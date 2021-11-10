Today we passed the 54,000,000 mark in views on the blog. Again, we thank our loyal readers who return every day to discuss contemporary legal, political, and occasionally bizarre stories. We have used these moments to give thanks for our many regular readers around the world and give you an idea of the current profile of readers on the blog. As always, I want to offer special thanks for Darren Smith who has continued to help manage the blog and help out folks who encounter posting problems. I also want to thank our regular readers who email me to flag my signature typos or any violations of the civility or copyright policies on the blog.
So here is our current profile:
As of this morning, we have over 20,220 posts and over 1,220,000 comments. With the meltdown at Twitter, we saw a notable drop in Twitter subscribers but we have since made up much of the decline. We stand at over 224,000 Twitter followers and roughly 6,000 people who signed up for alerts by emails.
In the last 90 days, our ten biggest international sources for readers came from:
1. United States
2. Canada
3. United Kingdom
4. Australia
5. Germany
6. Netherlands
7. France
8. India
9. New Zealand
10. Israel
The top five posted in terms of readership in the last 90 days are:
- FBI Raids Project Veritas Writers . . . Over A Missing Biden Diary?
- Beware the Eephus: Washington on Edge As Durham Prepares Possible Indictments and Re port
- “It Was F***ing Crazy Sh**”: Videotape Shows Hunter Biden Purportedly Admitting Russians Have Blackmail Material on Him
- Justified Shooting or Fair Game? Shooter of Ashli Babbitt Makes Shocking Admission
- Is Durham Circling Jake Sullivan? The Special Counsel May Not Be Done With the National Security Adviser
Thank you to all of our regular commentators. We remain an extraordinarily broad and diverse body of commenters from different parts of the world and different political and social backgrounds. Thanks again.
7 thoughts on “Res Ipsa Hits 54,000,000”
Congratulations, JT (and Darren).
Jonathan,
Don’t hurt yourself reaching your arm around your back to pat yourself on the back.
You are still posting these kinds of statistics every 1,000,000 in growth, why?
These kind of statistical posts regarding the blog growth serve absolutely no purpose for anyof your re4aders with the exception of you and possible advertising investors. I suggested to you before that after you passes the 50,000,000 mark that you should only post updates every 10,000,000 instead of every 1,000,000 and stop wasting our time with these pointless statistics so often.
stop wasting our time with these pointless statistics so often.
Come on Steve, JT didn’t bury the lede. If you feel like you wasted any time reading it, then you only have yourself to blame. Additionally, you’ve used this blog to promote your own. So complaining about his numbers certainly smacks of jealousy.
Your other commentary is very good, stick to that.
As former commenter in Arizona, Paul S., used to say, “thank you for allowing us to play in your sandbox”.
“Don’t hurt yourself . . .”
Ingrate.
Congratulations. Although I wish you did more to address the abuses of the administration you voted for, I also appreciate that which you do do.
Love getting a responsible and intelligent view of the news. Keep up the good work.