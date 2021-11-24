What Elephant? The Media Again Buries A Hunter Biden Scandal on Foreign Deals During the Biden Vice Presidency

I previously wrote a column on the one year anniversary of the Hunter Biden laptop story that marveled at the success of the Biden family in making the scandal vanish before that 2020 election. It was analogized to Houdini making his 10,000-pound elephant Jennie disappear in his act. The Biden trick however occurred live before an audience of millions. Now, in an encore, a new major story on Biden’s Chinese dealings has surfaced. Once again, poof!
The media has made the story disappear except for a couple of the usual outlets. Even with the New York Times reporting on the story, the disclosure of Biden’s role in securing one of the world’s largest cobalt mines for China (a key component to electric battery production) has been ignored by the major networks and many other print outlets. Once again, ABC. NBC, CBS, CNN, MSNBC, and other media just cannot see the elephant.
What is most amazing about this continuing trick is that the story has all of the elements that the media longed to confirm during the Trump Administration on the financial dealings of the Trump children. The son of the President was involved in a successful effort to handover a strategically vital natural resource to the Chinese that would guarantee their dominance in one of the most important new industries of the “Green economy.” This occurred during a period when Hunter Biden and his uncle were accused of running a global influence peddling operation with foreign powers that cashed in on the Vice Presidency of Joe Biden. Then there is the fact that the story appears to contradict denials of continuing ownership in such foreign interests by the Bidens.
Finally, there is the fact that this windfall from the Chinese occurred in a field that Hunter Biden knew nothing about (much like his work on the board of the Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma) and he was, by his own description, a hopeless addict. In his recent book, Hunter admits that he was a crack addict and alcoholic all the way up to the start of his father’s presidential campaign — in his words, “Drinking a quart of vodka a day by yourself in a room is absolutely, completely debilitating,” as well as “smoking crack around the clock.”
This elephant is truly difficult to unsee.
Hunter Biden established the firm Bohai Harvest RST (BHR) Equity Investment Fund Management Company with a few American and Chinese partners in 2013. He and his American associates controlled 30 percent of the Shanghai-based operation and served on the board. They then put together the purchase of the Congo cobalt and copper mine transfer from American company Freeport-McMoRan to China Molybdenum for the sum of $2.65 billion.
The Tenke Fungurume mine was considered a human rights nightmare. The Congolese military reportedly reduced workers to virtual slaves, torched homes, and killed dissenters. Amnesty International spokeswoman Sarah Jackson denounced “the long history of excessive use of force … unlawful killings.”
However, there was money to be made and Hunter Biden was there to lend the Biden name to the enterprise. BHR served as a minority stakeholder to buy out around $1.14 billion of shares from Lundin Mining of Canada, a partial owner of the mine. China Molybdenum then bought BHR’s shares two years later to give it 80% of ownership of the mine and control of the vital natural resources.
Biden controlled 10 percent of BHR through Skaneateles LLC but his lawyer reportedly insisted that, as of April 2020, he no longer had such interests in this foreign company. That may be untrue, according to the media reports. Chinese business records reviewed by Fox News in April 2021 allegedly show that Hunter Biden continued to hold a 10% stake.
If true, it means that through the election, Hunter Biden was still receiving money from a variety of companies with close ties to the Chinese, Russian, and Ukrainian governments. In this case, his alleged influence peddling was used to deliver a huge strategic advantage to the Chinese in the very area of electric cars that his father was making an American investment priority.
Of course, this is simply not the type of scoop that has drawn most of the media coverage.
None of these facts, however, can force the media to see the elephant. The key to the trick was involving the media in the original trick is that it invests reporters in the illusion. It is like calling audience members to the stage to assist in the performance. Reporters have to insist that there was nothing to see or they have to admit to being part of the original deception. The media cannot see the elephant without the public seeing something about the media in its past efforts to conceal it.
91 thoughts on “What Elephant? The Media Again Buries A Hunter Biden Scandal on Foreign Deals During the Biden Vice Presidency”
Face it, the Bidens are the most corrupt political family to ever occupy the White House. Joe has done nothing but feather his family nest since he was elected to the Senate in the 70s. Donald Trump may be shady but at least his wealth came through legitimate businesses, not influence peddling for China. Democrats impeached Trump for nothing when the claim that Hunter was shilling for Ukrainian crooks was true all along. Anyone who voted for Biden is a blithering idiot.
Hunter had a laptop, that along being depraved added proof that POTUS has acted criminally against the people of America.
Trump had a foundation and with that foundation funded many things that charities and the public enjoyed. That the prosecutor used his office in a political fashion is reprehensible. Trump’s foundation was no different from thousands of others, certainly better than the Clinton Foundation.
Trump can open another foundation if he wishes (if he hasn’t done so already). The Bidens can open other bank accounts in Russia and China stealing from the American public.
Turley’s reputation has survived every attempt by leftists to smear it. It is only the leftist mindset that sees Turley’s reputation as tattered.That is because the left expects Turley to lie.
The Trump foundation funded the Trump’s, that’s why it’s illegal for them to run one in NY state again. As far as other states…, well, the Stop the Steal is his latest grift and he’ll do it until he’s nailed for the inevitable graft and fraud charges coming his way. That’s just what he does. He’s a con man. Realize the money you donate to him is what he lives off of. And I love that the RNC has been paying his legal bills for issues arising previous to his presidency.
“The Trump foundation funded the Trump’s, that’s why it’s illegal for them to run one in NY state again.”
The Trumps put money into the charity. They didn’t take it out. You are ignorant as to how private foundations work. The prosecutor in Trump’s area acts politically, not legally. Trump is free to open another Foundation elsewhere, and may have done so already. Take note how you don’t know what he did that was wrong. Millions went to charities and to the public from Trump’s Foundation, but you are too Stupid to realize that.
“Realize the money you donate to him is what he lives off of.”
Another Stupid statement from one who is ignorant about almost everything. The money one gives to him is given in different fashions. Trump very carefully follows the law. You can’t stand that. Trump lives off his earnings that were earned long before he entered the political arena. Biden has lived off of corruption and lies from the beginning of his career. Apparently Biden doesn’t have to live within the law because the press neglects to report the truth. You know it and I know it. You just don’t want to admit it.
Turley makes a good point:
“Reporters have to insist that there was nothing to see or they have to admit to being part of the original deception. The media cannot see the elephant without the public seeing something about the media in its past efforts to conceal it.”
By the same token, Trumpists have to insist forever that the election was stolen. After all this time, Trumpists cannot concede that the election was not rigged without the public seeing them for what they were- LIARS.
So people get a little perspective, deals like this take place every day in The DC Swamp.
Why do you think the Swamp worked so hard to get rid of President Trump? 2016- 2020 was the most bipartisian agenda in DC in decades. The establishment politicians of both parties worked relentlessly to erect barriers to the administrations agenda. Why? Because President Trump saw behind the curtian, and wanted to expose the actions
The Senate Intell committee? Corrupt. Both sides in bed with the intelligence community. The intell community is the fourth branch of government. And the State Dept is the phony store front running prostitution and gambling in the back. Top to bottom staffed with grifters.
The media is the propaganda agency for all the above.
We are witnessing vile corruption of the highest magnitude on full display. Politicians, captains of industry and the glitter rich are drunk with raw power. They have bought and paid for the traditional corporate media. China now holds well more than 80% of the green energy global market. How did we lose this race?
Fortunately, many of the corporate news giants are significantly losing their audience. Who would have thought non-traditional news organizations such as Al Jazeera would emerge as considerably more reliable than the U.S. media.
I spoke with a sheriff’s deputy a few days ago. He described the new hostile environment and working in an understaffed setting. Our homicide rates here are up significantly., Criminals have little to no bail, DWI offense is slap on the hand. He said there are talented people who are called to law enforcement but are smart. Too smart to subject themselves to the perception created by the media. The same media who receive their marching orders from a limited number of people calling the shots.
Am I surprised that they ignore factual stories about corruption? No, I am not.
Echoing Professor Turley’s column:
Five Trump-Russia ‘Collusion’ Corrections We Need From the Media Now — Just for Starters
https://www.realclearinvestigations.com/articles/2021/11/24/five_trump-russia_collusion_corrections_we_need_from_the_media_now_-_just_for_starters_804205.html
Along the way, some journalists won their profession’s highest distinction for this flawed coverage. While co-bylining stories that the Post has all but retracted, Helderman and Hamburger also share a now increasingly awkward honor along with more than a dozen other colleagues at the Post and New York Times: a Pulitzer Prize. In 2018, the Pulitzer awards committee honored the two papers for 20 articles it described as “deeply sourced, relentlessly reported coverage in the public interest that dramatically furthered the nation’s understanding of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and its connections to the Trump campaign, the President-elect’s transition team and his eventual administration.”
Although neither newspaper has given any indication that it is returning the Pulitzer, the public record has long made clear that many of those stories – most of which had nothing to do with Steele – include falsehoods and distortions requiring significant corrections. Far from showing “deeply sourced, relentlessly reported coverage,” the Post’s and the Times’ reporting has the same problem as the Steele document that these same outlets are now distancing themselves from: a reliance on anonymous, deceptive, and almost certainly partisan sources for claims that proved to be false.
Democrats are like the student who still wants an A on his paper, even when writes that 2+2=5.