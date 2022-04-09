University of Houston Students Sue Over Campus Speech Code

There is a new free speech lawsuit on a college campus this week after three University of Houston students sued over a new anti-discrimination policy. The students are unnamed in the complaint, which was brought by Speech First. They alleged that they are being chilled in expressing their views on issues like gender are now treated as forms of discrimination or harassment.
Under the new policy, discrimination or harassment on campus is now defined as including “negative stereotyping,” “threatening, intimidating or hostile acts,” and “denigrating jokes.”
In fairness to the university, it does include (unlike some universities) a rejected of subjectivity as the basis for complaints:
“An individual’s subjective belief that behavior is intimidating, hostile, or offensive, in and of itself, is not sufficient to establish Discrimination or Harassment. The behavior must create a hostile environment from both a subjective and objective perspective such that it unreasonably interferes with, limits, or deprives a member of the university community of the ability to participate in or to receive benefits, services, or opportunities from the university’s education or employment programs and/or activities.”
The policy, however, includes microaggressions that can result in action if there is a pattern.
“Minor verbal and nonverbal slights, snubs, annoyances, insults or isolated incidents including, but not limited to microaggressions, are not sufficient to establish Discrimination or Harassment. However, if such incidents keep happening over time and are targeting a Protected Class, they can constitute Discrimination or Harassment in violation of this Policy.”
We have previously discussed microaggression policies and the free speech concerns raised by this ill-defined and highly subjective concept. Notably, a professor at the University of North Texas just won a critical motion in his case involving criticism of microaggression policies.
Free speech demands bright lines to avoid a chilling effect on speech. The new policy however is sweeping in its terms:
“Examples of Harassment include, but are not limited to: epithets or slurs, negative stereotyping, threatening, intimidating or hostile acts, denigrating jokes and display or circulation (including through e-mail or virtual platforms) of written or graphic material in the learning, living, or working environment.”
The most concerning terms are how “negative stereotyping, . . . intimidating or hostile act, denigrating joke” are defined. Since graphic material are include, it would likely include cartoons or other material containing such challenged views or comments.
A recent poll found that 65 percent of students feel that they cannot speak freely on campuses. Another poll at the University of North Carolina found that conservative students are 300 times more likely to self-censor themselves due to the intolerance of opposing views on our campuses. In a relatively short time, faculty and administrators have destroyed the status of campuses as bastions of free speech. Students now expect less freedom of speech in higher education where a new orthodoxy and speech intolerance has taken hold.
It is a death knell for our higher education, particularly at private universities, which are not directly impacted by first amendment protections. The anti-free speech movement is making public universities the last line of defense for those struggling to preserve forums for free speech.
If this trend continues, students interested in seeking higher education without losing free speech rights may have to increasingly look to public universities. As someone who has taught at private universities for almost four decades, that would be a sad result not just for higher education but the country as a whole.
Here is the complaint: Speech First v. Khatur
32 thoughts on “University of Houston Students Sue Over Campus Speech Code”
A simple question. Is it those on the left who want to cancel free speech or is it those on the right? Those on the left are always saying that those on the right are trying to destroy our Democracy while calling for the limiting of the very bedrock of Democracy. The speech of the founders of our nation was prohibited by the Crown of England and labeled as treason. A better example of authoritarian government in history can not be found. So which political party today is more like England was in their desire to curtail free speech? A simple question. A simple answer.
“Another poll at the University of North Carolina found that conservative students are 300 times more likely to self-censor themselves due to the intolerance of opposing views on our campuses. ”
That can be read that conservatives are 300 times more likely to demand the right to abuse those whom they don’t like or disagree with. Fortunately, Turley provides this space where no such barriers exist.
It’s time for the snowflakes to feel the heat. The only way to fulfill that speech code is to go to class and never speak. Speech is an integral part of socialization and the development of the human mind. No speech and we stop and stagnate. The world is not a kind place and all of us have to learn how to deal with the slings and arrows and brickbats of life. You have left your cocoon and now you have to survive. Once upon a time college was where you learned to deal with other points of view, hurt feelings, insufficient preparation and it’s consequences and also learned to respond with sharp responses and outstanding command of your subject. I can guarantee you a humiliating experience will teach you more than any wonderful success whether it be in speech or action.
When I was a 1st year resident at Baylor in Houston in the 1970’s, we had the best cardiac surgeons in the world in people like Denton Cooley, Michael Debakey and several others. I had the pleasure of being loudly condemned with colorful language about my actions in the ICU by one the “Great Men” in regards to a patient of his that I was managing. It was a tirade, really. Virtually every nurse and other physician in that ICU that day was leaning away from me, hoping to avoid the backsplash of what was falling on me. I had to take it until he finally took a breath and asked me why I had followed the procedure I did. I calmly (although shaking inside) told him why I did what I did and that I had cleared all of my actions with his Cardiovascular Fellow the previous night. This same CV Fellow stood mute while I absorbed this abuse, knowing that I had called him.. My reward was a response from the ‘Great Man” which was “Oh, well OK” and he moved on. I did not learn how to respond to that overnight. It was the result of years of learning, mistakes and an occasional humiliation but we all need to learn how to deal with it. You just can’t fold up and cry. Even that day I learned something. Nobody else is going to protect you, best be ready to do it yourself. You walk away from something like that episode thinking “I survived” but be careful because there are a lot more mines on your path and they love to hit you right after a “success”.
“No speech and we stop and stagnate. The world is not a kind place and all of us have to learn how to deal with the slings and arrows and brickbats of life.”
Great post.
Did you know M. D. ? I am providing initials only.
Small world. Dr. Denton Cooley saved my life. I would likely have been dead for over 40 years now if not for him. That was back in the 60’s, when open-heart was major stuff.
I hope Dr. Cooley wasn’t the one who mistreated you. In any event, physicians like you are my personal heroes 🙂
The speech code seems to attempt to mirror federal workplace harassment and Title IX case law. I suspect that the phrase “unreasonably interferes with, limits, or deprives a member of the university community of the ability to participate in or to receive benefits, services, or opportunities from the university’s education or employment programs and/or activities” will save the speech code since federal law says a University is not allowed to discriminate to that level. Free speech rights do not give you a right to deprive others of educational services.
will save the speech code since federal law says a University is not allowed to discriminate to that level. Free speech rights do not give you a right to deprive others of educational services.
FANTASTIC!
All you have to do is charge the crime. Hold a trial. Due process runs its course. Freedom prevails.
But just like the Universities running secret rape courts, side stepping due process, following the law is the last thing the policy is after.
Turley says:
“Another poll at the University of North Carolina found that conservative students are 300 times more likely to self-censor themselves due to the intolerance of opposing views on our campuses.”
Self-censoring conservative students from saying the n-word is bad? We should chill speech which is universally unacceptable, e.g., neo-Nazi hate speech, Race-hustlers, bald-faced liars and groomers.
The use of the n-word by Liberals is many multiples of such use by conservatives who rarely use the term. Ignorance makes some forget that the n-word was a prominent noun for Democrats and used as frequently as a proper name. Richard Spencer, the Nazi, supports most leftist political thought, so if he uses the n-word, blame Liberals. Race-hustlers are commonly seen, especially where money is concerned. The most numerous and prominent are Liberals. When it comes to bald-faced liars, it’s been proven on this blog that the left wins the title. When it comes to groomers, I think we have all seen how some of the left acts on this blog.
Definitely a troll lives here.
A bright line already exists.
Charge a person with a crime or keep moving. Everything else is freedom
The students who feel their constitutional rights to free speech are being denied must continue to hit the administrations in their pockets. $$ have a tendency to speak louder than words and make people more reasonable.
Turley says:
“Free speech demands bright lines to avoid a chilling effect on speech.”
Wouldn’t it be swell if the good professor just ONCE gave us HIS example of a “bright line.” Instead of complaining about vague lines, show us teacher!
I suspect it’s easier said than done…
If you need ” a safe space” because you are ” triggered’ by a ” microaggression” grow a pair. Don’t know what the female equivalent would be. Don’t want to be sexist.
In fact, conservatives want a safe pass to be free of any consequences for being as bigoted and hateful to others as they like.
Jeff, the bigots surround you and your ideas. They are mostly ignorant.
Equity demands conservatives have the right to be just as bigoted as leftists. But it’s a high bar set by Democrats
I have never even heard a conservative use the 3 terms I referred to. Those are colloquialisms of the Left. And I know many liberals who are bigoted and hateful. Those are not traits of conservatives exclusively. Far from it.
Jeff, you are a lawyer, and you don’t even understand the concept of line-drawing. That is your bad. Can you tell us what type of law you practiced? Alternatively, did you get a law degree and never pass the bar or practice law? It certainly seems that way.
I think the market will heal itself if given enough time to do so. People aren’t going to pay a zillion dollars to send their kids to Brainwash U. As a result, Brainwash U will lose students and funding and status, when all the cool people are going to Tri C,and will eventually rediscover the joys of freedom. It’s a shame that people can’t just do things the easy way as opposed to the hard way but tell that to Adam and Eve.
@deboluccia – Sadly the parents you speak of are graduate’s of Brainwashed U.
It will take withdrawal of support from alumni to send the message to colleges and universities that intolerance and impeding freedom of thought and freedom of speech will have financial, possibly very deep financial consequences.
It will take withdrawal of support from alumni
YES,
Having several friends that have made the choice to exercise their altruistic desires through their alma mater. Univeristies will jump through crazy hoops to keep the money flowing. And we are talking ~10k a year not large sums. The receptions they are invited to, are great hunting grounds for like minded souls. A letter signed by 10 of these lowly donors will move the needle.
The Deans/Leaders of these institutions are recruited, on a large part, by their ability to raise $100’s millions a year from the alumni.
The commentators on this page will see that attack as acceptable.
Good for them. Their parents (grandparents?) stood up for free speech in the 60’s. It’s time for these people to do likewise