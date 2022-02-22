SUNY-Binghamton Rejects Professor’s “Progressive Stacking” to Give “Non-White Folks” Preferential Treatment in Class

State University of New York at Binghamton is again embroiled in a campus controversy. We previously discussed a major free speech ruling against the University for its pattern of discriminating against conservative speakers on campus. Recently, Professor Ana Maria Candela was called out on conservative sites like Campus Reform for her stated policy of “progressive stacking” where “non-white folks” would be given priority or preference in class discussions. The university declared the policy (used by other faculty members around the country) to be a violation of university rules.
Professor Candela teaches sociology at the school but a check this morning found her bio removed.
In her syllabus was the course “Social Change – Introduction to Sociology,” Candela tells students that she would be applying “progressive stacking” during classroom discussions:
“This means that we try to give priority to non-white folks, to women, and to shy and quiet people who rarely raise their hands. “It also means that if you are white, male, or someone privileged by the racial and gender structures of our society to have your voice easily voiced and heard, we will often ask you to hold off on your questions or comments to give others priority and will come back to you a bit later or at another time.”
Candela also offered a curious authority on what she expected from classroom participation: Mao. She noted that Mao is “famous for having once said, ‘No investigation, no right to speak.’” He, of course, was also infamous for killing millions, purging intellectuals, and destroying core freedoms, including freedom of speech and association. Mao also said “To read too many books is harmful.”
Candela acknowledges that the quote may seem a “bit harsh” but “helps to convey the idea that speaking, during class discussions, should be based on having done your investigative work.”
This is not the first time that Mao has popped up as a paragon for learning.
White and male students raised objections that class participation is considered in their grades and the policy would interfere with their not only expressing their views but asking questions. Students also objected that Candela shows open bias against the United States in class and equates capitalism with slavery.
There is no need for such division of students by race and gender if the interest is to guarantee participation of all students. Most of us strive in class to allow different students to speak. Indeed, it is a common practice to exhaust all of the hands before returning to any given student.
Professor Candela’s effort to divide the class by race and gender for preferential treatment led the university to conduct a rare review of a syllabus. That always raises concerns over academic freedom. We recently discussed such a syllabus dispute at the University of Washington.
On this occasion, the university declared the policy to be in violation of the faculty manual. Notably, however, it did not expressly call this a policy that is discriminatory against white or male students:
“The Faculty Staff Handbook outlines principles of effective teaching, which include valuing and encouraging student feedback, encouraging appropriate faculty-student interaction, and respecting the diverse talents and learning styles of students. The syllabus statement you have brought to our attention clearly violates those principles. The faculty member has updated their syllabus, removing the section in question, and is now in compliance with the Faculty Staff Handbook.”
39 thoughts on “SUNY-Binghamton Rejects Professor’s “Progressive Stacking” to Give “Non-White Folks” Preferential Treatment in Class”
Good for them. Affirmative action (e.g. tutoring, counseling) for black… color… all people… persons falling behind, not discrimination. Diversity [dogma] (i.e. color judgment, class-based bigotry) breeds adversity.
So the c Student gets an A and D Student a B etc? Old business it was that way in Berkely under the Comrades three or more decades ago.
When they tried to explain the reasoning we took a look and warered it down to the following.
Comment .We do it because they don’t know the background of the material
You mean their previous 1-8, 9-12 etc training only ensured dumbed down stupidity and this imitation robotic copy cat just continued to ensure socialist votes??
Jonathan: It was wrong for Prof. Candela to give preference to non-white students in classroom discussions. The Binghamton administration has taken corrective action so case closed? Guess not because you use this isolated case to conflate it into an attack on Candela… for quoting Mao. If Candela chooses to quote Mao isn’t that part of her “free speech” rights as an academic? Would you have required that Candela quote only Madison or Jefferson? But you go further in your bizarre twist on the case. You say: “Students also objected that Candela shows open bias against the United States in class and equates capitalism with slavery”. Which “students” you don’t say. But it is clear you are referring to only one student, Sean Harrigan, who filed a Title IX discrimination complaint. Do Harrigan’s views reflect the views of the majority of students in Candela’s class? You don’t say. Has Harrigan, perhaps, misinterpreted Candela’s views because of his own conservative bias? Is Candela really “against the United States”? That is apparently how Harrigan sees it and you have endorsed his views without question. We know next to nothing about Candela’s views or how they are expressed in class. So using Harrigan as authority on Candela’s views is jumping to unwarranted conclusions. But the Candela case serves the larger purpose of attacking the so-called “leftist agenda” in university classrooms by you and other conservatives.
On the subject of equating “capitalism with slavery” there is not much dispute among most historians. The US could not have grown into a world power without slavery and protective tariffs. The enslavement of African slaves was the fundamental aspect of the development of capitalism here and in Europe. Karl Marx, a keen observer of the American experiment, said it best: “Without slavery you have no cotton; without cotton you have no modern industry. It is slavery that has given the colonies their value; it is the colonies that created world trade…Thus slavery is an economic category of the greatest importance”. If Candela expressed similar views she was just stating the obvious factual record. Not particularly controversial these days–except among conservatives who prefer the more sanitized version of US history. In many Southern states the GOP is trying to perpetuate this version by stamping out any detailed classroom discussion of racism or slavery. In one school district slavery can’t be discussed without presenting “opposing points of view”. That’s like saying the Holocaust should only be discussed when “opposing points of view” are discussed. Books are being banned from school libraries You have said nothing about these conservative trends of censorship and attacks on the free speech rights of teachers. This speaks volumes about your own bias and your lack of real commitment to “free speech”.
As far as the history of slavery in the world, it has existed in all forms with or without capitalism in tail. Why modern progressives believe that they can connect slavery to only capitalism is their strongest desire, hoping that they have destroyed our education/media industries to such an extent that most younger people will not notice the great lies they spew.
I find it interesting but not surprising that much of the CRT garbage in higher ed is in the soft alleged sciences and gender and ethnic studies areas plus those whose instructors belong to organizations such as the Modern Language Association. Sadly, it is also infiltrating into the professional schools such as law and medicine, too.
I will be giving music lessons. All students will need to shut up while I teach.
Gorgeous music! Now for a glass of Assyrtiko….and an Aegean sunset….it doesn’t get much better.
“. . . will come back to you a bit later or at another time.”
Or send you to a re-education camp.
I am not white and I find “progressive stacking” offensive.
Consider the founding fathers of the United States. Then consider the founding fathers of the Soviet Union / Russian Federation, which is really just a continuation of the Soviet Union…or the Evil Empire, as Reagan so succinctly put it. The Russian Federation walks and quacks in just the same manner as the Soviet Union, having the same capital, the same Kremlin, the same nuclear weapons, etc, so they are pretty much one and the same. Putin has referenced Stalin and Lenin himself as role models. There is no moral equivalence. Anyone who tries to make one can be safely laughed out of the room.
Liberals and the DNC have allowed viruses (progressives ideas and the C19) to creep into their lives and brains, destroying what little sense and human decency they may have had. Profs like her have been emboldened by the weakness of thought and action that followed the Liberals and DNCs viral overloads. They are very sick and no one knows if there’s a cure – and we’re not sure if we should provide one.
You sound as if you are describing rabid dogs. There is only one solution when the brain has become infected.
Mushroom clouds have been reported over Moscow. Good. Putin and Sir Gay Lapdog are villains who got what they deserved.
Racist policy that people have fought to end for generations is being openly promoted by progressives. Shouldn’t they be called regressives?
I prefer the term ignorant dupes.
I would like to make a comment regarding something not germane to the issue at hand here.
I would love some network media person to ask Colonel Vindman how he feels about the situation in Ukraine this morning. The “Colonel” was one of the thousand cuts that helped bring down Trump in order to get Biden elected and now the “Colonel’s” fave nation, Ukraine is under attack do to the fecklessness of Biden and the third Obama administration.
Vindman’s much loved country was attacked when Biden was VP, was not attacked when his enemy, Trump, was president, and is now being attacked again when his choice for president is in office.
If Trump was in office we would see “Colonel” Vindman everywhere.
PS. I scare quote Colonel because MR. VINDMAN was quite adamant that SENATORS address him with that moniker while he was testifying.
Vindman is joing Cheney and Kinzinger in the new Never Trump group that is going up against CPAC. A bunch of losers who voted for Joe Biden think conservatives will join with them whilst they join Progressives to take down America as we know it.
As a point of clarification, Vindman is a retired Army officer and is entitled to be called colonel by custom. As a retired colonel I am frequently called colonel. That does not mean that I support Vindman’s actions.
As a point of further clarification, Lt. Colonel is his retired rank. While the honorific “Colonel” is indeed applied to “Light” colonels, he was never promoted to the rank of bird colonel. He is now Lt. Col. Vindman, USA Ret.
I sincerely don’t know how to un-indoctrinate someone like you, hullbobby. Trump wasn’t “brought down”–he was never the choice of the majority of the American people in the first place. He was able, with the help of his Russian pals, to cheat his way into office, but he never captured even a 50% approval rating in 4 years’ time. He has little understanding of how American government works–for instance, checks and balances. He actually thought that SCOTUS and other judges he nominated would automatically side with him. When he didn’t get his way in one case, he actually claimed that he “made” Kavanaugh, who had been a federal appeals court judge before being nominated to the SCOTUS. He has few to no negotiating skills–he’s always gotten his way by bullying and lying, but that doesn’t work in a democracy. If anyone “brought down” Trump, it was Trump, because most of us Americans see him for what he is: a flashy, braggadocious reality TV performer who was hungry for the attention, power and adulation that goes with the office of President. His “presidency” was an unmitigated disaster because he has no leadership skills: wouldn’t listen to public health experts, imposed tariffs that hurt the economy, nothing but floundering every time there was a crisis. Col. Vindman bravely testified to the truth, but he was hardly alone in proving Trump’s unfitnesss for office. Trump’s presence had nothing to do with the timing of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Puting has a history of pushing until he gets resistance, and the latest move was to try to stave off Ukraine from joining NATO. Of course, because Vindman’s testimony was adverse to Trump, he must be a bad guy. You really can’t see Trump for what he is, can you? How many hours a day do you spend watching Fox, OAN, Breitbart, News Max, Info Wars and the ReTrumplican blog sites?
Still suffering from TDS after all this time abetted by a constant stream from our media/education industry? It would be so helpful if you could escape your box and, perhaps, enlighten yourself to some historical perspective. Trump is only a symptom of what the left has wrought upon this nation, he is not the boogie man. For that you must look back to Marx.
I would like Candela to explain “someone privileged by the racial and gender structures” regarding education and ability to learn from her course? Every time I see “privileged” connected education and ability to learn by race it reminds me of Dr James D Watson’s theory.
I wonder if this professor feels that her brother, father, sons or male cousins should also be discriminated against.
I wonder how this professor would treat a female to male trans person?? The left always tells us that once a woman decides to be a male they must be treated as a male, e.g. Lea Thomas the swimmer. So lady professor, do you shun the trans guy in class?
The more I read about modern universities, the happier I am that I left that track lo those many years ago
Courses she has taught. Predictable.
Will the real colonialist please stand up?
😜
https://dev.coursicle.com/binghamton/professors/Ana+Candela/
Ana Candela
Recent Courses
SOC 255 – Gender & Chinese Society
SOC 380N – Settler Colonialism
HIST 280A – Black Lives Matter
AFST 280B – Black Lives Matter
SOC 280B – Black Lives Matter
PPL 280C – Black Lives Matter
AAAS 280G – Gender & Chinese Society
LACS 280Z – Black Lives Matter
WGSS 282D – Black Lives Matter
WGSS 284A – Gender & Chinese Society
SOC 690A – Nationalism
Black Lives Matter is a class? Wonder if they discuss the disproportionately high number of black lives killed by abortion.
Anyone who attended university prior to the 70’s knows fully just how destructive and infested our universities have become.
Although I disagree with Candela’s methodology, I agree that white males tend to participate in classroom activities in a way that is often disproportionate to the value of their contribution. I have noticed this both in classes I have taught and in classes that I have participated in as a student.
Interesting-I have noticed exactly the opposite.
In the lower to mid-level science level courses, with enrollment size of >75 – 300 students, the only voice you hear in class is that of the instructor. The higher level science courses with an enrollment of less than 15 students have a bit more student participation. Those that interact are usually Asian descent. Whites are usually on their “smart” phones. The few blacks that do enroll, in my experience, are hungry for more learning and understanding. I encourage them often to speak in class because they have experience with medical populations that are truly sick and on the margins of society. White science students usually have a sterile, pristine background. Those that have any exposure to sick populations is because they want on a missionary trip outside of the country with their church.
So many universities are already 60% female 40% male, this sort of thing could lead more men to say ‘why bother?’
Plenty of available women, though, at that ratio.
In the hard sciences, the women faculty are impressive, at least in my experience. It takes a special woman to enter the sciences knowing she will be facing a patriarchal, judgmental set of peers. The older males are burnt out but the younger males are men in name only. Their posture, body language, manner of expressing / public speaking, etc…worrisome.
The future of America resides with immigrants, which of course is how America was founded and grew to great heights. Cultural identity and ethnic roots greatly influence the trajectory of people. See Amy Chua’s excellent book: “The Triple Package”.
https://www.amazon.com/Triple-Package-Unlikely-Explain-Cultural/dp/0143126350
deboluccia, any comment on women outpacing men on campus? Any comment on women being the vast majority of all law schools etc?
Maybe you were a little flower sitting in the corner afraid to raise your hand, but tell us of any other time you grade an entire group based on the activities of some members.
Do you have an ecplanation for this phenomena?
Deboluccia- I Suppose value is in the eye of the beholder. Your contributions may be thought of little value by others. Being aggressive in classroom discussions furthers your ability to make or argue a point. If you say nothing, your point is lost. Being aggressive in classroom participation also has risk because you may be wrong and proved to be in public, sometimes a humiliating experience. But you learn and then come back with a better arguments. An old southern saying “Root Hog or Die”. Translation-Argue and push to the front otherwise you risk falling behind with nothing but the leftovers. When I taught, I loved challenging students, even very aggressive ones because they made me better and more thoughtful. I also enjoyed bursting a balloon now and then.
In the classes I’ve taught I always felt responsible for facilitating the discussion so as to prevent dominance by anyone, any group or any particular opinion or theory. Unfortunately, at most of my continuing Ed or advanced seminars at universities take an opposite approach. Sadly, our universities are but a shell of learning and critical thinking they once were.
And the all white jury disagreed!
Liberty2nd, I assume you are saying that “all white” juries, like commenters here, are bigoted and therefore should not be listened to or allowed to pass judgment. Now please explain how the WHITE woman cop that ACCIDENTLY reached for her taser and pulled out her gun ACCIDENTLY killing the FELON that WAS FLEEING IN A CAR while the BLACK Capitol Police Officer that shot an UN-ARMED Ashleigh Babitt wasn’t even investigated? Any comment there Liberty?