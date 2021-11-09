California Teachers Under Fire For Political Commentary in Classes

Two California teachers are under fire this week for political commentary, though only one has been suspended. A California middle school teacher in Ventura was removed from her classroom after a recording surfaced of her telling students that the government “has way too much power” and allegedly saying Donald Trump is still president. In the meantime, a high school teacher is under investigation after he trashed conservatives in a multiple choice question on an exam.
According to CBS LA, the teacher Anacapa Middle School said “People need to wake up and see the government has way too much power right now.” Mother Sarah Silikula complained that her son was traumatized by anti-vax comments by the teacher and was convinced that Trump was still president. She complained that “He’s damaged. He’s hurt. He’s scared. He doesn’t trust his parents now. He thinks we lied to him.”
The record is a bit unclear since an aide reportedly said that the teacher did not discuss the 2020 election. The report however did allege that the teacher claimed that Hunter Biden “had child pornography on his laptop,” “was having sexual intercourse with his own niece,” and “is doing deals with China and Ukraine where he was funneling money illegally.”
Obviously, none of those topics were appropriate if made in a middle school class and would justify discipline. These are young children who do not need teachers using classes to advance their political agendas. We have been discussing such cases on both the left and the right recently.
The school district said Friday that the teacher would no longer teach at Anacapa Middle School.
Over at Whitney High School in Rocklin, a teacher slammed conservatives in a test question.The quiz question asked students in a social science class to identify “a group of complete idiots.” The possible answers were given in a multiple-choice format as: “A) KKK; B) all of Florida; C) Fox news; D) Texans.”
Whitney High School released a statement on Saturday telling parents it will investigate the controversial question.
15 thoughts on “California Teachers Under Fire For Political Commentary in Classes”
Oh, brother.
Both teachers are idiots.
Can we please just get back to teaching Reading, Writing, Sciences, Math, History (the good, the bad, and the ugly), Geography and keep politics out of it (unless it is related to history, not the current crap)?
I am not sure I understand. FoxNews says they are “Fair and Balanced” but Turley is suggesting here that calling them idiots is an insult to Conservatives? Is Turley saying FoxNews is actually a Conservative news outlet rather than a fair and balanced one?
Or is he objecting that calling KKK idiots is an insult to conservatives?
Florida and Texas are diverse places with a range of political views, so I don’t think he could be talking about that as the insult to conservatives.
So there is a question that asks if the KKK is a group of complete idiots and Turley finds it offensive to Conservatives like himself.
Try using your brain on this one. Why wasn’t one of the answers, “Global warming alarmists”?
A teacher who tells students that Trump is still President is just telling a lie to the students. Should teachers be able to lie to students and keep their jobs? Is the point of going to school to learn lies?
If a teacher told students the world is flat, that would also be a lie, and they should be fired. If a teacher told students that 2+2=5 they should be fired. They should have some field other than teaching students. There are political views and there are lies. I don’t think anyone should be fired for political views. But too often, MAGA “political views” are just lies.
LT:
“If a teacher told students the world is flat, that would also be a lie, and they should be fired. If a teacher told students that 2+2=5 they should be fired. They should have some field other than teaching students. There are political views and there are lies. I don’t think anyone should be fired for political views. But too often, MAGA “political views” are just lies.”
***********************
Agreed. How about teacher who tells kids the whopper that the Dims love their country, too?
Dems aren’t the ones parading through the Capitol with the treason flag of the confederacy.
Instead they just parade though our cities rioting and looting.
It has become evident over the years that election results are less concrete than “the world being flat” or “2+2=4”. How do you feel about climate models that are wrong and preached to children. Are they lies?
” A California middle school teacher in Ventura was removed from her classroom after a recording surfaced of her telling students that the government “has way too much power” and allegedly saying Donald Trump is still president. ”
Oh look! This person would be right at home on this blog! And hey, probably good that you clarified for our members that the multiple choice question disparages conservatives…, many, if not most, on this blog probably need that highlighted such that they don’t overtly take pride in their company. Notice to Turley blog commenters: being included with the KKK and all of Florida is not a positive!! Lol.
In other news…, it’s finally infrastructure week.
Anonymous
You are an ass.
You whine piteously when insulted, but love to dish it out.
Pathetic.
Indeed, the snowflakes parents *DID* lie to him by telling him that words from an alternate point of view could damage or hurt him. I’ll give her a pass on “scared” because one can imagine scenarios where words and ideas can be scary. I’m not sure who is the more fragile and grieved: the kid or the parent(s).
Without knowing the context for discussing Hunter’s proclivities and dalliances it’s difficult to discern whether it was appropriate or not. Mr. Turley does not provide that context — or may not know it himself. As is often said in theological discussion: Text without context is pretext
On question 7 the correct answer is the teacher that gave the test and those that hired that teacher.
Seems, based on what the aide reported, that there is an inconsistent application of discipline favoring the leftist. No surprise there
She complained that “He’s damaged. He’s hurt. He’s scared. He doesn’t trust his parents now. He thinks we lied to him.” Snowflakes raising snowflakes? I taught middle school for 15 years. If this kid is this fragile, then shame on his parents.