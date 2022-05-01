“There is No Clear Incentive”: Twitter Employees Complain About Life Without Censorship

There was a revealing “town hall” meeting of Twitter employees this week where they joined executives in open panic over what life would be like without their ability to censor others. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal attempted to calm the obvious angst that (perish the thought) free speech could return to Twitter.
As clearly distressed employees peppered him with questions, Agrawal admitted “Yes, we could have done things differently and better. I could have done things differently. I think about that a lot.” For civil libertarians, the vague admission left us cold. Agrawal spent his entire time as CEO as someone who dismissed or marginalized the very relevance of free speech values to the company.
Agrawal was asked early in his time as CEO how Twitter would balance its efforts to combat misinformation with wanting to “protect free speech as a core value” and to respect the First Amendment. He responded dismissively that the company is “not to be bound by the First Amendment” and will regulate content as “reflective of things that we believe lead to a healthier public conversation.” Agrawal said the company would “focus less on thinking about free speech” because “speech is easy on the internet. Most people can speak. Where our role is particularly emphasized is who can be heard.”
Twitter continued its biased censorship program, including bizarre suspensions of satirical sites and one site that re-posted liberals speaking about themselves.
What was striking was the attitude of employees that the actual owners of the company were out of line in seeking a return to a free speech corporate philosophy. Twitter has underperformed for years because it made its name synonymous with censorship. In the meeting, one employee declared “I’m tired of hearing about shareholder value and fiduciary duty. What are your honest thoughts about the very high likelihood that many employees will not have jobs after the deal closes?”
Another employee declared “The PR speak is not landing. They told us don’t leak and do a job you are proud of, but there is no clear incentive for employees to do this.”
There is an incentive, of course. It is called employment . . . even if you do not view restoring free speech to be a noble purpose.
By the way, Twitter employees were not the only ones having a meltdown. Over at Apple, an open letter addressed to company leadership objected that telling employees to return to work in-person was furthering white dominance and privilege at the company. The company had suggested a hybrid approach requiring workers to simply come in three days a week. That was met with outrage:
“Apple will likely always find people willing to work here, but … being in the office at least 3 fixed days of the week … will make Apple younger, whiter, more male-dominated, more neuro-normative, more able-bodied, in short, it will lead to privileges deciding who can work for Apple, not who’d be the best fit.”
That is not likely to amount to a viable EEOC complaint even in the Biden Administration. If anything, the Apple policy is more accommodating than it is required to be. It could legally demand a simple return to work in accordance with the new CDC guidelines.
We have Americans each and every day getting their kids off to school and then heading to work. They put in 8 hours or more at their job site, return home to feed their families, do homework with their kids, repair the faucet, pay bills, spend some time with their spouses and the next day start all over.
They complain sometimes like, gas is so high, food prices high, kids clothes cost more, the mortgage is due tomorrow, crime is really bad, will we have enough for vacation this year.
Then we have the Twitter type.
Trevor Noah says this to President Biden in his comedy routine at last night’s White House Correspondents Dinner:
“Since you’ve come into office, things are really looking up. Gas is up, rent is up, food is up! Everything!”
BIDEN: *laughs*
What’s so funny Mr. President?
We the People who are suffering *because* of your bad policies say this:
FYJB.
You will hear our message to you (and the entire Democrat Party) loud and clear in November.
Trevor thinks he is a big supporter of Democrats but that line and Biden’s laughter will be seen in many adds this fall. To see a very rich man in a tuxedo laughing at inflated prices is not a good look. Maybe they should have had the Easter Bunny come and stop Boden from laughing.
I don’t know how the Republicans got the idea that Twitter will have no censorship. You can’t have an online platform without any content moderation. The question is how much and who gets moderates.
Sammy, the issue is whether the restrictions will be based on truth value assessments or substantive content on the one hand or on the traditional very limited judicial categories of unprotected speech on the other. Twitter has been doing the former. Musk appears to lean strongly towards the latter. That is why the Twitter executives and employees are upset: they will no longer be able to control the substantive terms of debate.
I think that Musk said it well. He is shooting for the middle 80%. People to the far right and far left are going to be disappointed.
Dim bulbs like Sammy, or more likely Democrat Bots like Sammy, can’t seem to understand the difference between “censoring” a comment that calls for someone to be killed and censoring a comment from someone that thinks Fed policy is wrong or that the BBB Bill will be harmful to the economy.
One small correction to the article. It was not a “town hall’ meeting at Twitter. It was a clown hall meeting.
I just dont understand.
The right is complaining about getting censored, and the left said, ‘get your own platform’ So exactly what is the problem? Musk isnt even a conservative. Trump is not a conservative. Turley is not conservative.
But for some reason, People that advocate for liberty and freedom, are enemies of the left.
That data point really explains all you need to know about today’s leftists
I’m sure these employees will be able to find work in the new DGB.
It’s just too much fun to watch these flying monkeys implode. Kudos to Musk and I think we’re all enjoying the libtard
fireworks
‘Limit WHO is heard’
The message is not a scary as the messenger.
The left lacks the skills to debate ideas. And they know WHO is dangerous to their agenda.
The NYT got caught up in that with Tom Cotton. The wrong think, was not in allowing editorial content, but Rather from a person, a sitting Senator, no longer having privileges in the ‘public square’. There was nothing wrong with the idea…it just came from the wrong person.
Twitter executives and employees appear to have viewed their role as defining the terms of acceptable debate. Musk should end that. Those whom he does not fire can then decide whether they want to continue working when that role is eliminated. I imagine they will be easily replaced.
The lead individual in charge of censorship at twitter is paid $17 million per annum. I do believe Musk will save his new company $17 mil a year very shortly. The heads will be rolling at twitter soon enough and those incompetent bias purveyors of lies will be looking for jobs .
Phergus, she was paid 17 million in order to do the dirty work of the Democrat party. The only reason she was caught crying after the announcement is that she knows in her heart that she is the reason Twitter is now gone for them. Gaddes ( I believe that is her name) was behind removing Trump and banning the Post’s Laptop story. She is the reason that people said enough is enough and now Twitter is gone from the partisan battle.
This is sort of how I feel about the animus that CNN developed towards Trump, on top of their obvious ratings increase by being insanely hateful towards him. CNN gave Trump about a billion dollars of free air time in 2016 because a) he was ratings gold for them and b) they never thought he would win and in fact thought he would hurt the Republicans. After the election they knew that they were in part culpable for Trump’s election and they went insane trying to atone for the evil they felt they committed.
MUSK has Shined a Huge SPOTLIGHT on the Left and their anti-democratic anti constitution anti bill of rights. Musk has the right idea and is indicating the high price MGMT is History along with the DEM Advisors who work for Twitter – He should move the HQ to TEXAS and Leave the Staff in California.
“If I cant’t be Goebbels there is no incentive.”
A whole generation ruined. We
Meanwhile in Shanghai —-
Just wait until Musk moves Twitter HQ to Little Rock, or Paducah,, or (gasp) Florida
Agrawal’s comment about limiting who can hear is reminiscent of Stalin (paraphrase):
“It is not who votes that matters, but who counts the votes.”
Let’s face it, liberals just can’t handle life.
They’ve been training the young to be unable to handle reality in stages over the past several decades. Now we have “the young” they’ve trained everywhere, and entitled meltdowns are all we get from them.
Baby gets disciplined in school? Sue the teacher and principal to stop discipline in schools.
Baby gets a bad grade? Eliminate grades.
Baby has feelings hurt by a university group’s invitation to have someone she doesn’t agree with address them? That’s violence against her! And her assaulting the speaker as he tries to leave, sending him to the hospital, is just her own guaranteed “free speech.”
Baby gets a job where she’s paid to “investigate” and doxx on national fora private citizens who promote views she finds distasteful, and weeps with self-pity over the threats she gets from those who criticize her down-punching ways.
Frankly, I am glad I am in the twilight of my years on earth.
And Biden wants to forgive their student debt?
I don’t believe Faux Joe ever met a bad idea he didn’t embrace.
Ellen Evans: I think I have seen Baby before…in court, asking for damages for $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$ and emotional distress, inter alia. Baby claimed employment discrimination based on race/gender/transgender status. Baby forgot to tell the jury about excessive tardiness, poor hygiene and dress, arguments with customers/clients/co-employees, excessive use of company computers for personal purposes, taking excessive break times, excessive use of sick time, and substandard quality/reduced quantity of work product. The jurors were older than Baby… Baby lost.