Facebook Under Fire For Role in Covering Up Vietnamese Communist Figure Eating Gold-Encrusted Steak

We have often discussed the hypocrisy of leaders and social media companies proclaiming their faith in free speech while promoting unprecedented levels of censorship. However, the layers of hypocrisy in a story out of London is breathtaking. Gen. To Lam was shown recently on a trip to visit the grave of Karl Marx. That is hardly surprising for a Communist leader. What followed was a tad surprising. To Lam is shown eating a steak covered in 24-karat gold flakes at a restaurant owned by the social media star and restaurateur known as Salt Bae. It costs $1,150 per steak. Facebook later suspended Salt Bae’s hashtag as the scandal exploded in Vietnam. It is not the first time social media has intervened to assist foreign authoritarian or government interests. This story may prove Marx’s prediction that “history repeats itself, first as tragedy, second as farce.”
General Lam, Vietnam’s minister of public security, was visiting Britain for a global summit on climate change in Glasgow, and then led a group on Nov. 2 to the grave of Karl Marx where they “paid respect to those … on whose theories the Vietnamese people overthrew systems of oppression ruled by colonialists and imperialists.” He then incongruously went to the London restaurant run by Nusret Gokce, who is known as Salt Bae for his dramatic way to put salt on food.
In one video on YouTube, Mr. Gokce serves three gold-covered steaks to a table of three men, including the general, as various people stand around them in rapt excitement.
Vietnam quickly moved to block the video and the widely used hashtag #saltbae was temporarily blocked on Facebook.
Facebook later expressed a total lack of knowledge on why the hashtag was suspended. However, this is not the first such intervention by social media companies in support of foreign governments. These companies, which routinely censor many in the United States in the name of protecting democracy, have intervened in support of some of the most anti-Democatic figures on Earth.
We have previously discussed Twitter’s robust censorship program that repeatedly has been denounced for bias in taking sides on scientific, social, and political controversies. Twitter admitted to censoring criticism of India’s government and the company later flagged a critic of the Chinese government. YouTube later censored material from pro-Democracy opponents to Russia’s Vladimir Putin.
As for General Lam, he is unlikely deterred by the image of a communist eating gold-encrusted steak. After all, as Marx observed, “for the bureaucrat, the world is a mere object to be manipulated by him.”
Commies live in dumb caves.
Money talks….Democracy walks.
When you have a communist at a climate conference visiting the grave of Karl Marx and then eating an $1,150 steak it is just so damaging that the leftist censors had to kill it. They want us to stop flying, they flew to Great Britain, they want us to stop eating beef, they had a golden steak and they want to be portrayed as working for the poor, flying private and eating steak at over a THOUSAND DOLLARS.
Stories that will greatly damage the left will be banned from the public, see Biden, Hunter-laptop. See covid cause, Wuhan-WHO. See therapeutics-cures for covid.
Of course when the proof is inconvertible, like when people see what they are now paying for food, gas and heating oil the media will portray inflation as a good thing, as we saw recently in many MSNBC stories and tweets. Or they will lie and say it is because things are too good right now, as if 2019 wasn’t a great economic year. Or they will just blame the people for buying too much because being young morons they have no idea what is meant by the Jimmy Carter malaise speech and what it did to him.
The truth will out
What’s the big deal? Its just an algorithm that needs a tweak. “gold encrusted” is racist, so there’s that.
You know who controls you by who you cannot criticize. The fans of Karl Marx, socialism, and the murder of people by the millions, controls Facebook
facebook is disgusitng, but not surprising.
We all know the Twitter/Hunter Biden story.
The evidence suggests that the social media companies are anti democratic.
Yes, they are private companies.
But do we allow them to subvert democracy?
I think that our laws have not evolved fast enough.
The $350 million dollars from Zuckerberg to swing state cities, paid off of better than Zuckerberg dreamed