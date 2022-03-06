Yes, Foreign Fighters in Ukraine are Covered Under the Geneva Conventions as “Combatants”

We have been seeing new reports for foreign volunteers joining the Ukrainian forces, including Americans, to fight against the Russian invasion. There now appear a sizable number of such volunteers in a modern version of the Lincoln Brigade that fought against fascism in Spain before World War II. The similarities to the Spanish Civil War are striking with the fascists controlling the skies, fielding advanced weaponry, and engaging in war crimes. Back then, Russia supported the Republican forces against fascism. Now, however, Russia is declaring that foreign volunteers are not considered covered “combatants” under the Geneva Conventions. That is not true.
Russian embassies like the one in Thailand are putting out statements telling men not to join the fight at the risk of being classified “mercenaries.”
Of course, Russia has little credibility on any interpretation of international law today. The irony is crushing. Russia is now openly committing war crimes in attacking civilian areas with indiscriminate weapons and using prohibited weapons. These crimes are in addition to launching an unprovoked and unjustified attack on a sovereign nation. Moreover, Russia is using mercenaries like the infamous Wagner group.
Putting aside the hypocrisy, the Russian government is wrong. Indeed, its suggestion that it will treat these foreign fighters as uncovered persons is itself a violation of the Geneva Convention.
Here is the statement from Thailand:
Under the Geneva Conventions, “the best case scenario” is not “detention and prosecution.”
The Ukrainian president and government has officially called on international volunteers to join the Ukrainian military. They are a part of the Ukrainian defense forces and given Ukrainian training, uniforms, and insignia. The Russian position is akin to saying that the French Foreign Legion would be treated as mercenaries because it includes non-French volunteers. The Legion famously opens its ranks to “recruits from all over the world.”
Likewise, the estimated 16,000 foreign fighters are being organized under the “Ukrainian Foreign Legion” and requires a commitment of a year or longer of service.
The Geneva Conventions
While there are areas of ambiguity over private contractors and other participants in conflicts, the current definitions of covered combatants clearly and unambiguously reject the Russian position. Article 4 contains the core definitional element of lawful combatant status. Convention (III) Relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War, pt. I, art. 4 (Aug. 12, 1949), 6 U.S.T. 3316.
Article 4(A)(1) includes “Members of the armed forces of a Party to the conflict as well as members of militias or volunteer corps performing part of such armed forces.” Thus, both militias and volunteer corps are included.
Article 4(A)(2) also makes clear that “Militias and members of other volunteer corps … belonging to a Party to the conflict and operating in or outside their own territory” enjoy combatant status and protections.
Under the Geneva Conventions and the Additional Protocols, there is a division drawn between combatants and civilians. The later term can include unlawful combatants, spies, and mercenaries.
However, Article 45 addressed the “Protection of persons who have taken part in hostilities” and affirms that every combatant who is captured shall be presumed to be a prisoner of war. Accordingly, if a foreign fighter is captured “he shall continue to have such status and, therefore, to be protected by the Third Convention and this Protocol until such time as his status has been determined by a competent tribunal.” Article 45 reaffirms the need for a tribunal hearing on the question of status.
The four original Geneva Conventions do not address mercenaries. However, Protocol I does describe this status as “foreign combatants recruited to fight in one specific conflict and motivated by the desire for private gain in an amount in excess of the payment to the armed forces of the recruiting state.” There is also a 1989 International Convention Against the Recruitment, Use, Financing and Training of Mercenaries.
None of these sources support the Russian classification of foreign fighters as mercenaries. Indeed, such definitions would work against Russian military captured in countries like Syria.
History and Hypocrisy
Indeed, the Russians have long embraced such international volunteers in combat operations. One of the largest such efforts was the Soviet Volunteer Group that went, with government support, to China to fight in the Second Sino-Japanese War between 1937 and 1941. These soldiers wore civilian clothes and traveled to China to become part of their military. That included hundreds of pilots and planes.
The Russians also were foreign combatants in the Spanish Civil War. They were considered particularly key to the defense of Madrid against the fascists, including German forces.
That included a force of T-26 tanks under Captain Paul “Greize” Arman and Brigadier Dmitriy “Pablo” Pavlov. It also included dozens of Soviet I-15 fighters Tupolev ANT-40 bombers. Under the current interpretation of Russia, all of these men (called Soviet heroes) would now be treated as criminal mercenaries.
Future Enforcement Requires Immediate Clarity
If Russia carries through on its interpretation of the Geneva Conventions to exclude foreign members of the Ukrainian defense force, it would be in flagrant violation of the Geneva Conventions. As I discussed earlier, there have been possible violations on the Ukrainian side in showing videotapes of weeping Russian POWS, though some have contested that assessment. However, Ukraine is by all accounts complying with the Geneva Conventions in other respects. The Russian interpretation would effectively gut the protections of the Geneva Protections.
One could say that this hardly matters when the Russians are shattering international legal principles and committing atrocities in the invasion. However, the violation of the Geneva Conventions exposes military commanders to possible international charges and sanctions. The International Military Tribunal for the Far East (or “the Tokyo Trial”) involved the prosecution of officials responsible for the abuse of POWs.
Article 86(2) of Protocol I was written in light of the World War II cases. It seek to impose criminal liability on the commander if he knew or should have known that a subordinate was going to commit breaches of the conventions.
The most obvious figures who could be held accountable for such violations in Ukraine include Minister of Defense General Sergey Shoygu and Chief of the General staff, General Valery Gerasimov. They are also subject to charges for the war crimes being committed in the prosecution of the war on civilians.
The world legal community must speak with one voice in rejecting the interpretation put forward by Russia on the Geneva Conventions so there is no question about the knowledge of these commanders in committing such violations. When this war ends, there will hopefully be an accounting for those responsible. However, we must make that clear and unambiguous record now if we going to later vindicate the rights of the victims of this invasion.
51 thoughts on “Yes, Foreign Fighters in Ukraine are Covered Under the Geneva Conventions as “Combatants””
While Turley’s article was an interesting exercise on the laws of armed conflict, it is meaningless to the actual events taking place in Ukraine. Russia, i.e., Putin, doesn’t give a rat’s ass about the laws of land warfare. Arguing whether or not foreign volunteers are covered are not covered by the Geneva Convention may give the good professor, and the readers who agree with him (and I do), a feeling of righteousness of thought (it doesn’t for me), it is a futile exercise when there is no detriment or infliction of punishment on the perpetrator of the crimes. Just like here where perpetrators of crimes are released after being arrested, only to go back out and commit additional crimes. When there is no consequences, there is no deterrence.
The Geneva Convention, War Crimes, and how foreign volunteers who fight for Ukraine are not even a blip on his radar screen. He sees the western powers, i.e., NATO and the U.S. as weak, afraid, and willing to do no more than provide lip service outrage in defense of Ukraine, while still buying oil from him, which enables him to wage his war of aggression.
The destruction of Ukraine is a result of NATO’s inflexible adherence to its own charter.
Bending rules is a good thing if the result is good.
Not bending rules is a bad thing if the result is bad.
The result in Ukraine has been bad…very bad.
A defensivie organization with more common sense and flexibility would have done
a better job of preventing so much death and destruction.
An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.
Now they will need a costly Marshall Plan to rebuild.
Intervention could have prevented this costly rebuilding.
Mespo should be summarily executed for being a Putin sympathizer, just like Vichy France collaborators were.
I’m no fan of Mespo’s, but your wish for his harm is disgusting.
Question for the Lefties here…..What should NATO and particularly President Biden do….what actions should they undertake….if the Russian’s cause a Nuclear Disaster at one or more of the many Ukraine Nuclear Power Plants to include Chernobyl and others?
Is that legitimate justification for NATO Forces to engage in direct combat with Russian Forces involved in the Ukraine Invasion?
If not….just where do you draw the Line on Russian War Crimes that would earn them the fame of starting World War III?
This happened days ago with the prosecutors resigned. The story was Bragg did not see any eviddence of crime, and the Grand jury expiring, time to let it go.
Keep this in mind with every bit of leaked evidence coming from the Jan 6 partisan investigation. The latest flury of leaks assured the masses tha evidence has been gathered, lots. 100 witnesses and with all of that the assured the people all was being forwarded to the DoJ. The Jan 6 committee said clearly that there may sufficient cause to charge some as yet undefined crime.
President Trump has been proven repeatedly, by Democrats, as the cleanest politician in DC.
Only a liar would say that “President Trump has been proven repeatedly, by Democrats, as the cleanest politician in DC.”
Dear Mr. Turley! I always admire your unbiased view. You are a person who put law first and then emotions. How do you know that “Russia is now openly committing war crimes in attacking civilian areas with indiscriminate weapons and using prohibited weapons.” Do you trust CNN or other media? Don’t you think that they show bombed buildings in Donbass area and tell you that it’s done by Russians? How can you be so biased when it’s related to Russia? When you say Russian attack is “unprovoked and unjustified” I cannot agree. It’s Biden and his administration who provoked this war. Why to insist that it’s Ukraine’s choice to to be or not to be in NATO? I am sure you remember 1962/Cuba. It’s the same for Russia now. But Biden is ready to fight for Ukraine till the last Ukrainian. Just be unbiased and trust facts when they are available. US media and real facts are far away from each other. It’s about not only USA politics but international one too.
The west and almost all democratic countries are too slow to react. Hesitation kills. You either go ALL IN or don’t at all. In the end, if you don’t go ALL IN, you in fact lower your chances of winning and increase the chances of LOSING. So, go ALL IN.
Putin should be skinned alive and sprayed with a solution of isopropyl and bleach.
The republicans committed major war crimes that were especially horrid. Mass torture and executions. Orwell fought for them but even he wrote about the horrors they committed. Please correct the record.
Out of 7 billion people in the world, only about 60 million support Putin, and they are coerced into it, so the actual number is probably less.
So he only has the support of 0.0085 of the world’s population.
The other 0.9914 are against him.
His goose is cooked.
A billion of the world’s citizens should descend upon Russia with rifles.
Do you really think Putin cares? He’s bombing Ukraine and targeting civilian targets.
A million refugees, half of which are children.
Putin staying in power with diplomacy should be out of the question at this point.
Diplomacy is not a good thing if it keeps scoundrels and villains in power.
War is a good thing if it destroys such scoundrels and villains.
“Diplomacy is not a good thing if it keeps scoundrels and villains in power.
War is a good thing if it destroys such scoundrels and villains.”
******************************
I knew the Left was stupid but I had no idea they wore a Roman collar. Good guys unite! Drive out the evil! Oh and they are more than very happy to let the kids of the working class fight the wars of virtue, too!
According to a tweet from Washington Post investigative reporter Josh Dawsey, the former president proposed using an American aircraft with the flag of China on them should enter Russian airspace and “bomb the sh*t out of Russia.”
As Dawsey wrote, “Trump mused to donors that we should take our F-22 planes, ‘put the Chinese flag on them and bomb the shit out’ out of Russia. ‘And then we say, China did it, we didn’t do, China did it, and then they start fighting with each other and we sit back and watch.'”
Alright Trumpist’s defend Trump’s statement….He said this to GOP donors Saturday night.
Easy. Trump never said that.
More fishy misinfo.
“The similarities to the Spanish Civil War are striking with the fascists controlling the skies, fielding advanced weaponry, and engaging in war crimes. ”
************************
Okay, what are the war crimes? As I said on another thread:
“The western press – and some here- breathlessly accuse Putin of “war crimes” but what exactly are they. Dying civilians? Fallen nuclear reactors? Bombing cities? All could or could not be based on a myriad of factors. Here’s a good nontechnical summary for those willing to learn and not merely vent:”
https://nypost.com/2022/03/04/has-russia-commit-war-crimes-in-the-ukraine-war/
Boycott Russia. Boycott Shell Gas stations.
Boycott US Biden Administration. Biden still buying Russian energy [after shutting down ours] and financing Russian military.
She’ll Oil and. Gas is buying Putin’s products at a discount. I just posted a Ukrainian flag at a local shell station and left dog poop at their doorway.