Schiff Calls For Prosecutions of Those Who Lied on Steele Dossier . . . After Attacking The Durham Investigation

In a bizarre exchange this week with former State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus, Rep. Adam Schiff’s (D-CA) was confronted with his relentless promoting of the now debunked Steele dossier in prior years. Schiff surprisingly declared “First of all, whoever lied to the FBI or Christopher Steele should be prosecuted, and they are.” (It is actually not a crime to lie to Christopher Steele under 18 U.S.C. 1001. It is a crime to lie to federal investigators). It was a curious statement from someone who attacked the appointment of the Special Counsel and, with other leading Democrats, did his level best to kill the investigation. If it had been left to Schiff, there would have been no John Durham and no Durham indictments.
I have been writing about the Durham investigation for two years and the need to look into serious questions linking Clinton associates with the advancement of false claims of collusion. There was a constant barrage of ridicule and abuse for those writing on the investigation. Members and legal experts lined up to claim that there was nothing to be found and that Mueller had already revealed all that needed to be known about the scandal. The recent investigations, of course, disprove those attacks by detailing new evidence of a coordinated and concerted effort by the Clinton campaign to create this scandal.
Schiff previously claimed that he had direct evidence of collusion in his Committee despite Mueller finding no such evidence to support criminal charges. Schiff however has never produced that evidence.
Durham has now shown how Clinton associates engineered the scandal and may have even been the true sources for the most salacious details in the dossier. In 2017, American intelligence said that it believed that the dossier may have been used by Russian intelligence to spread disinformation.
Schiff opposed Durham while insisting that Mueller should be allowed to continue his own investigation. Judging from the three indictments by Durham, it is now clear why Democrats sought to kill the investigation.
Schiff told MSNBC that ongoing investigations would constitute “tearing down our democracy” and would serve as a way to “delegitimize” a president. This also included any continued investigation of the Hunter Biden scandal. Schiff denounced the Durham investigation as a “politically motivated” effort despite the fact that Durham suspended any public actions before the election to avoid even the appearance of political manipulation. He resisted demands from Trump to issue a report before the election.
Schiff raised the termination of the Durham investigation by Attorney General Garland before Durham could issue any indictments or reports. He added “The appointment is not consistent with the language of the statute that he’s relying on and can be rescinded, I think, by the next attorney general. I would presume the next attorney general will look to see if there is any merit to the work that John Durham is doing.”
On the campaign trail, Biden also dismissed the “investigation of the investigators.”
Likewise, then Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), sent a letter to Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz to demand the investigation of Durham as a possible political shill. She was joined by Sens. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), Chris Coons (D-Del.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Ct.), Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), and Cory Booker (D-N.J.).
Notably, the letter from the senators in 2020 raised one of the greatest concerns for Democrats about this investigation: any Special Counsel report. These were the same members demanding not just the release of the Mueller report but some even wanted the release of the unredacted report (including grand jury information that cannot be publicly disclosed absent a court order). However, in 2020 they wanted to kill any report by Durham: “In addition, it remains unclear what rules and authority permit the public release of a ‘report’ by U.S. Attorney Durham, raising additional concerns about the legitimacy of his appointment and work.”
Many of the same members and pundits continued to mock the Durham investigation even after his first indictment. MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow (who was one of the chief promoters of the Steele dossier) even called upon fired FBI Special Agent Peter Strzok to discredit the latest indictment.
For his part, Schiff’s sudden belief that people need to be prosecuted over the Steele dossier would be more compelling if he had not done all that he could to end the investigation that uncovered such alleged crimes.
This is all quite swampy, of course. However, Schiff has long been assuring the public that there is nothing to see here and that rodents of unusual size do not reside in this particular swamp:
I’m not sure why Schiff thinks it is a crime to lie to Christopher Steele.
Durham’s focus needs to be on senior operatives in the Clinton campaign, such as Elias and Sullivan, and senior leadership of the CIA, FBI, DOJ and Special Counsel’s office. The latter initiated and proceeded with an investigation after learning that:
1. It was based on information that was part of a Clinton operation to tie Trump to Russia to deflect attention from her emails;
2. The dossier was prepared for the Clinton campaign;
3. Steele was unreliable and biased, and had no network of high level Russian sources;
4. Exculpatory evidence in abundance was provided by confidential human sources and through the investigation;
5. Steele’s primary source was not based in Russia, had been suspected of being a Russian agent and disavowed the information in the dossier; and
6. No significant information in the reports in the dossier that was not public knowledge at the time they were prepared was ever corroborated.
If Durham fails to prosecute any of these senior operatives and leaders he will have failed.
The Professor is being far too kind in his description of Schiff and his fellow Democrats.
As usual, Adam Schiff is full of bovine fecal matter and adds to his well known proclivity to ignore the truth and offer up his own conjured up version.
Does he actually believe what he spouts….if so then he makes Joe Biden look akin to a rocket scientist.
Durham should investigate the Investigators….specifically the Mueller Investigation staff to include Mueller himself….who appears to have been as addled brained as Biden.
That multiple year long investigation never attempted to address the entire Russia Collusion Case…..elsewise they would have followed the same road as has Durham.
They did not…..and we deserve to know why.
Theirs was the political prosecution of the century yet the kind Professor gives them a pass.
Until the Justice System in this Country finds a way to be devoid of such rank raw partisanship as the Mueller Team and those Democrats listed by Professor Turley there shall be utter contempt for that System of Justice by the American People.
Republicans too must live up to the concept of Rule of Law but for sure we are no where as tainted as the Democrats today.
So far….we see neither the Mueller Investigation or the Durham Investigation examine the actual crimes. that were committed by the FBI and DOJ.
That is proof positive there is a different justice system for the rich and powerful and the common man in this Country.
Prove me wrong…..I shall wait.
