“Silence the Voices of Hatred”: N.Y. Governor Hochul Uses the Buffalo Massacre to Renew Calls for Censorship of Social Media

Politicians have long viewed tragedies and crises as opportunities not to be “wasted.” Most recently, Samantha Power, Biden’s Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development, told ABC that they did not want to waste the war in Ukraine as a way of pushing green initiatives. She explained to George Stephanopoulos that you should “never let a crisis go to waste.” Governor Kathy Hochul (D-NY), adopted the same approach to the massacre in Buffalo in renewing calls for censorship on the Internet. While many drew the connection between the shooting and the need for greater gun control measures, Hochul notably went further to demand the curtailment of free speech protections. Speaking later at a church, she pledged to “silence the voices of hatred and racism and white supremacy all over the Internet.”
On CNN’s “State of the Union,” Hochul declared
“They need to be called out. And leaders elected officials from both parties need to stand up at this moment and call it out and to shame it and to make sure these people crawl back into their holes and stay there. This cannot be part of our mainstream dialogue here in the United States of America. Leaders have a responsibility to call it out … we are dealing with it on the gun side but also on the social media side. And the combination of the wild access to guns, unfettered, we need national laws to deal with this as well as the unfettered sharing of hate information on the internet, that is a lethal combination. We saw that on display here just hours ago yesterday.”
The reference to “national laws” is the latest example that Democratic politicians are moving beyond their long push for corporate censorship and rediscovering good old-fashioned state censorship. Both Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama have recently called for legislation internationally and domestically to limit free speech.
As it became more likely that Elon Musk could buy Twitter, there was a notable shift in the comments of pro-censorship figures. Hillary Clinton went to Twitter to call on the European Union to quickly pass the Digital Services Act in Europe to force censorship “before it’s too late.” Since figures like Clinton cannot count on corporate surrogates to censor, they are returning to state censorship. If the DSA is passed, they hope to force Twitter to resume censoring material – a warning echoed by EU officials this week.
At the same time, the United Kingdom is pushing its own Online Safety Act and recently Musk was summoned to Parliament to answer for his alarming suggestion of restoring free speech on social media. The British are assuring citizens to “stay calm and censor on” despite Musk’s pledge. It is threatening to take ten percent of the company’s profits if Musk does not censor users.
Now, Hochul is trying to rally voters to the cause of censorship in the wake of the Buffalo tragedy. To defend free speech in response to such a call is to risk being denounced as supporting violent extremists or dishonoring the fallen.
The government would then be able to determine what constitutes “unfettered sharing of hate information on the internet.” Indeed, the Biden Administration already created a Disinformation Governance Board that is eager to start that work with great eagerness. It may be a bitter pill for some who value free speech, but it is hard to defend the abstraction of free speech in the aftermath of a massacre. That is why this is a crisis that cannot be wasted. As the Biden’s Administration’s “Mary Poppins of Disinformation” might say, a crisis “helps the censorship medicine go down in a most delightful way.”
It’s only a “hate crime” and whipped up by the media and government if a white person is the perpetrator. If a black person kills Asians or whites….nothing to see here, folks. Which is why the whole hate crime paradigm is completely bogus.
So if a white police officer is shot by a Black man is it a hate crime? https://fop.net/category/officers-shot-and-killed/. These shootings barley deserve a mention by the leaders on the left but a shooting by an obviously deranged man is immediately used as a political toll by the left.
It’s obvious that this guy thought he was living in a video game. As usual the left tells us it was a hate crime but fails to mention that the guy also killed two white people. He was filled with hate for Blacks and Jews who in the U.S. who are predominately white. The Son of Sam said his dog told hime to kill people. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=05sEb_HqU0I A mentally disturbed person is just a mentally disturbed person. Are the leftist now going to call for the elimination of disinformation in video games. No. They don’t have the guts to take away the peoples circus. They are simply looking for another “Hands up don’t shoot” moment to keep their voters in line. In football if a play is used to often your opponents will no what’s coming. Their motivations are not opaque but are instead very transparent for those with an eye to see. Then again, if you have a cataract the images you see are indeed opaque.
Wasn’t Samantha Power the person in Obama’s administration who, in the waning days of Obama’s presidency called for the unmasking of the persons on phone calls between the incoming Trump administration personnel and the many persons both internationally and domestically that Trump’s people were speaking with?
I don’t recall any punishment for her misuse and improper use of the power to unmask phone call in the manner in which she did it.
Didn’t seem to impair her career prospects any, did it —–
We know the detailed motivation of the shooter largely because of the manifesto that surfaced on the internet. If “unfettered sharing of hate information on the internet” was banned then the manifesto would never have surfaced and his motivations would still be subject to debate. Something of a paradox for the censors.
The word manifesto and the internet were invented at the same time. The Unabomber 100’s of pages were something, but not a manifesto
I can’t help but think New York would have been much better off if Andrew Cuomo had remained governor.
we need to base punishment on crime…not qualifiers of terrorism, hate, etc
You murder people…you blow up a building, etc…you are punished so the VICTIMS receive the SAME JUSTICE!
Black or white people shouldn’t receive DIFFERENT justice!
meanwhile in milwaukee twice as many people are shot…and Democrats BACK THE CRIMINALS
A Xhosa vs Zulu social model. There can be only one.
Also, the runaway SUV with diversity (i.e. color, class), per chance rabid, motives.
SGU. Shut Governor Up.
Hochul is an abomination to most New Yorkers who live outside of the major dem run cities of the state. If we could only overcome at the polls the 7+million progs living off the government largesse we could save this state. As it is, we are rapidly approaching critical mass at becoming California 2.0. I’m afraid we are going to see more of what happened in Buffalo yesterday as the other side of the dial, so to speak, begins to feel so overwhelmed by the obnoxious in-your-face attitude of the far left that it spawns BLM and antifa type parallel groups on the right as push back for what is, truthfully unlawful behavior on the left that either goes unpunished or is encouraged by dimwits like Psaki, Warren or the sack of organic juice in the White House.
When the Nazis came to power in 1933, the German constitution guaranteed freedom of speech and freedom of the press. Through decrees and laws, the Nazis abolished these civil rights and destroyed German democracy. Starting in 1934, it was illegal to criticize the Nazi government. Even telling a joke about Hitler was considered treachery. People in Nazi Germany could not say or write whatever they wanted.
We might think this is not possible in the good ole USA but when have you ever thought there’d be a Ministry of Misinformation or someone asking for a “truth and reconciliation commission”. Americans better stay vigilant they’re not joking!
Margot, it could happen almost overnight. Look at how fast we progressed in a backward direction in less than two years of Biden. When things spiral downhill, they move faster, not slower.
I agree, Alan. This coming election is our last chance. To vindicate these Maoist fruitcakes by keeping them in power will quickly lead to intolerable results.
While you can’t tell from Turley’s cries to protect free speech. What the Governor was talking about was the shooter’s 180-page manifesto describing the “Great Replacement Theory,” and support of other mass shootings of Black people including one in New Zealand. The shooter indicated he was radicalized by the Interned while being locked down during COVID-19.
Turley could have made the point that the same theory is advocated on Tucker Carlson’s show:
The Great Replacement Theory is also a favorite of Trump and many of his backers:
There’s no putting the genie back in the bottle. I say shine the spotlight on all those that advocate the theory Some of whom loiter here.
Now do the black shooting Koreans in Dallas.
A black guy with what appears to be an AK-47 ran up and opened fire on a Korean owned hair salon in Dallas. They said he parked across the street, ran across the parking lot, entered the salon and opened fire.
Per NBC News, May 12:
“The suspect, described as a Black male dressed in all black, walked into the business and started shooting, striking the three women, police said in a news release. NBC Dallas Fort-Worth reports the salon is a Korean-owned business and all the victims — the owner, an employee and a customer — were Korean women.”
It is nonsensical, based on the definitions of “hate crimes” that we’ve been given, that the cops would initially attempt to claim this did not fit their established definition of a “hate crime” – and the only reason they would do that is to try to cover it up and try to protect blacks.
Frankly, I don’t believe that anyone should be charged differently for shooting someone of a different race, and I believe that in general, “hate” is the only reason someone shoots someone else unprovoked, regardless of race. That said, when you see this story, it is immediately obvious on the face of it that this black just wanted to kill Asian people – presumably in revenge for perceived mistreatment by Asian convenience store owners. Most Asian hate crime is committed by blacks.
You see, for a white person, if they feel they are unjustly yelled at and kicked out of a convenient store by an Asian, they are going to blame the specific individual who did that to them. However, a black is going to blame all Asian people as a “tribe.” So if the convenience store has bulletproof glass – as any Asian convenient store in a black neighborhood does – they will say “well, I will just get back at those slant-eyed beachttes at the hair salon.”
Imagine if there had been a mass shooting at a Korean hair salon – with an “assault rifle” – where the shooter was not black. Just take a second and imagine that for a minute. Obviously, if it had been a white shooter, the entire media would be exploding. The whole of the Abortion War would be put on hold for at least several days as the media claimed that QAnon Trump supporters think Korean people are Chinese and blame them for the coronavirus.
In fact, even if the shooter was a fellow Korean, this would be a major news story. But black people are always protected. Even though the media has had to admit this was a black, and now admit that it was racially targeted, the national TV media just doesn’t bother reporting on it.
I’ve been saying for years that Asians are a kind of canary in the coal mine in terms of black violence. When you see blacks targeting Asians openly in mass shootings like this, it is very close to the point where they really start targeting whites. They are learning they can get away with all kinds of violent crime, and soon a sea change will happen where whites become the primary target of black violence.
By definition, no black person can commit a hate crime.
Hate Crimes are Unconstitutional! You can’t base punishment on the person race of the those killed or their sexual perversions, etc
All victims should receive the SAME JUSTICE!
and when Blacks preach their supremist theories?
Buffalo Shooter believed in Pagan-Nationalism, he hated Conservatives
If he lived in Ukraine, Joe Biden would have sent him $40,000,000,000. The mass shooter’s lengthy 180-page manifesto describes himself as a fascist, and a racist, and explicitly denies being a Christian. The shooter begins his manifesto by displaying an image of a sonnenrad, which is a paganistic symbol popularized by neo-pagan groups throughout Europe and the U.S. The symbol was used by the Christchurch shooter, Brentan Tarrant, and is prominently displayed by the Azov Battalion in Ukraine.
The shooter explicitly stated he was not a Christian.
He boasts of his “high IQ” and, among other things, his hatred for minorities, while imploring a dedication to environmentalism — a sort of “green nationalism” espoused by fringe pagan extremist groups. The shooter writes at length about various groups of people, from “the blacks” to “the Jews” and goes into excruciating detail about the firearm he used and various other items the intended to use to kill his victims. The shooter described his plan as eliciting the “removal of gun rights” from Americans, a move which he believed would spark a “fight” over the second amendment in the U.S.
The shooter, before going to the grocery store where he committed this atrocious act, implored others to “kill high profile enemies” before naming George Soros and other individuals. Maybe he thought a random high-profile individual would be at the grocery store.
The shooter ends his manifesto by saying “I hope to see you in Valhalla.” In Norse mythology, Valhalla is a majestic, enormous hall located in “Asgard,” ruled over by their “god” Odin. Pagans believe many of those who die in combat travel to Valhalla upon death. Pagan, atheist, alienated online, Green environmentalist. The shooter also believed wholeheartedly in the “COVID” hoax, which stands in direct opposition to his claims of having a “high IQ” but is a dotted line to being a leftist
Meanwhile Black-on-Black violent crime continues to soar in Baltimore, Milwaukee, Philly, Chicago, yada, yada, yada, all Democrat run cities.
FJB
The FBI stated that it hasn’t finished its investigation yet and doesn’t know all the facts about the motivation for the Buffalo massacre. The media and the Democrats, on the other hand, are absolutely sure it’s a “white supremacy” crime. Well, maybe it is or maybe there was another motive. One thing we can be sure of — it’ll get a lot more news coverage and moral outrage from the media than the massacre of all those Christmas paraders in Waukesha. But the subtext here is the usual hypocrisy and emotional extortion that the Democrats and MSM engage in. These race hustlers are relieved to finally have a “race” issue to rant about, and to take the public’s attention off the fact that the US is arming and funding actual “white supremacist” Nazis in Ukraine — a fact the media has been whitewashing for months. According to the media and the Democrats, US Nazis=bad; Ukrainian Nazis=brave heroes. When the government gives the green light to Nazi worship, why should we be surprised when the weak-minded follow?
” The media and the Democrats, on the other hand, are absolutely sure it’s a “white supremacy” crime.”
If only there were some proof, like 180 pages written by the killer describing his motivation. What would it take to prove it to you?
Show us a source where a black guy continuously spouts anti-white hate rage, black victimhood and “get whitey” tropes, and I’ll show you scores of data points of black on black violent crime soaring. I will help you and start off with one such source, a black guy who is obsessed with victimhood and otherwise the type that is radicalizing others online
https://twitter.com/wspiv001
Has there every been a better example of Democrats need to disaster in order to advance an agenda they can never legislate?
Biden has hop skipped from one disaster to another, governing by disaster.
The baby formula disaster, was created and strung out be government decisions.
“…these people crawl back into their holes and stay there.”
Lefties complain about Trump, and they are right (sometimes).
But to have a public official demonize unconvicted segments of the population is dead wrong.
Lefties will elect loonies, nothing that we can do about it, but the rest of us can exercise some moral and political judgement.
Come November, we can send many of these ugly people back to their kennels.
They don’t have an issue with social media algorithms destroying search engines; I agree with immediate removal of hate speech but that is up to a court to decide – not Congress!
Ms. Hochul is the unelected governor of New York State taking over after Cuomo “stepped down.”
We do not need the ‘anti-social behavior’ laws of Europe. We do need to vote what modern democrats have become out of office and completely reject their insanity in the public square. Dollars and influence didn’t save the European aristocracy in the end, and neither will they save our globalist DNC.
Do these people hear themselves? This is too disturbing to even write about.
USArmy Retired.
They do hear themselves. The problem is that they KNOE they are right and behave is if their “take” on issues is infallible. Any divergence of viewpoint is regarded not just as wrong, but as evil. For those who are not themselves evil, the need is to prevent innocent naifs from becoming evil is by preventing misinformation and disinformation from polluting their thoughts.
Authoritarianism: requires compliance.
Totalitarianism: requires compliance and conversion.