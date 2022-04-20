Top Prosecutor Drops Out of Whitmer Kidnapping Case

We recently discussed the collapse of the Whitmer kidnapping case after a jury acquitted defendants in Michigan. Now, one of the lead prosecutors is leaving the case, according to a motion filed by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Roth. That adds questions about how the case will move forward after the earlier loss.
Shortly before the 2020 election, Gov. Whitmer stood before cameras describing her narrow escape from being kidnapped and murdered by “domestic terrorists.” Despite the fact that the Justice Department in the Trump Administration made these arrests, Whitmer blamed former president Donald Trump. President Biden agreed that Trump was fostering a “civil war.”
The media went into a frenzy, declaring that the case proved that “Trump’s rhetoric and policies have unleashed a second pandemic in the form of far-right domestic terrorism.”
The problem is that the case — and the narrative — quickly fell apart after the election. A Michigan jury recently acquitted Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta and hanged on the verdicts against Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. Fox is portrayed as a ringleader of the group and leader of the conspiracy.
While Fox and Croft can be retried, the acquittal raises an additional challenge. Harris and Caserta may feel fewer inhibitions in testifying. With the exception of perjury, they can safely take the stand to discuss their actions — and more importantly, the actions of the government.
The Michigan case stands as one of the most chilling examples of entrapment techniques used by the FBI. While Whitmer declared Trump “complicit” in her planned execution, the FBI increasingly appeared more “complicit” in the creation of a government-inspired, government-funded, and largely government-staffed plot.
The problem was that these guys seemed at points more interested in partying than conspiring. The FBI, therefore, decided to take control and get them serious about some major crimes. An informant known as “Big Dan” was paid over $50,000 to get the conspiracy going, including paying for the defendants to travel to Wisconsin to “train.”
Special Agent Jayson Chambers pushed Big Dan to get the men to take violent acts against Whitmer. The defendants reportedly resisted those entreaties. Dan pushed the alleged leader to fire a round into the window of Whitmer’s home and mail the casing to the news media. On Sept. 5, 2020, Chambers texted to remind Dan “Mission is to kill the governor specifically.“
The Whitmer conspiracy was a production written, funded, and largely populated by FBI agents and informants. At every point, FBI literally drove the conspirators and controlled their actions. In the end, a majority of the “conspirators” were actually FBI agents or informants.
As discussed earlier, various key FBI agents and informants were removed from the case due to their own legal problems.
Now, Roth is pulling out. That will create a vacuum in the second trial. Retrials often allow prosecutors to better prepare for defense arguments. Yet, it has lost one of the prosecutor most experienced in the case.
Politically, it would be highly damaging for both Biden and Whitmer to have the case dropped. The question is whether the reduction of the defendants and the change in the prosecution team will change the prospect for convictions. It could work for the defense if the two acquitted parties are more active in the case. Conversely, focusing on the alleged leader could strengthen the optics for the jury by eliminating marginal figures.
There could also be a more generous plea deal offered to the defense to avoid the threat of acquittal. It is notable to see a lead prosecutor bow out in such a high-profile case. Whether this indicates other significant changes in the case will likely become clear in the coming days.
8 thoughts on “Top Prosecutor Drops Out of Whitmer Kidnapping Case”
The jury hung on the others. Not “hanged.” That’s for people, not verdicts.
On the one hand, I’m glad the FBI takes domestic political terrorism seriously. That said, the use of CIs as infiltrator-agitators egging on ambivalent actors to commit a federal terrorism crime has to stop. It usually suffices to let these actors know that the FBI is onto their activities and they have become persons-of-interest. The fantasy-plotting is thus put to bed.
It the FBI wants publicity for quashing plots, it can enumerate plots infiltrated and halted without naming names.
I will never again accept FBI allegations at face value.
The DOJ/FBI has cost themselves huge credibility; I look at the 1/6 allegations with deeper suspicion.
Of course. I am dead serious: how can anyone intelligent claiming to be on the side of reason and compassion continue to support Democrats? Come on. We could compile a list of *thousands* of examples to the contrary at this point. The American Dem party has quite rapidly and astonishingly since Obama become the enemy of freedom. And that is all there is to it. It is becoming more and more impossible to defend. This probably should have happened a hundred years ago, when they were just as racist and devisive as now, but this is the 21st century. Stop being a stooge, because that is all that you are at this point, and very nearly EVERYBODY that just loves their children and wants a peaceful life sees it. You dems have lost the plot, you have lost the heart, you have lost the minds, and you are going down in ignominy. Period. Guns will be involved if necessary. Do not literally become the Nazi party of the 21st century, because boy, will you face some pushback.
Makes you wonder if the January 6th riots have anything to do with this same type of action by the FBI?
Wonder? Ha, ha. No, that is a foregone conclusion for anyone older than 30.
James,
Have you noticed the MSM narrative seems to be in more disagreement with what Americans think or believe as of late? From Biden’s poll numbers, the fact more Americans are not buying his Putin Price Hike narrative, the Florida Parents Rights Bill, more Americans are no longer viewing 6JAN as the great threat the media portrays it to be, Americans cheering at 40,000ft, the results from the VA governors race as parents voted for a role in their children’s education.
Bill Maher keeps telling the Dems embracing far left wokeism is not working for the rest of their party. But the Dems and MSM do not seem to be listening.