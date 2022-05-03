Res Ipsa Hits 58,000,000

Res Ipsa yesterday passed the 58,000,000 mark in views on the blog. We have used these moments to give thanks for our many regular readers around the world and give you an idea of the current profile of readers on the blog and our readership around the world. As always, I want to offer special thanks for Darren Smith, who has continued to help manage the blog and help out folks who encounter posting problems. I also want to thank Kristin Oren who continues to do an amazing job proofing posts on a daily basis to remove my embarrassing typos. Finally, I would like to thank our regular readers who alert me to typos or any violations of the civility or copyright policies on the blog.

We have set records for each of the months this year.

So here is our current profile:

Like many, we experienced a significant increase in a very short time after the approval of the Musk purchase of Twitter. We shot up over 20,000 followers and we are still rising. (Despite my effort to enter the Football Hall of Fame, I remain unverified. Despite qualifying under multiple categories, last week saw the 12th denial of verification.)

As of this morning, we have over 20,550 posts and roughly 1,200,000 comments. We are at roughly 270,000 Twitter followers. We have 6,303 people who signed up for alerts by emails.

In the last month, our ten biggest international sources for readers came from:

1. United States

2. Canada

3. United Kingdom

4. Australia

5. Germany

6. Spain

7. Netherlands

8. Mexico

9. France

10. New Zealand

The top five posts in terms of readership in the month were:

So that’s the update. I cannot thank our regulars enough for their support of the blog. This is an expanding vibrant community and it is a great pleasure to see our community expanding around the world.

