Poll: Only 36 Percent Support Biden’s Pledge To Exclude Supreme Court Candidates on the Basis of Race and Gender

We previously discussed the ABC poll showing that 76 percent of Americans opposed President Joe Biden’s pledge only to consider black women for the seat being vacated by Justice Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court. The pledge was unnecessary as it was unprecedented as a categorical exclusion of any candidates on the basis of their race and gender. While many in the media and academia have attacked those raising concerns over such a threshold exclusion, the public continues to oppose the pledge according to a new poll. Only 36 percent stated that they thought that the pledge was “a good idea.” The poll found that 55 percent believe that nominating a Black woman is either “not very” important (19 percent) or “not at all” (36 percent) important to them. Only 23 percent said it was very important as a criteria.The poll reflected that most citizens are uncomfortable with such threshold exclusions as opposed to diversity as an element to be balanced. One of the more interesting questions in the poll was whether “the best possible candidate should be chosen regardless of race, gender or sexuality” or whether “the best possible Supreme Court should include qualified justices with a variety of backgrounds and experiences.” Almost half (49 percent) of those polled did not want race, gender or other criteria to be weighed in the selection. Some 41 percent supported the inclusion of such issues as an element in the selection of a nominee. That is just 5 percent more than the core 36 percent who thought it was a good idea to exclude candidates on the basis of race or gender.
As I wrote previously, past presidents have publicly sought to diversify the Court and stated that they wanted to select a woman or an African American. However, despite statements in the media to the contrary, all of these presidents considered a diverse list of candidates and their “short lists” included people of different races and genders.
118 thoughts on “Poll: Only 36 Percent Support Biden’s Pledge To Exclude Supreme Court Candidates on the Basis of Race and Gender”
Definition: A republic is similar to a representative democracy except it has a written constitution of basic rights that protect the minority from being completely unrepresented or abused by the majority
https://www.diffen.com/difference/Democracy_vs_Republic
Just another example of Turley throwing chum to the Trump base.
20 million black women, and 250 million Americans exist in the United States.
It is a physical axiom that the most qualified candidate exists in the largest pool of Americans.
An inferior candidate exists in the smaller pool of African women.
Joke Biden will willfully and deliberately pick an absolutely inferior candidate when he chooses from a pool of black women.
Joke Biden, in conjunction with his mentor, Brack Obmama, is bound and determined to destroy and “fundamentally transform the United States of Americans” into a third world —-hole.
The wholly antithetical, anti-American and unconstitutional political disease, communist-affirmative-action-cum-“fundamental-transformation,” has spread too far and must be terminated with extreme prejudice.
A store owner posts the following sign on his front door:
To be a customer, you must:
1. Be able to pay
2. Wear a shirt
3. Wear shoes
4. Be polite
5. Be white
6. Be male
Then with a straight face, he tells you: “I’m not a sexist or racist. Didn’t you see the other 4 criteria?”
The only way you let him get away with that is if you’re dishonest, and he’s a democrat.
Speaking of the Intent of the Store Owners…
___________________________________
Naturalization Act of 1790, 1795, 1798 and 1802 (four iterations)
United States Congress, “An act to establish an uniform Rule of Naturalization,” March 26, 1790
Be it enacted by the Senate and House of Representatives of the United States of America, in Congress assembled, That any Alien being a free white person, who shall have resided within the limits and under the jurisdiction of the United States for the term of two years, may be admitted to become a citizen thereof…
_____________________________________________________________________________________
1788 Election
Vote Criteria: Male, European, Age 21, Net Worth 50 llbs. Sterling/50 Acres
Turnout: 11.6%
And what if the President only considers conservative white Christians, like Trump did?
What do you think of:
To be a customer, you must:
1. Be able to pay
2. Wear a shirt
3. Wear shoes
4. Be polite
5. Be white
6. Be Christian
7. Be conservative
At this point, do you decide that a President appointing a Justice is unlike a store owner posting a sign about customers, or do you conclude that all Presidents are bigots because they all use considerations that wouldn’t be legal for a store owner?
“What do you think of:”
The same thing I think of all deflections — Nothing.
Try to stay focused. Using race and sex as criteria (as Biden is doing) is racist and sexist.
“[A] President appointing a Justice is unlike a store owner posting a sign about customers . . .”
Really? So selecting a person on the basis of race and sex is *unlike* selecting a person on the basis of race and sex?!
Your use of phony distinctions is an attempt to rationalize your desires.
You and I have different opinions about whether it’s a deflection.
“Really?”
Yes, really: a President appointing a Justice is unlike a store owner posting a sign about customers. It is stupid (my opinion) to draw an analogy to a store owner, as they aren’t analogous situations.
OT
AGENT PROVOCATEUR?
_____________________
“ANOTHER JAN 6, INFILTRATOR?”
Megan Paradise, the Ray Epps Female Clone, Caught on Megaphone Directing Trump Supporters to US Capitol, Broke into Lawmaker’s Office, Filmed the Room, Has Not Been Arrested
– Joe Hoft
Video censored by Google – presented by DuckDuckGo
Telling the truth is politically incorrect (read: illegal).
OT
FREEDOM OF SPEECH IS ABSOLUTE
The corrupt judicial branch notwithstanding.
__________________________________
“…I thought that he was going to be thrown in jail.”
NBA Star Enes Kanter Freedom
Q: Mr. Freedom, you have a unique last name. What does it mean to you, since it’s your name of choice and not from your parents?
A: I remember my first time coming to America in 2009, I came here to play basketball and go to school at the same time. I remember we were in the locker room and one of my teammates criticized the president of America. And I was very scared for him because I thought that he was going to be thrown in jail.
I even asked him … ‘Hey, you know … aren’t you scared?’ He turned around and laughed and said, ‘This is not Turkey.’ And he tried to explain to me a little bit about what freedom of speech means. I was still very shocked and amazed at the same time, and I researched, and I found out that not every country in the world is like Turkey.
And that’s why I wanted to make that word part of me and carry it everywhere I go. I also want all the young kids out there, NBA fans, sports fans out there, to just research about what freedom means and (that’s) why I chose that last name.
– VOA News
Nice to know that you want perjury to be legal.
Thank you, General Secretary Xi Jinping.
Does this mean that white women will need to go around in black face if they want a shot at the job?
Let’s axe the aufulthority, Justan Trudope!
OT
Special Counsel John “Will-He-Dudley-Do-Right” Durham, Where Are You?
___________________________________________________________
DURHAM FINDS HILLARY INFILTRATED TRUMP SERVERS IN WHITE HOUSE AND TRUMP TOWER
Trump accuses Hillary Clinton campaign of TREASON after Special Counsel John Durham said they paid tech firm to hack into his White House and Trump Tower servers to find Russia links
Hillary Clinton’s lawyers worked to ‘infiltrate’ Trump Tower, White House servers
Claim was made in John Durham’s investigation which brought charges against an FBI attorney and a former Hilary Clinton campaign worker
Donald Trump reacted furiously on Saturday, saying those involved were guilty of treason
He also added that such behavior would previously have resulted in execution
Durham was appointed by then-Attorney General William Barr to lead a review into the Russia investigation
Trump’s most fervent supporters believe officials in the Obama administration looked to sabotage Trump’s candidacy in 2016 and later his presidency
He said Durham’s investigation would reveal the truth, but lamented that the findings did not come before his 2020 presidential election loss
Durham’s investigation brought charges against an FBI attorney and a former Hilary Clinton campaign worker
It also led to the arrest of a Russian-born spy charged with lying to FBI agents
Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation yielded no evidence of criminal conspiracy or coordination between the Trump campaign and Russian officials
After Mueller’s investigation, Barr appointed Durham to investigate origins of the FBI’s original Russia probe, which began in July 2016
So? The public is dumb (but less so then the bulk of the MAGA commentators on this blog).
First, Trump was always going to pick a white Christian for his SCOTUS appointments, and no R had any issue with that.
Second, it is more likely that Biden already know who he was going to nominate (or had a short list) and know that they were all black women, so he was not limiting himself, but giving us a hint on who it could be.
Black people need more representation in the KKK. There are too many white people as it is.
To all you bigots out in America:
It’s time we have a female on the court who is a minority.
You know what’s really getting sad here? Americans are letting “polls” dictate their political ideology and preferences. This is getting crazy. Who conducts these polls, NBC? ABC? CNN? Washington Post? What does that tell us? Several studies have concluded that “polls” may influence the moms and pops of America, notwithstanding “loaded questions,” “herd polling,” selective demographic/geographic participants, and narrowed choices in response alternatives.
Jonathan: In 1991 67% of Americans said that if the Anita Hill’s claims of sexual harassment were true Clarence Thomas should be denied appointment to the SC. Same with Trump’s nomination of Brett Kavanaugh. 69% opposed his nomination based on Christine Blasey Ford’s accusation of sexual assault. 63% support ending lifetime appointments because they think the Court has become too political in recent years. I doubt you would support ending lifetime appointments–despite the polls. Presidents don’t rely on polls to make their selections–nor should they. Trump didn’t nor should Biden. Your argument is a straw man to justify Fox’s position: “Anybody but a Black woman!”
Speaking of Trump this Superbowl Sunday ( my money is on the Bengals) did you see his latest scam? Trump’s penchant for turning his political and legal troubles into fundraising schemes to line his pockets is legend, e.g., Trump University. Bait and switch is the center of his fundraising tactics. Now Trump is using Melania as the front person for a new scam in Florida. On April 9, 2022 Melania will be the “Special Guest” at the “Tulips and Topiaries” high tea “charity” event in Naples, Florida with tickets going for as high as $50K. The event is supposed to raise money through the “Foster the Future” charity to fund computer science scholarships for foster children. There is only one problem. “Foster the Future” is not a registered charity in Florida as required by law. Melania responded to press reports by saying it was “dishonest reporting” and “corrupt media”. Classic Trump when they get their hands caught in the cookie jar. Melania went on to explain that the “Bradley Impact Fund” will select the charities to receive the donations. Bradley is part of a network of organizations still pushing Trump’s big lie about the 2020 election. We all know Trump needs money badly. His properties are not doing well. His $340 million in loans from Deutsche Bank are due in 2024. Trump faces multiple lawsuits in NY and Georgia. We know lawyers don’t come cheap. For those of your big Trump supporters who might be tempted to buy a ticket to Melania’s “high tea” I have a bit of advice: Buyer beware!
Trump has been using his PAC to funnel money into his own pockets via rentals at his properties.
Shane Goldmacher on Twitter: “In 2021, Trump’s PAC spent more money on rent at Trump Tower (~$375k) than he gave away to other candidates he has endorsed (~$350k). Many of those candidates, in turn, spent at Trump properties. Herschel Walker spent $135k at Mar-a-Lago alone.”
https://twitter.com/ShaneGoldmacher/status/1492498297977810945
the Twitter thread includes a link to reporting about it
So is that illegal, immoral, or fattening.
Or just bad when a Republican does it? We should compare that to Obama’s PACs, but we won’t.
You won’t because you can’t show that Obama is primarily using his PACs to funnel money into his own pockets.
I noticed you never mention that there is really anything amiss.
How do you think Obama is paying 100’s of his political hanger ons? Check the payrolls
PACs are slush funds used by all politicians. But guess who writes the laws regulating them. Same with charities, foundations, etal.
as far as funneling into his own pockets, Obama is much like Sharpton. He owns very little, his desires are filled by “donors”.
Not so, as easily checked. The Obamas have a net worth of at least $40 million according to Wikipedia and $70 million from other internet sources.
Barack Obama (D)
Top Contributors, 2008 Cycle
https://www.opensecrets.org/pres08/contrib.php?cycle=2008&cid=N00009638
University of California $1,799,460
Goldman Sachs $1,034,615
Harvard University $900,909
Microsoft Corp $854,717
JPMorgan Chase & Co $847,895
Google Inc $817,855
Citigroup Inc $755,057
US Government $638,335
Time Warner $617,844
Sidley Austin LLP $606,260
Stanford University $603,866
National Amusements Inc $579,098
Columbia University $570,839
Skadden, Arps et al $554,439
WilmerHale Llp $554,373
US Dept of Justice $540,636
IBM Corp $534,470
UBS AG $534,166
General Electric $532,031
Morgan Stanley $528,182
None of which addresses their 2022 net worth and where it came from.
I agree that “PACs are slush funds used by all politicians” to pay for diverse things, but they aren’t used by all or even most politicians to put money into their own pockets as income.
“Obama’s Big Sellout: The President has Packed His Economic Team with Wall Street Insiders”
The president has packed his economic team with Wall Street insiders intent on turning the bailout into an all-out giveaway
MATT TAIBBI
December 13, 2009
Rolling Stone
https://www.commondreams.org/news/2009/12/13/obamas-big-sellout-president-has-packed-his-economic-team-wall-street-insiders
The Vanishing Legacy of Barack Obama
– Matt Taibbi
“Obama was set up to be the greatest of American heroes, but proved to be a common swindler and one of the great political liars of all time — he fooled us all. Moreover, his remarkably vacuous post-presidency is proving true everything Trump said in 2016 about the grasping Washington politicians whose only motives are personal enrichment, and who’d do anything, even attend his wedding, for a buck. Trump’s point was that he, Trump, was already swinishly rich, while politicians have only one thing to sell to get the upper class status they crave: us.
Obama did that. He sold us out, and it’s time to start talking about the role he played in bringing about the hopeless cynical mess that is modern America.”
Outstanding post, Dennis, but the reason for Turley posting this is, of course, because it is part of Fox’s assignment to priortize attacking Biden while ignoring the big political scandal stories involving Trump. He has already pre-attacked one potential nominee before anyone has even been proposed.
Natacha: You hit the nail on the head! Many of Turley’s posts are an attempt to divert attention from more important news. Turley’s loyal supporters take the bait. That’s why I try to change the subject–like the latest Trump/Melania scam in Florida. Tucker Carlson has taken a page from Trump’s playbook and now has his own scam. As you may know Fox has been promoting the trucker protests in Canada. Carlson is selling shirts ($35 a copy) supporting the truckers with a play on words–“Truckers” and “Tucker”. You know love me love the truckers. Former Fox correspondent, Carl Cameron, said it all: “…they [Fox and Carlson] wanna have more eyeballs which gets them more money,…” Carlson and Trump. Two peas in a pod!
“Barack Obama’s $400,000 speaking fees reveal what few want to admit”
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2017/may/01/barack-obama-speaking-fees-economic-racial-justice
Instead, it seems like Obama will spend his post-presidency hauling in money as the Clintons have. I don’t believe even under the guise of philanthropy that speaking to banks helps ameliorate economic racism; it certainly doesn’t help the Democrats electorally.
I think this poll shows 76% of Americans, of both or any political affiliation, have the common sense to say Biden limiting his choice based on race and sex is not good policy.