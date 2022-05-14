Clarence Thomas: “When Someone Uses Stare Decisis that Means They’re Out of Arguments”

Associate Justice Clarence Thomas made an interesting comment this weekend about the hold of precedent on the Court. After denouncing the recent leak of the draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade as “an infidelity,” Thomas dismissed the reliance on the principle of stare decisis, or the respect for precedent. That was one of the central arguments in favor of preserving Roe. Thomas, however, surprised many by dismissing the principle as the last line of defense for those without an argument on the merits.
Thomas told an audience that “I always say that when someone uses stare decisis that means they’re out of arguments. Now they’re just waving the white flag. And I just keep going.”
The comment quickly lit up the lines of law professors, including my own mailbox. I have long questioned the weight given stare decisis in constitutional cases. If a justice does not believe that the right of abortion is well-founded in the Constitution, I do not believe that this principle should compel him or her to vote to preserve that erroneous precedent.
The Court has long embraced the “doctrine of precedent, under which a court must follow earlier judicial decisions when the same points arise again in litigation.” To that end, it has insisted on a “special reason over and above the belief that a prior case was wrongly decided” before rejecting it as a binding precedent. Planned Parenthood of Se. Pa. v. Casey, 505 U.S. 833, 864 (1992). That includes various factors to be weighed including the reliance on the precedent.
Justice Thomas has previously voiced doubts over this approach. In Gamble v. United States, he wrote a concurrence that included this passage:
In my view, if the Court encounters a decision that is demonstrably erroneous—i.e., one that is not a permissible interpretation of the text—the Court should correct the error, regardless of whether other factors support overruling the precedent. Federal courts may (but need not) adhere to an incorrect decision as precedent, but only when traditional tools of legal interpretation show that the earlier decision adopted a textually permissible interpretation of the law. A demonstrably incorrect judicial decision, by contrast, is tantamount to making law, and adhering to it both disregards the supremacy of the Constitution and perpetuates a usurpation of the legislative power.
That should not be treated as a heretical or radical position.
As I have previously noted, justices take an oath to uphold the Constitution and to “faithfully and impartially” interpret the law. It is bizarre to argue that they should vote for some interpretation of the Constitution that they believe is wrong and unfounded just to preserve precedent. If that view had prevailed in the past, Brown versus Board of Education would have upheld the racist precepts of “separate but equal” in Plessy v. Ferguson. When it comes to fundamental rights, justices should faithfully interpret the Constitution.
Indeed, I do not believe for a second that, if Dobbs overturns Roe, that liberal justices would hesitate to overturn it in a year, ten years, or a 100 years as wrongly decided.
There may be a greater hold of precedent in statutory interpretations (since Congress can address erroneous or conflicting interpretations). However, in the interpretation of the Constitution, justices are fulfilling an oath to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States.” Stare decisis may protect the Court as an institution from public criticism, but that should not override the duty to correctly and faithfully interpret the Constitution.
Since Thomas finds little value in stare decisis, can we assume that he will vote to strike down affirmative action in college admissions in the upcoming Harvard case? (Even though he benefited from AA himself?)
Where’s the leaker how are they being dealt with? Continued leaking from either side does nothing to provide confidence in our system. Something should have been done long ago to prevent leak’s from any department in government. Let the decision be announced either way if Roe holds so be it, if not let the people in the states decide.
“MY BODY, MY CHOICE!”
– Embryo/Fetus In Utero
___________________
“I AM A VERY YOUNG AMERICAN.”
– Embryo/Fetus In Utero
Dear Clarence,
“It’s the [“manifest tenor” of the Constitution], stupid!”
– James Carville
_____________
The singular American failure has been and remains the Supreme Court.
The Constitution and American freedom persisted for only 71 years.
Anti-constitution, anti-American, subversive of the Constitution, “Crazy Abe” Lincoln led to the demise of American fundamental law, and must have been struck down, impeached and removed from office at the first sign of the outrageously unconstitutional war against a sovereign foreign nation, which would have precluded the multiple subsequent violations of the Constitution he committed, such as denial of fully constitutional secession, the suspension of habeas corpus, denial of the freedom of thought, speech and assembly, demolition of printing presses, imprisonment of political opponents, illegal issuance of a “proclamation” without any authority, confiscation of private property, dereliction and failure to deport illegal aliens per contemporary immigration law, vicious crimes against humanity in Sherman’s “March to the Sea,” etc., etc., etc. America and constitutional freedom would have been saved and a different, licit and constitutional resolution to slavery would have inevitably been discovered and implemented. Advocacy, boycotts, divestiture, etc. would have ultimately compelled southern Confederate states to return to the United States.
“Crazy Abe” sacrificed the Constitution for what turns out to have been merely a significant change in labor status, and moved America in the direction of the now extant central planning, control of the means of production, wealth redistribution and social engineering, in the direction of communism.
Freedom for slaves was obviously not an overwhelming and compelling impetus, as not one of them returned home and repatriated himself, as 99% of captive abductees do, and as the Israelite slaves who left Egypt upon the issuance of their release papers did.
Karl Marx was so pleased with Lincoln’s performance, he sent a letter of congratulation and commendation to “Crazy Abe” for his effort to effect “…the reconstruction of a social world.” Hence, the unconstitutional and still illegitimate “Reconstruction Amendments.”
Subsequent acts to nullify and void the Constitution and Bill of Rights, and to impose communism on America must have been impeached, removed and severely penalized, from progressives progressing toward communism, through “New Deals” of unconstitutionally redistributed wealth along with socially engineered suppression and oppression of free Americans, and the Great Society, concluding in antithetical and unconstitutional welfare healthcare through charity Obamacare (one of many efforts by Obama to ignore, void and nullify the literal “manifest tenor” of the U.S. Constitution).
The Supreme Court and judicial branch must assure that actions comport with fundamental and statutory law and must not legislate, modify legislation or modify legislation by “interpretation.”
Lincoln was crazy.
The singular American failure has been and remains the Supreme Court.
The only “settled law” is that enacted by legislatures.
“Support and defend the Consitution”. What a novel concept. The Constitution can be changed legislatively by 2/3 of the Senate and House and 3/4 of the states or thru a convention of states and subsequent passage of an amendment by 3/4 of the states. If so many people support abortion , it should be easy enough to get the votes either way. I would assume the votes are not there because it has been 50 years since Roe vs Wade and it has not happened. Change the constitution as lt has been done many times before or if Roe vs Wade is overturned then each state can make it’s own decision that is correct for it’s citizens. I believe that is called a Federal Republic.
The Pro-Aborts recently bombed a Pro-Life Center in Wisconsin, allegedly incited by Nancy Pelosi. Their terrorizing the Justices at their homes recently, in violation of Federal law, is well documented. Justice Thomas and all Americans should expect further escalation by the Pro-Abort anarchists. We should also expect the US Dept of Justice and Attorney General Garland to not do anything about these increasing acts of lawlessness except uttering platitudes. We are at war.
“Wisconsin pro-life group calls out Pelosi’s inciteful rhetoric after Molotov cocktail attack”
Wisconsin Family Action’s headquarters vandalized and hit with Molotov cocktail
Fox News Staff
May 10, 2022
If any of the Justice’s were “terrorized” by a couple of dozen women chanting in the street in front of their homes, with a line of police officers on the lawn making sure they keep their distance, then I would say that those Justices are pathetic cowards and an embarrassment to this country. Maybe we need to start a GoFundMe campaign to buy them testosterone patches.
When judges decide the winner, they twist, turn and distinguish precedent to suit the holding. It’s an unseemly business.
Res ipsa loquitur – The thing itself speaks
“To stand by things decided” in Latin. When a court faces a legal argument, if a previous court has ruled on the same or a closely related issue, then the court will make their decision in alignment with the previous court’s decision; a legal doctrine that obligates courts to follow historical cases when making a ruling on a similar case.Stare decisis requires that cases follow the precedents of other similar” This is in direct violation of our Constitution. Our Founders warned the Court to NOT use precedent when deciding cases; that they should decide each case on its own merits” So where did this doctrine come from – a bunch of liberal lawyers?
Especially if the original decision was in error, as in Roe. There must needs be a method for correcting an errant court decision.
Let the Leftist trashing of Turley continue. It is very predictable. As for me, I’ll slap him on the back and give him an “attaboy” for this short article. Besides my agreement with his position, it is also sensible.
A Supreme Court decision is the law of the land. If the Supreme court does not respect the decision it is the law of the sand.
A Supreme Court decision is based on the current/momentary opinions of a majority of the sitting Justices. It may be (and is) the law for the parties concerned but it is not “the law of the land”. That is the Constitution.
Laws are made by Congress, not the Court’s.
“It’s the [“manifest tenor” of the Constitution], stupid!”
– James Carville
_____________
The Constitution severely limits and restricts the laws made by Congress.
Congress cannot deny, void and nullify any constitutional rights, freedoms, privileges or immunities.
Most importantly, Congress has no power to tax for anything other than “…general Welfare…” (All well proceed – All), not individual or specific welfare, redistribution of wealth or charity, and it has no power to regulate anything other than money, commerce, and land and naval Forces. Read Article 1, Section 8.
Read the 5th Amendment. Congress has no power to “claim or exercise” dominion over private property – no rent control, no minimum wage, no “Non-Discrimination” laws, no unfair “Fair Housing” laws, no quotas, no affirmative action, no forced busing, etc., etc.
Are you familiar with the concept of the “common law”?
I guess not.
So why not just junk the entire concept of “settled law”? Apparently it has no useful function – except for issues that have no other logic to support their existence.
Precedent is necessary to impart certainty to the law but is more important for lower courts and definitely more binding when applied to a SCOTUS ruling’s influence on a lower court.
The Court must have a way to correct erroneous rulings and the SCOTUS is the place for it.
“Respect” for stare decisis is fine. Blind adherence to prior precedent, regardless of how wrong it may be, is stupid.
