“A Game of What-Aboutism” — Ruling against Trump Leaves More Questions Than Answers on Free Speech

Below is my column in the Hill on the decision in Thompson v. Trump, the case brought by Democratic members and Capitol police officers against President Trump, Donald J. Trump Jr., Rudy Giuliani, and others for injuries (physical or emotional) related to the January 6th riot. The lawsuits against three out of four of the speakers from the rally on that day were dismissed but the motion on behalf of former President Donald Trump was denied. He could well prevail on appeal and there remain unanswered questions over the free speech protections that should be accorded such speeches.
A “one-of-a-kind case.” Judge Amit Mehta‘s description of the litigation against four principal speakers at the Jan. 6 Trump rally may have been as much a prayer as a portrayal. As famed Supreme Court justice Oliver Wendell Holmes once said, “Hard cases make bad law” — and the litigation against President Trump and his associates is a hard case that just proved Holmes right.
In consolidated cases brought by Democratic members of Congress and Capitol Police officers, Judge Mehta ruled on motions to dismiss by the former president, his son Donald Jr., former Trump counsel Rudy Giuliani and Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.), as well as several extremist groups like the Oath Keepers. The judge dismissed the claims of a violent conspiracy against Trump Jr. and Giuliani, and he invited Brooks to file a motion to dismiss on the same grounds. He rejected arguments that their speeches at the rally caused the subsequent rioting in the Capitol. Yet, while admitting that the case raised difficult constitutional questions, he declined to dismiss the claim against Trump.
The ruling will now allow a long-awaited appeal on core constitutional questions, including the protections for inflammatory speech.
Most analysts expected that groups like the Oath Keepers would likely remain in the lawsuit, given their active role in the rioting and the recent charges of seditious conspiracy filed against them. The most controversial parties were the speakers at the rally near the White House before the riot.
The judge’s 112-page opinion makes easy work of dismissing the claims against the other speakers. These speeches were reckless but constitutionally protected. Giuliani’s declaration — “Let’s have trial by combat” — has been cited by some critics as a clear incitement to an insurrection, but the judge found such arguments were implausible and that Giuliani’s words “were not likely” to cause a riot. He also found that Trump Jr.’s comments on the election were “protected speech,” and he rejected claims that Brooks urging Trump’s supporters to “start taking names and kicking ass” could be the basis for liability.
I previously wrote that the claims against these four Jan. 6 speakers might find “a sympathetic trial judge” but that “they will likely fail on appeal, even if they survive the trial level litigation.” All but one of those claims are now dismissed on the trial level. Moreover, Judge Mehta’s opinion seems to reinforce the view that Trump’s speech was protected, too.
The judge could well be reversed on the threshold question of immunity, raised by Trump, that presidents cannot be sued for speaking on matters of public interest. Mehta was honest in saying that “this is not an easy issue” and that “the alleged facts of this case are without precedent.” Yet, he offered a detailed explanation of why he believes such immunity should not extend to a speech contesting election results — the strongest portion of his decision. In so holding, Mehta is making new law — and some jurists on appeal, particularly on the Supreme Court, are likely to be concerned over the implications of such liability for a sitting president.
However, it is the free speech issue that is most concerning. My concern is not based on any agreement with Trump’s view of the election or Congress’s certification of it; I criticized his speech as he gave it and later called for Congress to censure him; nevertheless, his remarks fall well short of the high standard set for criminal or civil liability for speech.
The Supreme Court has repeatedly rejected such liability despite the use of inflammatory or even violent words.
In 1969, in Brandenburg v. Ohio, the Supreme Court ruled that even a Ku Klux Klan leader calling for violence is protected under the First Amendment unless there is a threat of “imminent lawless action and is likely to incite or produce such action.” In Hess v. Indiana, the court rejected the prosecution of a protester declaring an intention to take over the streets because “at worst, (the words) amounted to nothing more than advocacy of illegal action at some indefinite future time.” In a third case, NAACP v. Claiborne Hardware Co., the court overturned a judgment against the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People after one of its officials promised to break the necks of opponents.
Although Trump pumped up his Jan. 6 supporters with allegations of election fraud and calls to “fight like hell,” Judge Mehta acknowledged that Trump also told the crowd that “everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.” His comments were consistent with a protest in saying that “we are going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women.”
In fairness to the court, it is merely saying that the case’s plaintiffs could possibly prove a conspiracy between Trump and some Jan. 6 groups. But he cites little support for such a conspiracy beyond facts like Trump’s earlier controversial statement in a debate that the Proud Boys should “stand back and stand by.” The court’s careful, meticulous analysis on the earlier claims seems to break down over Trump’s status; it struggles to ignore the clear weight of prior case law and countervailing interpretations of Trump’s words.
Despite a lengthy, detailed discussion of issues like presidential immunity, Mehta becomes more curt and cursory over Trump’s constitutional claims. When Trump’s lawyers said his language was largely indistinguishable from that of many Democrats like Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), Mehta chided them for playing “a game of what-aboutism.”
That “what-aboutism,” however, is precisely the point. The selective imposition of liability for speech is the very thing that the First Amendment is designed to prevent.
As rioting raged in Brooklyn Center, Minn. and nationwide in 2020, Congresswoman Waters went to Minnesota and told protesters there that they “gotta stay on the street” and “get more confrontational.” Others have used language very similar to Trump’s in declaring elections to be invalid (including Hillary Clinton calling Trump an “illegitimate president“) or urging supporters to “fight” or “battle” against Republicans; Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) once said, “There needs to be unrest in the streets for as long as there’s unrest in our lives.”
All of those statements arguably were reckless but clearly protected speech.
Free speech demands bright lines. While this is a “one-of-a-kind case,” Trump’s comments were hardly unique. And Judge Mehta does not clearly establish why Giuliani’s “trial by combat” remark or Brooks’ “taking names and kicking ass” exhortation are not calls for imminent violence or lawlessness — but Trump’s “fight like hell” would be.
With three of the four speakers now dismissed from the case, only Trump remains. Along with him remains the most looming question: whether the Jan. 6 speech, which was central to his impeachment, was protected under the Constitution. If Trump prevails on appeal, he may claim a degree of vindication thanks to some of his fiercest opponents.
What the court dismisses as “a game of what-aboutism” is all about free speech.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University. You can find his updates on Twitter @JonathanTurley.
68 thoughts on ““A Game of What-Aboutism” — Ruling against Trump Leaves More Questions Than Answers on Free Speech”
Jonathan: It’s hard to predict what will happen to this case on appeal. The threshold question is whether a sitting president is immune from liability for actions taken arguably outside the course and scope of his employment–his “official duties”. Trump claims immunity for his statements and actions on Jan. 6. The evidence so far is pretty compelling that Trump wanted to overturn the 2020 election to stay in power. He wanted VP Pence to stop the certification of the Electoral College vote and when this didn’t happen he incited an insurrection by his supporters. Was this within his “official duties”? Judge Mehta ruled that Trump’s actions “…entirely concern his efforts to remain in office for a second term. These are unofficial acts, so the separation-of-powers concerns that justify the President’s broad immunity are not present here”. Judge Mehta pointed out that Trump’s attempt to stop the certification of the Electoral College vote is not included in his official duties: “President Trump cites no constitutional provision or federal statute that grants or vests in the President…any power or duty with respect to the Certification of the Electoral College vote…”. The above quoted parts of Mehta’s decision you conveniently leave out.
You say “Free speech demands bright lines”. True and that’s why Judge Mehta dismissed the charges against Don Jr., Giuliani and Mo Brooks. When it comes to Trump his “official duties” don’t include inciting an insurrection to overturn a legitimate election. That is not within his duty to ensure the “laws are faithfully executed”. This is not a case of “free speech” but an attempt by Trump to suspend the Constitution. You obviously don’t see the difference.
I just ignore the Nony Mice.
David, Probably a good idea. I usually do.
Why doesn’t someone sue Pelosi for her negligence in not protecting the Capitol on Jan. 6?
Because Pelosi wasn’t responsible for protecting the Capitol on Jan 6th, and those who blame her are lying to you, Sam,
To be clear, communications between Ms. Pelosi and the House Sargeant at Arms are still under wraps. As the drama plays out, the question will be whether Ms. Pelosi KNEW or SHOULD HAVE KNOWN that security at the Capitol was inadequate.
Chain of command.
From the bottom
Sargent at arms
Capital Architect.
Rotates between, Speaker of the House or Majority leader of the Senate. For Jan 6 it was the Speaker of the House
Pelosi was fully responsible for security of the Capitol
You must be reading the communist constitution.
Maybe because a lawyer knows that if they can’t cite a law that she broke, it’s a frivolous lawsuit and they’d be chastized by the judge and then have their case dismissed.
Not likely! The email communications between Ms. Pelosi and the Sergeant at Arms could be subject to subpoena, but the Dems do not seem inclined to make that happen.
Again: unless she broke some law — and you haven’t stated one — there is no basis for a suit.
What LAW are you alleging she broke?
they can’t cite a law that she broke, it’s a frivolous lawsuit
Still waiting for Letitia James New York AG for a citation of code broken by President Trump I’ve heard her interviewed and the media pontificate, but never a named violation of law. But that whole, “need a crime” standard does not apply to Republican targets.
As I pointed out to you in a previous exchange:
a) She is pursuing a civil investigation, not a criminal investigation. Every f’g time you say you “need a crime,” you demonstrate your ignorance about this particular investigation.
b) She has specified relevant civil laws in her filings, such as this one — https://ag.ny.gov/sites/default/files/memo-of-law-2022-01-18.pdf — which you easily could have found for yourself if you’d simply bothered to look. But you find it so much more convenient to “wait” and assume that it doesn’t exist.
Malfeasance maybe.
“Exactly why should Congress have “Censured” the President for exercising his (Donald J. Trump) right to free speech?”
Because of the content of that speech. Among other things, Trump encouraged Pence to disobey his oath to uphold the Constitution.
You could have just clicked on Turley’s hyperlink to see his previous column about why he called for censure: https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/533693-the-case-for-censuring-trump
encouraged Pence to disobey his oath to uphold the Constitution.
Trump as usual, not a politician, does not use the approved words, or procedures
He should not have encouraged, he should have said he found a constitutional work around. (ie rent moratorium)
And he failed to use the proper number of cut outs. Proper is to retain a lawyer to hire the people to obstruct the law. (ie, Clinton hiring Perkins, Coie, that then hired Fusion GPS, that then interfaced with Tec exec. #1
For those who want to dig into the details of Mehta’s ruling, here’s a better discussion by Marcy Wheeler:
https://www.emptywheel.net/2022/02/21/how-judge-amit-mehta-argued-it-plausible-that-trump-conspired-with-two-militias/
Unlike Turley, she reads and sometimes responds to comments.
Also a brief response by Eugene Volokh:
https://reason.com/volokh/2022/02/18/court-in-civil-case-holds-trumps-jan-6-speech-could-be-constitutionally-unprotected-incitement/
Wheeler’s analysis is far more concise than Turley’s. It’s actually more in depth than Turley’s. She went into the details that matter instead of Turley’s meandering about trying to find enough “meat” for Trump supporters to latch on to. It was interesting that the permit for the rally did not allow marching to the Capitol. Trumps call to March to the Capitol building was literally inciting a crowd to lawlessness.
The mention of Trump’s claim of “faithfully” executing the law was shown to be not a function of what he’s allowed so do when Mehta pointed out that the president isn’t part of the certification process.
“Kill the Redcoats!”
Free speech at the time. Brits were against our free speech.
I don’t recall who said or shouted that phrase.
On rare occasions I disagree with Professor Turley….and this is one of them.
The Professor is absolutely free to voice his learned opinion about Trump’s Speech but when he makes this comment I have to take issue with him.
“However, it is the free speech issue that is most concerning. My concern is not based on any agreement with Trump’s view of the election or Congress’s certification of it; I criticized his speech as he gave it and later called for Congress to censure him; nevertheless, his remarks fall well short of the high standard set for criminal or civil liability for speech.”.
Exactly why should Congress have “Censured” the President for exercising his (Donald J. Trump) right to free speech?
Does Congress have the ability to Censure a President as he is not a member of that Body?
Even if they did…would Congress not have to conduct an Investigation and Hearings before it did?
The President, even President Trump, despite the desires of the Democrats, does enjoy the right to Due Process and the Presumption of Innocence as does every American.
Whether the Professor or anyone else not liking what the President said or when he said it….and as Professor Turley has said many times….Free Speech is under attack these days and should be protected from improper attacks.
Were Republicans in the Majority in both Houses of Congress and lowered themselves to use the exact same measures the Democrats did during Trump’s time in office…..would they like to see Joe Biden treated the same as Trump?
Professor Turley embraces the Honest Man Concept and is right to do so….would he have Biden done as Trump was?
Lord knows Biden has sure talked stupid since taking Office and does so with far too great a frequency than is healthy for our Nation.
Ralph,
This was a response to you but got decoupled due to some tech glitch: https://jonathanturley.org/2022/02/21/what-aboutism-ruling-against-trump-leaves-more-questions-than-answers-on-free-speech/#comment-2160615
Isn’t stare decisis essentially the court’s version of whataboutism?
No.
Olly asks:
“Isn’t stare decisis essentially the court’s version of whataboutism?”
The essence of legal reasoning is “whataboutism.” Lawyers compare one set of facts with another to argue that the subject case is just like a previous one or is distinguishable from it.
The problem with ”whataboutism” are those who employ it to justify bad conduct by pointing to similar conduct which may have gone unpunished. Citing similar bad conduct only reinforces the fact that the subject conduct is bad; it does not serve to excuse it. Two wrongs cannot make it right.
Black’s Law Dictionary defines “stare decisis” as”: to abide by, or adhere to, decided cases. ….Doctrine that, when court has once laid down a principle of law as applicable to a certain state of facts, it will adhere to that principle, and apply it to all future cases, where the facts are substantially the same; regardless of whether the parties and property are the same….Under the doctrine a deliberate or solemn decision of a court made after argument on a question of law fairly arising in the case, and necessary to its determination, is an authority, or binding precedent in the same court, or in other courts of equal or lower rank in subsequent cases where the very point is again in controversy. (citations omitted).
Maybe someone should send Barrett, Gorsuch and Kavanaugh a copy of Black’s Law Dictionary, since they don’t seem to understand that settled principles of law do not and should not change every time there are new judges appointed to the SCOTUS. People need to believe in the stability of settled points of law to make decisions in their lives.
A more nuanced approach is necessary.
Maybe someone should send Barrett, Gorsuch and Kavanaugh a copy of Black’s Law Dictionary, since they don’t seem to understand that settled principles of law do not and should not change every time there are new judges appointed to the SCOTUS.
So the Warren court got it wrong in Brown v Board of Education, when they began striking down Jim Crow laws? After all, Plessy v Ferguson was a settled point of law, with a clear majority in 7-1 decision. Is that the kind of stability you’re expecting new justices to the court need to preserve?
Natacha!
I actually agree with you on this point. Well done!
“Judge Mehta’s opinion seems to reinforce the view that Trump’s speech was protected, too.”
No, it doesn’t, nor do you really present an argument for why you believe otherwise. To do so, you’d need too engage in detail with what Mehta wrote, such as:
Having considered the President’s January 6 Rally Speech in its entirety and in context, the court concludes that the President’s statements that, “[W]e fight. We fight like hell and if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore,” and “[W]e’re going to try to and give [weak Republicans] the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country,” immediately before exhorting rally-goers to “walk down Pennsylvania Avenue,” are plausibly words of incitement not protected by the First Amendment. It is plausible that those words were implicitly “directed to inciting or producing imminent lawless action and [were] likely to produce such action.” …
“President Trump plays a game of what-aboutism, citing fiery speeches from Democratic legislators, including Plaintiff Waters, which he says likewise would not be protected speech if the court were to find, as it has, that the President’s is not. Thompson Trump Reply at 8, 11–13. The court does not find such comparators useful. Each case must be evaluated on its own merits, as the court has done above. If the President’s larger point is that a speaker only in the rarest of circumstances should be held liable for political speech, the court agrees. Cf. Bible Believers, 805 F.3d at 244 (observing in a case involving religious expression that “[i]t is not an easy task to find that speech rises to such a dangerous level that it can be deemed incitement to riot”). That is why the court determines, as discussed below, that Giuliani’s and Trump Jr.’s words are protected speech. But what is lacking in their words is present in the President’s: an implicit call for imminent violence or lawlessness. He called for thousands “to fight like hell” immediately before directing an unpermitted march to the Capitol, where the targets of their ire were at work, knowing that militia groups and others among the crowd were prone to violence. Brandenburg’s imminence requirement is stringent, and so finding the President’s words here inciting will not lower the already high bar protecting political speech.
“The judge could well be reversed on the threshold question of immunity, raised by Trump, that presidents cannot be sued for speaking on matters of public interest.”
That’s certainly possible, but why don’t you address what Mehta concluded about this? Act like a law professor and dig in on the legal issues instead of making obvious statements that a ruling could be reversed.
“If Trump prevails on appeal …”
And if he doesn’t prevail? You don’t seem to want to address that.
The case should be allowed to go to trial. Let a jury hear all of the evidence.
“are plausibly words of incitement not protected by the First Amendment. It is plausible that those words were implicitly “directed to inciting or producing imminent lawless action and [were] likely to produce such action.”
Lots of qualifying weasel words for a legal ruling. Does the mind reading skill get imbued with passing the Bar, or does it come with the Robe?
They aren’t “weasel words” at all. Plausibility is the legal bar for allowing the suit to move forward versus dismissing it. Which you might have known if you’d actually read the ruling:
“To establish standing at the motion to dismiss stage, the plaintiff ‘must state a plausible claim that [she has] suffered an injury in fact fairly traceable to the actions of the defendant that is likely to be redressed by a favorable decision on the merits.’”
For justice to work, it must be both impartial and believed to be impartial.
Right now the conservative half of the country doesn’t believe that justice is impartial.
The answer is not for the left to tell us that we are wrong (“Do you believe the left or your lying eyes?”).
Instead, the justice system has to slowly regain our trust through fair and judicious rulings.
So far, it’s not happening.
The left has been arguing for a long time that justice is not impartial.
The rich and powerful get away with all sorts of things that land poorer people in jail.
Indeed. And remarkably, most of those rich and powerful are Democrats.
No, they aren’t. “One-third of the nation’s [wealthiest] “1%” identify themselves as Republicans, 41% as independents, and 26% as Democrats” — https://news.gallup.com/poll/151310/u.s.-republican-not-conservative.aspx
Anonymous: Like Hillary Clinton you mean?
Like Clintons AND Trumps.
Anonymous says:
“The rich and powerful get away with all sorts of things that land poorer people in jail.”
I agree. With any luck, the rich and powerful Trump will end up in jail.
Maybe I missed it. Has Turley said a word about the plot coordinated by the White House to replace electors in the states he lost and overturn the election? I get that there is a free speech issue in this case and Trump won’t likely lose in the case Turley described. The part of the speech that should be criticized (though not illegal) was his promise to march down to the Capitol with the protesters. Instead he watched them on television, cheering, unable to understand why those around him weren’t thrilled as well. I agree that this speech is protected, not so much as the Klan case Turley cited where a Klan leader incited a mob to violence. Then again, maybe those two speeches had a lot in common.
That’s legal and not a free-speech or civil liberties issue. Why would Turley discuss it?
Turley discusses legal issues all the time. Just not those that would piss off his base.
No, actually, it is not legal for alternate electors to falsely certify to the federal government that they are their state’s electors. They sent their fake certificates to the National Archives through the US mail, and they are being investigated by the DOJ and by state attorneys general. Among the possible laws broken: federal and state laws against false statements, forgery, and election fraud.