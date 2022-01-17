The”Myth of Bipartisanship”: Kyrsten Sinema Becomes The Latest Victim of Rage Politics

Below is my column in the Hill on the Democratic members and groups attacking Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) after she repeated her support for the filibuster rule. The reaction to her floor speech reveals the depth of the addiction to rage in our body politic. It is the same license that we saw this weekend in Florida when Florida agriculture commissioner and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried compared the support of Gov. Ron DeSantis to the rise of “Hitler.” It is not enough to disagree. You have to compare your opponent to a genocidal murderer. It seems that we cannot discuss even agriculture policies without raising Anschluss in the age of rage. Many of us criticized former President Trump for his personal attacks and attacks on the press, but many of those same voices are now denouncing others, like Sinema, as enemies of democracy and the people. Sinema is a case study in rage politics.
In Shakespeare’s “Othello,” the character Iago famously declared that “men in rage strike those that wish them best.” It was a warning that Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) now understands all too well. Both Sinema and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) have refused to be bullied into changing the filibuster rule — a rule that forces the parties into dialogue and compromise.
Sinema supports the voting rights legislation but sees this move as endangering any chance of national healing and resolution. She stated on the Senate floor that “we have but one democracy. We can only survive, we can only keep her, if we do so together.” That deeply felt speech was met with vile, threatening attacks. It appears that, in a nation addicted to rage, even those seeking an intervention can become the casualties of our political distemper.
Sinema offered the same arguments long used to support the filibuster — indeed, the same arguments made by President Biden until this week. Biden once called earlier efforts to change the filibuster “disastrous” for democracy and proclaimed, “God save us from that fate. … [It] would change this fundamental understanding and unbroken practice of what the Senate is all about.” Others joined him then in demanding that Senate Republicans preserve the rule in the name of democracy itself, including then-Sen. Barack Obama (D-Ill.) and Sen. Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), who insisted that abandoning the rule would be “doomsday for Democracy” and reduce the United States to a “banana Republic.”
All of those speeches were celebrated back then in the media and by Democrats as powerful and poignant.
Yet that is the liberating quality of rage: It is pure and absolute without the burden of reason or recognition. Liberal commentators this week went after Sinema with sputtering, blind fury, many mocking that she became emotional as she described the anger and divisions in the country.
MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell wrote, “Sinema delivers the Senate’s stupidest speech by a Democrat in an edge-of-tears voice to give childish words a melodramatic effect.” Onetime MSNBC host Keith Olbermann tweeted that Sinema “needs to resign or be removed from office immediately. … [She] has become a menace to the continuation of American democracy.” MSNBC’s Malcolm Nance went further and said Sinema’s staff should “resign at the shame of being handmaidens to the death of Democracy.”
Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin, who previously called for burning down the Republican Party, tweeted, “Sinema is effectively asking the authors of Jim Crow and vote-rigging to give their permission for her to stop it. This is worse than incoherent or cowardice. It’s a moral disgrace. Ask the segregationists for permission to vote for Civil Rights Act?”
So, senators voicing the same position recently held by Democrats such as Biden, Obama and Schumer are now “segregationists”?
The “Jim Crow on steroids” reference to the Georgia election law was voiced by Biden, who has now yielded entirely to rage politics. He recently pledged to do “whatever it takes” to pass the legislation, and his solution was to go full blind rage in Atlanta by accusing anyone voting for the filibuster as siding with segregationists and seeking the destruction of democracy. The next day, Biden unleashed a tirade denouncing half of the Senate for seeking to establish autocracy through voter suppression.
The president, who once insisted he would be the nation’s unifier, has discovered the license of rage politics — the same license shown by those who chased Sinema into a bathroom last year. Likewise, after Sinema’s floor speech, American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) staffer Sarah Michelsen was thrilled to see Sinema close to tears and encouraged activists to “keep going” with the attacks because they are “breaking her.”
It is the same license to hate and harass that was shown by ACLU lawyer Samuel Crankshaw, who opposed high schooler Nicholas Sandmann being accepted into college even after he was shown to have been falsely accused of harassing a Native American activist in front of the Lincoln Memorial. It is the license that recently led a Los Angeles Times columnist to defend mocking the deaths of unvaccinated people.
Some Democrats were quick to promise that Sinema had just ended her career; CNN’s Joe Lockhart wrote, “Probably more accurate to refer to her as former Senator Sinema.” Her speech was, in that sense, reminiscent of another courageous senator, Edmund Ross of Kansas, one of seven Republicans who voted to acquit then-President Andrew Johnson in 1868. He described his fateful vote as “literally [looking] down into my open grave.”
Ross is celebrated as a “profile of courage” for taking such a stand despite the anger of his own party.
So, too, was Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) when he voted to convict then-President Trump in his second impeachment trial; liberal commentators showered him with praise. In 2020, Stephen Colbert heralded Romney as “a ray of hope” who spoke the truth and was “willing to put up with whatever the blowback for this decision is.”
O’Donnell tweeted that “each day for the rest of his life [Lindsey Graham] will live in enraged jealousy of [Romney’s] courage.” While Romney also got emotional on the floor, O’Donnell did not mock him for his “edge-of-tears voice to give childish words a melodramatic effect.”
Schumer went public to “salute” Romney: “The pressure on every Republican was enormous. … The fact that this is bipartisan holds up a beacon to what was right and what was wrong.”
Yet, according to the Liberal pundits, Sinema is no Romney. She had the audacity to stand on principle rather than politics. It is widely believed that other Democratic senators share her discomfort with changing the filibuster, but, thus far, they have not summoned the same courage to face such withering criticism. As I wrote last year, such integrity is rarely rewarded by one’s own party: “Ross, like Romney, jumped — to the applause of the opposing party. In the Senate, self-sacrifice remains an act best admired from a distance.”
Sinema’s speech was denounced by those who insist that bipartisanship is a “myth” in the age of rage. She is, according to MSNBC’s Nina Turner, a “soulless coward” for seeking common ground and compromise. She is hated precisely because she did not hate enough. She did not hate Republicans so blindly as to declare them modern Bull Connors like Biden did or to call the filibuster “a relic of Jim Crow.”
In the age of rage, civility is repulsive and intolerable. Sinema made herself a reference point that exposed how unhinged many of her fellow Democrats have become. Remove that reference point, and only rage remains.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University. You can find his updates on Twitter @JonathanTurley.
@anonymous
“So many Republicans making statements today about how MLK Jr was a great man and they honor his memory, while they spit on his commitment to voting rights.”
“They’re liars and hypocrites.”
ONLY “CONSERVATIVES” DO THIS WHILE “CONSERVING” VERY LITTLE AND I WOULD GLADLY TELL THEM THAT SUCH SENTIMENT EARNS NO BROWNIE POINTS WITH LEFT. LEFTISTS STILL GLADLY HATE ANYONE TO THE RIGHT OF AOC.
IN FACT, MLK WAS A FRAUD WHO PLAGIARIZED HIS DOCTORAL THESIS, HIRED PROSTITUTES WITH CHURCH MONEY, BEAT WOMEN AND ASSOCIATED WITH KNOWN RADICALS AND COMMUNISTS. THESE ARE FACTS, NOT OPINIONS. IT’S KIND OF IRONIC THAT MOST LEFTIST HEROES HAVE TO BE CREATED AND PROPPED UP BY THE ESTABLISHMENT.
THERE I SAID IT, NOT PRAISING MLK AS A “GREAT MAN”. AND BEFORE YOU CALL ME A RACIST, JUST REMEMBER I AM HISPANIC AND CANNOT BE RACIST ACCORDING TO OFFICIAL LEFTIST DOGMA.
antonio
I THOUGHT THAT S@@TLIBS WERE THE MOST TOLERANT PEOPLE IN THE WORLD. I ALSO THOUGHT THAT DISSENT WAS PATRIOTIC. WHAT AM I MISSING?
THEY HATE US WITH SUCH INTENSITY BECAUSE THEY SINCERELY BELIEVE THAT IF NOT FOR US DEPLORABLES THE LEFTIST UTOPIA WOULD ALREADY EXIST AND BE FLOURISHING.
AND BTW, JT, THESE SAME PEOPLE YOU DESCRIBE IN THE ARTICLE CONSIDER YOU A ‘NAZI’ TOO NOTWITHSTANDING YOUR OTHERWISE LIBERAL POSITIONS.
S@@TLIBS I CAN ASSURE YOU THE FEELING IS MUTUAL AND HAVE NO DESIRE TO LIVE OR FUNCTION AROUND YOU. IN FACT, I FEEL NO EMPATHY WHEN YOU ARE UNABLE TO ESCAPE THE CONDITIONS THAT POLICIES YOU SUPPORT HAVE CAUSED (i.e. NYC, Chicago, CA).
I WANT A DIVORCE.
antonio
OT
ILLEGAL
SAY IT WITH ME: ILLEGAL.
COMMUNISTS (LIBERALS, PROGRESSIVES, SOCIALISTS, DEMOCRATS, RINOS) STOLE THE 2020 ELECTION.
“WISCONSIN JUDGE RULES BALLOT DROP BOXES USED IN 2020 ELECTION WERE ILLEGAL”
A judge in the state of Wisconsin ruled on Thursday that the use of ballot boxes in the 2020 election was, in fact, illegal. Joe Biden was declared the winner over Donald Trump in the state by 20,682 votes.
Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Michael Bohren issued the decision in a lawsuit that had been filed on behalf of two voters by the Wisconsin Institute of Law & Liberty (WILL). WILL argued that the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) had unilaterally issued guidance to election clerks, authorizing the use of ballot collection boxes, in contradiction of state law.
“The guidance from the Wisconsin Elections Commission on absentee ballot drop boxes was unlawful. There are just two legal methods to cast an absentee ballot in Wisconsin: through the mail or in-person at a clerk’s office. And voters must return their own ballots,” commented WILL Deputy Counsel Luke Berg. “We are pleased the court made this clear, providing Wisconsin voters with certainty for forthcoming elections.”
– By Athena Thorne Jan 16, 2022 12:24 PM ET
P.S. “Tuesday” is the law in the Constitution – Presidential Elections must begin and end within the 24 hours of Tuesday – Voting in person has been understood since the inception of democracy in Greece.
So many Republicans making statements today about how MLK Jr was a great man and they honor his memory, while they spit on his commitment to voting rights.
They’re liars and hypocrites.
while they spit on his commitment to voting rights.
What evidence do you have to support this statement?
Rage is strong in this one.
Shout a sin and you get your enema.
It’s all in her name.
George says:
“These fools of Woke should be mocked, made fun of, cast aside as ignorant, and shunned as infected with a pathogen of deceit.”
I wholeheartedly agree with your advice with one obvious exception: I would substitute “fools of Trumpism” for “fools of Woke.” Otherwise, we are in complete agreement!
JeffSiberman never discusses the meat of a subject. He just jumps to Trumpism or Foxism or Turleyism or whataboutism. He really has little concern for the Biden hypocrisy concerning the filibuster. Silberman is just like Joe. He’ll like it today if it serves his purposes and hate it tomorrow if it doesn’t. Hell has no fury like a Democrat shunned.
Biden has changed his mind for good reason: it used to be that Senators rarely used the filibuster, and now it’s used all the time and prevents the Senate from functioning. The Executive and Judicial branches are getting stronger and stronger as the Legislative branch shrivels. This is not good for the country.
If you are never willing to change your mind, no matter what evidence you are faced with, then you have a closed mind.
TiT,
I have no opinion on the filibuster. I recognize the hypocrisy on both sides. I have no control over the outcome of that debate. I do not voice an opinion on a matter until I have researched both sides. Too many people tend to simply repeat what they are told (I make an exception for experts on a matter).
I take it that you don’t care that Turley is not defending OAN for being dumped by DirectTV despite his condemning those who have called upon cable and satellite companies to stop carrying Fox? You don’t want to give me the satisfaction of your agreeing with my criticism of Turley not even once?
The near Left, center left, and the far left are cut from the same cloth, belonging to a sect seeking total adherence to their new Religion of “Woke”. Their diatribe is to cast aspersions upon non-believes, not allowing any diversion even from cast members in their play of Horror. No independent thought or reasoning accepted.
These fools of Woke should be mocked, made fun of, cast aside as ignorant, and shunned as infected with a pathogen of deceit.
A few quick quotes from Garrett Hardin’s ‘The Tragedy of the Commons’: “Pathogenic Effects of Conscience The long-term disadvantage of an appeal to conscience should be enough to condemn it; but has serious short term disadvantages as well. If we ask a man who is exploiting a commons to desist “in the name of conscience,” what are we saying to him? What does he hear?-not only at the moment but also in the wee small hours of the night when, half asleep, he remembers not merely the words we used but also the nonverbal communication cues we gave him unawares? Sooner or later, consciously or subconsciously, he senses that he has received two communications, and that they are contradictory: (i) (intended communication) “If you don’t do as we ask, we will openly condemn you for not acting like a responsible citizen”; (ii) (the unintended communication) “If you do behave as we ask, we will secretly condemn you for a simpleton who can be shamed into standing aside while the rest of us exploit the commons.”
“The individual benefits as an individual from his ability to deny the truth even though society as a whole, of which he is a part, suffers.”
Another from Robert Louis Stevenson: “The truth that is suppressed by friends is the readiest weapon of the enemy.”
Mandate! Segregate! Subjugate!
This Washington DC street art is a masterpiece:
https://cdn.substack.com/image/fetch/w_600,c_limit,f_auto,q_auto:good,fl_progressive:steep/https%3A%2F%2Fpbs.substack.com%2Fmedia%2FFJKbNmkXMAkek_l.jpg
Rage? Case in point. Turley once called Ted Nugent a “true lunatic” for saying:
“What sort of racist prejudiced POS could possibly not know that Jews for guncontrol are nazis in disguise?”
“Know these punks. They hate freedom, they hate good over evil, they would deny us the basic human right to self defense & to KEEP & BEAR ARMS while many of them have tax paid hired ARMED security! Know them well. Tell every you know how evil they are. Let us raise maximum hell to shut them down!”
https://jonathanturley.org/2016/02/10/ted-nugent-unleashes-rabidly-anti-semitic-rant-over-gun-control/
Not surprisingly, Nugent is a fervent supporter of Trump:
“Donald Trump was sent here by God.”
https://www.nme.com/news/music/ted-nugent-says-donald-trump-was-sent-here-by-god-2687501
A belief, no doubt, shared by most Trumpists here, correct me if I am wrong.
On August 5, 2021, Tucker Carlson provided this hate-monger a public platform WITHOUT confronting Nugent on his rabid anti-Semitism. (search YouTube). Because he has contracted himself to Fox, Turley likewise said nothing about Carlson legitimizing this raging Jew-hater and, worse, Turley routinely appears with Carlson to legitimize him.
Turley will call out Trump’s rage filled rants, but will he ever criticize his Fox colleagues for fostering this rage?
Find me one example where Turley has done so. Just one.
“Donald Trump was sent here by God.”
A belief, no doubt, shared by most Trumpists here, correct me if I am wrong.
Nothing happens in God world by mistake.
Nugent is one, Iowan2 is two. Anyone else want to publicly reveal their belief that Donald Trump is on a mission from God?
eb, I strongly agree with your comment, though I hope that they haven’t quite won yet and that there’s still time to save the country.
And since your comments seem to be regularly removed for no good reason that I can tell, I’ve archived a copy of the page with your comment: https://web.archive.org/web/20220117161623/https://jonathanturley.org/2022/01/17/themyth-of-bipartisanship-kyrsten-sinema-becomes-the-latest-victim-of-rage-politics/
Perhaps at some point I’ll write a column about Turley’s hypocrisy in having perfectly civil comments deleted while he complains about Twitter deleting comments. Both choices are legal, of course, but if he’s going to complain about Twitter deleting disinformation, the least he can do is allow civil comments that disagree with him.
Turley feeds the rage he complains about via his cherrypicking of what to comment on and how he reports on it, then he complains about “the age of rage” as if he’s not part of the problem. It’s especially shameful because he’s a law professor who has an ethical obligation to teach his students how to consider all of the relevant information.
A bigger problem, I think, is that a lot of people get their news via newsfeed alorithms that push links based on the person’s prior choices, leading people to become insulated from views that are different from their own and leading people’s views to more extreme as they’re fed more extreme links. Somehow society needs to deal with the harm these algorithms are doing.
You might want to make a few copies…
Anyone who wants to archive a copy is free to do so. Lots of webpages have multiple copies archived, showing how they’ve changed over time. If you don’t know how to archive a copy of a page, it’s very easy. Just go to https://archive.org/web/ and enter the URL where it says “save page now.”
Do they ever disappear?
I’m familiar with the site and yes, there are things that have disappeared over the years.
Thanks, Jeff! Totally agreed across the board. Pretty much a direct correlation between the advent of the internet and the world writ large taking gradual steps toward authoitarianism.
You’re welcome. But I’m not Jeff, just another friendly liberal on the site.
Anyone who tells the truth is now the “Enemy of the People.” Human nature doesn’t change. Ibsen wrote about universal conditions of the human nature–and all of our advancements haven’t changed that one iota.
What to do, what to do.
“What to do, what to do.”
Be like Dr. Stockmann.
Ha. As I pointed out on twitter, Jon, it’s really extra special that you work for a family media empire with a principal strategy of foisting rage on every issue it can yet have to point at some infighting in the party other than the one you work for to highlight ‘the age of rage’.
Let’s quickly dispel Sinema and Manchin and every member of the R’s from being principled in any way in their opposition to voting and vote counting rights. Part of the devious genius of Mitch McConnell is in how he’s re ordered government. The only issues and agenda the R’s will push through the Senate are tax cuts for the wealthy and judicial domination…, two issues they’ve managed to disentangle from the confines of the filibuster. For their more unpopular culture war issues they work through the SCOTUS they’ve hired through the Federalist society. In a rather evil way, it’s a genius set up they’ve managed to create.
Opposition to voting legislation is based on the red herring that the filibuster needs to be preserved for the ‘healing’ of the country. Full stop. Sorry, but putting your name on a bill and then refusing to support the means by which it would come to the floor is the height of disingenuity..
And let’s talk about the filibuster writ large…, what it does is preserve minority control of government. A smaller group of representatives can control a larger group of representatives. Where the filibuster has sway is in its ability to force a super majority to get anything done. Know who absolutely loves that? Dark corporate money. The ability to control Congress with a minority level of power is a condition they need in order to protect them from government’s ability to regulate them. That’s what everyone talking about preserving the sacrosanct filibuster is talking about in reality. Let’s cut the nonsense and regard it as such. Take credit for the evil genius you support and work toward, Jon. It’s quite the accomplishment….
In fact, I give you all the credit for what you’ve been able to do in your career, which I think is a fine bit of tradecraft, honestly. You managed to brand yourself as not actually working for the R power structure while, concurrently, being a total spokesman and mouthpiece for the R power structure. Rather genius on many levels…, but as I’ve said to you before: your sell by date expired by signing on and working for a media empire that is a clear and present danger to the U.S.
But your work was effective. You guys are the ones who beat the pants off the D’s when they were still trying to play ‘politics’. You guys took it to the level of war…, which is exactly what the D’s have to do in return. Only 30 yrs. too late. They have to place sleeper agents at State legislature levels just to prevent the country from becoming full on authoritarian in the next couple of elections. As for me, I think it just may be too late to pull it off, actually…, which means you guys won, Jon. I’ll continue to actively point out your hypocrisy (because it’s glaring)…, but you won.
eb
80% want voter ID. Explain how removing the filibuster to buck a supermajority is the right thing.
The idea that “voting rights” is focused on voter ID is a R lie. The issue is far bigger then that and the Ds have already said that ID is an issue they are willing to compromise on.
How does one have a secret ballot with voter ID secured, when the vote is not in person? I am sure there are ways, but if the Democrats agree to voter ID, then any proposals they make needs to assure a secret ballot consistent with voter ID. To date that is not what Democrats have been suggesting or trying to legislate.
+100
Tom would know that if he went to the text of the bill and read it. Also Republicans could introduce amendments instead of filibustering. They don’t even want to debate the bill or work to improve it. They only want to completely block it.
So? Use social security numbers for voter ID. While actively seeking to block residents of neighborhoods you don’t want voting is threatening for sure, an even bigger issue is the stacking of state legislatures in a way that will control how votes are counted.
Re supermajority…, minority rule isn’t democratic in nature. So removing a slavery era means of protecting states with greater slave populations from having an outsized influence in national politics is in no way a bad thing.
I doubt that it’s legal to use someone’s SSN for voter ID. Also, citizens are not required to have a SSN, though most who are old enough to vote have one.
And what percentage want term limits on congress.
Back to someone earlier who claimed “Repubs use the filibuster to block legislation that the majority of Americans support.” WTF are the numbers on voter ID? 80% Yes, 80% agree on voter ID. You couldn’t get an 80% consensus on the moon not being made of cheese these days. So the Dems want to end the filibuster to buck the will of 80% of the people.
And so our president, who promised to unite the country, called 80% of Americans racists, in the ilk of Bull Connor and George Wallace. But according to Jen the Spin Psaki, he was talking about ideas, not people. As if ideas have ears.
“So, senators voicing the same position recently held by Democrats such as Biden, Obama and Schumer are now ‘segregationists’?”
Today? Yes.
Tomorrow? Who knows.
I was taught in the Army that if everyone is thinking the same….then someone is not thinking.
Group think has never been “thinking”…..it is brain washing.
The Filibuster protects the Minority and affords it a say in debate over issues….NO MATTER WHICH PARTY IT IS.
The Democrats except for two very brave Senators who have taken a stand when it is very unpopular with their fellow Democrats and the President….media…and other Leftist hacks…..think the only time to invoke and use the Filibuster is when THEY are the Minority and when not….simple Mob rule suits them.
That is not subject to dispute….it is patently clear based upon their words AND ACTIONS.
That is why they shall reap the whirlwind in the upcoming election….the American People can read them like it is yesterday’s newspaper.
Even Rasmussen has Biden at a whopping 33% approval rating….despite having garnered Eighty-One Million Votes just a a bit over a year ago.
Recall….this is not about two Men…Biden and Trump….it is about far more….agendas, policies, and their vision for what is best for the American People.
When the Democrats made all sorts of. promises to win the vote…..then have not just failed to produce but have caused massive damage to the the Country……that is going to backfire big time.
Grandma used to tell me…..”Meaning to….don’t pick no Cotton young’un!”.
Wow. Thanks.
Lol.
That doesn’t give credit to what Mitch McConnell has been able to accomplish. He’s managed to disentangle the only agenda he’ll push through the Senate from the filibuster: tax cuts for the wealthy and judicial domination. Culture war issues he’s managed to put upon the SCOTUS he’s hired through the Federalist Society. In other words, McConnell is not subject to the filibuster for the things he wants done. And D’s are. They failed to realize they were in a literal war thirty years ago and continued to try to play politics as if they were bargaining with another party in good faith. Huge mistake. Only thing they can fight back with now is the actual voting demographics of the country which are highly in their favor…, but not if voting and vote counting is controlled by the R’s.
One has to wonder how much of that rage is genuine and how much is demagogic political theater — I mean, they all seem to respond on cue, like a Greek chorus. It seems like the more the Democrats drop in the ratings (including Biden, Harris and the liberal media) the more hyperbolic they become, like a 2-year-old who keeps shouting louder the more you ignore him.
A recent article in the NYTimes may hint at how the Democrats will respond to the coming Red Wave: with violence, but they’ll be sure to present it as a defensive violence against Republicans who “rigged” 2022 and 2024. See, it’s OK for Democrats to deny election validity and respond with violence in the name of democracy, just as it’s OK for them to burn minority businesses in the name of racial justice. We are not dealing with rational people, but I suspect the unhinged ones at the top are in the minority (given their low ratings) and that not all liberals are as disconnected from reality. There is hope if we ignore the demagogues.
Pavlov’s dog began to salivate when it heard the whistle because it had been conditioned to expect a treat immediately after it heard the whistle. Democrats, and their aligned media and academicians, have conditioned their voters to salivate when they hear Republicans described as racists, fascists, and all the rest.
The “reward” isn’t a doggie treat. It’s the psychological belief that they are morally superior. That’s what makes them salivate like Pavlov’s dog. Watch Bill Maher some time. He’ll say something to demean Republicans, and the entire audience goes manic with clapping.
Once their minds have been poisoned and they’ve been trained to respond when their opponents are described in the most vile and hateful terms, how do you untrain them? How do you untrain a dog so it no longer salivates when it hears the whistle?