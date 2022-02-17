Finish MP Criminally Charged After Quoting Bible in Opposition to LGBT Event

Finland may be viewed as “the happiest place to live” but not if you value free speech. A major free speech case is brewing in the country after Member of Parliament (and former Interior Minister) Päivi Räsänen was criminally charged after tweeting a quotation from the Bible in opposition to her church’s sponsorship of an LGBT pride event. Räsänen, 61, is reportedly facing up to two years in prison for exercising her rights of free speech and freedom of religion.
On June 17, 2019, Räsänen asked in a Twitter post how the sponsorship was compatible with the Bible, linking to a photograph of a biblical passage, Romans 1:24-27, on Instagram. She also posted the text and image on Facebook. However, she also insisted that “The purpose [of] my tweet was in no way to insult sexual minorities. My criticism was aimed at the leadership of the church.”
The Prosecutor General charged Räsänen with incitement against a minority group, arguing that her statements were “likely to cause intolerance, contempt, and hatred towards homosexuals.”
Räsänen has stood firm on her free speech rights “I cannot accept that voicing my religious beliefs could mean imprisonment. I do not consider myself guilty of threatening, slandering, or insulting anyone. My statements were all based on the Bible’s teachings on marriage and sexuality.”
She added:
“I will defend my right to confess my faith, so that no one else would be deprived of their right to freedom of religion and speech. I hold on to the view that my expressions are legal and they should not be censored. I will not back down from my views. I will not be intimidated into hiding my faith. The more Christians keep silent on controversial themes, the narrower the space for freedom of speech gets.”
We have previously discussed the alarming rollback on free speech rights in the West, particularly in France (here and here and here and here and here and here and here). Much of this trend is tied to the expansion of hate speech and non-discrimination laws. I wrote earlier about the prosecution of famous actress Brigitte Bardot for saying in 2006 that Muslims were ruining France in a letter to then-Interior Minister (and later President) Nicolas Sarkozy. Bardot, an animal rights activist, has been repeatedly hit with such criminal complaints for criticizing different groups. Now she was later fined for calling the the inhabitants of La Reunion “savages” for their continued sacrificing of animals in religious rituals.
These cases include ministers and others who have been prosecuted for calling homosexuality a sin.
The Finland case is an attack on core free speech rights. I happen to disagree with her views on homosexuality but that is immaterial. Many of us in the free speech community view this as a human right to be able to express one’s values and beliefs without threat of arrest. In the name of equity, Finland is sacrificing liberty. In the name of tolerance, Finland is declaring intolerance for opposing views. No such tradeoff is necessary. Political opponents can respond to what they view as bad speech with better speech. In the free expression of ideas, people can reach their own conclusions and better viewpoints can prevail. Instead, in cases like the one involving Räsänen, critics are seeking to silence those with opposing viewpoints. It is a new orthodoxy imposed on dissenting views — the same state-supported intolerance that once led to the censuring of gay activists and advocates for LGBT rights.
One can certainly disagree with Räsänen. I can certainly see how many would find her tweets offensive. However, we all must maintain a common covenant of faith in the right of everyone to be able to express their political and religious views without threat of punishment.
26 thoughts on “Finish MP Criminally Charged After Quoting Bible in Opposition to LGBT Event”
THE RECONSTRUCTION OF A SOCIAL WORLD
______________________________________
“Finish MP Criminally Charged After Quoting Bible”
“Räsänen is facing up to two years in prison for exercising her rights of free speech and freedom of religion.”
– Professor Turley
______________
Rights and freedoms denied by government?
You don’t say.
And “Crazy Abe” Lincoln denied constitutional secession, started an unconstitutional war with a sovereign foreign nation, suspended habeas corpus, denied freedom of speech, press and all other rights and freedoms, imposed martial law and dictatorship, imprisoned political opponents, confiscated constitutional private property, perpetrated destruction and mayhem throughout the nation, acted with dereliction by failing to enforce immigration laws, and, ultimately, killed 1 million Americans with no legal and constitutional basis (slavery must have been ended by legal means).
What is America since “Crazy Abe” Lincoln?
Communist, with Central Planning (compulsory wind/solar power, electric cars), Control of the Means of Production (regulation), Redistribution of Wealth (Great Society), and Social Engineering (affirmative action).
Lincoln commenced the subliminal, 100-year “fundamental transformation” of America into communism with a congratulatory letter from Karl Marx.
https://www.marxists.org/archive/marx/iwma/documents/1864/lincoln-letter.htm
_____________________________________________________________
“These capitalists generally act harmoniously and in concert, to fleece the people.”
– Abraham Lincoln, from his first speech as an Illinois state legislator, 1837
__________________________________________________________
“Everyone now is more or less a Socialist.”
– Charles Dana, managing editor of the New York Tribune, and Lincoln’s assistant secretary of war, 1848
(“The goal of Socialism is Communism.”
– Vladimir Ilyich Lenin)
_________________
“The workingmen of Europe feel sure that, as the American War of Independence initiated a new era of ascendancy for the middle class, so the American Antislavery War will do for the working classes. They consider it an earnest of the epoch to come that it fell to the lot of Abraham Lincoln, the single-minded son of the working class, to lead his country through the matchless struggle for the rescue of an enchained race and the reconstruction of a social world.”
– Karl Marx and the First International Workingmen’s Association to Lincoln, 1864
________________________________________________________________
Where and what is America, if not fully communist, as initiated by “Crazy Abe” Lincoln?
“[We gave you] a [restricted-vote] republic, if you can keep it.”
– Ben Franklin
___________
You couldn’t.
Irony never takes a day off. The guy taking over control of the BLM finances is a Jewish lawyer named Marc Elias. Louis Farrakhan, you know the Jew hater black guy who met with Barrack Obama must be screaming at the heavens upon hearing the news that a Jew is controlling the funds of Black Lives Matter. So much for stop the hate.
From the Finnish Constitution:
Chapter 2: (Section 11 – Freedom of religion and conscience) Everyone has the freedom of religion and conscience. Freedom of religion and conscience entails the right to profess and practice a religion, the right to express one’s convictions and the right to be a member of or decline to be a member of a religious community. No one is under the obligation, against his or her conscience, to participate in the practice of a religion. li
The text seems to be pretty clear (to me) that this prosecution is unwarranted.
Finland’s history of Christianity goes back to the 11th century.
Freedom v Slavery
If you are bent you are bent ..
You are bent all the way.
From your first suk n go Weiner .
To your last dying day
Once again The Bee uses humor to convey a subtle truth:
Trudeau Having Difficulty Teaching Canadian Mounties to Goose-Step
https://babylonbee.com/news/trudeau-having-difficulty-teaching-canadian-mounties-to-goose-step
I suspect Biden, Fauci, et al are working on it with the FBI as well but they will be more willing than the Mounties.
After all, the FBI kneeled to their BLM masters.
https://pafop38.org/2020/06/09/fbi-agents-take-a-knee-with-blm/
Where do you turn for guidance in these times of conceit by the ruling class? I’ll quote Peter Barnes from “The Ruling Class, act 1”: as the wrong way.
Claire: How do you know you’re…God?
Earl of Gurney: Simple. When I pray to Him, I find I’m talking to myself.
Perhaps what the Prosecutor is really worried about is the rest of the teachings in that Chapter……which also might give us an insight into why the Leftists of today are the way they are re Religion and the teachings of the Bible.
In that way they are not much different than the Romans and Pharisees of Christ’s time. Some of the descriptions of modern day Leftists sure seem very similar to what the Bible describes about back in the old times.
18 The wrath of God is being revealed from heaven against all the godlessness and wickedness of people, who suppress the truth by their wickedness, 19 since what may be known about God is plain to them, because God has made it plain to them. 20 For since the creation of the world God’s invisible qualities—his eternal power and divine nature—have been clearly seen, being understood from what has been made, so that people are without excuse.
For although they knew God, they neither glorified him as God nor gave thanks to him, but their thinking became futile and their foolish hearts were darkened. Although they claimed to be wise, they became fools and exchanged the glory of the immortal God for images made to look like a mortal human being and birds and animals and reptiles.
Therefore God gave them over in the sinful desires of their hearts to sexual impurity for the degrading of their bodies with one another. They exchanged the truth about God for a lie, and worshiped and served created things rather than the Creator—who is forever praised. Amen.
Because of this, God gave them over to shameful lusts. Even their women exchanged natural sexual relations for unnatural ones. In the same way the men also abandoned natural relations with women and were inflamed with lust for one another. Men committed shameful acts with other men, and received in themselves the due penalty for their error.
Furthermore, just as they did not think it worthwhile to retain the knowledge of God, so God gave them over to a depraved mind, so that they do what ought not to be done. They have become filled with every kind of wickedness, evil, greed and depravity. They are full of envy, murder, strife, deceit and malice. They are gossips, slanderers, God-haters, insolent, arrogant and boastful; they invent ways of doing evil; they disobey their parents; they have no understanding, no fidelity, no love, no mercy. Although they know God’s righteous decree that those who do such things deserve death, they not only continue to do these very things but also approve of those who practice them.
Today Finland, tomorrow Canada, next week your neighborhood.
I am willing to bet in every case they cite “defending democracy” as their animating principle.
When burning the book is out, burn the one who quotes from it . . .
Finland is the second happiest place to live. Stepford Connecticut is the happiest.
“I happen to disagree with her views on homosexuality …”
Is it not the point that this is NOT a ‘view’. This is what our Creator says is the Truth. You can disagree with a persons view but you cannot disagree with God’s Truth.
You can, of course, not believe that God exists and so not agree with what is written in the Bible – but this is not her view that you are disagreeing with.
@Dave Corby: Thank you! You are exactly correct: If someone gets mad at me for my beliefs they should take up their disagreement with the Author (and Finsher) of that faith. I don’t judge the condemnation of others. God’s Word does that. My job is to just tell people what God says. If they reject it they’re not rejecting me — they’re rejecting His words (and do so at their own peril).
It is a basic human right to express a political or religious viewpoint, providing that the speech does not incite violence. It’s fine to protect minorities but not at the expense of others speech. I believe that it was Winston Churchill who said ‘some people’s idea of free speech is that they are free to say what they like but if any says anything back that is an outrage.’
It would seem to me the Finnish prosecutor proved his assertions about the potential for causing attacks etc…..although he said the attacks would be committed against Homosexuals…..but in reality it is the Defendant that is the one being attacked….by the Prosecutor.
But then that is the favored method of Radical Leftists isn’t it.
They accuse others of the exact thin they themselves are doing.
The Lady goofed up when she used the Bible as a Reference….as Leftist view religion with scorn and certainly do not include such beliefs as part of their Agenda.
I wonder…..what would the Finnish Prosecutor had done if the nice Lady had quoted the Quran on the Islamic view of homosexuality?
Islamic man: I think homosexuals have no rights and should be stoned!
Female SJW: You deplorable pig! I am going to doxx and report you right now to the dean’s office for that statement.
Islamic man: I am a Muslim and those are my religious beliefs.
Female SJW: I am so sorry! Please don’t think I am Islamophobic.
Such leftist hypocrisy! And I am supposed to take s@@tliibs seriously?
antonio
If anyone of a White European background expresses the slightest objection, moral or otherwise to homosexuality the gay “mafia” and their leftist allies will make a point to marginalize and destroy this individual. Will take leftists and their “gay” allies more seriously when they demand Muslim based organizations accommodate leftist demands that they force on the rest of us.
Any takers, s@@tlibs? Come on, be brave for the cause.
antonio
Great comment, Antonio! And exactly on target!
That is the correct response,; call the left on all their idiocy and require that they explain their hypocrisy. Hold them accountable for each illogical statement and stance. Push them against a hard wall and keep them there where they can do no more harm.
Just waiting for the first s@@tlib to say this is ok and wish we could do something similar here. Don’t worry it’s coming to a place near you soon.
No free speech for fascists, right? And a “fascist” is anyone who opposes any element of wokeness.
antonio
Seems like the state and church must be more closely connected over there than here if she can be charged criminally for quoting a Bible passage to criticize the church.
I find it interesting that you equate biblical passages to “bad speech”. Where would you go to find “better” speech? What are you suggesting JT?
“[Y]ou [JT] equate biblical passages to “bad speech . . .”
You need to read more carefully. He’s describing what her “political opponents” consider “bad speech:”
“Political opponents can respond to what they view as bad speech with better speech.”
The fundamental rights of liberal (small l) governments (democracies and republics) have been under assault for some time. At some point the people will realize what is happening and yell stop. Keep fighting the good fight Professor cause it is happening here
At some point the people will realize what is happening and yell stop.
It is NEVER enough for the left. (that’s why appeasement, going along to get along, is fatal) No matter how radical an agenda item gets implemented, it only serves as a stepping stone to ever more authoritarian policies.
November saw the first tinkling of the bell, of the people waking up, to engage the leftist on their turf. Virginia working class people and parents, seeing the damage done by leftist bureaucrats,went to the polls to start making changes. They turned the leftist out of positions of power. Starting at the bottom by defeating rubber stamp school board members that failed to engage parents in conversation about the parents concerns in their child.s education. When the dust settled, Democrats set about excuse making, and rationalizations, denying their core principles are antithetical to the people.
But this week, a huge bell was rung in San Francisco. Recalling 3 leftist School board members. Again, they refused to engage the people in the community they are supposed to represent. In an extremely rare school board recall election, the people turned them out. A 4 to 1 margin, rejected these board members….In arguably the most leftist city in America. San Francisco.
The tide has turned. When school boards are elected by the people, instead of by the Teachers Unions, common sense will start to creep back into education. Core courses in Math, Reading, science, will replace ‘Sally has to mommies’, and the constant drum beat of white supremacy.
The good news, the people are engaging in local elections. Paying more attention to what goes on in their community. City councils, townships, county. If we get those things on course, then State Politics will get a wake up call also. And we need the States to do their job and refuse to be controlled by Washington DC
Lefties always criminalize the opposition.
Remember that the worm always turns.
Bad laws are bad, regardless of the original intent (Remember RICO?).