasantly surprised to meet a liberal constitutional law scholar for a change.
We have recently discussed a couple examples (here and here) of actions taken against liberal speakers on campus, which were denounced as attacks on free speech values. However, it borders on the delusional to suggest that our campuses are being controlled by conservative ideology or faculty members. We previously discussed a Gallup poll showing ninety percent of Pomona students said that they did not feel free to speak openly or freely. Pomona is one of the most liberal institutions in the world with a tiny fraction of conservative faculty.
For many of us in the free speech community, it does not matter which side is opposing the expression of viewpoints. I have defended extremist views on academic freedom grounds like those of University of Rhode Island professor Erik Loomis, who has defended the murder of a conservative protester and said that he saw “nothing wrong” with such acts of violence. (Loomis also writes for the site “Lawyers, Guns, and Money.”) I have defended faculty who have made similarly disturbing comments “detonating white people,” denouncing police, calling for Republicans to suffer, strangling police officers, celebrating the death of conservatives, calling for the killing of Trump supporters, supporting the murder of conservative protesters and other outrageous statements.
The AAUP journal embodies the raw bias that has taken hold on our journals and on our campuses. It is soliciting articles that confirm a view that academic freedom is being threatened by the shrinking numbers of conservative faculty and students in our schools. To secure such opportunities, you must first confirm that you will reach the correct conclusion.
The AAUP was once a staunch defender of academic freedom. As I discuss in an upcoming law review article, the AAUP was heavily influenced by the writings of Roscoe Pound who led the fight for free speech on campuses at a time when it was the conservatives who were failing to actively protect those on the left in raising dissenting voices. He railed against the view that professors should remain silent on public controversies and objected that “we are getting very intolerant in this country of even necessary freedom of speech.” Pound’s view of free speech would be reflected in the first Declaration of Principles of Academic Freedom in 1915 by the AAUP. The Declaration stressed the protection of free speech and the guarantee of “unfettered discussion” free of the “prescribed inculcation of a particular opinion upon a controverted question.”
18 thoughts on “AAUP Journal Solicits Papers on Conservative Intolerance on Campuses”
I get newsletters from The Chronicle of Higher Education. I’ve seen similar columns there that coincide with the AAUP research topic
The AAUP was on the right side during the 50’s. Shameful that they are on the wrong side now.
So the AAUP has decided that CRT and the 1619 project are Truth, and nothing more needs to be said. Just shove it down their throats, without discussion or debate. When ever has one single “theory” ever been mandated in academia? When has there ever been such blatant mass intimidation of critics of any idea? When has the AAUP ever before so blatantly turned colleague against colleague? This is the call for a purge. This is socialism at its basest.
“So the AAUP has decided that CRT and the 1619 project are Truth, and nothing more needs to be said. Just shove it down their throats, without discussion or debate.”
No. The Call did not say that, and it did not imply that.
Why would you falsely attribute a decision to the AAUP that isn’t theirs?
I’m one of the lefties who posts here. Please quote anything in my 10:19 or 10:39am comments that you believe supports your claim that “Lefties don’t admit the truth; they lie and deflect.” If you cannot, then it would be appropriate for you to withdraw your counterproductive hyperbole.
This was intended as a reply to monumentcolorado’s 9:45 AM comment but was decoupled due to an ongoing tech glitch.
A more informative link about the Call for Papers: https://www.aaup.org/reports-publications/journal-academic-freedom/call-papers
Note that it says “We will consider submissions on any topic related to academic freedom.” Nothing is stopping you, Mr. Turley, from submitting a paper.
“The number of republican, conservative and libertarian faculty members have plummeted at most schools in the last twenty years.”
Why is that?
To what extent are fewer Republicans, conservatives and libertarians choosing to complete Ph.D.s?
To what extent is there illegal discrimination against Republicans, conservatives and libertarians in the hiring of new faculty? (How would the hiring committee determine voter registration of candidates? For many fields, how would the committee even know a candidate’s political views?)
Is there some other factor?
“it borders on the delusional to suggest that our campuses are being controlled by conservative ideology or faculty members”
Some clearly are (e.g., Liberty University, Brigham Young University – Idaho, Bob Jones University), but most aren’t. But the Call isn’t primarily about higher ed.
“It bases this one-sided solicitation on the “recent upsurge in white ethnonationalism” and “attempt[s] to reenergize white-settler narratives of the nation’s founding while vilifying histories that call attention to slavery, oppression, and dispossession.””
It also bases the solicitation on the following: “Since spring 2021, Republican state legislators across the United States have introduced dozens of new laws targeting curricula related to race and racism. A number of states have already passed laws or established administrative requirements to restrict the teaching of American history, while others are set to follow suit. Under the pretext of suppressing “divisive topics,” several states have introduced Orwellian limitations on speech in the name of free speech. Some states, including Idaho and Florida, now specifically ban the teaching of critical race theory (CRT), and Texas forbids students from learning about the 1619 Project in public K–12 schools.”
Are there analogous laws being passed by the left? You’re a law professor. It would be helpful if you addressed the laws being passed.
https://youtu.be/wHpt4gB0-Mw
Here is the former head of the KGB discussing the world’s dismay at the insanity of the bizarre woke movement.
True truth has nothing to fear from vigorous debate. Then why the aversion on campuses to discussing different perspectives?
We are one step shy of Jonestown.
“True truth has nothing to fear from vigorous debate.”
Yet conservative legislatures are passing laws that restrict vigorous debate.
For example, a Texas law passed this year, HB 3979, says “a teacher, administrator, or other employee of a state agency, school district, or open-enrollment charter school may not … require or make part of a course the concept that … with respect to their relationship to American values, slavery and racism are anything other than deviations from, betrayals of, or failures to live up to, the authentic founding principles of the United States, which include liberty and equality.”
At the founding of the United States, slavery was legal and only white male property owners had the right to vote in most places. Were the Founders all betraying the founding principles, or did they instead view the founding principles differently than we do today? Apparently that question cannot make that question part of a course.
In the same section, that law says “a teacher, administrator, or other employee of a state agency, school district, or open-enrollment charter school may not … require an understanding of The 1619 Project.” This is a flabbergasting restriction, even if one believes that the 1619 Project espouses false and abhorrent ideas (and I haven’t read it, and I am not suggesting that such a view is accurate). How can one critique ideas one doesn’t understand?
Correction: that should be “Apparently a teacher cannot make that question part of a course.”
Thank you, Professor Turley, for bringing this absurd exercise in intellectual dishonesty to our attention. I am struck by the smugness of these intellectual elites. These folks are likely the same folks who march to the drumbeat of “diversity and inclusion.” What happened to diversity of thought?
I believe the Babylon Bee’s Seth Dillon was the one who stated that, given the news of the day, it has become increasingly difficult to write satire.
Lefties are remarkably adept at manipulation, deceit, and pretending that conservatives are guilty of Lefty sins.
Look at the Lefty posters on this site – the barefaced liar Natacha, the manchild Anonymous, and others whose primary argument is either “But Trump…” or “Turley/Fox”.
Lefties don’t admit the truth; they lie and deflect.
Ugly people.
But I have still have abs and a charming smile. Bahahahahahahahaha.
Funny, because thought control and censorship are overwhelmingly practiced by the right. As evidenced everyday on this blog.
This is the death-knell to academic freedom. The AAUP has made a tragic mistake in taking such an anti-scientific, partisan and biased position on the culture wars. The topics they’re looking for (below) prove that they already have their answers, they just need to fill in the blanks. What little may be left of collegiality on campuses will be history after this gets published.
“we are especially interested in the following topics:
• book and idea bans, legislative efforts, and other forms of censorship
• the 1619 Project, the 1776 Project, and the sabotaged hiring of Nikole Hannah-Jones
• doublespeak, academic free speech, and education about racial inequalities
• strategies for truthful pedagogies and content on racism, racial inequality, and oppression
• features of recent Republican “memory laws”
• attacks on Black history and CRT and ethnic and gender studies”
No problem with this….it shall be a very short paper with not much content if it is done with any level of scholarly standard.
Therein lies the problem…we know the Left has no standards.
What I suggest is Professor Turley under take a very similar research effort….but expand it to intolerance of opposing views by both Liberal and Conservative people and universities.
Lay it all out and show the disparity between the number of attacks from each side….do it with close attention to the standards that are considered acceptable.
Use the same definitions and factors to evaluate each incident or occurrence….and be impartial.
Then listen to the Left complain, cry, rant, and pitch tantrums.
As Professor Turley has stated many times…..the cure for bad speech is good speech.
Show them a good time Professor….turn this around on them and use it in your future defenses of Free Speech.
Jonathan wrote, “Rather than study viewpoint intolerance on campuses generally, the journal is calling only for research that supports a narrative that our schools are actually under the yoke of conservative ideology. It is a bizarre claim that has appeared recently in other academic publications.”
What they are doing is gaslighting the public with pure psychological projection.
This effort will fail.
Steve Witherspoon — I wish I could agree with you that it will fail, but I fear that it will just deepen the paranoia of the Democratic base inside academia. These papers will parade every “microaggression” and thought crime before the public, and the mentally deranged left will just wallow in its victimhood. Reads like a bad Russian novel.