Leaked Draft Opinion Rocks the Court and Washington

The leaking of a draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization has rocked the Court and Washington. The 98-page draft opinion is dated Feb. 10, 2022 and authored by Associate Justice Samuel Alito. I have two columns (in USA Today and The Hill) today on the opinion and the disgraceful leak from within the Court.
The opinion is joined by Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil M. Gorsuch, Brett M. Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. It declares that “Roe and Casey must be overruled. It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”
The opinion can change but the damage done to the Court as an institution will likely be lasting. This shattered a long tradition of the Court of strict secrecy and integrity in the handling of drafts.
The leak is the greatest crisis faced by Chief Justice John Roberts and the greatest security breach in the history of the Court.
The question is how the FBI and the Court will proceed in the investigation. Anyone taking this deeply unethical act is likely to have taken steps to hide their tracks. I would be surprised if there were a paper trail or email record. However, anyone who would take such a reckless act may have been equally reckless in the means used to violate the Court’s rules.
If the culprit is a lawyer, disbarment would seem a virtual certainty. This person may be a hero in the eyes of some, but will remain a pariah in the eyes of any ethical lawyer. Yet, disbarment could be the least of the problems. If a suspect lies to the FBI, there could be prosecution under 18 U.S.C. 1001.
Thus, the culprit will have to make a decision today of whether to radically increase the potential costs of this act. There are a relatively small number of individuals with access to these drafts. It is likely that the culprit will be contacted quickly with others by investigators. That will prove a critical moment that could transform an unethical into a criminal act.
As others have noted, it is exceptionally curious that the leak is released “at the midnight hour” just prior to midterm elections, especially in states that Dems want to flip–like Ohio (I do not live in Ohio). I further note that on the 7:00 morning news today, (the widest audience, before people go to work/about their daily activities/to VOTE) national TV mainstream media (NBC, ABC) was quick to hint that this was to be blamed on “Trump’s appointees” to the Court (see, e.g., Pete Williams on NBC). Also today, print and Internet media are highlighting headlines and articles about the “resurg[ent]” move to add more Justices to the Court, -and the urgent need for Congressional need to “codify” Roe.
Scare tactics always work well. There is no bottom, no floor, to how low one side will go in its insidious creep toward annihilating any opposing opinion, view, stance, or political party–using media, academia, and political position to advance that effort.
/sarc off
Look, abortion is a thorny issue. On one hand, an acorn certainly isn’t an oak tree and on the other it’s sheer ignorance to ignore the interests of one entity sharing the body of another. The traditional way was the “Quickening Test” (back to the times of Aquinas who knew a thing or two about everything important) that is to say if the baby was animated in the womb then it was worthy of protection. That didn’t work out so well with science so it made sense it had to go.
There is no right answer here so we have to do the best we can to get the best answer. The best place for this to play out is in the legisatures of the states where different methods and policies can be tested. That’s what Alito is saying in the leaked opinion. Roe v. Wade was a travesty of opinion-writing by making up constitutional rights (Douglas’ “penumbra” effect in Griswold comes to mind) out of whole cloth and creating a judge-made statute. That much is beyond doubt. Even pre-batty ol’ Larry Tribe has enough intelletual integrity for that obvious and inconvenient truth in 1973:
“One of the most curious things about Roe is that, behind its own verbal smokescreen, the substantive judgment on which it rests is nowhere to be found.” ~ Lawrence Tribe (Harvard Law Rev., 1973)
Mespo, if think Griswold was problematic, then you probably want to yank away birth control pills (in addition to abortion). That’s probably next. What a crowd pleaser that should be. ..Not. !!
Anonymous:
Wow /sarc of again today. I must be slipping:
Griswold was problematic and the correctness of the policy isn’t the issue. The issue is good law versus emotional law and the process to arrive at each. All good law is grounded in reason. I personally think abortion and birth control are worthy of nuanced protection but I also believe that using bad law to make it so undermines that protection rather than reinforces it. This is an intellectual and jurisprudence execise not one of personal rights. Not every worthwhile right is found in the Constitution, (try to find my right to good Scoth or my new obsession Maker’s Mark 46!) so we don’t need to rely on the Constitution solely to protect us – statutes and rules do just fine.
The Utero-Americans screaming that they want complete control over their bodies, apparently have no idea how they’re getting pregnant. One has to be extremely careless, or stupid, or both, to get pregnant in this day and age.
Cindy Bragg:
Hey Cindy!! Bigger question is that if you can’t figure out what a woman is, how can you figure out her rights?
Mespo! I burst out laughing, thanks for the clever note.
mes………There ya go! LOL!
Cindy, you don’t live in this day and age. Means nothing to ‘you’.
Every form of birth control fails. Women and girls are also sometimes raped, and women sometimes have abortions with wanted pregnancies, whether because the pregnancy is creating a serious health problem for the woman or because of embryonic/fetal diagnoses. More women and girls still die from pregnancy-related complications than from abortion. More to the point: even if a woman or girl gets pregnant through carelessness, she still has a right to decide whether to continue the pregnancy.
Master Stroke from DNC/Bolsheviks: discredit a major institution, lay popular foundation for violence and corrupted elections. History’s being written. High time to eradicate individual freedom, individual power over state power – high time to end this two hundred year aberration – Elite Lives Matter.
We do not know who leaked the draft and why.
Tha much is spot on true (if a bit pedantic). People do things for lots of reasons rational and otherwise. Let’s wait and see but until then the betting continues!
I suppose anything is possible, but I see no reason to believe that the current DOJ would take any action against the leaker even if there was clear evidence of criminality. Rule of law is dead and this Administration killed it.
Missing in the debate is the 9th Amendment. In order to have small, limited and non-intrusive government – which Conservatives claim to stand for – the Framers of the Constitution created the 9th Amendment.
The Framers were concerned by power-hungry leaders assuming “unnamed” rights. Since it’s impossible to list all rights, the 9th Amendment deferred to the citizens NOT the government. Government was stay out of our bedrooms, personal affairs and out of women’s wombs.
The 9th Amendment actually benefits Conservatives also by protecting some gun rights like hunting or target shooting, etc.
So when faced with a draft that takes rights away from tens of millions of women — with an argument women shouldn’t have rights today because it wasn’t the custom in this country for men to grant rights to women — Turley is silent.
Nor is that the full extent of Alito’s argument in the draft. Mark Joseph Stern: “Alito’s draft opinion explicitly criticizes Lawrence v. Texas (legalizing sodomy) and Obergefell v. Hodges (legalizing same-sex marriage). He says that, like abortion, these decisions protect phony rights that are not “deeply rooted in history.””
Yes, it’s serious that someone leaked the draft. But the content of the draft is more serious than the leak, and Turley’s unwillingess to write about Alito’s argument is … curious.
“So when faced with a draft that takes rights away from tens of millions of women — with an argument women shouldn’t have rights today because it wasn’t the custom in this country for men to grant rights to women — Turley is silent.”
Yeah, you’re qualified to critique the opinions of Supreme Court Justices. What’s you thought on quantum physics?
Stern is wrong. The draft opinion explicitly distinguishes all the other substantive due process decisions, on the basis that only abortion involves the extinguishing of life. You can disagree with the validity or persuasiveness of that distinction, but it is simply wrong to say that this opinion explicitly questions the continuing validity of the earlier substantive due process decisions.
No, what Stern actually wrote is correct, and you can look to Alito’s dissent in Obergefell for more details.
Taking a right away from the federal government (which the constitution didn’t grant them) and giving it to the people through the states (which the constitution granted them) is NOT taking rights away from women. The supreme court didn’t say women don’t have the right to abortion, they said that right is not in the constitution, and is not banned by the constitution, so let the people decide through their representatives.
I thought y’all hated tyranny of the federal government?
Yes, they did hate it until they became the government and now they love it. Tyranny for all and you better like it.
Don’t pretend to know what I hate.
Just as no one can force you to donate bone marrow or even blood to save another human being’s life, women cannot be forced to donate the use of their uterus to save the life of an embryo. People have a right to control the use of their own bodies. Women are people; hence, states cannot take away women’s right to control the use of their own bodies. This is not an issue to leave to state legislatures.
No, better to see it as the woman voluntarily ceded the sole use rights to her body when she got pregnant.
Kos Felix, we never heard of you. Just popped out of nowhere??
“. . . that right is not in the constitution . . .”
Neither is the right to eat, sleep, jog.
The Constitution is not a comprehensive list of rights (or of private citizen permissions). It limits the government’s power (federal or state). Unless the Constitution expressly permits it (e.g., government controlling a woman’s body, future, happiness), then government (federal, state, or local) cannot use its police powers for that purpose.
This decision makes it clear that aborting babies is not a right. Reread your post with ‘convenience’ in place of ‘right’.
We can only hope the phony rights are removed next.
The leak is far more serious than the draft itself.
“If a suspect lies to the FBI, there could be prosecution under 18 U.S.C. 1001.” This presumes there will be a legitimate investigation. From the Garland DOJ, I have my doubts. If this was an orchestrated leak, as many suggest, there will be an investigation in name only, and no prosecutions.
“Orchestrated”?
By whom?
It’s not a federal court’s decision, it’s not a states’ rights issue, it’s a child’s life and their God given right to life. This life is what must be put first in all of this.
Do you believe in the First Amendment?
The government cannot force people to live according to your personal religious beliefs.
You believe that an embryo has a “God given right to life.” I do not.
My personal religious believes have nothing to do with a child’s right to life. Do you have a right to life? Or can it be extinguished at any time? And at what age did you obtain this right to life?
There are many forms of contraceptives easily available, many of them for free. ‘The Pill’ is 99.9% effective in preventing pregnancy.
The media is being too optimistic that this leak had to originate with one of only 45 persons (with access to the draft). For several months the Court has been conducting business remotely. This means that in addition to on-site IT support staff with legitimate access to the Justices and Clerks computers / network, there is the possibility that an ‘outside’ hacker has gained improper access to email or other tech resources of any one of the 45 people with legitimate access to the draft opinion.
Not surprised you don’t venture your thoughts into the content of the leak, Turley, but rather just focus on the leak itself. This stacked court is just doing what it’s been hired to do, and set in place through the bad faith bargaining of Mitch McConnell. You work for, and represent, those same forces, Jon.
As far as the source of the leak, I see two possibilities. One has to be Roberts in a last ditch effort to dredge up enough outrage to change the minds of his newer cohorts who seem absolutely dedicated to making the court illegitimate by taking the 30 percent side in a 70/30 issue and their shadow docket efforts…
The other has to be Alito in an effort to keep a wobbly signatory from jumping ship. The wobbly one would be Kavanaugh as the reality of his being a casual date rapist is weighed against taking an active role in stealing women’s rights after 50 years of efficacy…
Any rate, the Court is WAY over its skiis here. Actively infringing on civil rights to the point where there are five justices approaching the place where Stand your Ground laws might rightfully be turned against them as they seek further to strip the rights of American citizens.
Eb
What you wrote is embarrassing. And stupid
Warspite, we never heard of you. Just popped out of nowhere to tell someone they’re stupid?
Not fond of free speech huh?
Bug, I agree with your first paragraph.
We have no way of knowing who leaked the draft and why, and the two possibilities you introduce are not the only ones that exist.
Your last paragraph doesn’t advocate murder but still goes over the line, which isn’t good for the country. (Also, Blasey Ford was not on a date with Kavanaugh and did not allege that he raped her; she alleged that he assaulted her and that she was afraid he might rape her.)
It’s nothing but a Diversion. Why now, You never pass up an opportunity to change a narrative when you are loosing. The votes in Mid Term Elections are not looking good for the Donkeys, so what do you do? You create that opportunity. But have faith, the sun is going to come up tomorrow, Biden will still be President, gas will still be over $5 gal. and this too will pass.
I agree. This is a well timed subversive action. It will send masses of “mostly peaceful demonstrators” into the streets in a remake of Summer 2020. It will certainly gin up the heretofore lagging support of the Democrat faithful. Not to be too conspiracy-theoretical, but … it could be used to justify certain electoral methods and procedures just like covid was used in 2020.
Helen, your comment sounds like something the Blog Stooge would write.