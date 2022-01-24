Baldwin’s Trump Defense: How A Defamation Lawsuit May Be Baldwin’s Greatest Parody

Below is my column in the Hill on the defamation lawsuit facing actor Alec Baldwin. Where Baldwin famously adopted the persona of Trump for Saturday Night Live, he will now likely adopt his actual legal defense to fend off the family of a Marine killed in Afghanistan. If you found it hard to tell the difference between the two personalities, it is going to get a lot worse in McCollum v. Baldwin.
Alec Baldwin has never been known for restraint — just ask his lawyers. After the lethal shooting on the set of the movie “Rust,” Baldwin, 63, explained to reporters that his counsel strongly instructed him not to comment on the case, but then launched into a detailed discussion of it. Baldwin is known for his outbursts involving everyone from photographers to drivers to family members.
The latest Baldwin litigation involves the family of a U.S. Marine killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan. It combines Baldwin’s reputation for liberal politics and his impulsive temperament — and a demand for $25 million.
Here is the ultimate irony: In defense of this lawsuit, Baldwin is likely to make an argument strikingly similar to — wait for it — Donald Trump’s. Although Baldwin won an Emmy for playing Trump, his toughest performance may be yet to come in defending his own inflammatory rhetoric.
All of this began over a modest but kind gesture to the family of a slain soldier.
Baldwin gave $5,000 to Jiennah Crayton, the widow of Marine Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, to help her with their newborn daughter. McCollum was killed in the Aug. 26 suicide attack in Kabul at a processing point for refugees during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Baldwin made the contribution through McCollum’s sister, Roice, and called the check a “tribute to a fallen soldier.”
That should have been the end of a nice story.
However, Roice later shared a photo on Instagram of herself at the Washington Monument, participating in the Jan. 6 protest over the 2020 presidential election. The photo did not show her rioting on Capitol Hill, and she insists she did not join in any wrongdoing. She says she merely exercised her right to protest the election, and that did not make her an Oath Keeper.
Indeed, a complaint she filed against Baldwin states: “During the rioting, she was stuck in place outside the Capitol Building next to multiple police officers for hours after the rioting began due to the fact that so many people were around her and the area had been locked down. … Later, a neighbor who was unhappy that Roice attended the demonstration turned her into the authorities.”
Roice was interviewed by the FBI and reportedly cleared of wrongdoing.
Baldwin, in signature style, was enraged; he seemed to believe that sending a modest contribution to the wife of a dead Marine gave him some say over the sister’s political speech. He wrote: “When I sent the $ for your late brother, out of real respect for his service to this country, I didn’t know you were a January 6th rioter.”
Roice responded correctly that “protesting is perfectly legal in the country and I’ve already had my sit down with the FBI. Thanks, have a nice day!”
Baldwin, however, took the issue public and seemed to taunt Roice that he would make her infamous: “I don’t think so. Your activities resulted in the unlawful destruction of government property, the death of a law enforcement officer, an assault on the certification of the presidential election. I reposted your photo. Good luck.”
Baldwin then reposted the photo and labeled Roice an “insurrectionist” with his 2.4 million Instagram followers.
Baldwin must have known what could happen next. He maintains a feverish political following on the left, due to his portrayal of Trump and his regular statements on politics. The posting unleashed some of his followers, who hounded the family and denounced them in the same fashion. That included, according to the complaint, statements like “Get raped and die … . Your brother got what he deserved.”
The complaint declares that “Baldwin’s comments were false, outrageous, defamatory, irresponsible, vindictive and caused – and continue to cause — plaintiffs severe emotional distress. Instead of being able to focus on grieving LCPL McCollum’s death and raising his newborn daughter, plaintiffs and their family are now fearful for their lives.”
The defamation case will raise interesting questions. First will be the family’s status. As discussed yesterday in a different case, public figures or “limited public figures” face a higher standard of proof in defamation cases. It could be claimed that Roice became a limited public figure subject to the higher standard of proof in New York Times v. Sullivan. That standard, written for public officials, was later extended to public figures. The Supreme Court has held that “public figure” status applies when someone “thrust[s] himself into the vortex of [the] public issue [and] engage[s] the public’s attention in an attempt to influence its outcome.” A “limited-purpose public figure” status applies if someone voluntarily “draw[s] attention to himself” or allows himself to become part of a controversy “as a fulcrum to create public discussion.” Wolston v. Reader’s Digest Association, 443 U.S. 157, 168 (1979).
At some point in this public squabble, Roice became a public figure. Indeed, in her public comments on her fallen brother, she might have crossed the line before Baldwin came into her life. As a public figure or limited public figure, she would need to satisfy the actual malice standard. That is itself ironic in that Baldwin, the ultimate celebrity, will be able to hit Roice (who just a few years ago was simply a lifeguard in Wyoming) with the higher burden meant for figures like himself. Roice and her family will have to show “actual malice” — knowledge of the falsity of a statement or reckless disregard for whether it was true or false.
There does not seem to be any question that Roice was not a rioter. However, Baldwin is likely to argue that referring to Trump supporters as “insurrectionists” is an opinion rather than a literal reference to a criminal act. While I was critical of Trump’s speech when he was still giving it and condemned the attack at the Capitol, I have always maintained that this was a protest that turned into a riot. I still believe that, despite recent sedition conspiracy charges against a small number of the thousands protesting that day.
Baldwin can always argue “truth” as the classic defense to defamation. However, it is not literally true that Roice was a rioter or an insurrectionist in terms of her actions. So Baldwin may have to do his best Trump imitation to date — before an audience of one: a judge. Baldwin likely will have to argue that he is not responsible for his followers’ actions and that he was merely expressing his own political views. Moreover, he will argue that his use of inflammatory rhetoric is constitutionally protected. The reference to Roice being a “rioter” and an “insurrectionist,” he may argue, referred to her support for a movement that sought to overturn the election and led, ultimately, to a riot.
He may be successful. His public attacks on the family may make him a horrible person — but the hyperbolic reference to “rioters” and “insurrectionists” is common today in both political and media statements. Those labels are used widely to refer to Trump supporters, painting them as sharing responsibility for the Capitol riot.
Baldwin is particularly known for reckless rhetoric, such as saying that Trump should be buried in a Nazi cemetery with a swastika on his grave. For his part, Trump seems to relish Baldwin’s role in the fatal shooting of his director of photography, Halyna Hutchins. For some time, the two have seemed to be morphing in their unpredictable, often insulting tirades; now, they could adopt a shared defense.
The Washington Post once ran a column about the difficulty of knowing if controversial lines were uttered by Trump or by Baldwin portraying Trump. One of Baldwin’s last lines as Trump on SNL may now prove eerily prophetic: “This isn’t goodbye, America. I’m just going to say, ‘See you in court.'”
24 thoughts on “Baldwin’s Trump Defense: How A Defamation Lawsuit May Be Baldwin’s Greatest Parody”
If I were on the jury, my view would be that when Baldwin told her he was re-posting her photo, and did so, he knew that he would cause her to be harassed, meeting the “actual malice” standard.
While I was critical of Trump’s speech when he was still giving it and condemned the attack at the Capitol, I have always maintained that this was a protest that turned into a riot.
It seems out of place for a free speech absolutist to be critical of the exercise of free speech. JT has thrown this disclaimer into many of his posts and I never bothered to see what he has said to support his claim of criticism. I followed the link he included here and didn’t see the criticism. I searched in the archive and found this below dated January 30th, 2021. He seems to defend his speech, not criticize it. This does not mean he hasn’t been critical of it. After all, opinions “evolve” over time.
The Senate will focus on words from Trump’s Jan. 6 speech that could be viewed as criminal incitement or as political exhortation. The House will ask the Senate to convict on how Trump’s words were interpreted, even if those did not actually call for violence. House impeachment managers plan to replay video of Trump urging his supporters to “fight like hell, and if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.” He also told them: “We will not be intimidated into accepting the hoaxes and the lies that we’ve been forced to believe over the past several weeks.” The problem? Those words could be equally consistent with calling for a protest, not violence, as many groups routinely do at state and federal capitals.
While the House frames these words in the most menacing light, it barely mentions other words that reinforced a nonviolent meaning. For example, Trump told his supporters that “everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.” He said the reason for the march was that “we are going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women.” As for those opposing any electoral vote challenge, Trump said “we’re probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them. Because you’ll never take back our country with weakness.”
Cheering on your congressional allies is an act of free speech, not insurrection. Yet, the House impeached Trump for inciting an actual insurrection or rebellion. Its impeachment article does not charge him with recklessly causing a riot or threatening Congress; it alleges an effort to overthrow our government. That is the deepest possible hole to dig in the House and to fill in the Senate.
https://jonathanturley.org/2021/02/11/reckless-rhetoric-is-a-reckless-standard-for-an-impeachment-trial/
https://jonathanturley.org/2021/01/08/washington-post-columnist-calls-for-expulsion-of-members-who-challenged-electoral-votes/
“During Trump’s speech, I was tweeting out objections to his statements and defending those he was attacking. I have denounced the speech as reckless and wrong.”
Doesn’t Baldwin sound like a typical angry leftist?
“Get raped and die”
Or on our own blog, in response to “Remember Ashli Babbitt -January 6, 2021,” the commenter wrote:
“She earned that bullet.
Here’s a re-broadcast of the first presidential debate with Fox moderator Chris Wallace
Baldwin make patently false accusations.
He knew at the time he made them he DID NOT KNOW THE TRUTH OF HER CONDUCT on January 6th.
I would like to be the Paintiff’s Counsel and ask who thrust themselves into the Public Arena…..the Defendant or the Plaintiff.
If I make disparaging comments about someone without knowing the fact situation and they respond to my attack defending themselves…..who is it that kicked that Snowball rolling off the Roof Top?
Proving Baldwin did not know the truth about the Plaintiff would be easy……get him on the Stand….and ask the questions….one by one….and kill him by a thousand cuts as you go down the list of questions.
Baldwin is an Ass….and arrogant Ass….he IS a Public Figure…..let him prove he is not….I shall wait.
We have. his words and actions to judge him on…..he did not when he did what he did in attacking the nice Lady.
The issue is what Baldwin did…..not what she did.
Peacefully protesting is not a crime…..it is a Right.
Slander and Libel are crimes….no matter how Public a figure one is……and in this Case….it would be very easy to see who is wrong.
Misconduct by Whacko’s like Baldwin, and the Media Outlets and Talking Heads that engage in the politics of destruction of others good name and reputation deserve to be sanctioned for their actions.
Alec ought to shut the uk up. Loo
What Alec Baldwin did was very intentional defamation against Roice and her family and I hope the court nails that dirt bag Baldwin for intentional defamation and awards the family at least 25 million dollars. If I were the judge think I’d use Baldwin as a poster child and send a really clear message to the these celebrity political activists that intentionally abuse their popularity to wreck the lives of others and double that figure to 50 Million dollars payable immediately, in cash, in one lump sum!
It is a stretch to argue that what Baldwin said was opinion. He wrote that her actions “resulted in” various things, including the death of a police officer, presumably Brian Sicknick. That is a causal statement that is either true or false.
She was one of many people protesting peacefully what they saw as a dubious election result. She did not enter the Capitol, engaged in no acts of violence and appears not to have incited unlawful conduct.
It is hard to see how her conduct “resulted in” the consequences Baldwin alleges.
Even if you accept that somehow some of her conduct “resulted in” some of these consequences, it is simply impossible that they could have resulted in Sicknick’s death, since that was found to have been due to natural causes unrelated to what happened on January 6. And by the time of Baldwin’s communication, that was widely known.
So, it seems to me Baldwin was asserting fact not expressing opinion, that certainly as to Sicknick the asserted facts were untrue, and that at a minimum Baldwin asserted this in reckless disregard of the truth as it was then widely known.
You’d. be surprised at what judges accept as opinion. When Karen McDougal sued Tucker Carlson for defamation — for false statements that he literally claimed were “facts,” his lawyers successfully argued that none of his viewers would treat his claims as facts.
I haven’t read that decision but I’ve seen descriptions of it similar to yours. Since Tucker himself asserted the statements to be facts it is hard to see how a judge could hold they are nonetheless opinions, if that is what he held.
I’ve now taken a look at that decision. On the “fact” question, it relies on a tradition embodied in many other decisions that the terms “extortion” and “blackmail” are often found to be used as rhetorical devices not factual assertions. That’s what the judge determined here. Seems quite different from the question whether Baldwin’s “resulted in” statement is one of fact or opinion. The judge went on to find that the plaintiff failed to plead actual malice, which was required.
Daniel, I like your analysis and follow-up analysis. I don’t think the complete statements between Roice and Baldwin have been released, so it isn’t easy to know what to say without seeing them in original form and context. The Tucker suit should not have occurred. A reasonable apology for any errors should satisfy a plaintiff. Did Baldwin threaten her with the release of whatever and that she would get what was coming?
You can read the opinion and other case documents here: https://www.courtlistener.com/docket/16552274/mcdougal-v-fox-news-network-llc/
Carlson said “Remember the facts of the story. These are undisputed,” Fox argued that no one takes his show as factual, and the judge ruled that they were only “rhetorical hyperbole and opinion commentary.”
It doesn’t really matter what Fox argued. What matters is what the judge decided. Here, she concluded that courts often treat the terms “blackmail” and “extortion” as rhetorical rather than factual as to the crimes defined in law and so held the same in this case. That holding may have been wrong, but she based it on other decisions about those words, not on what Fox said its viewers would think. I’m not defending her decision but instead noting that it is quite specific as to those particular words and so different from the question here.
It is not uncommon for Aschlõcher like Carlson and others of his at Fox to state as fact that for which there is no evidence but is just rabble-rousing biased opinions.
Millions of Afghans are on the verge of starvation due to Biden’s sanctions. But Dems are now so wrapped up in totalitarian self-righteousness they’re not even pretending to be humanitarians any more.
“Millions of Afghans are on the verge of starvation due to” their Islamic dictatorship.
Incidentally, The U.S. sent Afghanistan some $500 million in “humanitarian aid” in 2021. Any aid to a dictatorship is morally bankrupt. It’s abetting your own destroyers.
It looks like US approved $308M in humanitarian aid a couple of weeks ago. Apparently they decided perpetrating a Holocaust of the Afghans would be a bad idea.
Good luck to her in her defamation suit. I sense some actual malice in his statements.
Wow. Baldwin, a gun control advocate shoots and kills someone accidentally. And now this! I’m studying the book of Esther right now and he really seems a Haman-like character.
Baldwin is an ugly person, yet the Lefties love him because he opposes Trump.
Aside, Baldwin deserves Hillaria (sp?).
I’m a lefty. I don’t love Baldwin. I have never loved Baldwin. He seems like a jack@ss.
Hundreds of millions of people globally oppose Trump. Some are good people, and others aren’t. Just like some Trump supporters are good people (though in my opinion misguided), and others aren’t.
Hundreds of millions of people globally oppose Trump. Some are good people, and others aren’t.
Hundreds of millions of people believe the lies presented everyday in the media.