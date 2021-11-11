St. Louis University Students Destroy Pro-Life Memorial

We have previously discussed how many are now claiming that the prevention of others from speaking is a form of free speech. The latest such example comes from the campus of Saint Louis University where students vandalized a pro-life memorial. What is most striking is how unconcerned the students are in their destructive conduct as they are videotaped. They clearly believe that they have the privilege to stop others from speaking because they espouse opposing viewpoints.
The Saint Louis University Students for Life chapter set up a memorial with 1,000 flags arranged in the shape of a cross. Each flag is meant to represent to 800 abortions.
In a video posted by Students for Life, students destroy the memorial and then use profanity when the pro-life students ask them to stop. One asks “Why can’t you just leave women alone?” as they destroys the memorial.
At around 9:00 p.m. on Monday night, other individuals were caught on video attempting to remove the flags from the display. However, they stopped when confronted.
We have previously discussed the worrisome signs of a rising generation of censors in the country as leaders and writers embrace censorship and blacklisting. The latest chilling poll was released by 2021 College Free Speech Rankings after questioning a huge body of 37,000 students at 159 top-ranked U.S. colleges and universities. It found that sixty-six percent of college students think shouting down a speaker to stop them from speaking is a legitimate form of free speech. Another 23 percent believe violence can be used to cancel a speech. That is roughly one out of four supporting violence.
This has been an issue of contention with some academics who believe that free speech includes the right to silence others. Berkeley has been the focus of much concern over the use of a heckler’s veto on our campuses as violent protesters have succeeded in silencing speakers, even including a few speakers like an ACLU official. Both students and some faculty have maintained the position that they have a right to silence those with whom they disagree and even student newspapers have declared opposing speech to be outside of the protections of free speech. At another University of California campus, professors actually rallied around a professor who physically assaulted pro-life advocates and tore down their display. In the meantime, academics and deans have said that there is no free speech protection for offensive or “disingenuous” speech. CUNY Law Dean Mary Lu Bilek showed how far this trend has gone. When conservative law professor Josh Blackman was stopped from speaking about “the importance of free speech,” Bilek insisted that disrupting the speech on free speech was free speech. (Bilek later cancelled herself and resigned after she made a single analogy to acting like a “slaveholder” as a self-criticism for failing to achieve equity and reparations for black faculty and students).
We previously discussed the case of Fresno State University Public Health Professor Dr. Gregory Thatcher who recruited students to destroy pro-life messages written on the sidewalks and wrongly told the pro-life students that they had no free speech rights in the matter. A district court has now ordered Thatcher to pay $17,000 and undergo First Amendment training. However, Thatcher remained defiant and the university appeared complicit in his actions by the lack of disciplinary action.
The pro-life students had written messages on the sidewalk like “You CAN be pregnant & successful” and “Unborn lives matter” to “Women need love, NOT abortion.” Thatcher got students from his 8 a.m. class to help remove the anti-abortion messages and their chalk was taken away to write pro-choice slogans on the sidewalk. The students seem entirely unconcerned that they are censoring speech and engaging in a grossly intolerant act. Instead, they refer to their teacher as telling them that they should do so. Thatcher then walked up and confronted the pro-life students. Thatcher invoked the controversial restriction of free speech to “zones” and says that there is no free speech right for this type of writing outside of that zone. When the students explain that they have permission, he then proceeds to rub out their messages and declared “you have permission to put it down — I have permission to get rid of it.”
Thatcher is arguing that same Orwellian “Stopping free speech is free speech” position.
A few years ago, I debated NYU Professor Jeremy Waldron who is a leading voice for speech codes. Waldron insisted that shutting down speakers through heckling is a form of free speech. I disagree. It is the antithesis of free speech and the failure of schools to protect the exercise of free speech is the antithesis of higher education. In most schools, people are not allowed to disrupt events. They are escorted out of such events and told that they can protest outside of the events since others have a right to listen to opposing views. These disruptions however are often planned to continually interrupt speakers until the school authorities step in to cancel the event. Some schools (as discussed in the SUNY lawsuit) do not wait to cancel events and instead cancel in anticipation of such hecklers. At SUNY when the speaker insisted on trying to speak to the audience, a protester with a bullhorn was eventually led out of the room. However, he was allowed to simply hand the bullhorn to the next disrupter and eventually the hecklers prevailed as the officials shutdown the event.
Absent enforcement of school rules on such disruptions, there is little hope for the open exchange of ideas and a diversity of opinions on campus. It can unleash a type of tit-for-tat pattern of retaliation as speakers are prevented from speaking on controversial subjects. Our campuses then become little more than screaming matches. The rules of most schools properly draw the line between protests and disruptions. Everyone is allowed to be heard. However, if you enter to disrupt it, you are disrupting free speech.
The added increase in embracing violence is particularly chilling. A quarter of those polled supported violence to prevent others from speaking. This is the core of the philosophy of the Antifa movement. It is at its base a movement at war with free speech, defining the right itself as a tool of oppression. That purpose is evident in what is called the “bible” of the Antifa movement: Rutgers Professor Mark Bray’s Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook. Bray emphasizes the struggle of the movement against free speech: “At the heart of the anti-fascist outlook is a rejection of the classical liberal phrase that says, ‘I disapprove of what you say but I will defend to the death your right to say it.’” Indeed, Bray admits that “most Americans in Antifa have been anarchists or antiauthoritarian communists… From that standpoint, ‘free speech’ as such is merely a bourgeois fantasy unworthy of consideration.” It is an illusion designed to promote what Antifa is resisting “white supremacy, hetero-patriarchy, ultra-nationalism, authoritarianism, and genocide.” Thus, all of these opposing figures are deemed fascistic and thus unworthy of being heard.
Antifa has a long and well-documented history of such violence. Bray quotes one Antifa member as summing up their approach to free speech as a “nonargument . . . you have the right to speak but you also have the right to be shut up.”
12 thoughts on “St. Louis University Students Destroy Pro-Life Memorial”
This is what happens when people can’t agree to disagree !
“Jeremy Waldron who is a leading voice for speech codes.”
‘free speech’ as such is merely a bourgeois fantasy unworthy of consideration.”
A university is either the “life of the mind” or it is a back alley of thugs. Tragically, the thugs are winning. Their intellectual leaders are Ph.D.’s, bent on transforming universities into propaganda mills. They cannot win on the battleground of ideas, so they resort to intimidation, mob tactics, and physical violence.
The dilemma clearly presents. The opposition no longer subscribes to the social contract that facilitates a peaceful cohabitation. As civility and personal security erode in a free society, the authoritarians gain the upper hand with their offerings of order. The quarter of students who would restrict others’ natural rights with violence will almost certainly grow given the current pedagogical bent in our schools. The collective’s failure to protect the individual’s natural rights doesn’t end the individual’s fight to exercise those rights. At some point, an individual’s optimal response, either morally or practically, shall be to meet violence with violence. How does the West escape this death spiral?
Absolutely horrible. Those destroying it likely were paid by Soros.
These baby killers are nothing more than rabid dogs and should be disposed of in the same manner.
The left always changes the topic, moves the goal posts, and dives into pedantic cover to support censorship.
While the 1st amendment prevents the govt from taking actions to silence ideas, the left loses the entirety of the concept of free expression. These college students have been steeped in the bile of the educational elites indoctrinating students with the notion that some ideas deserve censorship. And not just censorship, but physical violence to enforce their ideas on all others.
Yes we all know the 1st ammendment applies to the government.
But all should do their part to protect ideas we disagree with. That is a founding principle of a free nation. Without that principle, none are free.
“Restriction of free thought and free speech is the most dangerous of all subversions. It is the one un-American act that could most easily defeat us.” – William O. Douglas, The One Un-American Act, A Speech to the Author’s Guild Council in New York (1951)
