Destroying Democracy to Save it? Court Advances Effort to Block GOP Candidates from Ballots

Below is my column in the Hill on the recent decision of a federal judge to allow a challenge to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R., Ga.) from appearing on the ballot as an insurrectionist. In my view, the underlying claim is meritless. The theory, supported by figures like Harvard Professor Lawrence Tribe, runs against the clear language and history of the Disqualification Clause of the 14th Amendment.
Here is the column:
As the country braces for the midterm elections, the left seems to be rallying behind three D’s: Democracy, Disinformation and Disqualification. The latter effort just received a huge boost from a judge in Georgia who has allowed a challenge to knock Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) off the ballot as an insurrectionist. Nothing says “democracy” like preventing others from voting.
Many of us have criticized Greene for her inflammatory rhetoric and her extreme views. No less dangerous, though, is the means being used by some of Greene’s critics to get rid of her. It is all part of a new movement to defend democracy by denying it. To paraphrase the Vietnam strategy, democracy can only be saved by destroying it through the denial of speech or the right to vote.
Many Democratic politicians and pundits have long pushed for censorship as vital to freedom. However, if such freedom-is-tyranny claims seem Orwellian, they are nothing compared to the push to disqualify dozens of candidates from appearing on ballots.
Judge Amy Totenberg ruled that critics could potentially strip Greene from the ballot due to her public comments before and after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot in Congress. Totenberg ruled that Greene’s critics could bring a challenge under the Constitution’s 14th Amendment, known as the “Disqualification Clause.” This is the same clause cited by some liberal members of Congress and legal experts as a way to bar dozens of Republicans, including former President Trump, from office for allegedly engaging in insurrection against the United States or giving aid and comfort to its enemies.
This argument most recently was used against Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.), who also has been opposed by House colleagues on both sides of the aisle. Cawthorn prevailed in a federal court, which dismissed that effort; an appeal of that ruling will be heard May 3 by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit in Richmond, Va.
There are similar efforts to block members like Arizona GOP Reps. Paul Gosar and Andy Biggs from appearing on state ballots.
Totenberg gave a green light to these constitutional claims despite both the constitutional text and history showing that the claims are meritless.
Section 3 of the 14th Amendment was written after the 39th Congress convened in December 1865, following the end of the Civil War. At the time, many members were not pleased to see former Confederates like Alexander Stephens (D-Ga.), the Confederacy’s vice president, appear in Congress to retake the very oath they previously violated by waging war against the country.
Whether Jan. 6 was a riot or an actual insurrection remains a matter of deep and largely partisan disagreement — but the disqualification clause was written in reference to a real Civil War in which more than 750,000 people died in combat. The Confederacy was a separate government with its own army, currency and foreign policy.
There is another problem: To the extent that a person can be disqualified under the 14th Amendment, it requires action from Congress, not a local board of election. Despite an otherwise long, careful opinion, Totenberg blithely set aside such details, including an 1869 decision by then-Chief Justice Salmon P. Chase. The case in question challenged the right of Hugh W. Sheffey to hold a Virginia state court office, given his support for the Confederacy. Chase ruled that Section 3 did not disqualify Sheffey because “legislation by Congress is necessary to give effect to” Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, and disqualification from office “can only be provided for by Congress.”
Congress later passed the Amnesty Act of 1872, which overrode the Disqualification Clause except for “Senators and Representatives of the thirty-sixth and thirty-seventh Congresses.”
The Supreme Court has repeatedly ruled that states cannot impose their own qualifications for Congress because it would “erode the structure envisioned by the Framers.” Under such an approach, partisan state election boards could simply conclude that a member is an insurrectionist and prevent voters from being able to make such choices for themselves.
Totenberg simply insists that barring an insurrectionist is the same as barring someone from running for president who is not a natural-born citizen or who does not meet the age requirement for Congress. However, age and citizenship are easily ascertainable qualifications stated in the Constitution for all candidates. There is no additional finding or action required for such disqualifications. Totenberg is suggesting that a local board declaring a representative to be an insurrectionist is the same as confirming the age or place of birth of a candidate.
As with the calls to censor disinformation, the growing calls for disqualification represent a serious threat to our democracy. Countries like Iran routinely strike candidates from ballots due to their underlying views or perceived disloyalty. Just as free speech allows good ideas to counteract bad ideas, free elections allow good candidates to prevail over bad candidates. The problem is that you have to be willing to live with the judgment of your fellow citizens rather than control what they read or who they may vote for.
In fairness to the court, Totenberg complained that “the parties devoted little time and few pages to the complicated questions inspired by this novel situation.” As such, she did not feel comfortable in granting an injunction for Greene. However, that expression of reluctance at the end of the opinion belies the sweeping language used to get there.
With the other pending cases, this issue may now be headed for a Supreme Court showdown. In the meantime, the Democrats will likely see in November whether the “three D’s” resonate as well with voters as they did with this judge.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University. Follow him on Twitter @JonathanTurley.
157 thoughts on “Destroying Democracy to Save it? Court Advances Effort to Block GOP Candidates from Ballots”
Iran’s – and America’s – Plans to Fund Russia’s War In Ukraine
Iran’s efforts to conclude a revised nuclear deal with the Biden administration could result in the Kremlin receiving a windfall of half-a-billion dollars to fund its war effort against Ukraine.
To boost its economy, Russia is now demanding that Iran pay in cash for the deals currently under discussion, as well as repaying outstanding debts believed to be worth more than half a billion dollars in cash owed for Russia’s work on the Bushehr facility.
“Iran has promised Russia that it will pay its debt once Iranian funds held in the US are no longer under sanctions and become available for use,” a senior Western security official told me this week. “Furthermore, Iran has made transferring down payments to Russia for the purpose of implementing the military agreements between the parties conditional on reaching an agreement in Vienna.”
Full article at
https://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/18426/iran-us-russia-ukraine
When an opinion’s last paragraph changes the whole tenor of the opinion, it is a sure sign the law clerks wrote the entire opinion, the judge disagreed with their conclusion, and changed the last paragraph to reach the result the judge wanted. See in many times.
Turley: you are officially an unfunny joke: you’re now defending that bottle blondie lunatic from Georgia because Fox is paying you to do so? Your rhetoric is so over the top it is truly stunning. “Democracy, Disinformation and Disqualification. The latter effort just received a huge boost from a judge in Georgia who has allowed a challenge to knock Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) off the ballot as an insurrectionist. Nothing says “democracy” like preventing others from voting.” You’re saying that DEMOCRATS are the ones engaging in “disinformation”? On what planet? WHAT ABOUT THE BIG LIE that served as the underpinning of the Jan 6th insurrection? Everything that stupid mental patient was confronted with is PROVEN by video and audio, so explain how this is “disinformation”. And, she sat there and lied, lied, lied over and over again, denying that she recalled saying what she was confronted with. You also claim: “Many of us have criticized Greene for her inflammatory rhetoric and her extreme views.” This piece of white trash chased a school shooting victim down a Washington DC street, screaming at him and accusing him of being a plant for the anti-gun lobby. She went to the office of AOC, banged on the door and demanded that she immediately appear and debate her. When her demand was ignored, she opened the mail slot and told AOC to “change her diaper” and come out to debate her, with cameras present. This ignoramus loser claimed that the California wild fires were caused by “Jewish space lasers”, she also mused about how wonderful it would be if Nancy Pelosi were killed, which is what got her kicked off of House Committees, but these insane things aren’t the reason she was in court: it was because she not only supported the insurrection, she referred to is as “our 1776 moment.” Nothing she is accused of is “disinformation” or untrue. Explain to me if your can, Turley, how or why someone who spreads a lie about an election being rigged and who supports the storming of our Capitol as “our 1776 moment” should be permitted to even run for office.
Of course, you got in some licks at Laurence Tribe. Uh, Turley, how many Constitutional law books have “Turley on the spine”? Nada. Tribe, on the other hand, is the author of multiple Constitutional law texts.
One thing about Tribe. Often wrong but never in doubt.
The last sentence illustrates a common fallacy. What is it?
As of October 2021, the district, state and supreme courts have ruled on several election fraud issues, while numerous other cases are still open. Some cases were dismissed on legal technicalities, preventing evidence from being presented and considered; but a detailed list of cases and outcomes available at https://election-integrity.info/2020_Election_Cases.htm shows that at a national level, Trump/Republicans have so far prevailed in 18 out of 25 cases that were decided on merits of the evidence.
Your website doesn’t say anything about who runs it (there is no “About Us” page) and nothing about how they identified the suits they’re counting as “2020 US Presidential Election Related Lawsuits,” only that “a team of independent volunteer (unpaid) scientists and engineers recently put together a List of Lawsuits involving the 2020 Presidential election.” For example, if you compare the list on your page with this ABA list — https://www.americanbar.org/groups/public_interest/election_law/litigation/ — you’ll find that each page lists some cases that are omitted from the other’s list, so however your unnamed people are compiling their list, it’s incomplete.
Your pages says “Trump and/or the GOP plaintiff prevailed in 22 out of 30 cases decided on the merits,” not 18 out of 25. Your page tracked 92 cases total, so where you say “Some cases were dismissed on legal technicalities,” that “some” refers to ~2/3s of the cases, and what you’re calling “technicalities” are key aspects such as standing.
Thank you for the resource.
Most are completely unaware – not only of the cases, but of the significant evidence of serious problems that have been and are continuing to be uncovered.
I am not mostly interested in the courts at this point – it is far to late to accomplish much there.
I would like to see some states revoke their certification – but even that is inherently symbolic at this point.
The most important matter – from the start, is this should never happen again.
I am from PA. PA’s act 77 is unconstitutional – that actually was passed in 2019 before Covid as a compromise measure between republicans and democrats to end litigation in PA over PA’s voter ID law.
ACT 77 permitted LIMITED mailin voting – but implimented a broad range of election security measures, including particularly guaranteeing that Voter ID would be completely govern PA.
As noted PA Act 77 was unconstitutional – Aside from the Secret Ballot requirement of the PA constitution – which mailin voting can never meet, there is also a provision that only permits absetee voting for specific reasons with a provision for the LEGISLATURE to add specific reasons to the list.
In 2020 Gov. Wolf and his SoS ignored nearly al the election integrity provisions of the law – including Voter ID, and then left groups Sued PA and the PA SCOTUS not merely gave the SoS everything she asked, and the challengers, but PA SCOTUS judicially modified the law to destroy all the election integrity provisions.
The PA SCOTUS decsions was one of the most blatantly politically corrupt decisions from a court I have ever seen.
PA’s 2020 election was so lawless and so corrupt that The PA legislature should have impeached Gov. Wolf and 5 of the PA SumpreCourt Justices.
Frankly I am surprised that Wolf was able to pass a buget or ANYTHING after the Election Fiasco.
While I oppose Act 77 – because it is unconstitutional.
The fundimental problem in PA was Not Act 77, it was PA democrats – in thee xecturtive, in the courts complete lawlessness and worse their willness to live up to the committments they made to pass ACT 77 in the first place.
If you want to polarize government further – if you want it to seize completely – there is little that could be more effective than to strike a compromise, and then through purely legislative and judicial action completely gut the compromise to get everything you wanted – including things that were never even discussed.
Act 77 makes no provisions for ballot drop boxes at all. We have enough problems with the ballot boxes that are completely in control of election officials much less unattended boxes on the street.
Act 77 required mailin Ballots to be delivered to a SINGLE specific location in each county by the post office – or by hand by the voter during ordinary business hours.
The SoS expanded that to Any election office within the county – not the law, but still not totally insecure. The Courts expanded this to dozens of unattended ballot boxes throughout the country
Much of the country does not know this – but a couple of PA counties have a reputation for election fraud that compares to that of Cook County Illinois.
Many people have been convicted of Election fraud in PA – several were convicted in 2020 of feeding the same ballot over and over through a scanner in a prior election.
Even today – nearly 2 years after the election – PA has not been able to reconcile the number of people who voted with the number of votes cast – we have more ballots than voters by over 1/4 million – and 99% of the error is in TWO large urban democratic counties. These are the same places that received millions of Zuckerbucks and massive amounts of shiny new election equipment.
These are places that have been historically slow reporting and always claimed poverty as the reason they can not count votes on time. Yet in 2020 after
receiving massive amounts of Zuckerbucks and lots o election equipment – they were SLOWER and LESS accurate than ever before.
This is also where we have the allegation by a truck driver that he drove a truck with over 200,000 filled in ballots from NYC to PA a few weeks before the election.
This was forwarded to DOJ, the US Attorney wanted to investigate. Barr ordered him to forward the case to the PA democrat AG where it died. This was an INTERSTATE Election fraud case – it was OBVIOUSLY the DOJ’s business.
While we are seeing Republican states fixing problems in their voting laws accross the country – that is clearly not enough – I PA efforts to fix election problems were veto’d by the govenor.
PA voters are “mad as hell, and not going to take it anymore” – in March 2021, Voters Overwhelmingly passed TWO separate constitutional amendments stripping the Governor of Covid emergency authority.
And this despite the Governor deliberately wording the referendum ballot language to be indecipherable.
PA has been a purple state most of my life. I am expecting it will be RED come November.
Further, this anger is NOT about Biden, or the federal Mess. Pennsylvanians are very angry at PA democrats.
With Toomey retiring Democrats should have had a shot at a Senate Seat Pickup – that is not likely.
They are also near certain to lose the governorship.
Finally, as with other stupid tactics that democrats have tried – the disasterous 2020 election was a ONE TIME THING.
I expect in 2023 PA laws to be fixed,
But we must get through 2022 with the democratic fraud machine fully operational
But people are prepared. When you know how the game is played – throwing sand in the gears, catching them in the act, or matching Democrats bogus vote for bogus vote are all options.
John B. Say,
“ Act 77 required mailin Ballots to be delivered to a SINGLE specific location in each county by the post office – or by hand by the voter during ordinary business hours.
The SoS expanded that to Any election office within the county – not the law, but still not totally insecure. The Courts expanded this to dozens of unattended ballot boxes throughout the country”
Act 77 was deemed unconstitutional by a state court but that is ultimately left for the Pennsylvania Supreme court to decide.
As for the ballot box issue. The PA SCOTUS was correct in interpreting the law. The wording in the statute only mentions the elections office and it doesn’t specifically state ballot boxes are limited to the physical building where the election office is located. Just as one says “the office of the President” doesn’t always mean the physical structure.
The ballot box locations were not specified in the law. Only the elections office, as in the local institution responsible for elections in the county, can decide where to put drop boxes.
The argument relied on the extreme, literal wording of the statute and the PA SCOTUS correctly noted that interpreting it that way would make other parts of the statute illogical.
No fraud occurred in Pennsylvania. Even those alleged at drop boxes.
Those that don’t see that there is a serious issue with the election system in the United States have been refusing to look.
Was the 2020 election fair and legitimate ?
Is mainstream media objective, are they presenting information without bias ?
THERE IS A PROBLEM THAT MUST BE CORRECTED BEFORE THE NEXT ELECTION.
This site – https://electionfraud20.org – presents evidence of a coordinated, funded, illegal(?) ballot trafficking network.
“Compiled by Si Williams, non-US resident, and other contributors”
Another questionable site.
Without a doubt, this nation has two sets of law and two sets of morality.
Facts speak louder than words.
Nothing is more powerful than the truth.
We all can voice our opinion, but everyone is Innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Dumb smokers got no reason.
Dumb smokers got no reason!
Dumb Repubs got no reason to live!
Your head appears to be lodged in your rectum.
The democratic/dictatorial duality.
Amy Tottenberg is a far-left activist, not a judge. She’s leftwinger Nina Tottenberg’s sister. Laurance Tribe isn’t even American – he’s an Eastern European Jew who came to America by way of China. He has no allegiance to the United States as his rantings prove. As for the Fourteenth Amendment, large numbers of former Confederate officers and officials later served the United States both in government and the military, including some who rose to star rank. It was an amendment for the times and no longer applies. By the way, the 750,000 figure is for total Civil War deaths, not combat deaths, which were about a third of the total. Far more men died of sickness and disease than died in battle, which is true of most wars. The 750,000 revision is not new. It’s been around for at least a decade. By the way, the vast majority of Civil War deaths were on the Union side.
“Amy Tottenberg is a far-left activist, not a judge.”
She’s a judge, whether you can admit it or not.
“Laurance Tribe isn’t even American – he’s an Eastern European Jew who came to America by way of China.”
Oh look, an anti-Semite is trying to pretend that a Jewish American is not an American.
Tribe is an American, whether you can admit it or not.
“It was an amendment for the times and no longer applies.”
Greene’s lawyers can argue that in their appeal. I doubt that this attempt to disqualify Greene will work. I’m more curious whether any of her testimony conflicts with evidence that the DOJ and J6 Committee have, for example, if she lied about whether she asked Meadows to invoke the Insurrection Act or if she lied about the extent of her ties to Ali Alexander.
semi, what do you have against Jews? Dershowitz is a Jew. What did he do to you? Not all Jews are liberals. Do you dislike conservative Jews as well or was your comment just in frustration of Tribe who was a brilliant man that is no longer brilliant?
In a democracy, there are official decisions. One example is the vote counts in the States determining who won the Presidency. These can be challenged to an official recount, but then if not overturned by the recount, the original decision stands.
Another class of official decisions are court case verdicts. And, appellate decisions.
Another class of official decisions are laws passed by elected representatives. Or, Constitutional Amendments ratified by 3/4 of the states.
Where Trump debased his office was in defying an official decision about having lost the election (after the recounts and court cases firmly established his loss). Trump’s noxious, egotistic theory is that who won is still a “matter of opinion”. It is not. To aver that official decisions of the greatest magnitude can be dismissed with open defiance is an insurrectionist’s creed. It is subversive infowarfare.
Trump fomented a rebellion against the authority of the many States through the Electoral College to elect the next President. He and his co-conspirators should go to prison for this brazen “gaming” of the Constitution.
Joe Biden is equally brazen in his defiance of the Constitutional duty of Office to see that the laws be faithfully executed in regards to illegal immigration. He should be co-impeached with VP Harris for the largesse of their criminality in harboring by now millions of illegal aliens, and advancing the reach and power of international smuggling cartels.
This country is facing its gravest threat to democracy in failing to punish those who game the system. Gaming the law has been turned into a sport of the elites, and the only ones who can restore discipline are a determined citizenry able to uphold that which is official, i.e. not a matter of opinion. The elites have been playing the citizenry into taking up opposing-team-postures, while the core of democracy rots under corrupt gaming.
Only an independent-thinking citizenry who can penalize those who game the system without regard to “cause” can save our democracy.
This means having the courage to believe solutions to problems be not only the right choices, but obtained through the right process. Cheaters will have to be thrown under-the-bus to assure the 2nd part.
From the frantic, fevered ( smoke-induced ? ) imagination –