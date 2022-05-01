Time Columnist Denounces Free Speech as a White Man’s “Obsession”

It has become depressingly common to read unrelenting attacks on free speech in the Washington Post and other newspapers. The anti-free speech movement has been embraced by Democratic leaders, including President Joe Biden, as well as academics who now claim “China was right” on censorship. However, a Time magazine column by national correspondent Charlotte Alter was still shocking in how mainstream anti-free speech views have become. Alter denounces free speech as basically a white man’s “obsession.”
What is most striking about the column is Alter’s apparent confusion over why anyone like Musk would even care about the free speech of others. She suggests that Musk is actually immoral for spending money to restore free speech rather than on social welfare or justice issues.
She suggests that supporting free speech is some disgusting extravagance like buying Fabergé eggs.
“Why does Musk care so much about this? Why would a guy who has pushed the boundaries of electric-vehicle manufacturing and plumbed the limits of commercial space flight care about who can say what on Twitter?”
The answer, not surprisingly, is about race and privilege. Alter cites Jason Goldman, who was an early figure shaping the Twitter censorship policies before he joined the Obama administration. Goldman declared, “free speech has become an obsession of the mostly white, male members of the tech elite” who “would rather go back to the way things were.”
Alter also cites professor of communication at Stanford University Fred Turner who explains that free speech is just “a dominant obsession with the most elite… [and] seems to be much more of an obsession among men.”
In arguing in favor of censorship, Alter engages in a heavy use of historical revisionism, claiming that
“‘free speech’ in the 21st century means something very different than it did in the 18th, when the Founders enshrined it in the Constitution. The right to say what you want without being imprisoned is not the same as the right to broadcast disinformation to millions of people on a corporate platform. This nuance seems to be lost on some techno-wizards who see any restriction as the enemy of innovation.”
It is also lost on me.
Censorship has always been based on the notion that the underlying speech was false or harmful. Calling it “disinformation” does not materially change the motivation or the impact. What Alter calls a “Tech Bro obsession” was the obsession of the Framers.
Alter is confusing free speech values with the rationale for the First Amendment. For years, anti-free-speech figures have dismissed free speech objections to social media censorship by stressing that the First Amendment applies only to the government, not private companies. The distinction was always a dishonest effort to evade the implications of speech controls, whether implemented by the government or corporations.
The First Amendment was never the exclusive definition of free speech. Free speech is viewed by many of us as a human right; the First Amendment only deals with one source for limiting it. Free speech can be undermined by private corporations as well as government agencies. This threat is even greater when politicians openly use corporations to achieve indirectly what they cannot achieve directly.
Key free speech figures practiced what they preached in challenged friends and foes alike. After playing a critical role with our independence, Thomas Paine did nothing but irritate the Framers with his words, including John Adams, who called him a “crapulous mass.”
Yet, free speech was a defining value for the framers (despite Adams’ later attacks on the right). It was viewed as the very growth plate of democracy. As Benjamin Franklin stated in a letter on July 9, 1722: “Without Freedom of Thought, there can be no such thing as Wisdom; and no such thing as public liberty, without Freedom of Speech.”
The same anti-free speech voices were heard back then as citizens were told to fear free speech. It viewed as a Siren’s call for tyranny. Franklin stated:
“In those wretched countries where a man cannot call his tongue his own, he can scarce call anything his own. Whoever would overthrow the liberty of a nation must begin by subduing the freeness of speech; a thing terrible to publick traytors.”
Yet, Alter assures readers that this is just due to a lack of knowledge by Musk and a misunderstanding of why censorship is a natural and good thing:
“Tech titans often have a different understanding of speech than the rest of the world because most trained as engineers, not as writers or readers, and a lack of a humanities education might make them less attuned to the social and political nuances of speech.”
10 thoughts on “Time Columnist Denounces Free Speech as a White Man’s “Obsession””
What would the reaction be from anti free speech people be if the next administration shut THEM down using their philosophy? Just them.
I find those calling for bans on free speech don’t have the critical thinking skills to defend their opinions from scrutiny.
We are each capable of deciding what we believe and what we don’t.
At this point, anything I hear from our corrupt government or its propaganda mouthpieces, like those mentioned above, I consider as “disinformation” until I find evidence it is not. It’s sad we have reached this point, but I am happy to see more citizens I talk to are waking up and deciding to think for themselves.
It’s not just free speech the leftist are against, but, they want total control to do as they please, while restricting others in all spheres of life. In short, they are for a totalitarian police state. So long as they control everything. They completely lack any self awareness, what so ever!
Free speech for me, but not for thee,
Truly depressing that “journalists” see free speech as racist and are so willing to be censured. I’m sure Time, WAPO and the NYT will be very willing to present their articles to a republican administrations Ministry of Truth.
So, the writers and editors at Time, the Washington Post, the New York Times, and other liberal media are on a crusade to keep conservative voices down, while virtue-signaling that it’s their job to protect minorities and women from the “free speech” of white male supremacists. Meanwhile, you can bet that the next Democratic hoax, like Russiagate or Huntergate, will get full front-page coverage in all liberal rags, and no retraction when it’s exposed as bunko.
It’s an astoundingly unimaginable that we as a country are actually experiencing this: The anti-free speech movement being pushed by our government, big tech and the mainstream media. It’s unconscionable. This is beyond dangerous. We are in the middle of a civil war.. and it will get worse, much worse.
“The process of continuous alteration was applied not only to newspapers, but to books, periodicals, pamphlets, posters, leaflets, films, sound tracks, cartoons, photographs—to every kind of literature or documentation which might conceivably hold any political or ideological significance. Day by day and almost minute by minute the past was brought up to date. In this way every predication made by the Party could be shown by documentary evidence to have been correct; nor was any item of news, or any expression of opinion, which conflicted with the needs of the moment, ever allowed to remain on record. All history was a palimpsest, scraped clean and reinscribed exactly as often as was necessary. In no case would it have been possible, once the deed was done, to prove that any falsification had taken place.“
George Orwell (1984)
when the Son of the VP along with other family members can ride on Air Force 2 and do personal business deals with our enemies…you know Democrats NO LONGER CARE WHAT YOU THINK!
The Rule of Law in America is DEAD! DC is lost….Republicans need to cut 50% of Fed gov and move 40% of DC Fed Gov to the heartland
The socialists of 1930’s Germant….showed how propaganda wins power!
Democrats are copying this!
if you don’t vote Republican you HATE America
List of Constitutional Amendments Democrats are against 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 20, 23, 24, 26