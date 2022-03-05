Getting the Hook: The Met Cancels Opera Singer for Refusing to Condemn Putin

“It is a great artistic loss for the Met and for opera.” Those words from the Metropolitan Opera Manager Peter Gelb makes it sound like soprano Anna Netrebko has died or lost her voice in some accident. In reality, Netrebko was cancelled for failing to denounce Vladimir Putin. As with the criminalization of support for Putin in some countries, the termination of Netrebko is an attack on free speech. It is perfectly bizarre for the Met to stand against tyranny by attacking free speech, the very right that combats tyranny in all forms. This is not just the day that the music died for Netrebko, it is the day that free speech died at the Met.
Despite my strong support for Ukraine and condemnation of Putin, it is important for advocates of civil liberties and free speech to be vigilant in calling out such abusive measures. It is during wartime and periods of social discord that the greatest abuses can occur for those with dissenting or unpopular views.
Before addressing this latest controversy, it is also important to respond to rather fowhat has become a rationalization on the left for attacks on free speech in recent years: the First Amendment only protects speech from government crackdowns. The First Amendment is not the full or exclusive embodiment of free speech. It addresses just one of the dangers to free speech posed by government regulation. Many of us view free speech as a human right. Corporate censorship of social media clearly impacts free speech, and replacing Big Brother with a cadre of Little Brothers actually allows for far greater control of free expression.
As I have noted earlier, while liberal writers and artists were blacklisted and investigated in the 1950s, liberal activists have succeeded in censoring opposing views to a degree that would have made Sen. Joe McCarthy (R-Wis.) blush. Rather than burn books, they have simply gotten stores to ban them or blacklist the authors and artists.
For these companies, there is no value to protecting the speech rights of dissenting voices with powerful politicians, academics, and even some in the media demanding more censorship.
Now back to the Met. According to media reports, Met officials “made several attempts to convince Netrebko, who has made statements critical of the war, to rebuke Putin but failed to persuade the singer.” That sounds a lot like coerced speech: say these words or you can no longer sing at the Met. That sounds a lot like something Putin is doing in Russia as we speak. Saying that “well, we are not Putin” is not enough when you are acting in the same way by punishing political viewpoints.
Netrebko has had 192 performances at the Metropolitan Opera and is one of the world’s most celebrated singers. Did she lose the ability to hit such high notes due to the low note she strikes on politics?
Other Russians have faced backlash over their past praising of Putin or failure to condemn him now. One such example is Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin. Frankly, I have never been a fan of Ovechkin not only because I am a Blackhawks fan but he has previously praised this blood-soaked tyrant. However, I would be the first to oppose any effort to bar him from the ice due to his political views (as tempting as they may be at the next game against Chicago). Unlike the Met, hockey officials generally supported the players.
Yet, Gelb bizarrely says “Anna is one of the greatest singers in Met history, but with Putin killing innocent victims in Ukraine, there was no way forward.” No way forward? How about a free speech path where you allow an artist to perform for her art alone. Gelb and others can then use their free speech to condemn Putin or criticize Netrebko without silencing her on the stage.
Netrebko has publicly stated that “I am opposed to this senseless war of aggression, and I am calling on Russia to end this war right now to save all of us. We need peace right now.” Even that statement should not be necessary as a condition for her to perform. Are all opera singers now expected to repeat mantra-like the view of the Met or the majority?
When many artists opposed the Vietnam War, there was widespread support for their free speech rights in opposing blacklisting. The same was true during the McCarthy period. Now, the very same people who celebrate such struggles as defining moments in our history are seeking to cancel artists for their political views. In this case, Netrebko is not even being targeted for saying something offensive but rather for not repeating the position of the majority on the war. Years ago, I wrote that there was a dangerous trend toward compelled speech: “The line between punishing speech and compelling speech is easily crossed when free speech itself is viewed as a threat.” We appear to have crossed that line.
In the end, the Met succeeded in silencing a talented artist because she would not use her voice to support the view of the majority. In doing so, the Met embraced orthodoxy over art.
I have previously noted that the growing anti-free speech movement among artists and writers is self-destructive. Artists against free speech is like athletes against fitness. Artists need free speech to be able to create and perform freely. To see artists leading an anti-free speech movement is a form of self-condemnation.
77 thoughts on “Getting the Hook: The Met Cancels Opera Singer for Refusing to Condemn Putin”
Wake up and smell the coffee.
WWIII has begun; its conclusion has yet to be determined.
“Pac Man” Putin has painted himself into a corner; he has no choice.
Putin can NEVER have a NATO member, or otherwise democratic state, on his border.
After Ukraine, there is the next NATO/democratic state, and so on, and so on, and so on.
Putin must eat up Europe completely.
There is no hope of Western/NATO neutrality and non-involvement, and there is no alternative to the vigorous Western/NATO defense of Ukraine.
Shall we watch the destruction of a country and the heinous, bloody slaughter of innocents, of women and children, everyday on the nightly news?
America and Russia are eyeball to eyeball and America is Blinken.
Kinda difficult to think she would directly condemn the Moscow Madman and then return to her place in Saint Petersburg without facing repercussions. In all likelihood in a short period of time she’d be singing the Gulag Concerto in D-minor.
I read Orwell’s 1984 again in 2021 and also rewatched the movie. It is a sober reminder of the power of group dynamics and groupthink.
This reminds me of the “Two Minutes Hate” where the people of Oceania would gather in front of a screen and shout in a frenzy at the enemies of the state, especially Emmanuel Goldstein.
History will sort out the facts and time will reveal the complexities of this despicable act of aggression. In the meantime it is a fine line to walk on freedom of speech in a time of war.
Freedom of speech, as I have observed in more than one comment on this blog, is a cultural value. If a culture abandons it, then all the UN declarations and all the articles in all the constitutions cease to matter, and the West abandoned free speech when it embraced woke culture its corollary, cancellation of unacceptable speech and coerced speech. So now BBC and CNN are irate that Russia has banned Meta/Facebook and Twitter in retaliation for the blocking of “state media” like RT in West, and both have suspended operations in Russia because they might run afoul of its new law banning ‘fake’ news. Had the Russians acted first, BBC and CNN would have a right to be critical, but both have called for the banning of RT and other Russian news for some time.
The attacks on free speech have been underway since PC culture and hate speech became acceptable; war has just ‘escalated’ the process, as it always does.
A link . . .
https://unherd.com/2022/03/how-western-elites-exploit-ukraine/
Does the Metropolitan Opera receive public (taxpayer) funding?
From the Met’s website: “September 27 will be an historic night for opera lovers: the Metropolitan Opera, the largest performing arts company in the nation, will open its season after the long pandemic shut-down with ‘Fire Shut Up in My Bones.’ SUPPORTED BY THE NATIONAL ENDOWMENT FOR THE ARTS since its development period, ‘Fire Shut Up in My Bones’ is based on the memoir by Charles Blow.”
From the NEA’s website: “The National Endowment for the Arts is an independent FEDERAL agency…”
Olly, the Met is one of those “Little Brothers” still living in Uncle Sam’s basement. Any NEA funding should be withdrawn for violating free speech.
Any NEA funding should be withdrawn for [blatantly] violating free speech.
Thank you Diogenes.
Thomas Sowell said the wisest thing anyone has ever said about public policy: “There are no solutions; only trade-offs.”
The Democrats turned NATO into their favorite jobs program in Eastern Europe. There are good arguments both ways for what the trade-offs of this policy were, and the arguments don’t fall neatly into political pigeonholes. I’ve seen cold-war hawks express concern about NATO’s expansion. Now I’m seeing the usual Harvard sophomores demanding Putin’s blood.
I’m just as concerned about speech restrictions here as I am about them in Russia. At some point, if you’re ruled by speech-code fanatics right out of the faculty lounge, to quote their most-famous fanatic, “What difference does it make?!?”
And we’re not arguing about CRT or some other silly, campus orthodoxy. We’re arguing about real war. Stifling debate can be suicidal in this situation.
Some of Putin’s biggest critics are no friends to freedom. I wouldn’t share a foxhole with any of them.
Professor Turley has struck a chord about the Arts and Artists — and looking back deeply into history, 1000 years or more ago, artists were the canary in the coal mine of our collective consciousness —
“It is a great artistic loss for the Met and for opera.”
It is. And it’s a loss of her own doing.
For years, by word and by deed, she has supported Putin’s tyranny. Her condemnation of the war is not enough. She needs to condemn the invader.
When you support the enemies of civilized behavior, you forfeit your right to participate in civilized activities.
This is *not* a free speech issue. And the analogy to Putin’s censorship is abominable. The Met does not have a police force (or a secret police). Putin does.
Not a free speech issue? Does that assuage your liberal principles? That is false security. It is about free speech, and someday it will be about yours. If you don’t like your conduct being likened to Putin on how he deals with freedom of expression, then stop supporting the acts in the toolkit of oppressors when confronting dissenting views.
“Does that assuage your liberal principles?”
You must be new to this blog. Or blind.
The only “right” involved here is the right to contract. (Incidentally, Netrebko *withdrew* from the Met performance, and from many other performances around the world.)
