St. Louis University Students Destroy Pro-Life Memorial

We have previously discussed how many are now claiming that the prevention of others from speaking is a form of free speech. The latest such example comes from the campus of Saint Louis University where students vandalized a pro-life memorial. What is most striking is how unconcerned the students are in their destructive conduct as they are videotaped. They clearly believe that they have the privilege to stop others from speaking because they espouse opposing viewpoints.

The Saint Louis University Students for Life chapter set up a memorial with 1,000 flags arranged in the shape of a cross. Each flag is meant to represent to 800 abortions.

In a video posted by Students for Life, students destroy the memorial and then use profanity when the pro-life students ask them to stop. One asks “Why can’t you just leave women alone?” as they destroys the memorial.

At around 9:00 p.m. on Monday night, other individuals were caught on video attempting to remove the flags from the display. However, they stopped when confronted.