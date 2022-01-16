Welcome to the Improv: Insurers Balk at New Biden Mandate

After the Supreme Court delivered a major blow to his pandemic policies, President Joe Biden does not seem done with federal mandates. The new rule, which took effect this weekend, requires insurance companies to cover the costs of in-home tests. However, according to the New York Times, many insurers are balking that the mandate asks the impractical in the short term and will only create months of frustration for citizens. Indeed, one executive said it would send companies back to the old “shoe box days.”
Biden acted unilaterally to order companies to cover the costs of eight at-home tests per month. The problem is that such a guarantee requires a new system for these companies in covering over-the-counter tests as opposed to things like doctor visits. The latter are already part of a unified computer system with billing codes.
The Biden mandate will require companies to process receipt-based claims. Ceci Connolly, president and C.E.O. of the Alliance of Community Health Plans described it as “taking things back to the olden days, where you’ll have a person throwing all these paper slips in a shoe box, and eventually stuffing it into an envelope and sending it off to a health insurer to decipher.”
The controversy is particularly interesting after the mandate rulings. The justices in the major OSHA ruling ruled that “major questions” like a vaccine mandate should be resolved through the legislative process. As stressed by Justice Neil Gorsuch in his concurrence: it is a matter of “who decides”:
Why does the major questions doctrine matter? It ensures that the national government’s power to make the laws that govern us remains where Article I of the Constitution says it belongs—with the people’s elected representatives. If administrative agencies seek to regulate the daily lives and liberties of millions of Americans, the doctrine says, they must at least be able to trace that power to a clear grant of authority from Congress.
The tests are different from the major question of a national vaccine mandate. This is more of an agency decision in determining what is covered. However, the lack of preparation and process are indicative of the improvisational character of many of these new mandates. The legislative process allows such changes to be reviewed both from a policy as well as a process standpoint.
I do not believe that this rule is unconstitutional or an “executive overreach,” as suggested by some. However, it shows how such mandates can satisfy immediate political needs without addressing the logistical problems downstream. If these executives are correct, the public is likely to face difficulties in getting reimbursement for months. If the agencies order faster outlays, it is likely to increase fraudulent or erroneous payments.
There remain serious questions of why the Biden Administration did not act earlier on tests or, even more importantly, therapeutics with the likelihood of variants emerging. That includes creating a system for such reimbursements for tests. That will hopefully be the subject of bipartisan oversight, which is increasingly rare in our current political environment.
101 thoughts on “Welcome to the Improv: Insurers Balk at New Biden Mandate”
Not even a year in and the rats like CNN and Maureen Dowd can’t jump off of the good ship Biden fast enough. They have the House, the Senate and the White House but they’re missing the backing of the American people. They always blame it on the lack of a proper strategy instead of their total government control policies. People forget about who they are until they get back into office. Oh well, a revelation that’s better late than never.
FBI says it is still puzzled as to what the motive might have been for a Muslim terrorist yelling allah akbar to enter a Jewish holy site with explosives and take hostages.
They should replace their cute blue jackets and ‘FBI’ in gold lettering with something fabulous in puce and lettering that begins with ‘Keystone.’ Failures, but they get their big assortment of pronouns right, more or less.
Young is still puzzled about how to refrain from distorting what people say.
Biden mandated that the insurance companies pay for the tests so he could blame them when the tests didn’t happen–just like he mandated scapegoating the unvaccinated for a corona virus that is impossible to stop.
Joe is a shameless, vindictive demagogue who has always hidden his devious nature behind an affable smile. He is corruption with a human face.
After 60 years of grifting in politics, he’s getting karma. Don’t feel sorry for him.
He’s never actually hidden it all that well. The complicit, corrupt media hid it for him.
Joe Biden is the same a-hole he’s always been.
Natacha’s T-shirt doesn’t say,”Let’s Go Brandon,” it says “Does not play well with other children.”
It says, “I’m a Nasty Woman”
NUTCHACHA’S T-shirt says, “It’s mine, it’s ALL mine; total, compendious, cultural appropriation is complete!!!”
“I enjoy unconstitutional generational welfare, totalitarian affirmative action, forced busing, Obamacare, “Non-Discrimination” laws, biased “hate crime” laws, etc., and I am a superior minority who will be “…voting democratic for the next 200 years,” says she.
How long would NUTCHACHA and her ilk have lasted in Independence Hall, 1789?
Dang! Who did this to America? Oh, yeah, “Crazy Abe” Lincoln, his ally, Karl Marx, and his communist successors, including Wilson, Franklin Roosevelt, Kennedy, Johnson, Clinton, Bush and Ayatollah Obama.
The Founders’ free American republic lasted 71 years before the forcible imposition of the “dictatorship of the proletariat.”
The milquetoasts let it happen.
________________________
“[We gave you] a [restricted-vote] republic, if you can keep it.”
– Ben Franklin
___________
You couldn’t.
Medical Insurance and Medicare plans are extraordinarily complex, voluminous and difficult enough to understand and navigate for providers and healthcare administrators and now this administration throws a mandate on top of that! They think you just throw this on insurers and the rest is magic. It won’t work.
There are no rapid tests available in our area, completely out. Rapid tests are the new toilet paper. Scarce. Many urgent care clinics here are no longer COVID testing and those that do have a three day wait. Hospitals are running at 160% in our city and specialists are at the breaking point of providing ongoing services as their staffing is at minimal to dangerous levels. Staff are burned out, providers who are at retirement age are calling it quits. Those hoping to stay a few more years before finishing their careers see an endless morass and say, “I’m done.”
The medical system operates on an actuary system that is designed to provide care for a set number of patients at any given time. States are also dealing with the influx of non-documented who have been given access to our medical system on top of the extraordinary strain on the system.
Instead of planning in advance, this administration is acting on the fly. Biden did did a George W when he declared “Mission Accomplished.”
Man proposes and God disposes. Nature is dealing the people who rely only on government a hard blow. The President of the United States is absent. He spends much of his time at his home.
I just got back from the grocery store and it is not pretty. Inflation impacts every American. This administration is unable to function and the 10% increase in our living expenses are squarely on Biden’s shoulders.
No, E.M., inflation is not Biden’s fault. Take a look at what he inherited: a pandemic out of control, schools, businesses, restaurants and factories closed, consumer demand down due to unemployment at 10%. Now, employment is at 3.9%, which is considered FULL employment. Consumer demand went way up as people have gone back to work, but factories and the supply chain still haven’t caught up. They got behind because of Trump’s failed economic record, lack of leadership, his trade war with China, and lying about the seriousness of the pandemic. The Trump Recession was the worst since the Great Depression, and inflation always happens after a recession as the supply chain tries to catch up after being slowed down. This one is different, because Biden also had an out of control pandemic to deal with as well. This situation is unparalleled. But, the alt-right media you listen to keep pounding the message that Biden is senile, incompetent, evil, etc., and you believe it, just like you believe the Big Lie. They know that if you believe the Big Lie, despite all proof to the contrary, you’ll believe the lies they shovel about all of our problems being solely Biden’s fault, instead of looking at the mess he inherited from Trump.
Natacha wrote: “No, E.M., inflation is not Biden’s fault.”
Of course it is. His horrible policies caused it. He told us the “buck stops with me.” Does it? How long is Joe gonna keep blaming Orange Man? Man up, Biden and quit yer whining — your policies CAUSED this mess — from covid, to supply chain, to everything else ALL OF IT is because of Biden’s incompetence and laziness and the frighteninly dangerous incompetence of his cabinet.
When’s the last time President Biden stood and took an hour of questions from the press corps? Months ago! The man is not even capable of standing and taking softball questions from a friendly media, let alone making good decisions!
For that matter, where’s the HHS Secretary? Where is Xavier Becerra is all of this disaster? He’s in hiding, of course – just like the rest of Biden’s inept cabinet.
Natacha, don’t worry about Joe and how the country is doing because, hey, as our very capable VP Kamala says, “It is time for us to do what we have been doing. And that time is every day,”
The country is in good hands. Nothing to worry about at all.
EM, my neighbor had his kids and grandchildren get together over Christmas. They all tested negative. However none of them could leave to go back home on time because all ended up with Covid.
The test fails too frequently. One can test too soon or not get enough specimen. We waste money on useless political gambits.
And they were all fully vaxxed, I’m sure.
The vaccines do not stop the spread! Fully vaxxed are getting covid and spreading covid to others!
And pumping even more of this experimental liquid into your body — and our children’s bodies!! — will not make it work better! It is harming more than helping! People need to stop and THINK. THINK.
S. Mayer,
You are correct. How can it be reliable unless performed correctly. What if it tests positive? The employer has to go without an employee for ten days. They have to take the employee’s word.
We have family in Australia. They had almost no cases for two years as they shut down their border completely. They have a 95% rate of vaccination. New South Wales, the largest state and includes Sydney is having a massive breakout. The past two weeks had 40K per day averages and one day was 90K!
Going from nothing to this within one month.
Nature is going to do its thing. Check this out on the news.
Medicare is unconstitutional.
Please refer to Article 1, Section 8, U.S. Constitution, which provides Congress the power to tax for ONLY “…general Welfare…,” omitting and, thereby, excluding any power to tax for individual or specific welfare, redistribution or charity. Understanding that “general” is defined as “ALL,” the post-65 demographic is not close to being the required “…general Welfare….”
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
general
[ jen-er-uhl ]
adjective
of or relating to all persons or things belonging to a group or category: a general meeting of the employees.
– Dictionary.com
In Mississppi, The Least Vaccinated State,
Hospitals Are At A Crisis Point
From The Jackson Clarion-Ledger:
Staffing shortages, omicron’s infectiousness are leaving Mississippi hospitals in a bind
There were 1,093 coronavirus-positive people in Mississippi hospitals on Sunday. It’s almost three times the number from two weeks ago.
https://www.clarionledger.com/story/news/2022/01/11/covid-coronavirus-omicron-variant-mississippi-cases-hospitals-icu-deaths/9169434002/
The citizen need to know their state/hospitals are attempting to kill/injure as many of them possible by trying to force them to take their/Pharma’s mRNA Death/Clot Jabs & blocking Know Therapies that Work. We know who the Aholes Are!
Yeah, don’t do your own homework, just trust them!
https://www.infowars.com/posts/ufc-president-dana-white-slams-doctors-calling-for-joe-rogan-censorship-its-disgusting/
The Fauci-recommended drug called something that sounds like “End is Near” is one to stay the heck away from. Do not let your loved ones be given this drug.
UNCONSTITUTIONAL MANDATORSHIP
The executive and legislative branches do not hold unrestrained, dictatorial power.
They must provide constitutional citations to establish and justify their mandates and regulation beyond that which is enumerated, and as matters of fact, not malicious caprice by narcissistic megalomaniacs.
They don’t provide constitutional citations because they can’t, because no constitutional or legal basis exists for mandates or dictatorship.
“Implied” powers are fabricated and false and “necessary and proper” laws are restricted to that which is related directly to enumerated powers in Article 1, Section 8, and countable several loci in the Constitution.
The Supreme Court is woefully derelict, negligent and traitorous; Justices have sworn an oath to support the Constitution and they fail miserably at that task.
Having a cold is not a crime and Americans may be arrested only upon the provision of probable cause.
Legislation that denies constitutional rights to privacy, for citizens to be secure in their person, and freedom of healthcare choice is itself unconstitutional.
Acts to arbitrarily issue mandates are crimes of high office which constitute criminal mandatorship.
The anti-American, anti-Constitution mandate co-conspirators in the executive, legislative and judicial branches must be impeached and convicted on November 9, 2022.
The “dictatorship of the proletariat” and communist government must be removed from America.
These pro mRNA Death Jab Nut Jobs are boring people like me & I’m as entertianed as much as having their tiny imberd dog humping my leg. But I can forgive the dog.
Again at least this guy was able to capture the imbeciles mental capacity in another cartoon.
*****************
Bill Holter’s Commentary
How many more “conspiracy theories” need to bite the dust of actual truth until people wake up and realize it is and has been ALL BULLSH*T?
It Turns Out that, If You Doubted COVID’s Deadliness, You Were Correct
January 11, 2022
Something peculiar has become clear over the last two years: leftists seem to enjoy the COVID panic. For them, it started with the camaraderie of lockdowns and morphed in the smug self-righteousness of the masks and vaccinations, all made shiveringly delicious with that soupçon of fear that pairs well with totalitarian mandates. CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky’s appearance on Monday’s Good Morning America, however, may destroy that delightful emotional castle in which leftists have immured themselves. It turns out that most vaccinated people no longer need fear imminent death.
It’s been very weird for those of us who have maintained some degree of objectivity about the whole COVID uproar to see leftists maintain their high degree of terror about COVID despite their being vaccinated and boosted. JP Sears perfectly captures the illogical combination of fear and the lust for power that has seen the leftists ramp up their paranoia even as omicron proves to be innocuous and they’re madly injecting mRNA treatments into their bodies:
More……..
Why you need a second life jacket:
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2022/01/it_turns_out_that_if_you_doubted_covids_deadliness_you_were_correct.html
Here is the evaluation of the Biden administration by CNN. I guess Fox and Professor Turley can’t be blamed for this anti Biden propaganda. https://www.youtube.com/watch?. The Biden administration must be really bad when even CNN points out it’s incompetence. I started to say stupidity but I cleaned it up. You can take it either way you desire or even add your own description if you are so inclined. Metaphorical comparisons are encouraged.
Pinch time is nearing….Groping Joe must declare if he is going to run again in 2024 OR NOT!
Bernie is strorming ahead, Bloomberg is playing the long game, Klobuchar is facing make it or break it time as did Harris leading up to 2020….Hillary is getting her Pants Suits let out….and the Democrats KNOW Harris is a Loser, and when the Republicans take control of Congress then 2024 is going be one where the Democrats have the wrong issues and the wrong Candidate. The ramifications of the Republicans controlling Congress and having the Executive Branch/White House spells Doom for the Leftist Agenda.
I’m almost giddy, thanks for that glimmer of hope.
Ralph: “Pinch time is nearing….Groping Joe must declare if he is going to run again in 2024 OR NOT!”
+++
If you see a taxidermist going to the White House Biden might actually run in 2024.
The “minders” who circle around biden have no idea about working or operating a business in the REAL WORLD. So insurance businesses are being ordered to develop a new way to do business with no meaningful notice; moreover, they are being required to reimburse costs that were not known to be covered when they set premiums. (It is interesting that Medicare, which insures so many of the most vulnerable – the elderly, is NOT required to cover home tests. What is the logic of his “minders” in that decision??)
More of Turley trying to defend the right-wingers appointed by the orange pig. The decision to disallow the requirement for either testing or vaccination for employers with over 100 employees has been roundly criticized for being illogical and a departure from existing OSHA law. OSHA exists to protect workers from preventable illness and injuries on the job. Many workers are forced to work in close quarters with other people and under conditions of inadequate ventilation, and it has been proven that the workplace is a major source of COVID infection, because that’s where people spend their time for 8 or more hours a day. Remember the meat-packing plants that had to shut down temporarily? If a deadly, highly-contagious virus that has killed almost a million Americans isn’t an on-the-job risk, then what qualifies? But for the 3 that got shoved onto the SCOTUS by someone who cheated to get into office, the OSHA regulation would not likely have gotten stricken.
And, it wasn’t the “major blow” Turley tries to claim it was, either–the mandate for vaccination or testing still applies to health care workers in facilities that accept Medicare and Medicaid, which is virtually all of them. But acknowledging this wasn’t part of Turley’s assignment, which was to criticize Biden and pretend that the SCOTUS ruling somehow proves Biden is wrong. He has done everything humanly possible to save lives.
So sad that Natcha – now one (1) year into biden’s term of office – is compelled to start a post with a first sentence that mentions President Trump.
Tenants, she really is off her meds.
So, that’s the best you can do to respond to the FACTS and arguments I presented? This is a perfect example of why you Trumpsters are not worthy of respect–not just because you worship a failure of a person who trashed the successful economy inherited from his predecessor, a chronic, habitual liar and who lied and downplayed a deadly pandemic, allowing it to get out of control, unnecessarily killing at least 130,000 Americans–but because you cannot counter cogent argument with anything other than personal insults. Gorsuch took Merrick Garland’s seat on the SCOTUS because McConnell blocked his nomination, and then did a 180 when Covid-Barrett came along.. Kavanaugh’s nomination was not thoroughly vetted–dozens of witnesses begged to be heard, but were refused a voice by Republicans. None of these people would be on the Court if Trump hadn’t cheated his way into office with Russia’s help. That’s what’s so outrageous about the additional people who will contract COVID on the job, some of whom may die or others they spread it to may die–they were put at risk because of these three. It is outrageous. Trump was never the choice of most Americans.
Your same old Democrat talking points (ie, Big Lies) are as stale as a bag of croutons.
Natacha said: “Gorsuch took Merrick Garland’s seat on the SCOTUS because McConnell blocked his nomination”
Yes and God bless McConnell. Whatever else old Mitch has done, shall be forgiven. The country is extraordinarily fortunate to have a justice the caliber of Gorsuch….while having been spared the absolute nightmare of someone as partisan, corrupt, screwed up leftwing hack, and low caliber intellect of Marrick Garland. What a disaster Garland is as head of the most partisan, frighteningly corrupt DOJ the country has seen. America dodged a freakin bullet and owes enormous gratitude to Mitch McConnel for it.
That hog never was “president’ because it cheated to steal Hillary Clinton’s victory. Calling that swine “president” is sacreligious and an insult to true American patriots like Abraham Lincoln, JFK, FDR and others who earned the praise of the American people by their patriotism and leadership. Fatso was never validly “president”.
Is your girl Hillary maneuvering right now to run again? What say you?
Biden was elected to be Not Trump, to be a comfortable old shoe. He overpromised and underdelivered. People wanted competence and stability and instead we get incompetence and instability.
– Maureen Dowd
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/01/15/opinion/biden-senate-mcconnell-sinema.html
When you have lost Maureen Dowd, not even ECMO can keep Biden alive
We want to see Covid under control. We want to see the sacred right to vote protected. We want the grocery shelves stocked with affordable milk and meat. We want a president who tells us that we will get through this and we will be stronger for it. Joe Biden better Build Better or he won’t be Back. If he doesn’t turn it around, he has cleared the way to a Republican rout in this fall’s midterms. And in 2024, who knows how bad it can get? Poor us.
– Maureen Dowd
Such are the thoughts of people with no soul, no light, no purpose, no goals in life other than to live for politics. What a dark world to choose.
Oh dear Natacha, even the Biden administration has said that OSHA can be used as a workaround to the Constitution. The question is, should we allow legislation by government agency or by the legislature? Should we allow laws to be written by any other organization other than our elected representatives and should the agencies that attempt to write the law be reined in when they overstep their boundaries? People are beginning to see that the Biden administration is just too slick for its own good. One might think that a person of your high intellect and education might refrain from calling people fat slobs. Alas, we find such rhetoric in almost all of your postings. Apparently through proof presented through your musings not all of education is to be found at our higher institutions of learning. A women once said to Winston Churchill, “Sir you are drunk.” Churchiil responded. “Madam I may be drunk but in the morning I will be sober and in the morning you will still be ugly.” I think that he was commenting more on her nature than her physical appearance. In this instance I find his declaration perfectly applicable.
“The question is, should we allow legislation by government agency or by the legislature? Should we allow laws to be written by any other organization other than our elected representatives and should the agencies that attempt to write the law be reined in when they overstep their boundaries?”
I have wondered who wrote the Patriot Act? That monster seems to have been pulled out of a drawer rather quickly…
AWFL, just AWFL. What a sad indictment of this society that so many AWFL things exist in it. Is it the meds or is it social media or MSM? Just AWFL
Have you been censored yet? You are a super spreader of misinformation.
Above is to Natacha, the Misinformation Super Spreader
Given the number of tactical defeats this administration has had over the last year, why wouldn’t they alter course back towards the middle? The fact they aren’t suggests these aren’t tactical defeats for them, but strategic wins.
“The fact they aren’t suggests these aren’t tactical defeats for them, but strategic wins.”
+++
I don’t think so. Just look at the loons and radicals that are placed in important federal positions and you get a sense of the type of people who are running things in the White House. They can’t help but make a mess of things.
Then they will blame it on everyone and everything in sight.
Meanwhile, Biden and Kamala probably won’t be in sight. They clearly are trying to keep Biden in a basement of sorts and to block any attempt to get him to say anything that is not on a teleprompter when he is let out. Kamala isn’t demented, but she is stupid and unlikable so the problem there is for them to keep her under the lid of some manhole whenever microphones or cameras are around.
So who is really running things? The aforementioned radicals and loons. The Emperor Caligula did a better job.
“So who is really running things?”
__________________________
Susan Rice, Valerie Jarrett and the rest of the Deep Deep State Obama Coup D’etat in America co-conspirators.
Question is: Who will be held to account for gifting America to the purveyors of this clown show of dependent, unassimilable, illegal aliens and illegitimate hyphenates?
John “Dudley-Will-He-Do-Right” Durham should have already ensconced these traitorous parasites in prison for life, as a lenient sentence for their anti-American subversion, insurrection and treason.
They can’t help but make a mess of things.
That’s nothing new. However, they used to gaslight us to cover their retreat. What is new is the gaslighting used to cover their tracks.