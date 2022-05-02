GWU Student Association Demands Suspension of Conservative Group Over Offensive Tweets

The George Washington University (where I teach) has a new free speech controversy after the Student Association Senate unanimously passed a resolution calling on school officials to suspend the campus chapter of the Young America’s Foundation (YAF) for alleged four “transphobic” tweets.
According to The Hatchet, the SAS approved the “No Place for Hate Act” declaring a series of YAF tweets to be “hateful” and demanding a response from the university.
There are four tweets posted from a three-day period:
“…On April 20, 2022, at 5:57 pm, GW Young America’s Foundation Tweeted from their official Twitter account “oh the pro-pedo libs are gonna LOVE this one” as a quote Tweet of the official Young America’s Foundation Twitter account;
…On April 21, 2022, at 4:52 pm, GW Young America’s Foundation Tweeted “we aren’t the ones advocating for the grooming and sexualization of children…” in response to a Tweet calling them disgusting;
…On April 22, 2022, at 10:21 am, GW Young America’s Foundation Tweeted “AGREE OR GET CANCELLED: @benshapiro explains how trans ‘rights’ are an attack on free speech.”;
…On April 22, 2022, at 3:56 pm, GW Young America’s Foundation Tweeted “The statement that pedophiles shouldn’t be teaching in schools should not be controversial, it’s common sense.”
Among the relief demands is the suspension of the group and for the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion to “conduct trainings” with the conservative group to ensure it “understand[s] why [its] statements were wrong.”
YAF deleted the first tweet and said that the word pedophile should not have been used and “did not represent the entire organization’s views.” It further said that it “was not meant to refer to transgender people as pedophiles, only people who support implementing education about gender and sexuality in elementary schools.”
There are clear justification in other students objecting to the tweet. However, the organization told The Hatchet that
“a YAF e-board member posted the tweet without “any pre-approval,” and that the member is no longer part of the organization. Moving forward, we will closely scrutinize our social media posts to ensure that they are in-line with the executive board’s views as a whole.”
While some have said that this statement does not expressly offer an apology, it is clear that the group has disassociated itself from the statement made by someone who is no longer with the group.
The question is whether this and the other tweets justify a suspension of a group and mandatory training.
The second tweet was reportedly in response to a member of GW Reproductive Autonomy and Gender Equity calling YAF “disgusting.” It reflected a view of some conservatives that early exposure of children (particularly from kindergarten to third grade) constitutes “grooming and sexualization.” That is a roaring debate on and off campus, particularly in light of the recent Florida parental rights law. While many understandably view the statement to be insulting and inaccurate, it is a political viewpoint supported not only by these students but various politicians and pundits. It should be treated as protected speech on campus.
The third tweet stated “AGREE OR GET CANCELLED: @benshapiro explains how trans ‘rights’ are an attack on free speech.” Again, many students have a legitimate right to denounce that statement as insulting and inaccurate. However, it is a political statement that captures not only the views of Shapiro but the view of many conservatives. It should also be treated as protected speech on campus.
The fourth tweet, again, uses the term “pedophiles” that many understandably find insulting. It is not clear what this statement is referencing from the resolution. However, the labeling of others in this debate as pedophiles is irresponsible, offensive, and wrong. The group itself publicly stated that the word “pedophile” should not have been used in the discussion.
The resolution maintains that action is required from the university “to improve safety for the LGBTQ+ Community.”
There is ample basis for condemnation of the use of this label in tweets. Trans individuals have long faced this prejudicial, harmful, and demeaning label in society. They are often portrayed as threats to children due to their identity. We should all stand in opposition to such characterizations and be cognizant of how such labels impact members of our community.
However, the suspension of the group (which only received $186 from the university according to the Hatchet) would come at a high cost for free speech. I have seen other groups at GW engage in insulting and reckless characterizations. That includes calling Republicans fascists, racists, and other terms. Likewise, pro-life advocates are often denounced as being anti-feminist or misogynistic.
As forums of free speech, universities encourage students to participate in political causes and engage in debates over contemporary issues. In so doing, schools strive not to regulate such speech out of concern for free speech values. That can be difficult when passionate debate leads to reckless or offensive comments. Such intervention can create a slippery slope of regulation where the university is called upon to address a myriad of offensive or insulting characterizations in political debates.
In this case, YAF was legitimately called out for the use of pedophile in these exchanges on Twitter. The groups deleted one tweet and said that the term should not be used as part of the debate. If the university goes further, it will need to establish not just a bright-line rule on how it will be responding to such insults but also address the failure to do so with other groups.
The concern over consistent and uniform treatment of speech is long-standing on campuses. In past postings, I have defended faculty who have made an array of disturbing comments about “detonating white people,” denouncing police, calling for Republicans to suffer, strangling police officers, celebrating the death of conservatives, calling for the killing of Trump supporters, supporting the murder of conservative protesters and other outrageous statements. I also supported the free speech rights of University of Rhode Island professor Erik Loomis, who defended the murder of a conservative protester and said that he saw “nothing wrong” with such acts of violence.
Even when faculty engage in hateful acts on campus, however, there is a notable difference in how universities respond depending on the viewpoint. At the University of California campus, professors actually rallied around a professor who physically assaulted pro-life advocates and tore down their display. We also previously discussed the case of Fresno State University Public Health Professor Dr. Gregory Thatcher who recruited students to destroy pro-life messages written on the sidewalks and wrongly told the pro-life students that they had no free speech rights in the matter.
In all of these controversies, my natural default is in favor of free speech despite the offensive content of the statements. I have the same inclination in this controversy. The group has pledged to more closely monitor tweets using the group account and to avoid the use of the term “pedophile” in the debate. The students were correct in calling out YAF for the tweets, but a suspension would raise troubling free speech implications for the university, particularly after the recent censorship of a group criticizing the Chinese government.
This is an important debate for our community and legitimately caused this group to review and revise its approach to social media commentary. The resolution, however, fails to consider the countervailing dangers to free speech raised by the controversy. A suspension of the group would undermine free speech rights on campus.
26 thoughts on “GWU Student Association Demands Suspension of Conservative Group Over Offensive Tweets”
A pedophile should never be around young children. By definition pedophile is”sexually attracted to young children.” What’s wrong with banning them from being around young children?
Ummm, so JT you talk the talk are you going to walk the walk, your school? Are you and your colleagues drafting anything regarding the Ministry of Fear? It’s frustrating to read your position on free speech which 95% of the readers here agree but now it’s your house tell us your going to get involved?
Free speech for me but not for thee. You have the right to your opinion. However you do not have the right to force me to accept it.
I went back and read the four tweets. From my perspective the fourth should be the least controversial. Individuals who have been convicted of pedophila are required to register as sex offenders. In many states they are restricted to residing near schools and parks. It is common sense that known offenders should not be working as faculty and staff in a school setting. The majority of states also require CORI checks to weed out those who prey on children. Apparently those who object to that opinion are not and never have been parents.
As for the other tweets, some might be offended.however they are opinions and should be protected. The tweets do not incite violence against any individual or or group. This is the only reason in my mind that should serve as the basis for censorship or suspension of a group.
Next, I do not believe anyone forced the objectors to read the tweets. We are living in a society of victims and the easily offended. Those individuals also have the options of engaging in a civil debate or they can and should walkaway.
Snowflakes once again start melting in the sunshine of a new day then run screaming for justice and suspension of those who have verbally “assaulted’ them (replied forcefully, yelled back, snorted, or eye rolled about the snowflakes” latest abomination”).
“Oh, the humanity!”
List of Constitutional Amendments Democrats are against 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 20, 23, 24, 26
Republican need to get in DEMOCRATS FACES. We can not let the Democrats win Civil War 2.0. Democrats are trying to destroy America…the time to fight is NOW!
Since JT is a strong free speech advocate, I am surprised and disappointed he didn’t give his position on the third tweet that said trans rights are an attack on free speech. I hope JT doesn’t believe that.
No such thing as trans. Test the DNA…you wiil find a MAN or WOMAN. We don’t have to play Pretend!
According to you, do intersex people exist? (Your claim that sex can be determined solely by DNA suggests that you’d answer “no.”)
According to you, does genetic chimerism exist? (Your implication that all the DNA in someone’s body has identical sex chromosomes suggests you’d answer “no.”)
People can be fired for “misgendering” a trans or trans-identifying person or for using a so-called “deadname.” Women without the visibility and resources of J.K. Rowling and Martina Navratilova are demeaned, disciplined, and canceled for insisting that sex is an immutable biological concept, that the word “woman” refers only to adult females and should not be replaced by “birthing people,” “people with vulvas,” or “bleeders,” and that women should have safe spaces without having to admit genetic makes who “identify” as women. I’d call that an an attack in free speech.
Safety. Safe from “menacing” ideas and thoughts? If you don’t wrestle with ideas and concerns, how do you understand anything, including other people? How do you move towards Truth?
Do they object to people training in self-defense, too? To learn how to handle yourself in a physical confrontation means you practice engaging in physical confrontations, preferably in a structured environment with people who are more experienced and can teach you best practices. It doesn’t mean avoiding confrontation at all.
Another way to think about it. I have seedlings growing in my house. To make their stems stronger and less inclined to legginess, I gently brush them with my hand, knocking them about a bit. Then, before they will be ready to put in my garden, they need to spend some time in a sheltered place outdoors to “harden off”, to acclimate to the extremes of temperature, wind, weather, and sunlight.
So Turley wants credit for acknowledging a term “pedophiles” is wrong, saying the group disassociated themselves from the term which was used by a member no longer with the group. Then the group uses the same term again.
Suspension is not a permanent ban. Fraternities and sororities get suspended all the time. Hopefully they learn their lessons and do better in the future. This group apparently learned nothing and deserved suspension.
Would you favor suspension for any group that voices support for the organization BLM? Where do you Jacobins draw the line. If their speech offends you, GET OVER YOURSELF!
Turley concedes too much here. Anyone can say what they want. Referring to those who want to introduce gender identity in k-3 as groomers or pedophiles may be incorrect but it is a rhetorical tactic being deployed against perceived extremism that should not lead to punishment or re-education cultural revolution style. There are lots of epithets that are thrown about to make rhetorical points: racist, Nazi, white supremacist, fascist, etc. These are tools of political debate and have been for time immemorial. Rhetorical escalation should be challenged through counter-speech not counter-measures.
Daniel. If not grooming, what is the purpose of including the topic in the classroom.
I get zero reasons, when considering the possibilities.
They would say it’s to promote tolerance.
To me it is promoting confusion. A boy simply cannot become a girl or vice versa. Normalising this false idea will have horrible consequences, as more children move from social transition to puberty blockers to sex hormones and in some cases to surgery (mutilation). Florida has the right idea, and its capable surgeon general has called out the inadequate science behind “affirmative care”.
Ahhhhh dida PO IDDO babies wet thier diapers and whine and cry in da poopies
Sexualizing young students is grooming. The gender discussion is 100% the domain of parents. Public Schools will get it wrong 100% of the time.
Free speech for Marxists, Socialists, Communists, and all of the radical Left has long been defined as only that which agrees with their radical agenda.
If they were “cancelled” on the same terms given to conservatives, there would be a profound vacuum in our country’s otherwise hypocritical free speech platform 😆🤣🤔😂
There was an attempt to do exactly what these and other overly sensitive woke student groups are trying to do. It was led by an alcoholic Republican Senator named Joe McCarthy. We look back on that time with revulsions.
Let’s not wait a generation to be disgusted by this new stalinist speech control.
And Trump wanted to shoot protesters, but this is the real outrage.
“And Trump wanted to shoot protesters” ?
Is the proof to support this assumption ?
BLM burned cities, attacked people…murdered….Democrats gave BLM MONEY FOR THAT.
I am unaware of any evidence of that but it doesn’t sound implausible. I do know that I heard Gen Milley said he would put a ring of steel around DC and implied that he would turn military weaponry against the January 6 rioters.
Just sayin’
Sammy…you are a liar. BLM DID SHOOT PEOPLE…DEMOCRATS shoot people EVERY DAY!
WHY do progressives get to call us whatever they want with no consequences then??? If it is okay for them to call us RACISTS, HOMOPHOBES, XENOPHOBES, ect…ect…ect…with no proof…then go away with crying about the Pedophiles shouldn’t be teaching lines that the Group posted because THAT is true…they shouldn’t be. Free speech for all. If you don’t like what is being said…WALK AWAY.