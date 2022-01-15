“Stay the f**k Away from me”: Professor Placed On Leave After Calling Students “Vectors of Disease” and Promising Random Grading

Professor Barry Mehler at Ferris State University in Michigan clearly does not want to return to in-person classes. Appearing in a video with a space helmet, Mehler went full Howard Beale in a video in which he called his students “vectors of disease” and tells them to “stay the f**k away from me.” While many have declared Mehler completely insane, his video may be as clever as a covid-phobic fox. Let me explain.
Mehler teaches the history of science and is the founder and director of the Institute for the Study of Academic Racism.
In the video below, Mehler lashes out at the requirement that he return to in-person classes despite the risk to his health as an older person. He is profane, insulting, and taunting.
He is also being clearly sarcastic at points. For example, he tells the students that he randomly assigns grades at the start of the course because he does not care who they are or what they do in this class: “None of you c**ksuckers are good enough to earn an A in my class. So I randomly assign grades before the first day of class.” However, he later explains how they can earn an A without coming to class if they do the other work.
He uses the pre-written speech (you can see the script when he shares the screen) to attack religion, Western Civilization, America’s legacy, and both the students and the university.
Mehler may set a record for the purely profane in his diatribe:
“I may have f***ed up my life flatter than hammered s***, but I stand before you today beholding to no human c*ksucker,” Mehler says. “I’m working in a paid f***ing union job and no limber-d*ck c*ksucker of an administrator is going to tell me how to teach my classes. Because I’m a f****** tenured professor. So, if you want to go complain to your dean, f*** you, go ahead. I’m retiring at the end of this year and I couldn’t give a flying f*** any longer.”
At one point he declares “[w]hen I look out at a classroom filled with fifty students, I see fifty selfish kids who don’t give a sh*t whether grandpa lives or dies. And if you won’t expose your grandpa to a possible infection with COVID, then stay the f*** away from me.”
It is Howard Beale with a doctorate.
So is this just madness? Perhaps, but I don’t think so. Three clues can be derived from the video. First, there is the fact that this was a pre-written “soliloquy.” It sounds like a spontaneous diatribe but It is a calculated and intentionally worded address. It could be more Machiavellian than Bealean in that sense. While Mehler does call his students “vectors of disease,” he then shows how he took that language loosely from a movie as a teachable moment on plagiarism.
Second, Mehler reveals that he does not want to teach in person. To that end, he encourages students not to come to class and assures them that their grades will not be impacted. Indeed, he strongly suggests that he will look with disfavor of those who appear in this class.
Third, Mehler says that this is his last year before retiring and he has tenure (and union) protections. He encourages the students to complain to the university. Indeed, he almost begs them to do so. They did and the university expressed the predictable shock as it placed him on leave.
So what does that all mean? It could mean that Mehler was trying to get himself put on leave. (Hopefully, he can still return the $300 space helmet). Before the university could fire him, they must investigate him and follow grievance procedures. That process could likely take the year and Mehler would simply retire. In the meantime, he and his space helmet can stay at home.
Or he may be crazy.
14 thoughts on ““Stay the f**k Away from me”: Professor Placed On Leave After Calling Students “Vectors of Disease” and Promising Random Grading”
Crazy nothing! That is one magnificent rant!
I applaud this professor for a very entertaining and educational presentation. I salute his use of provocative insulting language to make a very justified set of points.
I had a professor in college who did something along those lines, without the profanity and sarcasm. It was an Intro to Sociology class. On the first day the prof went over the syllabus and really stressed the reading schedule and the test dates. Then he told everyone (about 350 undergrads) that the class was graded solely on the test scores and the test dates would not change unless there was a “university emergency” that cancelled classes. Then the test would occur on the next class date, but that would be the only change. He said that he never took attendance and really didn’t care if anyone ever came to class. I went to the second class with about 40 others just to see what would happen. The “lecture” was free-form, hilarious, and interesting. I continued to attend the lectures just for the relaxing entertainment qualities. I also did the readings, took the tests, and received an “A+” at the end of the semester. It was one of my most fun, and most honestly presented, undergraduate classes.
Another example of Pure Michigan
Came in young. Went out young too. Hustling round Michigan in his alligator shoes. He’s keeping the students up!
They are rednecks! Rednecks!
They don’t know their mom’s from a hole in the ground!
They are Rednecks.
They’re keeping teachers down!
This professor didn’t always treat his students and his classes this way. I would love to get some comments from some students of his from 15 and 20 years ago, or longer ago than that. What this man is telling all of us is that ‘somethings’ happened between the mid to late 1990’s, and the current time which caused his changes.
You couldn’t find a better reason to purge the entire education industry in this nation.
Brilliant – great introduction to the course, sets expectations, admonishes students to not commit plagiarism, tells people how to get a good grad and does it in an entertaining and satirical manner. Talked a little smack and educated young people on their real risk. Wish I had professors like this.
What a cagey old coot. I manipulated the system to get earlier retirement benefits back in 2007-2008 financial crisis. My hats off to him.
People will the system, look no further than Sachem lizzie warren
Bitter, profane old man.
This is what we entrust our young people to?
No idea what his motivation is, but the rant is an indictment of our higher education system, the people it attracts, and the employment system utilized.
Time to restructure the university system (and hire a better class of educator).
It is also the least of what is wrong with our higher education institutions today. They are the incubators of the social madness that has overtaken the United States, the crazy need for “safe spaces,” the birthplace of the re-institution of segregation (at the demand of minorities), and so much more. And it is not “crazy” in any sense of the word – it is completely intentional.
There are very few with the training to take his place as the vast majority these days have been taught by people like him. Seriously – it’s generational now, and I don’t know how we fix it. They are all Squeaky Fromms, and she was very much still insane and in love with Manson when he died.
So when you read “A Modest Proposal” you were horrified by the suggestion that the famine solution was to eat Irish children?